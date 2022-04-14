Connect with us

‘War Dogs Garden of Remembrance’ opens at Front Royal’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter

Published

31 mins ago

on

In an April 14 press release from the Humane Society of Warren County, the Memorial Day weekend dedication of a “War Dogs Garden of Remembrance” at the society’s county animal shelter on Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road was announced. The ceremony will compliment, but be separate from other Memorial Day events. As noted below, the dedication of the War Dogs Garden of Remembrance will take place on the Wagner Shelter grounds at noon, Saturday, May 28. Local law enforcement K-9 handlers, those with family connections to war dog service, along with all the county’s dog and animal lovers, are invited to attend.

As noted in the release, local canine lover, advocate, former HSWC Board of Directors President, and Royal Examiner contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. was instrumental in establishing the war dog memorial on the shelter grounds. Read the full HSWC release on the “War Dogs Garden of Remembrance” and its dedication below:

After some 10 years saluting the memory of military dogs lost in action in the wars since
World War II, this year the dogs will be recognized in a separate ceremony in a newly-sculptured garden at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter in Front Royal.

As in the past, the Front Royal ceremony will be held on Memorial Day weekend but separate from the annual Monday (May 30) salute to the dead of all wars: Saturday, May 28 at noon is the date set to honor the dogs of war at their own site at the shelter.


Said Malcolm Barr Sr., a past president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC): “We felt it appropriate for the dogs to have their own memorial particularly since Front Royal was the first town in the country to train dogs for World War II before the U.S. Army took over the responsibility.”

‘War Dogs Garden of Remembrance’ patron Malcolm Barr Sr., with his Husky Diva, who appears to be modeling for the war dog memorial statue yet to arrive during this early visit to the Wagner Shelter garden site. Royal Examiner/HSWC Photo by Roger Bianchini

Barr provided the funding for the modest garden which was carved from the shelter grounds last fall to await a life-size German Shepherd statue. The statue marks the spot that ultimately will also be a quiet area for contemplation and rest for dog-loving individuals and others who visit the shelter.

Michael Williams, whose father was a dog handler in the Vietnam War, will conduct the Saturday ceremony and offer the blessing of the dogs of war, past and present, including the more recent introduction of dogs to assist in law enforcement on the home front, including those in Warren County.

HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers explains: “I just love to have such an important memorial to the bravery, companionship and accomplishment of dogs here at the shelter. There is nothing as special as the dedication and love of a dog or cat, and we are so proud have such a beautiful reminder to see every day.”

Veterans have returned from war zones with high praise for the dogs used in increasing numbers on the battlefield and by local law enforcement. Most dogs, once regarded as mere “equipment”, in recent years have been treated as soldiers, with rank usually above their handlers. They retire from battle usually with their handler and funds to help with their veterinary care.

While many dogs, specifically Belgian Malinois or Dutch or German Shepherds, come in from abroad, the U.S. Air Force now trains thousands of potential inductees at its Texas base near San Antonio. Back in May 2010, a small group of military and civilian advocates began raising money and lobbying for the nation’s first dog memorial which in 2012 was placed in the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC, near Fort Bragg.

Among individual canine soldiers, which train between 6 and 12 months before going into the field, early recognition was afforded a dog named Remco who charged an insurgent’s hideout in Afghanistan, thus saving many soldiers’ lives. Two years later, in 2011, a Belgian Malinois named Cairo participated in the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. During Vietnam, our war dogs were so successful in their jobs that, according to author Betty Frankel, bounties of up to $20,000 were placed on them by the North Vietnamese.

Persons interested, particularly those whose family members may have served with dogs during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars, or local police officers whose duties involve dogs and wish to take part in the ceremony, please contact the shelter (540-635-4734) or call Malcolm Barr (540-636-7407).

Related Topics:

Community Events

National Park Week kicks off Saturday, Old Rag visits require a $1 day-use ticket

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

As spring gives way to milder temperatures, many folks spend more time on outdoor activities. In Warren County, residents and visitors alike flock to Shenandoah National Park. (SNP) This Saturday, entrance fees to SNP and all 400 national parks, will be waived.

