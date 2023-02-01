Obituaries
Wanda Lee Kibler Mathews (1933 – 2023)
Wanda Lee Kibler Mathews, 89, of Page County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Skyview Springs Health and Rehab in Luray, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Mathews was born April 26, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late John William and Pearl Sarah Hill Wood. She was married to the late William “Billy” Mathews.
Mrs. Mathews was a member of the Riverview Independent Gospel Church.
Surviving is three sons, Walter “Bubby” Kibler of Rileyville, Robert Orman Kibler of Luray, and Frank T. Kibler of Shenandoah; two daughters, Martha P. Knott, and B.J. Campbell, both of Rileyville; a special grandson, Greg Kibler of Rileyville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and the father of her children, Josh Kibler; her second husband, Billy Mathews; and three daughters, Patricia Ann Kibler, Debbie Sue Kibler, and Phyllis C. Hulliham. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Campbell, Hayden Campbell, Josh Hensh, Johnny Hensh, Austin Runyon and Payton Lucas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Riley Waters and Timmy Buracker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 6, from 1:00 to – 2:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Preston Edward Barbour (1946 – 2023)
Preston Edward Barbour of Front Royal, Virginia, was born May 30, 1946. When Preston was born, the Memorial Day Parade was going by his house, and year after year would say that the parade was to celebrate his birthday. Preston, at an early age, would grow to love many things, including sports, music, and his family. If you were looking for Preston, find the nearest baseball game. Baseball would remain a major part of his life until the end, and had he not injured his arm while being scouted, he would have gone on to play in the minor and possibly major leagues. He also loved music and started playing the tuba while in school. He attended Criser High School (the all-African-American High School in Warren County), where he was a proud marching band member and graduated as the Salutatorian.
Upon graduation from high school, Preston graduated from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) of Petersburg, Virginia, with a degree in Political Science. There he played in the marching band and met his future wife, Carolyn Boykins, of Newport News, Virginia. After graduation, wanting to find a teaching position and coming from a long line of educators, including Hilda J. Barbour, he applied to Northwestern Elementary (now Claude Thompson Elementary). He was hired by then principal, Mr. E.K. Washington. Preston would eventually move to W.G. Coleman Elementary and later Marshall Middle School with a career that lasted over 47 years with Fauquier County Public Schools ending with his retirement in 2017.
Mr. Barbour, A.K.A “Mr. B.” was a very beloved educator who taught his students the curriculum and about life, manners, and of course, how to dance and sing. Mr. Barbour was also known for loving coffee and telling his students on the first day of class that he wanted coffee and popcorn for Christmas. Mr. Barbour taught several subjects, most teaching United States History during his career. He truly had a gift for giving his students not only a love of learning but a love of the subject. Preston was also a former American Legion Community Band member and was considered by many to be an excellent bartender. He loved watching a good baseball or basketball game and would always root for the Washington Redskins (Commanders) no matter what!
After retirement, Preston kept himself busy with the church he loved throughout his life, John Wesley United Methodist Church of Front Royal, where he served in various capacities. However, shortly after retirement Preston was diagnosed with dementia, and on September 11, 2022, he contracted COVID, then while at a rehabilitation facility, he developed an extremely severe bed wound which resulted in his passing on January 25, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Brian and daughter-in-law Lori of Stephens City, Virginia. His grandchildren William and Montgomery of Stephens City. His siblings Charles (Vera) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Dorothy “Dottie” (James) Prather of Mitchelville, Maryland; Gerald (Beverly) of Yonkers, New York; Brenda of Forestville, Maryland; and Sybil of Bethesda, Maryland, honorary “son” Michael (Sherry) Williams of Front Royal, Virginia, as well as, a large number of nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie (Johnson) Barbour, and a sister Yvonne.
The family of Preston would like to thank the medical staff of Winchester Medical Center, Heritage Hall, Shenandoah Medical Associates, Winchester Neurological Consultants, and Ami Grisby for their medical care. Also, lifelong friends Robert (Bobby) Travis, Creedell Fitzhugh, and many other friends and family for their love and support of Preston.
