Warner applauds $161 million investment in George Washington Memorial Parkway; made possible by his landmark National Park law
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded $161 million in federal funding to rehabilitate the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway (GWMP). This historic funding was made possible by the Great American Outdoors Act, a once-in-a-generation law authored and championed by Sen. Warner. The funding will come to Virginia by way of a contract issued by the National Park Service (NPS) in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
“When we passed the Great American Outdoors Act, we knew it would help enable historic investments in national parks throughout the nation. Today, I’m proud to see these dollars come to Virginia to help rehabilitate one of the most important parkways in the nation,” said Sen. Warner. “Along with the funding that’s coming through our bipartisan infrastructure law, I look forward to seeing how these investments strengthen our Commonwealth, create local jobs, and reinvigorate our local economies.”
The George Washington Memorial Parkway is a scenic roadway that honors the nation’s first president and preserves cultural and natural resources along the Potomac River from Great Falls to Mount Vernon. The northern section of the parkway – from Spout Run to Interstate 495 – is the busiest section of the parkway and serves about 26 million drivers annually or roughly 70,000 vehicles per day. This section, which opened in 1962, has never undergone a major rehabilitation. The first phase of the project will be project design, and park visitors and drivers will experience little or no change to their routines. Construction, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2023 and be completed in 2025, will impact drivers. Before construction begins, the NPS will provide detailed information to help drivers plan their trips.
Championed by Sen. Warner, the Great American Outdoors Act is a landmark law that preserves and protects our country’s national parks and public lands. The bipartisan law provides permanent and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and helps address the nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national parks and other land management agencies. It also tackles $1.1 billion in deferred maintenance at Virginia’s national parks.
Sen. Warner’s effort to address the deferred maintenance backlog began in March 2017, when he worked with Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) to introduce the National Park Legacy Act. That same year, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced its own proposal, drawing heavily on the initial proposal from Sens. Warner and Portman. However, the Administration proposal would not have established a dedicated funding stream for NPS maintenance. In March 2018, after extensive negotiations, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group introduced the Restore Our Parks Act, a consensus proposal endorsed by the Trump Administration, to invest in overdue maintenance needs at NPS sites.
In March 2020, following the President’s announcement that he would back the bipartisan Restore Our Parks Act, as well as full and permanent funding for LWCF, Sen. Warner and his colleagues, introduced the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed into law in August of 2020. According to the Park Service, approximately $249 million in funding from the Great American Outdoors Act has been allocated to national parks in Virginia thus far.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 7, 2021
With little more than two weeks left in this 1st Session of the 117th Congress, there are numerous items that demand our attention. One such matter is funding the Federal Government for the next year. Unfortunately, Congressional Democrats have focused on spending trillions of dollars of your hard-earned money, and they have been AWOL on this issue. Instead of passing the Appropriations bills which fund the government, they have chosen, for the thirteenth time in my three years in Congress, to ram through a short-term Continuing Resolution. This is no way to run a lemonade stand much less conduct our Nation’s business.
Immigration, keeping you safe, and standing up for the unborn continue to be issues that dominated the week in Congress. My colleagues and I wrote to the Biden Administration expressing our outrage over the $450,000 payments received by those who broke our laws by entering our country illegally. In that same vein, I spoke on the House Floor regarding the dangers of replacing our tough bail system with lenient catch-and-release policies, which was highlighted by the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin. On a more positive note, I was pleased that the Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday in Dobbs v Jackson. This case has the potential to be a significant step forward in the Pro-Life movement.
This week I also had the pleasure to recognize the Stuarts Draft High School Cheerleading Squad for winning the Class 2 state championship. I look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of all of our Sixth District High School athletics state champions over the next several months. And finally, as always, I appreciated the opportunity to meet with constituents throughout our region. There is much work to be done on behalf of the American people as the legislative session wraps up, and I will ensure the voices of residents in our area are heard in Washington.
