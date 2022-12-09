Legislative Update
Warner applauds inclusion of key priorities in draft of annual defense bill
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) applauded the inclusion of a number of Virginia priorities in the draft of the nation’s annual defense bill that was announced late last night after weeks of talks between House and Senate negotiators. A full summary of the draft FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is available here.
“As the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I’m glad to see an agreement on draft legislation that will help bolster our military readiness, support critical Virginia jobs, tackle the needs of military families, and reinforce our commitment to Ukraine in its fight against authoritarianism. I look forward to considering this legislation in the Senate,” said Sen. Warner.
The proposal supports $857.9 billion in funding for our nation’s defense and includes a number of Warner-championed provisions that would:
- Help provide better housing support for servicemembers and their families. These provisions direct DoD to reevaluate methodologies for calculating the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) to better reflect servicemembers’ housing needs and look at barriers to homeownership that are unique to military members. These provisions are based on two Warner-sponsored bills, the BAH Calculation Improvement Act and the Increasing Home Ownership for Servicemembers Act.
- Authorize more than $285 million in funding for 14 military construction projects in Virginia, including in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Dahlgren, Newport News, Ft. Belvoir, Langley, and at the Pentagon.
- Accelerate the construction of two new Child Development Centers in Hampton Roads to help provide critical child care for infants and children on installations. This provision mirrors a Congressionally Directed Spending request made by Sen. Warner to help address the larger challenges military families face with the supply of available child care.
- Overhaul how the military understands and studies food insecurity among military members. Based on an amendment led in the Senate by Sen. Warner, the provision will improve how the military collects data and analyzes rates of food insecurity among servicemembers and their families to better measure and more effectively address the concerning issue of food insecurity in the military.
- Support the critical work of the U.S. Intelligence Community by including the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (IAA). The IAA allocates funding, provides legal authorities, and enhances congressional oversight of the Intelligence Community.
- Bring federal data collection into the 21st century and boost financial transparency by modernizing data collection by federal financial regulators. This provision is based on Sen. Warner’s Financial Data Transparency Act, which requires these regulators to develop common data formatting standards that promote the usability and organization of financial data they already collect from regulated institutions – rules that will make data easier for the public to use and for agencies to process.
The bill also includes a number of other crucial measures supported by Sen. Warner.
To support investments in our nation’s defense and diplomatic capabilities, this bill would:
- Support Navy shipbuilding with $32.6 billion in funding for the procurement of 11 battle force ships, including full funding for the Columbia-class submarine program and for the procurement of two Virginia-class submarines. The bill also would reverse plans for the early retirement of 12 vessels in the coming year.
- Support the critical work of the U.S. State Department by advancing funding and a range of provisions vital to supporting our nation’s diplomatic efforts and the men and women who work tirelessly to advance those around the world.
- Support the work of the U.S. Coast Guard with more than $28 billion in funding.
- Authorize nearly $132 million for defense research activities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions. Last year, Sen. Warner successfully led an effort in the NDAA to better position HBCUs and MSIs to compete for federal research dollars.
For members of the military and their families, this bill would:
- Authorize a 4.6 percent pay raise to servicemembers and Department of Defense (DoD) civilians.
- Take steps to address the suicide and mental health crisis in the military by directing the DoD to undertake more detailed research into mental health and rates of suicide. This provision seeks to better understand the different ramifications across military career fields. It also directs an Inspector General review of efforts by the Navy to prevent and respond to suicides in light of deaths in the Hampton Roads region and elsewhere.
- Make historic reforms to the military justice system’s handling of certain offenses, including sexual assaults. Following years of tireless effort by advocates, this bill would remove commanders from all prosecutorial and judicial functions for various covered offenses. Sen. Warner is a proud sponsor of Sen. Gillibrand’s Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021, which, combined with bipartisan efforts across both Chambers this year, formed the foundation for these reforms.
- Tackle issues with military housing by:
- Extending DoD’s authority to raise the Basic Allowance for Housing for military families living in higher-cost areas of the country.