Beginning Saturday, April 16, the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week 2022 kicks off, running through April 24. All national parks in the U.S. will waive entrance fees on Saturday and offer special programs, events and digital experiences throughout the week.

The view from atop Old Rag Mountain. (Photos courtesy of Shenandoah National Park)

This year’s National Park Week theme is “sPark Connections”. With over 400 national parks and National Park Service programs and partnerships in communities across America, there is something to pique everyone’s interest.


Those planning to hike SNP’s Old Rag Mountain, including hikers on the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, need to obtain an Old Rag day-use ticket in advance, as well as a park entrance pass. Because of severe crowding on the über-popular trail destination, the NPS implemented a pilot project, running from March 1 through November 30 of 2022 that requires hikers to obtain a $1 ticket in advance.

The project is “intended to improve the visitor experience and address public safety concerns, while also better protecting the rare ecological communities found on Old Rag,” a Shenandoah National Park news release stated.

SNP spokesperson Claire Comer said Park management will evaluate the results at the end of the pilot project and use the information to possibly adapt to a permanent system. She said the information gathered from the project will be shared with the public as well.

Hawksbill Mountain, the tallest summit in Shenandoah National Park.

A recent visitor-use and expectations study showed significant crowding and congestion at Old Rag, especially during certain times of the year. Most visitors participating in the study agreed that limiting visitors would improve their experience and safety, as well as better, protect the ecological communities found on Old Rag.

Hikers must purchase their tickets in advance at www.recreation.gov. Comer stated that tickets will NOT be available at the Old Rag fee station and noted that there is very little cell phone coverage in the area. Tickets may be purchased up to 30 days in advance and are valid for the day of arrival only.

A total of 800 tickets will be available for each day, with 400 released 30 days in advance and the remaining 400 released five days in advance. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot.

For more information on Shenandoah National Park or National Park Week 2022, visit National Park Week – NPS Celebrates! (U.S. National Park Service).

Local News

Humane Society of Warren County president bows out after nine years in office

Published

23 hours ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

This week a smiling Ellen Aders retired after serving three consecutive three-year terms as president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC). She bid goodbye to her HSWC Board of Director colleagues at the HSWC’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 12, where about 40 members and animal shelter staff provided a standing ovation.

Her final report highlighted some $323,454 in fundraising over the past year, including $124,677 from some 50 donors to establish the community’s first spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal.

From left, HSWC board members Amy Thurman, now retired Board President Ellen Aders, Michelle Kisiorek, and Wagner Shelter Executive Director Meghan Bowers, with the author in file photo. Photo Courtesy HSWC

Aders listed six major fundraisers, thanking all contributors for their support of “Save the Paws Alliance” ($79,877); the animal “banks” on local stores counters ($3,717); grants ($8,500); and $98,807 from fundraising events such as the annual Polar Plunge ($26,861), Yard Sale ($3,107), holiday appeal ($21,000), and the popular Barks and Bags ($16,106) and Tails and Ales ($17,841).


Aders also recognized some 30 corporate sponsors.

A total income of $691,084, including a rise in Warren County contributions, was reported by Board Treasurer Michelle Kosiorek. She said operating expenses for the shelter amounted to $683,447, leaving $7,637 “in the black” while the downtown clinic sustained a small net loss, in its first few months of operation.

Executive Director Meghan Bowers, who with Shelter Manager Kayla Wines, set up the downtown clinic last July, reported 715 surgeries were recorded by the clinic, also 157 rabies vaccinations.

She said 81 needy families received free food for their pets, a total of 7,880 pounds. She praised the shelter volunteers, including 17 foster families who took in 88 cats and three dogs. The shelter’s 103 volunteers contributed 1,220 hours of service.

File photos of dogs and cats who have passed thru the HSWC Julia Wagner Animal Shelter to forever homes. The HSWC Annual Report cited 643 animals adopted in the past year. Royal Examiner File Photos Roger Bianchini

Among statistical data being reported, there were 643 animals adopted from the shelter during the past year.

