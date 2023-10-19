Warner and Kaine Announce Over $71 Million to ‘Rapp’ Electric Co-op & Dominion Power to Improve Electric Grid Resiliency Across Virginia

It was great to be back home in the Sixth District and hear directly from folks up and down the Valley about the issues most important to them and their families. Unfortunately, this week we received another reminder that “Bidenomics” is crushing our economy, and the American people are paying the price. On a brighter note, we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the U.S. Coast Guard and hosted “Coffee With Your Congressman” town hall events in Rockingham County and Rockbridge County. We also spoke with and thanked law enforcement officers in our community during National Night Out, and I congratulated the new graduates of the Roanoke Police Academy and Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. As I continue my travels across the community during the District Work Period, I look forward to meeting with more constituents and businesses across the Valley.

Celebrating the Coast Guard On Their 233rd Birthday

As we celebrated the 233rd birthday of the United States Coast Guard this week, we honored, cherished, remembered, and thanked its members for their service and sacrifice. Since 1790, its members have met the challenging mission of keeping the Nation’s waterways safe and playing a critical role in national security. Semper Paratus!

Fitch Downgrades Credit Rating

This past week, the American people received another sad reminder that “Bidenomics” is not working for them. Fitch, an American credit rating agency, downgraded the United States credit rating for the first time since 1994 due to rising government deficits, significant increases to our federal debt, and higher interest rates. The worst part? Fitch also projected a Q4 recession.

The Biden Administration and the Democrats’ reckless government spending has contributed to this financial crisis, and the American people are suffering as credit card bills and mortgage rates skyrocket. That’s why House Republicans are continuing to fight to rein in spending and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington to get our economy back on track so hardworking families can thrive.

Watch my interview on Fox Business discussing the downgrading of the credit rating.

The Long Blue Line Continues

I was honored to congratulate the graduates of the 85th Roanoke Police Academy and the 66th Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy. Thank you to all of the young men and women wearing the badge for courageously answering the call and undertaking this most strenuous but utterly essential job of enforcing our laws and serving on the front lines of justice.

Coffee With Your Congressman

One of the best ways to stay in tune with Sixth District Residents is to hear directly from them on issues of concern or matters regarding the federal government. This week I held “Coffee With Your Congressman” events in Rockbridge and Rockingham Counties. I found attendees questions to be insightful and valuable to my work as their representative in Washington. Stay tuned for the next event coming to an area near you!

National Night Out

It was great to join folks in Bridgewater at one of the many events across the Sixth District for the National Night Out. We salute all our friends who serve in law enforcement, in public safety, and as first responders for all, they do to keep our communities safe.





Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.