While flowers and cards are appreciated, the family asks instead that you consider a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or his home church, John Wesley United Methodist of Front Royal, Virginia.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, Virginia 20186.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm at the Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries
Ramon Orlando Hernandez-Valcarcel (1928 – 2023)
Ramon Orlando Hernandez-Valcarcel, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A memorial service will take place later at Arlington National Cemetery.
Mr. Hernandez was born in Puerto Rico on September 19, 1928, to the late Abelardo and Manuela Valcarcel Hernandez. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Susana Hernandez, seven sisters, and two brothers. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War.
Survivors include his son, Ray Hernandez; daughter, Sylvia S. Montgomery (Norman); granddaughter, Lauren Puckette (Drew); two great-grandchildren, McKinley and Harrison Puckette; nephew, Frankie Ortiz, and two nieces, Lucy Senise and Yvonne Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Obituaries
Dean Andrew Redner (1963 – 2023)
Dean Andrew Redner, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
A Christian burial Mass will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Dean was born on July 4, 1963, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Frank James Redner Sr. and Barbara Anne Harkins Howell. Two brothers, John David Redner and Marc Allen Redner, preceded him in death.
Surviving along with his parents are his daughter, Jessica Elaine Smith; stepfather, Donald Tweedie Sr.; step father, Carroll Howell; four brothers, Frank Redner Jr., Donald Tweedie Jr., Jeremy Tweedie, and Aaron Tweedie; three sisters, Debra VanLandingham, Barbara Anne Contreras Orozco and Amanda Chapman and six grandchildren, Marcus Smith, Daniel Athey Jr., Amiyah Smith, Dylan Smith, Ruby Smith and Noah Smith.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Homer Lawrence Cross (1949 – 2023)
Homer L. Cross, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Monday, January 23, 2023.
Homer was born in Falls Church, Virginia, on February 23, 1949, the son of the late Homer and Frances Cross. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen, and daughter, Melissa (Buffy).
Homer leaves behind three sons, Larry, Shane (wife Jean), and Raymond (wife Pat); three sisters, Sue, Carolyn, and Cindy; a younger brother, David; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Cody, MaKayla, Lacey, Kevin, Alexis, Hunter, Stephanie, and Jessi; two great-grandchildren, Charley and Raina; and many nieces and nephews.
Homer was a graduate of George C. Marshall. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving one tour in the Vietnam War and coming home as a decorated soldier.
Homer returned home to marry his wife and start his family. He worked 18 years for Fairfax County. Homer found a new passion after moving to Front Royal and joined the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department in 1983, where he served faithfully until the day of his passing 40 years of service. Homer could be found anytime, day or night, serving the community he loved. Over 40 years, he developed a huge extended family called Warren County Fire and Rescue.
The family will receive friends Monday, January 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.
The funeral will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday, January 31, at the Riverton United Methodist Church, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick. The family will welcome all for a fellowship meal at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department immediately following all services.
Pallbearers will be Jason Poe, David Santmyers, Kelly Snyder, Jeremiah Warren, Kevin Catlett, Richard Cooper, Gerry Maiatico, and Tony Maiatico.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Warren County Fire and Rescue, which he considered his extended family.
Obituaries
Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson (1939 – 2023)
In loving memory of Amelia Caroline Henson Robinson, 83, of Panama City Beach, Bay County, FL, who passed away unexpectedly following a stroke on August 27, 2022, in Florida.
She was born in Front Royal, Warren County, VA, on September 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Page Kenneth Henson and Grace Virginia Mitchell Henson. She attended Warren County Public Schools and was a 1957 Warren County High School graduate.
