Warner bill to boost VA suicide prevention efforts becomes law
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) applauded the signing of his legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services and reduce the alarming rate of veteran suicide. The bipartisan Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act includes a number of provisions authored by Sen. Warner to empower the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide resources to and share information with veteran-serving non-profits, as well as to require it to develop a measurement tool to assess the effectiveness of mental health programs. The legislation passed through the Senate in August and was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives late last month.
“This bill – now a law – is for every veteran throughout our nation’s history who has struggled to cope with the invisible wounds of war. The signing of this legislation today reaffirms our nation’s commitment to veterans and sends the message that every person who serves our country is deserving of the basic tools and resources needed to heal those wounds,” said Sen. Warner. “I was proud to help write this legislation and see its passage through the Senate, and today I’m proud to know that, thanks to these efforts, we’ll be providing, for the first time, this kind of direct support to veteran-serving non-profits and community networks in order to reach more veterans.”
Provisions from Sen. Warner’s IMPROVE Well-Being for Veterans Act will create a VA grant program that leverages and supports veteran-serving non-profits and other community networks in order to reduce and prevent veteran suicides. Additionally, the bipartisan bill will enhance coordination and planning of veteran mental health and suicide prevention services, and better measure the effectiveness of those programs in order to reduce the alarming number of veteran suicides and best concentrate the program’s resources on successful organizations and services.
The VA estimates that around 20 veterans die by suicide each day. Unfortunately that number has remained unchanged despite Congress more than tripling the VA’s funding for suicide prevention efforts over the last ten years to nearly $222 million in FY20. Only six of the 20 veterans who die by suicide each day receive health care services from the VA before their death.
Sen. Warner’s IMPROVE Well-Being for Veterans Act was introduced in June 2019. Days later, at a committee hearing, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie called the bill “key” to unlocking the veteran suicide crisis. In January 2020, provisions of the Warner-Boozman legislation were included in the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act. The bill was unanimously approved by the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and was then passed unanimously by both the full Senate and House.
Sen. Warner has been a strong advocate of improving care for Virginia’s veterans. In January, he sent a letter to the four VA medical facilities providing care for Virginia’s veterans requesting an update on their suicide prevention efforts. He’s also met with senior leadership at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center and Hampton VA Medical Center (VAMC) to discuss wait time reduction at their facilities and suicide prevention efforts.
Virginia legislators advance police and criminal justice reform measures
The Virginia General Assembly wrapped up the agenda this month for the special session that began Aug. 18. Legislators introduced over 50 police and criminal justice reform bills during the session.
Gov. Ralph Northam called the session to update the state budget and to address criminal and social justice and issues related to COVID-19. The governor still has to approve the budget and make amendments or veto bills.
Among the police and criminal justice reform measures were proposals that would change policing methods, impose new disciplinary actions for law enforcement, and reduce penalties for certain crimes. Both parties introduced legislation that seemed to be inspired by months of protests across Virginia.
Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said the organization supports several criminal justice reform bills except for the legislature’s approval of bills that make certain traffic violations secondary offenses and the ban on no-knock search warrants.
“The way it was [the no-knock search warrant bill] delays the issuance of a search warrant that could lead to deaths, injuries, and destruction of evidence,” Schrad wrote in an email. “We plan to seek [the] governor’s amendments to make final corrections to the bill to ensure the safety of officers and potential victims.”
Some Republican-backed bills aimed to increase penalties for certain crimes, including pointing a laser at a law-enforcement officer and for an assault on an officer, and to criminalize the act of cursing at an officer while on duty.
Below is a sample of the police and criminal-justice related legislation that was approved by both chambers.
PASSED LEGISLATION
Mental health response. House Bill 5043, introduced by Del. Jeffrey Bourne, D-Richmond, and Senate Bill 5038, introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Dale City, establishes an alert system when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis.
Marijuana charge prepay. SB 5013, introduced by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, gives people charged with marijuana possession the option to prepay a fee.
Crisis intervention. SB 5014, introduced by Sen. John S. Edwards, D-Roanoke, requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish standards and update policies for law enforcement concerning sensitivity and awareness of racism.
Civilian oversight. SB 5035, introduced by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Midlothian, allows localities to establish a civilian oversight body for their police department. The civilian oversight body can investigate incidents involving law enforcement as well as complaints from citizens, and make binding disciplinary decisions, including termination, in the event that an officer breaches departmental and professional standards.