Shirking Responsibility:
Once again Congress failed to do its Constitutional duty to pass long-term appropriations bills to fund the government. Instead, Congressional Democrats negated their responsibility this week by simply passing a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) to keep the government’s lights on through mid-February. Time and again the Democrat Majority circumvents the regular appropriations process, and this legislation’s passage marks the thirteenth time Congress has voted on this type of stop-gap funding bill since I was sworn in three years ago. This is nothing more than an extension of the negligence by Democrats in addressing the critical issues facing American families. Whether it’s the inflation crisis, the border crisis, the energy crisis, or the crisis in Afghanistan, the failures of Nancy Pelosi and the Biden Administration were on full display for the American people this week.
Perhaps Congress would not have been up against a government shutdown had the Democrats not spent months pushing a $1.75 trillion social spending bill. And while Republicans were willing to come to the table on this bill, the Left sidestepped the decades-old budget process and were not willing to negotiate in good faith. When our Nation is on the edge of a fiscal cliff and staring down a $29 trillion debt, we cannot simply continue to put a band-aid on a broken budget process and expect things to change.
Dobbs v. Jackson:
Nearly 50 years ago in 1973, when Roe v Wade was decided, babies were considered viable at 28 weeks. Since then, medical advancements have increasingly pushed the age of viability earlier and earlier. With today’s medical care, premature babies are increasingly able to survive at 22 weeks or even earlier with aggressive care. That means babies are able to live at least a month and a half earlier than they were when Roe was decided.
Fortunately, on Monday, the Supreme Court heard Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, which has the potential to be a significant step forward for the Pro-Life movement. In 2018, Mississippi passed a law limiting abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except to save the life and preserve the physical health of the mother, or in cases of severe fetal abnormality. The law was passed by overwhelming majorities in the state legislature and signed by then-Governor Phil Bryant. Because the law is in direct conflict with Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court announced in May 2021 it would review the Mississippi law and will specifically consider the question, “Are all pre-viability bans on abortion unconstitutional?” States must have the right to protect their unborn citizens, and I am hopeful that by answering this question the Supreme Court will soon truly give them that power. Since the first day I was elected, I have worked to advance the Pro-Life movement, and I remain committed to ensuring that life always prevails.
Keeping Communities Safe:
It is becoming increasingly common in legislatures around the Nation and in Washington that the voices of victims are being drowned out by activist reformers seeking to eliminate the bail system – people who would rather see criminals walk free on our streets than see the Rule of Law upheld. Without appropriate incentives to appear before the court, we run the risk of defendants fleeing justice while victims and their families are left with nothing but fear and anguish. We cannot allow our system to fail them, as it did those in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Prior to plowing into the Christmas parade, convicted felon and career criminal, Darrell Brooks was released on an inappropriately low $1,000 bond after being arrested for punching a woman and running her over with his SUV. That is astonishing. Considering the charges and with his record, Mr. Brooks’ bail should have never been so low. I urged my colleagues on the other side of the aisle this week to think of the victims of this tragedy the next time they suggest eliminating or drastically reforming the bail system. Reasonable bail keeps criminals off the street and our communities safe.
Failed Border Policies:
Since taking office, President Biden has not only worked to open our southern border but he has incentivized illegal immigration. During the past year, a record-breaking 1.6 million illegal aliens have unlawfully entered our country. To make matters worse, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Departments of Justice (DOJ), Homeland Security (DHS), and Health and Human Services (HHS) were considering payments of $450,000 per person, or close to $1 million per family, to those who illegally crossed the U.S. southern border and were separated from their families – as the law requires. Such policies only incentivize increased border crossings and more instances of dangerous criminals being released into our local communities – and it is American citizens who pay the consequences. My colleagues and I recently condemned the Administration’s plans and urged President Biden to instead compensate Americans harmed by these failed border policies. The full letter can be found here.
Honoring Champions:
As I do for every state champion team from a high school in the Sixth Congressional District, this week I took to the House Floor to recognize the Stuarts Draft High School Cheerleading squad for winning the Class 2 State title. After COVID-19 shrank the number of teams that could make it to the state tournament last spring, the Cougars fell just two points shy of qualifying for the 2020 competition. Coming off of this defeat and facing the loss of nine seniors, the team was determined to redeem themselves in the 2021 season. And after much hard work and determination, their efforts paid off, winning this year’s state championship.
