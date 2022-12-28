Wanda Fox Bryant (1946 – 2022)

Wanda Fox Bryant, 76, of Front Royal, passed into Glory on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.

Pastor John Kenney will conduct a memorial service at LifePoint Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:00 pm. A time for family and friends will be at 11:00 am.

Wanda was born November 10, 1946, in Warren County to the late James Lemuel Fox and Maude Vaught Burdette.

After graduating from John S. Mosby Academy in 1965, she worked for the Federal Government and was the church Secretary at Marlow Heights Baptist Church. Later, she devoted her time to raising Kelly and Sharon before taking a position in the Warren County Treasurer’s Office on September 1, 1984. She took office as Warren County Treasurer in January 2004, and she retired in June 2019 after working 35 years serving the residents of Warren County with a faithful commitment.

She was married to the late Raymond Larry Bryant in 1966. They were married for 55 years before his death in 2021.

Surviving is her one daughter, Sharon E. Bryant; three grandchildren, William T. Tharpe, Jr. (Rachal) of Canton, Ohio, Wynter A. Bryant (Zac) of Strasburg, VA, and Caleb L. Bryant, at home; four great-grandchildren, Kingston and Abram Shuck, and Kyelee and Adalynn Tharpe; one brother, Archie Fox (Emogene); her one and only devoted sister that loved her deeply, Phyllis Kerns; and many cousins, friends, and family that loved her unconditionally.

Along with her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Bryant; granddaughter, Jodeci Ray Bryant; and brother, James Fox, all of whom she loved dearly.

Wanda was a member of LifePoint Church in Front Royal. She was truly a woman of God, full of wisdom, beloved by all, and willing to help anyone in any way needed. Her life’s passion was to serve the Lord in any way she could to advance the Kingdom of God.

After retiring, she dedicated much of her time to enjoying quilting, crafting, reading, and spending time with her family and her sister, Phyllis. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, 1111 Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.