- Improving oversight over military housing issues and codifying the position of Chief Housing Officer. Sen. Warner has pushed to have a single, designated lead for housing at DoD to improve accountability to residents and Congress and promote and increase coordination.
- Requiring the Secretary of Defense to implement health-related recommendations by the Department’s Inspector General regarding privatized military housing.
- Tackle food insecurity by:
- Expanding eligibility for the Basic Needs Allowance will help ensure that all men and women in uniform and their families have the necessities they need. The Basic Needs Allowance was created through the Warner-sponsored Military Hunger Prevention Act, which aims to combat disturbing rates of food insecurity in the military.
- Creating a pilot program to better address rates of food insecurity among veterans. This provision would offer grant funding to organizations that are actively working to address this challenge.
- Adding $210 million in authorized funding for the military’s commissary system to help support food access for servicemembers and their families.
- Increase access to timely child care for military families who undergo a permanent change of station by creating a pilot program to provide child care-related reimbursement to these families.
For the ongoing effort to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s authoritarianism, this bill would:
- Extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) – one of the main tools used by the U.S. in support of Ukraine’s defensive needs – and authorize $800 million for this program in the coming fiscal year.
- Authorize more than $6 billion to fully fund the European Deterrence Initiative.
- Hold Russia accountable for its atrocities by stating that the United States will collect, analyze, and preserve evidence related to Russian war crimes and will assist in pursuing appropriate accountability for those responsible.
- Increase transparency and accountability by taking steps to ensure that Inspectors General are able to adequately conduct oversight of U.S. funding to ensure it is most effectively being applied in support of Ukraine’s efforts.
- Express the full commitment of the United States to NATO and to continuing Ukrainian assistance during Russia’s violent and illegal invasion.
- Authorize more than $2.7 billion for munitions production capacity, and direct a long-term assessment of our defense industrial base’s capacity.
To bolster our ability to compete in the 21st century, this bill would:
- Continue to strengthen U.S.-India relations by directing the Departments of Defense and State to pursue greater engagement and expanded cooperation with India related to emerging technology, joint R&D, defense and cyber capabilities, and other opportunities for collaboration – including for reducing India’s reliance on Russian-built defense equipment. These provisions support an effort by Sen. Warner, co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, to highlight the importance of our defense partnership with India, and to support accelerated efforts by India to diversify defense systems.
- Better invest in emerging technologies by boosting funding for basic and applied research and development of advanced tech by $2.85 billion.
- Support the commercialization of critical capabilities by authorizing $300 million in funding for new bio-manufacturing facilities.
- Authorize an increase of $120 million for 5G technology R&D and transition support.
- Authorize an increase of $75 million for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) as it looks to implement recommendations put forward by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (AI). It would also authorize an increase of $50 million for AI at U.S. Cyber Command and require more strategic, longer-term planning related to DoD’s efforts to rapidly adopt AI to relevant cyber missions.
- Support DARPA’s quantum computing activities with an increase of $20 million.
- Increase productivity and cooperation in microelectronics by establishing a working group of government, private sector, and academia experts to better enable coordination and consultation related to R&D and manufacturing.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 23, 2022
Last week, voters decided on Election Day that one-party rule should come to an end in Washington, D.C., as Republicans won a majority of seats in Congress and will control the House of Representatives for the next two years. Congressional Democrats and President Biden will no longer be able to jam partisan legislation through with impunity. We promised the American people through our Commitment to America that we would work as a majority to make our cities and neighborhoods safer, rebuild our economy, bring accountability to government, and secure our borders. Additionally, last week, I highlighted the pain of rising prices as the holiday season approaches, and outlined solutions Republicans will offer to improve the economy. Finally, I honored the Harrisonburg Police Department for 150 years of service, and I spoke with government students from Northside High School. From my family to yours, I wish you a Happy Thanksgiving.
