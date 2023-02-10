Wanda Lee Wharton (1953 – 2023)

Wanda Lee Kibler Mathews, 89, of Page County, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Skyview Springs Health and Rehab in Luray, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 6, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Jeffrey Lucas officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Mrs. Mathews was born April 26, 1933, in Page County, Virginia, the daughter of the late John William and Pearl Sarah Hill Wood. She was married to the late William “Billy” Mathews.

Mrs. Mathews was a member of the Riverview Independent Gospel Church.

Surviving is three sons, Walter “Bubby” Kibler of Rileyville, Robert Orman Kibler of Luray, and Frank T. Kibler of Shenandoah; two daughters, Martha P. Knott, and B.J. Campbell, both of Rileyville; a special grandson, Greg Kibler of Rileyville; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Mathews was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and the father of her children, Josh Kibler; her second husband, Billy Mathews; and three daughters, Patricia Ann Kibler, Debbie Sue Kibler, and Phyllis C. Hulliham. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Campbell, Hayden Campbell, Josh Hensh, Johnny Hensh, Austin Runyon and Payton Lucas.

Honorary pallbearers will be Riley Waters and Timmy Buracker.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, February 6, from 1:00 to – 2:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.