Sentencing reform. Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, called his bill SB 5007 “the most transformative criminal justice reform legislation” to pass in two decades. The measure allows for defendants to be tried by a jury but sentenced by a judge.
“It has long been the practice in Virginia to be sentenced by a jury after selecting a jury trial, which has led to excessive sentences far beyond what sentencing guidelines state,” Morrissey posted online.
Conditional release. SB 5034, introduced by Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko, D-Fairfax, grants consideration for conditional release for certain qualifying terminally ill prisoners.
Marijuana and certain traffic offenses. HB 5058, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, prohibits an officer from stopping a motor vehicle for operating without a license plate, with defective equipment such as a brake light, window tinting materials, a loud exhaust system, or hanging objects inside the vehicle. It also prohibits officers from searching a vehicle solely on the basis of the odor of marijuana.
Earned sentence credits. HB 5148, introduced by Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, establishes a four-level classification system for earned sentence credits. The system allows a range of 3.5 days to 15 days to be deducted from an inmate’s sentence for every 30 days served, with exceptions based on the severity of the crime. The bill directs the Department of Corrections to convene a workgroup by next July to study the impact of the sentence credit amendments and report its findings to the General Assembly by Dec. 1, 2022. Parts of the bill have a delayed effective date of Jan. 1, 2022.
Criminal justice board. HB 5108, introduced by Del. Elizabeth Guzmán, D-Prince William, makes changes to the Criminal Justice Services Board and its Committee on Training. The board, currently made up exclusively of members with backgrounds in law enforcement and private security, will be required to add representatives from civil rights groups, mental health service providers, and groups that advocate for the interests of minority communities. Guzmán said she got the idea for this bill while she was visiting the Criminal Justice Services Board with fellow legislators.
“We only have law enforcement voices at the table,” Guzmán said. “So, how can you learn about what is going on in the community if you don’t have their voice at the table?”
Guzmán said the bill will improve crisis intervention training and help police officers who may experience traumatic events while on the job.
Misconduct and termination. HB 5051, introduced by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Falls Church, requires a police department authority figure to notify the Criminal Justice Services Board if an officer is terminated for serious misconduct, as defined by the board, within 48 hours of the department becoming aware of it.
Disclosure of information. HB 5104, introduced by Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, requires sheriff, police chief, or police department directors to disclose to potential law enforcement or jail employer information regarding the arrest, prosecution or civil suit filed against their former officers seeking employment. The applicant would have to sign a waiver to allow that information to be disclosed. The bill also may require an officer to undergo a psychological evaluation before taking a job in a jail or police department.
Ban no-knock warrants. HB 5099, introduced by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, bans law enforcement officers from executing a search warrant without giving notice of their identity or purpose before entering a residence.
“The use of no-knock search warrants has long been a controversial practice, since the beginning of their use during the Nixon administration in the ’70s,” Aird said in an email. “The tragic loss of Breonna Taylor renewed the concern regarding the use of this search warrant, the risk to residents and officers, and their disproportionate application in minority communities.”
Unlawful use of excessive force. HB 5029, introduced by Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, requires that a law enforcement officer intervene when witnessing another officer using excessive force while on duty.
Carnal knowledge of detainees. HB 5045, introduced by Del. Karrie K. Delaney, D-Centreville, closes a loophole within the state law and makes it a Class 6 felony for a law enforcement officer to have sexual relations with a detainee, pre-arrest.
Prohibition of the use of neck restraints. HB 5069, introduced by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, prohibits a law enforcement officer to use a neck restraint or chokehold while on the job. New York has had a ban on chokeholds since 1993, but the effectiveness of the law was called into question in 2014 when Eric Garner died after an apparent chokehold was used during his arrest by a New York City Police officer. The officer involved was not indicted but was later fired.
Guzmán said that even though some of these bills may not be perfect, it’s better to improve civil rights in Virginia one piece of legislation at a time rather than to be dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I would say that inaction is enabling, and if we don’t act, in a way we are saying we are OK with what is going on in today’s society,” Guzmán said. “We recognize the struggles, we recognize that there are problems, and we need to start tackling those issues and try to improve the lives of communities of color.”
Below are some pieces of legislation that didn’t make it through the House or Senate.