Bidenflation is on the Thanksgiving Menu
The American people are getting the short end of the wishbone this Thanksgiving, as inflated grocery prices will make gathering around the table more expensive this year. Up and down the menu, prices have risen – a 23% increase in turkeys, eggs are up 43%, butter is up 27%, and milk is up 15%. For those traveling far to see their families and loved ones, airline fares are up 43% from last year. While everyone is having to tighten their budgets, those working two jobs or on fixed incomes are getting hit hardest – forcing roughly one in four Americans to forgo Thanksgiving dinner altogether. To get America back on track, Congress needs to cut spending, unleash energy independence, and push pro-growth economic policies.
Click here to watch my House floor speech on rising costs during the holiday season.
The Biden Border Crisis Continues
Gas and grocery prices are not the only things skyrocketing. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) statistics tell us that there has been over a 221% increase in encounters at the border since President Biden took office, and in the last year, the number has risen by 40%. In October alone, there were 230,678 illegal migrant encounters at the southern border. Biden must end his open border & amnesty policies now. Unsurprisingly, just last week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas again told Congress that the border was secure, but the numbers don’t lie. As Republicans take control of the House of Representatives come January, Secretary Mayorkas will be held accountable for his dereliction of duty to secure the homeland and reckless disregard for U.S. immigration law. I’ve been to the border, and I’ve seen how understaffed, under-resourced, and unsupported the CBP is. Republicans will ensure accountability in the 118th Congress.
Happy 150th Birthday, Harrisonburg Police Department!
I was glad to recognize the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) for passing a major milestone and joining the Harrisonburg community in celebrating the 150th anniversary of HPD’s founding in 1872. Current HPD Captain Jason Kidd said of the anniversary, ‘‘It is so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during these past 150 years.” The growth of the department, personnel, added positions, and technological improvements have allowed the department “to police better and police smarter and just do the best job they can for the community.’’
Engaging with High School Students
Our young people are the future leaders of our great country. I enjoyed speaking to Government students at Northside High School in Roanoke about the value of public service. I appreciated their thoughtful questions and informative insights about current events.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 10 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 12 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 8%. For more information, click here.
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner on vote terminating COVID-19 National Emergency
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement after voting in favor of a resolution terminating the COVID-19 national emergency under the National Emergencies Act originally declared by President Trump in March 2020:
“When COVID-19 hit, Congress acted with urgency under a number of emergency declarations to provide the flexibilities and funding needed to save lives, roll out a vaccine, and keep our economy afloat. We’ve come a long way since then, and while it might be easier to kick the can down the road, I think it’s time to have a bipartisan conversation about how we unwind from these emergency actions and move forward with the valuable lessons we’ve learned.
Today’s resolution won’t affect critical flexibilities, such as the ones facilitating access to telehealth. Rather, this vote should serve as the beginning of a productive and bipartisan effort to examine which mitigation efforts and flexibilities are worth embedding permanently into our lives, and which are no longer relevant or necessary.”
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 28, 2022
It was another beautiful fall week here in Virginia’s Sixth District. I enjoyed being home and having the opportunity to meet with constituents and listen to their thoughts and concerns. In Hot Springs, I met with members of the Brick Industry Association, and in Edinburg and Mount Jackson, I spoke to Vietnam-era Veterans and then toured a local food processing facility. Further, the latest data from Customs and Border Protection shows that the situation at our border is only getting worse, with no solution in sight by the Biden Administration. Additionally, the CDC is continuing its interference with parents’ roles in their children’s health regarding child COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. And finally, as the deadline for applications to the Congressional App Challenge approaches, be sure to find more information below if you or someone you know is interested in applying. As the House continues its District Work Period, I look forward to another week of meeting folks across the District.
Biden’s Border Crisis Rages On
Since taking office, President Biden has halted border wall construction, stopped the “Remain in Mexico” policy, reinstated ‘catch-and-release,’ canceled asylum cooperative agreements, and requested amnesty for millions. These actions have had disastrous consequences and resulted in a humanitarian, economic, and national security crisis. Just last month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported more than 227,000 border apprehensions, which marks the highest number in 22 years. Further, these numbers make September the seventh straight month in which illegal border crossings have surpassed 170,000. Worse, more than 2.3 million illegal crossings have occurred this year alone – the highest in American history. The illegal immigration crisis is only getting worse, and this Administration must take corrective action immediately.
