Warner applauds inclusion of key priorities in draft of annual defense bill

Americans continued to face another month of Democrat-controlled Washington not working for them. Prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year, proving what we all knew: President Biden and the Democrats ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ did not reduce inflation. Americans are in for a winter with higher heating bills, and their savings and paychecks are worth less. Families on a fixed or low income are suffering the most. That’s why Republicans offer a brighter future, and this week I’ll focus on our Commitment to America’s fourth pillar, a Future Built on Freedom. Additionally, deadlines to apply for my office’s Service Academy nominations and the Congressional App Challenge are approaching. Finally, I was pleased to visit a local Boys & Girls Club and a new restaurant in Waynesboro as the Sixth District enjoys the fall weather and better days ahead.

A Commitment to America, Pillar IIII: A Future That’s Built on Freedom

After previously sharing House Republicans’ Commitment to America plan for an economy that’s strong, a Nation that’s safe, and a government that’s accountable, our focus this week will be on our commitment to a freer future. A future built on freedom means putting students’ futures first, achieving longer, healthier lives for Americans, and confronting Big Tech’s censorship of free speech.

Ronald Reagan said in his First Inaugural Address as Governor of California, “Freedom is a fragile thing, and it’s never more than one generation away from extinction.” Building on this, Republicans propose to provide parents with the freedom to be involved in their children’s education, to champion free speech over Big Tech censorship, and foster a health care system that provides quality and timely care rather than a top-down, one-size-fits-all government approach.

Over the last four weeks, I have highlighted our plan to lead America if given the opportunity. Our Nation faces many challenges, and its families are hurting. Inflation is eating away at their paychecks and savings, the scourge of drugs is killing a record number of citizens, crime is rampant, and the skyrocketing costs of food, gas, and just about everything else have lowered the standard of living. We can do better, and we will. That is Republicans’ commitment to you.

Prices Rise, Paychecks Shrink, Biden Vows More of the Same

We all knew that the Democrat-passed ‘Inflation Expansion Act’ would not reduce inflation. In fact, prices rose 8.2% in September compared to last year. From the grocery store to the gas pump to everything in between, American families are still paying more for everyday goods and services:

X Fuel oil is up 58.1%

X Airline fares are up 42.9%

X Eggs are up 30.5%

X Gas is up 18.2%

X Electricity is up 15.5%

X Milk is up 15.2%

I’ve heard from families across the Commonwealth, and they are struggling. Biden, Pelosi, and the Democrats’ self-inflicted inflation crisis, fueled by massive government spending and failed Green New Deal policies, has pushed costs higher, and it’s not getting any better. Families want to see real change in this country and keep more of their hard-earned money, not have their savings wiped away. If House Republicans are given a chance, we will cut wasteful spending and taxes, unleash American energy to drive down prices across the board, and restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.



Reminder: Service Academy Nominations Deadline Approaching

One of the greatest honors I have serving as the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District is the privilege of nominating individuals to one of four United States Service Academies. Applicants to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy require a recommendation from a Member of Congress or another nominating authority.

Those interested in a nomination must have their application postmarked by October 21st. For more information and to find the required application packet, please visit my website here.



2022 Congressional App Challenge Available to VA-06 Students

We are pleased to announce that the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), a competition designed to encourage student participation in computer science and coding, will be hosting our annual coding competition this year. It is a great opportunity for students interested in STEM to showcase their coding skills.

Middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1st. For more information, you can visit the official Congressional App Challenge website or email questions directly to StudentSupport@CongressionalAppChallenge.us.

Meetings with Constituents

COVID-19 Update

Last week in Virginia, there was an average of 15 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 13 last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 10%. For more information, click here.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.