Wanda Marie Rogers (1953 – 2021)

Joseph Donald Patten, 36, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away in the arms of his devoted wife Nicole on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.

Joe was born June 10, 1985, in Portland, Oregon, to William “Bill” Patten and Dawna Coleman Patten. He graduated from Portland Christian High School (2004) and from Hillsdale College (2008).

On October 19th, 2013 Joe and Nicole were married at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal, Virginia. Joe was also an active member at St. John’s and could be found there at Mass every Sunday. He was a marketing executor and copywriter and worked extensively in the political sphere as a loyal Republican. Joe devoted many hours to the Institute of Catholic Culture; he often quoted Belloc’s poem: “Wherever the Catholic sun doth shine, There’s laughter and dancing and good red wine. At least I’ve always found it so. Benedicamus Domino!” and it is a testament to the way he lived. He thoroughly enjoyed discussing history, politics, literature, philosophy, and theology over a fine cigar and a good beer and a well-mixed drink. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable. His favorite haunts were Christendom College’s St John the Evangelist Library, DC’s Library of Congress, and Oxford’s Bodleian Library. Despite his penchant for good discussion, Joe was nevertheless a man of few words and none that were useless.

Joseph Patten is survived by his wife Nicole E (Surprenant) Patten; his daughter Elizabeth (Ellie) A Patten; Bill Patten of Vancouver, Wash; Dawna Coleman Patten of Battlegrounds, Wash; his brother Daniel Patten of Vancouver Wash; his sister Anna Patten of Battlegrounds Wash; his in-laws Forrest Surprenant and his wife Josephine of Gainesville, Joel Fernandez and his wife Nadine of Rileyville, David Norris and his wife Rebecca of Front Royal, Joshua Duda and his wife Marigrace of Front Royal, Blaise Surprenant of Denver Colo; Dominic Surprenant of Front Royal; Genevieve Surprenant of Surry NH, his parents-in-law Robert and Diana Surprenant of Surry NH, six godchildren, and thirteen nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the wake from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday evening, Oct 11, 2021, at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church 120 East Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia.

A Requiem Mass will follow in the morning, Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 A.M. Father Daniel N. Gee officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, Virginia, close to his son, little Peter Marie.