Amelia married Franklin Delano Robinson, son of Butcher Howard Robinson and Pannie Elizabeth Stegall Robinson, in Alexandria, VA, on March 30, 1963. She was employed for 40 years by the Federal Government at the FBI Headquarters in downtown Washington, D. C. She and her family made their home in nearby Silver Spring, MD.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Frank, along with their son David and her sister Aurelia Henson all of Panama City Beach, FL, as well as a brother Page Kenneth Henson, Jr. of Front Royal, VA, and his family. She was predeceased by both parents and a sister, Mary Susan Henson.
Amelia was well known for her distinctive handwriting, concern, and consideration for others. She has been described as the most wonderful person and the best of the best, and she always wanted to do everything right, properly, and honestly.
Amelia loved traveling and collecting mementos from every state except Alaska, including trips to Europe, England, Canada, and many Mexico cruises and joining her husband on 26 insurance company trips.
Per her request, she was cremated without a public memorial service.
Amelia shall always be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, co-worker, and friend and will be sorely missed by all.
Any memorials to honor her memory should be directed to your favorite charity.
Obituaries
Thomas Edward Zinn II (1960 – 2023)
Thomas Edward Zinn II passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, in Winchester, VA, after a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. Friends and family surrounded him.
Tom was born on December 8, 1960, at Lakehurst Naval Air Base in Lakehurst, New Jersey. He attended Warren County High School, where he excelled in football and tennis. Tom formed the garage band Stratus while in high school, where he enjoyed playing drums and guitar with his best friend. During that time, he served his community and grew in his faith by participating in youth groups at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal and New Direction in Rappahannock County.
After high school, Tom enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Zaragoza, Spain. While there, he made numerous lifelong friends, played drums at his local church (where he was known as “the barefoot drummer”), and became nearly fluent in Spanish. Tom began taking flying lessons while serving overseas to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot.
After his duty with the Air Force, Tom attended George Mason University, where he majored in Spanish and was active in the George Mason Christian Fellowship. Inspired to serve the Lord, Tom used his piloting skills for air ambulance missions work with Mission Aviation Fellowship, flying between villages throughout Central America. With his exceptional technical skills and passion for communication, Tom regularly connected with friends and family in the States using ham radio.
To be closer to home, Tom moved his young family from the mission field back to the Fairfax, VA area, where he worked for various companies as a technical writer and network engineer. While advancing in his IT career, Tom used his fluency in Spanish and his love of Latin culture to live and work in Panama. There, he helped create safer communities through the innovative technology startup ShotSpotter.
Returning to Northern Virginia, Tom secured a job with AT&T and became Lead Sales Systems Engineer. Although a talented network engineer, Tom’s true passion was aviation. Tom was a private flight instructor, taught flying at Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, and was a Pilot Mentor for middle and high school students for the STEM Flights flying program in Winchester, VA. He was a man of endless hobbies, including motorcycling (a Christian Motorcyclists Association member), amateur radio, boating, camping, guitar, piano, and drums. Tom’s novel, The Big Ten, was published and released on Amazon only two days before his passing. He was a devoted Christian who loved Jesus and served others. He was an active member of Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA.
Tom is survived by his mother, Lynda Turner; sister Tanya Zinn Jones and husband Warren; wife of three years, Elma Aracely Martinez Zinn; nephew Jonathan Garland; nieces, Christen and Kathryn Garland; stepbrothers, Tildon Turner and wife Gioia, and Wayne Turner and wife Anne. Tom’s children from a previous marriage include daughters Katelyn Marie Zinn, Monica Zinn, Megan Zinn Rose (and her husband Brian), and son Kyle Zinn; Tom had one grandchild, Wallace Rose; Tom is predeceased by his father, Thomas Edward Zinn and his daughter Katelyn Marie Zinn.
The family will receive visitors at Restoration Fellowship Church in Strasburg, VA, on Sunday, January 29, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held at Restoration Fellowship Church on Monday, January 30, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am and service beginning at 11:00 am. Internment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
The family encourages those interested to make donations to the STEM Flights program (stemflights.org) at Winchester Regional Airport, where Tom was active as a Pilot Mentor.