The Cougars dominated the competition earning a score of 257.5 with their closest competition trailing by 35 points. With this victory in the books, Stuarts Draft Cheer has now claimed the state title in four of the past five years – highlighting just how talented this team is. Following the win, Co-captain Kay-Lee Freeman said, “To not even make it last year then come back to win, I just feel so redeemed. People said there was no way we were ever going to rebuild, but look at us now.” Congratulations again to the Stuarts Draft Cougars on this accomplishment, it’s well deserved.
Constituent Visits:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents, students, and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater and hearing from students at Fort Defiance High School during a “Take Your Legislator to School” event.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 18.3 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 18.1 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.8%, up from 6.2% from last week. For more information, click here.
US Senator Mark Warner comments on diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, China:
“I applaud President Biden’s decision to impose a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. A diplomatic boycott of the Games sends a powerful message to the Chinese Communist Party that the United States will not turn a blind eye to the CCP’s increasing aggression globally and its disturbing human rights abuses, a list that is long and growing and includes vast and systematic repression of Uyghurs and other minority groups in Xinjiang; cultural destruction in Tibet; the silencing of those deemed threatening to the CCP, such as tennis player Peng Shuai, and companies and individuals around the world who do not adhere to the CCP’s narrative; escalating threats against the people of Taiwan; and the destruction of democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.”
US Senator Mark Warner comments on looming threat of a government shutdown
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below, following reports that Republicans may force a government shutdown this Friday:
“With government funding set to run out this Friday, it’s my sincere hope that my Republican colleagues will not stand in the way of a measure to keep our nation’s lights on. As we head into winter and brace for the effects of the new Omicron variant, it would be negligent to shut down our government – all in the name of fighting a vaccine requirement designed to boost vaccination rates and save lives. I urge my Republican colleagues to work in good faith to avoid a harmful shutdown that could devastate federal workers and American families just three weeks ahead of the holidays.”
Sen. Warner has been a vocal critic of government shutdowns, which take a toll on federal workers and employees who are often left with no other recourse than to drain their savings, tank their credit, or choose between putting food on the table or keeping a roof above their heads. Government shutdowns can also wreak havoc for veterans, seniors, and other Americans who rely on timely government services. In September, Sen. Warner reintroduced the Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act, legislation to prevent future government shutdowns.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 26, 2021
While I was home in the beautiful Sixth District this week spending time with friends and family for Thanksgiving, my work on behalf of constituents continued. Legislatively, I cosponsored a resolution to protect the rights of parents to get involved in their children’s education, as well as joined nearly 100 of my Republican colleagues in introducing a bill to protect the rights of health care providers who refuse to participate in an abortion. I also took action to stand in defense of the Second Amendment by writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to express my outrage regarding a proposed federal gun registry. Further, as the border crisis rages on, my colleagues and I voiced our anger to President Biden regarding his Administration’s failure to reimplement the Remain in Mexico Policy as it had been ordered to do by a federal judge. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit several manufacturing facilities in the District and discuss the legislative process with AP Government students. It was a productive few days here at home, and I hope all families across our region had a happy and healthy holiday.
Parents Bill of Rights:
Parents want what’s best for their children and have become more involved in the direction and topics their kids are being taught in school. Unfortunately, these efforts are being met with resistance and hostility at the local and now federal levels. Elected officials and teachers’ unions want to dictate how and what our children should be taught in classrooms. We saw it when school districts worked to keep our schools closed for months on end despite the evidence showing they could open safely. We saw it when President Biden’s Department of Justice targeted parents for speaking up at school board meetings at the behest of an interest group that labeled concerned parents as “domestic terrorists.”
That is why I recently cosponsored the Parents Bill of Rights. This resolution will protect parental involvement by reinforcing their right to be heard, their right to see curriculums, and their right to be updated on any violent activity that happens on their children’s campus. America’s parents should never be made to feel powerless – they should be empowered and protected when it comes to influencing their own children’s education.