The CDC Continues to Interfere With Parents’ Roles in Their Children’s Health
The benefit of childhood vaccination against COVID-19 is questionable and, in some cases, has been deadly. Despite multiple studies showing that children face minimal risk from COVID-19, an advisory board of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended that a COVID-19 vaccine be added to the CDC’s immunization schedule for childhood vaccines beginning as early as six months of age. While the CDC has no authority to mandate the vaccine as a condition for school attendance, there will be some states that will likely begin making the shot mandatory. The CDC has misserved the American people multiple steps of the way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and should prioritize vaccination against COVID-19 among those most at risk: those 65 and older, as well as those who may carry certain health risks. As Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has made clear, we must support parents being the drivers behind not only their children’s education but also whether their children receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Advocating for Brick Producers
The Sixth District is home to one of the largest brick producers in the Nation, and it was a pleasure to join them at the Brick Industry Association’s fall meeting in Hot Springs. Americans rely on our hardworking brick producers to build and maintain beautiful homes. Unfortunately, burdensome regulations from Washington bureaucrats and a one-size-fits-all government approach hurts our brick producers’ ability to thrive and compete in the marketplace, especially small businesses. I have worked to push legislation that cuts government red tape, like the Lessening Regulatory Costs and Establishing a Federal Regulatory Budget Act (HR 968) that I cosponsored, which establishes procedures and provides statutory authority to reduce the number of federal regulations.
Supporting Our Vietnam Veterans
I was honored to join Chapter 936 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Edinburg at their monthly meeting. I appreciated the opportunity to thank the Veterans in attendance for their service, as well as highlight how Congress is continuing its work to address issues related to their time serving overseas. For example, I cosponsored and had a bipartisan measure included in the new PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for Vietnam-era Veterans. As always, I will continue fighting for legislation that works to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely
manner and one that meets the increasing needs of Veterans from all eras of service.
Bowman Andros Products
Bowman Andros Products is one of the largest fruit processing companies located right here in VA-06. They are providing fruit-based products, including apple sauce made from Virginia-grown apples, and good-paying jobs for Virginians. I had the pleasure of touring their facility and hearing more about their work getting products on our shelves.
Reminder: 2022 Congressional App Challenge Application Deadline Approaching
We are pleased to announce that the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, will be hosting our annual coding competition this year. It is a great opportunity for students interested in STEM to showcase their coding skills.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, visit the official Congressional App Challenge website or email questions directly to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 12 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 15 last week. This week’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 9%, down from 10% last week. For more information, click here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 18, 2022
Americans continued to face another month of Democrat-controlled Washington not working for them. Prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year, proving what we all knew: President Biden and the Democrats ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ did not reduce inflation. Americans are in for a winter with higher heating bills, and their savings and paychecks are worth less. Families on a fixed or low income are suffering the most. That’s why Republicans offer a brighter future, and this week I’ll focus on our Commitment to America’s fourth pillar, a Future Built on Freedom. Additionally, deadlines to apply for my office’s Service Academy nominations and the Congressional App Challenge are approaching. Finally, I was pleased to visit a local Boys & Girls Club and a new restaurant in Waynesboro as the Sixth District enjoys the fall weather and better days ahead.
A Commitment to America, Pillar IIII: A Future That’s Built on Freedom
After previously sharing House Republicans’ Commitment to America plan for an economy that’s strong, a Nation that’s safe, and a government that’s accountable, our focus this week will be on our commitment to a freer future. A future built on freedom means putting students’ futures first, achieving longer, healthier lives for Americans, and confronting Big Tech’s censorship of free speech.
Ronald Reagan said in his First Inaugural Address as Governor of California, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” Building on this, Republicans propose to provide parents with the freedom to be involved in their children’s education, to champion free speech over Big Tech censorship, and foster a health care system that provides quality and timely care rather than a top-down, one-size-fits-all government approach.