As Aders stepped down from the podium for the last time, Sara Bates and Tom Yager stepped up, both elected to the board of directors for the first time. The new board of directors will name its president at its first meeting later this month.

 

Local News

The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts

Published

2 days ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

On April 7, 2022, The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts. These students have collected trash throughout the school all year to help our custodians, raised over $500.00 to sponsor a veteran and their family for Christmas, rang the bell for the Salvation Army and collected close to one thousand pounds of canned goods for our local food pantries during the holidays!

The E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, VA.

Jenspiration

Ride With Rotary brings in over $13,500 in sponsorship with glowing reviews!

Published

2 days ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

The inaugural Ride With Rotary (bike ride) fundraiser was a success this weekend hosted by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Seventy six athletes registered for the scenic ride through the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday. The weather was a little chilly, windy, and wet at moments, but the riders all expressed their experience was pleasant and fun. Several of the cyclists expressed how well planned the routes were and organized. Coming from experienced riders, this was such a complement!

The Ride with Rotary brought in over $13,500 in sponsorship dollars. The support from local businesses and individuals was so refreshing and exciting. Between registration and sponsorship, our two well deserving beneficiaries will have some nice funds to keep changing lives in our community!

Both beneficiaries were at the event helping to volunteer and/or cheer on the participants as they pushed off for their ride. Watch these videos to hear a few words from Susan Tschirhart with Reaching Out Now and Bill & Sandy Long from Cars Changing Lives.

Reaching Out Now: 


Cars Changing Lives: 

The Rotary Club of Warren County thanks everyone who worked hard to make this event possible! And one last huge THANK YOU to our sponsors. After such positive feedback, the odds for a Ride With Rotary 2023 is a strong possibility.

Watch this video of footage of the cyclists riding:

Enjoy this photo link to all footage to the event, including riders in action, and check out some photos below:

Local News

Front Royal United Methodist Church donates to Warren County Department of Social Services fund

Published

2 days ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Warren County Department of Social Services received a donation at its most recent Advisory Board meeting on March 24, 2022, in the amount of $6,272 from the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The donation will be used by the Warren County Department of Social Services “Ministerial Fund.” Advisory Board members Bob Cullers and Brenda Wells, who are also parishioners of the Front Royal Church, presented the check to staff during the meeting. In addition to this donation Front Royal United Methodist Church will be making monthly donations of approximately $100 to the “Ministerial Fund.”

Participating in the check presentation to the Warren County Social Services Dept. are, from left, Michelle Smeltzer, Dept. Community Liaison Director, Brenda Wells and Bob Cullers, Advisory Board and Church members presenting the $6,000 check from the Front Royal United Methodist Church to Jon Martz, Director of the Dept. and Stephen Jerome, President of the Advisory Board.

Warren County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz explained the “Ministerial Fund” is a community fund based upon a partnership with local Warren County churches and Warren County Department of Social Services. Recent uses of the “Ministerial Fund” include vehicle repairs, Department of Motor Vehicle expenses, medical and prescription expenses, shelter, utilities, birth certificates and food.

United Methodist Church Pastor Rachel Plemmons summed it all up, “By working together our churches and the Department are helping less fortunate County citizens weather life’s storms!”


Jenspiration

Rotary Club of Warren County presents WCHS DECA with $1,000 check for conference

Published

2 days ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Congratulations to our local Warren County High School DECA team for earning multiple awards at the State Leadership Conference in March. 20 students have the honor to now advance and compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022. The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to present a $1,000 check to help pay for the expenses involved in attending this conference! WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR STUDENTS!!! Thank you, WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner for being such a great leader of this crew!

This check presentation happened at the RIDE WITH ROTARY. One of the DECA businesses, DECA Tailgaters partnered with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC prepared BBQ as a food vendor this year at the event. Profits from the food truck and this 1,000 check will make a big difference we have been told! Nothing better than supporting our youth, our future!

King Cartoons