Protecting the Second Amendment:
Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. That is why this week I joined my colleagues in writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to express my outrage about a proposed rule that would allow the agency to create a permanent database to track all lawful firearm sales. This would essentially serve as a federal gun registry, the creation of which has previously been prohibited by Congressional action. According to recently published documents, the ATF has already collected 54.7 million records in FY 2021 alone. It is an outrage that the federal government would maintain such extensive records of law-abiding citizens’ firearm transfers. This proposed rule is an affront to the Second Amendment and to the American people, and I will work to oppose it going into effect. To read the full letter, click here.
Securing our Border:
Since President Biden was sworn in, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered more than 1.4 million illegal aliens unlawfully crossing the border. This number includes over 126,000 unaccompanied alien children and more than 450,000 aliens as part of alleged family units. However, this number does not include the estimated 300,000-400,000 aliens who were not stopped by the Border Patrol and have made their way into the heart of the country.
One of the many factors contributing to this crisis is the Biden Administration’s suspension of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), better known as the Remain in Mexico Program. MPP is a program implemented by the Trump Administration that required certain aliens entering or seeking to enter the United States from Mexico to remain outside of the United States for the duration of their immigration proceedings. Therefore, MPP essentially ended “catch and release” by requiring aliens to wait outside of the United States instead of being released into the interior of the country. While the program was suspended when this Administration came to power, on August 13, 2021, Judge Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas ordered the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to “enforce and implement MPP in good faith[.]” Despite this ruling, DHS has failed to do so. Therefore, my colleagues and I wrote to the President demanding answers as to when his Administration plans to reimplement MPP in accordance with the federal judge’s ruling. We must secure our border to protect Americans and MPP works toward accomplishing that goal. The full letter can be found here.
Standing for Life:
Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have fought to advance pro-life legislation, and I will continue to be a voice for the voiceless here in Washington. To that end, I joined 100 of my Republican colleagues in reintroducing the Conscience Protection Act. This legislation upholds one of the most sincere fundamental American principles, which is the freedom of religion and conscience. This bill amends the Public Health Service Act to prevent any federal, state or local government from penalizing or discriminating against a health care professional if the provider refuses to participate in an abortion. No medical professional should be at risk of losing their license and job for upholding their oath to “do no harm.” This bill also ensures those whose conscience protection has been violated will be able to seek justice in court. I will continue to advocate for legislation that protects life and those who support it.
Constituent Visits:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring various manufacturing facilities and hearing from students during a “Take Your Legislator to School” event.
Giving Thanks:
“We ordain that this day of our ships arrival, at the place assigned for plantation, in the land of Virginia, shall be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of Thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
The above prayer was recited on December 4, 1619, not in Plymouth, Massachusetts but at Berkley Plantation, Virginia just over a year before the meal in Plymouth took place. The settlers who landed at Berkley were a small religious-minded group who decided that annually they would celebrate their successful and safe voyage from England with prayer.
This thousand-acre property, in what is modern-day Charles City County, Virginia, is the sight of the true first English Thanksgiving in the New World. When President John F. Kennedy issued the Thanksgiving proclamation in 1962, he failed to acknowledge Virginia’s role in establishing the holiday. After hearing from a Virginia Senator, Kennedy acknowledged that “over three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and Massachusetts, far from home, in a lonely wilderness set aside a time of Thanksgiving.”
While the past year and a half have been difficult, this week we give thanks for the many blessings God has bestowed upon our country and its people. From my family to yours, I wish everyone across the Sixth District a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 16.8 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.2%, the same as the week prior. For more information, click here.
Front Royal-Warren County Airport receives $790,000 in funding from infrastructure deal signed into law last week
On the busiest air travel day of the year, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years as a result of the bipartisan infrastructure deal signed into law last week.