Over the last four weeks, I have highlighted our plan to lead America if given the opportunity. Our Nation faces many challenges, and its families are hurting. Inflation is eating away at their paychecks and savings, the scourge of drugs is killing a record number of citizens, crime is rampant, and the skyrocketing costs of food, gas, and just about everything else have lowered the standard of living. We can do better, and we will. That is Republicans’ commitment to you.
Prices Rise, Paychecks Shrink, Biden Vows More of the Same
We all knew that the Democrat-passed ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ would not reduce inflation. In fact, prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year. From the grocery store to the gas pump to everything in between, American families are still paying more for everyday goods and services:
X Fuel oil is up 58.1%
X Airline fares are up 42.9%
X Eggs are up 30.5%
X Gas is up 18.2%
X Electricity is up 15.5%
X Milk is up 15.2%
I’ve heard from families across the Commonwealth, and they are struggling. Biden, Pelosi, and the Democrats’ self-inflicted inflation crisis, fueled by massive government spending and failed Green New Deal policies, has pushed costs higher, and it’s not getting any better. Families want to see real change in this country and keep more of their hard-earned money, not have their savings wiped away. If House Republicans are given a chance, we will cut wasteful spending and taxes, unleash American energy to drive down prices across the board, and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.
Reminder: Service Academy Nominations Deadline Approaching
One of the greatest honors I have serving as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the privilege of nominating individuals to one of four United States Service Academies. Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a recommendation from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority.
Those interested in a nomination must have their application postmarked by October 21st. For more information and to find the required application packet, please visit my website here.
2022 Congressional App Challenge Available to VA-06 Students
We are pleased to announce that the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, will be hosting our annual coding competition this year. It is a great opportunity for students interested in STEM to showcase their coding skills.
Middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, you can visit the official Congressional App Challenge website or email questions directly to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us.
Meetings with Constituents
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 15 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 13 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 10%. For more information, click here.
Senator Warner applauds FCC decision to ban sale of new Huawei and ZTE devices
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) decision to ban new sales of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies on the bases of national security:
“Several years ago, a bipartisan group of senators on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence began raising the alarm about the threat that Huawei and ZTE posed to our national security. I’m proud of the steps that Congress has since taken to confront this challenge, including passing the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019 – which I co-wrote to incentivize carriers to replace Huawei and ZTE equipment in their networks. I’m glad to see the Federal Communications Commission finally take this step to protect our networks and national security.”
Senator Warner, a former telecommunications entrepreneur, has long been outspoken about the dangers of allowing the use of Huawei equipment in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure and that of U.S. allies.
Last year, Sen. Warner, joined by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), introduced legislation to prohibit federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment, including from Huawei and ZTE. In 2020, Sen. Warner and a bipartisan group of leading national security Senators introduced legislation to encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G, providing over $1 billion to invest in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.
Senator Warner applauds release of additional H-2B visas
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement in response to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Labor (DOL) announcement making available the maximum amount of H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas:
“Earlier this month, I talked with Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas and learned that the Biden Administration planned to make additional H-2B visas available. I thanked Secretary Mayorkas and told him how critical the H-2B program is for Virginia’s seafood businesses. Without access to H-2B workers, many of Virginia’s seafood businesses would simply have to close up shop. It’s critical that we help these businesses meet their labor needs so that we don’t lose these businesses forever.
“I thank the Biden administration for making these additional visas available, but a permanent solution is needed. I look forward to working with my colleagues to reform the H-2B visa program to ensure our seafood processors have the labor certainty they need for their businesses to grow and thrive.”
The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In order to be eligible for the program, employers are required to declare that there are not enough U.S. workers available to do the temporary work, as is the case with the seafood industry, which relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.
Sen. Warner has long advocated for the expansion of H-2B visas in order to ensure that seafood processors in Virginia have the seasonal workforce they need. In his most recent effort in February of this year, Sen. Warner, joined by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), urged the Biden administration to make these additional H-2B visas available in order to ensure that seafood processors and other businesses in Virginia have the workforce they need.