The funding will be distributed to Virginia airports over five years as follows:
• Washington Dulles International: $120,399,725
• Ronald Reagan Washington National: $116,734,485
• Richmond International: $35,608,215
• Norfolk International: $33,098,390
• Charlottesville-Albemarle: $15,444,835
• Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional: $14,977,645
• Newport News/Williamsburg International: $10,194,005
• Lynchburg Regional/Preston Glenn Field: $6,497,230
• Shenandoah Valley Regional: $5,066,130
• Manassas Regional/Harry P. Davis Field: $3,735,000
• Leesburg Executive: $3,735,000
• Virginia Highlands: $1,480,000
• Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive: $1,480,000
• Culpeper Regional: $1,480,000
• Danville Regional: $1,480,000
• New River Valley: $1,480,000
• Blue Ridge: $1,480,000
• Chesapeake Regional: $1,480,000
• Hampton Roads Executive: $1,480,000
• Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County: $1,480,000
• Hanover County Municipal: $1,480,000
• Warrenton-Fauquier: $1,480,000
• Winchester Regional: $1,480,000
• Franklin Regional: $790,000
• Front Royal-Warren County: $790,000
• Twin County: $790,000
• Louisa County/Freeman Field: $790,000
• Luray Caverns: $790,000
• Mountain Empire: $790,000
• Accomack County: $790,000
• Orange County: $790,000
• Dinwiddie County: $790,000
• New Kent County: $790,000
• William M. Tuck: $790,000
• Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional: $790,000
• Stafford Regional: $790,000
• Suffolk Executive: $790,000
• Tappahannock-Essex County: $790,000
• Middle Peninsula Regional: $790,000
• Emporia-Greensville Regional: $550,000
• Farmville Regional: $550,000
• Ingalls Field: $550,000
• Lee County: $550,000
• Tazewell County: $550,000
• Tangier Island: $550,000
• Lonesome Pine: $550,000
• Brookneal/Campbell County: $550,000
The funding represents Virginia’s share of $15 billion in direct grants to airports expected around the country as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan, once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness that was negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 23, 2021
After months of Democrat infighting and strong-arming by Speaker Pelosi, the House passed the President’s “Build Back Bankrupt” reconciliation bill this week. Rather than working to stabilize our economy and drive costs down, this partisan $1.75 trillion tax and spend bill prioritizes the Green New Deal, grants amnesty for illegal immigrants, creates 150 new government programs, and weaponizes the IRS – all the while raising taxes on families and businesses. I voted against this legislation because it would be disastrous for our Nation.
We also learned this week that the Biden Administration’s Department of Justice lied when it said they were not monitoring parents who spoke up at school board meetings. A whistleblower came forward and we now know the FBI was not only using anti-terror tools to track parents, but they were also being labeled with “threat tags.” This is highly inappropriate, and I spoke out against this injustice. I also continue to take action against another form of government overreach – federal vaccine mandates. While I encourage folks to get the vaccine at their discretion, no one should be forced to choose between a shot and their job. I remain committed to advocating for the rights of the residents of the Sixth District.
Additionally, I appreciated the opportunity to connect with various constituents this week while I traveled throughout the area attending several events and touring local businesses. Further, I was pleased to honor the life of Bernard Marie, who spent decades promoting the welfare of WWII Veterans. And finally, I enjoyed hearing from college and university presidents from throughout the District to discuss issues relating to higher education. It was a busy week both at home and here in Washington, but I am always grateful for the opportunity to serve as your representative in Congress.
Build Back Bankrupt:
I voted against the Democrats’ bloated Budget Reconciliation bill this week because it would destroy our economic recovery and harm our Nation’s fiscal health. From the grocery store to the gas station, folks are paying more for goods and services. As inflation rates hit a 31-year high, families have seen their paychecks lose their purchasing power since President Biden took office. And while this Administration claims that inflation is just a “high-class problem,” middle- and low-income Americans are the ones truly hurting. Biden has already admitted that his previous $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” is largely responsible for the current rising costs, but that didn’t stop Nancy Pelosi and the far-Left from ramming another bloated, multi-trillion-dollar tax and spend spree through the House this week.
Spending trillions of dollars on programs we do not need with money we do not have is the picture of poor governance. Propping up the Green New Deal won’t solve the economic crisis. Weaponizing the IRS against Americans won’t lower inflation. Giving amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants won’t make filling up at the gas pump hurt less. Creating 150 new government programs won’t help put goods back on store shelves. And leveling crippling tax hikes on American families and businesses takes money out of people’s pockets. Further, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office confirmed just hours before the vote what we already knew – the bill is not paid for and would add more than $367 billion to the deficit over the next ten years. With the national debt nearing $29 trillion, we can’t afford Nancy Pelosi and President Biden’s trillion-dollar “Build Back Bankrupt” bill.
DOJ Targeting Parents:
Being a parent is a sacred responsibility, and every parent simply wants what’s best for their kids. That’s why over the past year we saw parents speak up at local school board meetings all across the country. Whether it was pushing back against the radical teaching of Critical Race Theory or voicing their opposition to COVID lockdowns, parents were standing up for their kids.
However, the National School Board Association (NSBA) deemed people exercising their First Amendment rights as domestic terrorists, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) used this narrative to launch investigations into parents. Disturbingly, this week, we even learned from a whistleblower that the FBI was using anti-terror tools to monitor parents and adding “threat tags” to files to track them. This is absurd, and we should never criminalize parents for speaking up for their children. To make matters worse, we now know the Attorney General lied under oath when he said there was no coordination between the DOJ and the NSBA. This Administration has weaponized the DOJ for political gain and has chosen to stand with teachers’ unions over parents and students. These actions are tyrannical, and Congress must know the extent to which parents were spied on.
Opposing Federal Vaccine Mandates:
Businesses across the country are desperate for workers, and our Nation is facing a critical supply chain shortage. As grocery store shelves sit empty, and communities struggle to recover, President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, it is the Administration’s plan to implement a vaccine mandate that would force millions of Americans out of work. The Federal government should not be mandating vaccines on American citizens and threatening the jobs of folks who don’t comply is simply wrong. That is why I have taken several actions to protect the rights of citizens across this country. Below are several pieces of legislation I have cosponsored on the matter.
HR 5860 – Keeping Our COVID19 HEROES Employed Act
This bill would exempt essential workers from COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed by the federal government, a public or private federal contractor, a private entity receiving federal funds, or a private entity receiving COVID-19 relief funds appropriated by Congress.
HR 3860 – Military COVID Vaccine
This bill would prohibit the use of federal funds to require a member of the Armed Forces to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The bill also prohibits adverse action (e.g., punishment) being taken against a member of the Armed Forces because the member refuses to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
HR 5892 – Our Veterans Earned It Act
This bill would ensure that no service member loses their VA benefits for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
HJ Res 65 – Congressional Review Act Resolution
This resolution would nullify OSHA’s emergency temporary standard mandating vaccines for private-sector employers.
HR 5811 – No Vaccine Mandate Act
Amends the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2022 to prohibit the use of funds related to any rule requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
Higher Education Roundtable:
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States flock to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests in Congress. That is why I hosted my Third Annual Higher Education Roundtable, which was attended by representatives from eight schools throughout the District. We discussed a wide array of topics ranging from college affordability, 21st-century learning, and of course, how their institutions have adapted to meet the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a thorough and thoughtful conversation, and I hope to continue these sorts of productive forums in the future.
Honoring Bernard Marie:
This week I honored the life and legacy of Bernard Marie, who recently passed away at the age of 82. As a young five-year-old living in Normandy, France, Marie often told the story of being rushed into his home’s basement by his grandparents in the early morning of June 6th, 1944. It was there his family sat for 16 hours in the dark without food or water before his mother emerged from the cellar to hug an American GI after realizing their village had finally been liberated from German occupation. Marie said that witnessing the D-Day invasion instilled in him a lifelong respect for World War II Veterans, and he was forever grateful to those who secured his country’s freedom.
Later in life when he moved to the United States, he began hosting an annual luncheon to honor local World War II Veterans wherever he was living to show his support for them and their families. When he settled in Roanoke in 2001, he brought the event with him. These luncheons served as a place for Veterans to come together and share their experiences – some for the first time. Aside from the luncheon, Marie helped raise money for the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford, sat by the bedside of service members when they were ill, and even worked to award the French Legion of Honor medal to nearly 150 American Veterans. He said that his goal was not only to honor these heroes but to ensure they were never forgotten. Marie meant a great deal to our community, and he will not soon be forgotten.
Constituent Meeting:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. This week I had the pleasure of touring various manufacturing facilities, hearing from students during “Take Your Legislator to School” events, and hearing about the good work happening at an advocacy center.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 16.8 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 15.9 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.2% compared to last week’s 6.4%. For more information, click here.