ABANDONED OR KILLED BILLS
Record expungement. SB 5043, sponsored by Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, and HB 5146, sponsored by Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, sought to expand the current expungement process. Police and court records are currently only expunged if an individual is acquitted, a case is dismissed or abandoned. Legislators did not reach a compromise in the conference committee over proposed substitutes to the bills.
“This is a very important issue,” Herring said at the close of Friday’s session. “It will change the lives of so many people who have served their time and have turned their lives around.”
Parole notification. SB 5050, Introduced by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, would require the Department of Corrections to release a paroled prisoner no sooner than 21 days after the date of notification by the Virginia Parole Board.
Qualified immunity. HB 5013, introduced by Bourne, would have ended qualified immunity for police officers. Guzmán, who voted for the bill, was disappointed it didn’t pass, but said she feels good about the House Democrats’ bills and is looking forward to the next General Assembly session in January.
Virginia led the way during the special session where others haven’t, Del. Eileen Filler-Corn said in a press release.
“Together with our colleagues in the Senate, Virginia is now a national leader in the effort to pass necessary improvements to policing and criminal justice,” Filler-Corn said.
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Valley Health Urgent Care centers and primary care practices around the region now offer rapid testing for individuals with respiratory symptoms.
Individuals with respiratory symptoms can now receive a speedy, reliable point of care testing for COVID-19 and influenza at Valley Health Urgent Care centers and family medicine and internal medicine practices.
Valley Health’s new Quidel Sofia 2 test machines provide results in under 30 minutes. With a single nasal swab, the instrument can test for Coronavirus and influenza, as well as strep, if symptoms indicate. Valley Health Urgent Care tested 400 patients using the new equipment in its first eight days of use. Last week, select Valley Health family and internal medicine practices began offering the rapid test to their patients.
“COVID-19 is still very present in our community as we enter cold and flu season,” said Valley Health Chief Physician Executive Iyad Sabbagh, MD. “Because symptoms of seasonal illness and COVID-19 are similar, it’s a great benefit to offer patients with respiratory symptoms a rapid, accurate test at the point of patient care. The Sofia makes it easier to diagnosis quickly, begin appropriate treatment, and, if indicated, self-isolate to prevent further transmission,” Dr. Sabbagh said.
Valley Health emphasizes the new test is only available to those who have symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, and headache. It will not be used to rule out COVID-19 in an asymptomatic individual or for testing prior to a medical procedure.
This is the latest enhancement to COVID-19 care implemented by Valley Health at its Urgent Care and select primary care practice locations. “Our ambulatory team has worked diligently since early March to deploy telehealth and safe processes for COVID-19 testing and care,” said Dr. Sabbagh. Valley Health’s Urgent Care centers offer online check-in for greater convenience. All patients and staff must wear a mask, and patients with respiratory symptoms wait in a separate room from those with other ailments or may choose to wait in their vehicle. If needed, staff can also provide car-side testing.
The new rapid test is available at Valley Health Urgent Care’s six locations in Front Royal and Winchester (Jubal Early and Rutherford Crossing) in Virginia, and Martinsburg, Spring Mills, and Ranson in West Virginia. Urgent Care Express locations hope to offer rapid testing at a later date.
All Valley Health Urgent Care locations and primary care practices also offer flu shots. The regional health system is vigorously promoting flu vaccination this year to reduce the likelihood of a “twindemic”, or widespread concurrent flu and COVID-19 illness that could stress hospitals, providers, and available PPE resources.
Valley Health also reminds the community to remember the 3 W’s to help stop the spread of illness: wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. Those who are feeling under the weather can check into a Valley Health Urgent Care location online by visiting www.vhurgentcare.com, call their doctor’s office, or call the Valley Health Respiratory Care Phone Line at 540-536-0380, Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm and Saturday, 9 am – 1 pm, to speak with a team member about their symptoms.
Watch the Quidel Sofia 2 sales demo video below:
Virginia lawmakers pass legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday
Juneteenth has officially become a state holiday after lawmakers unanimously approved legislation during the Virginia General Assembly special session.
Juneteenth marks the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, which was the last state to abolish slavery. The companion bills were introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the legislation on Oct. 13.
“Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the end of slavery in the United States,” Northam said during a press conference held that day. “It’s time we elevate this, not just a celebration by and for some Virginia, but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”
Del. Joshua Cole, D-Fredericksburg, introduced a bill in the legislative session earlier this year to recognize Juneteenth, but the proposal didn’t advance.
Northam proposed making Juneteenth a state holiday in June during a press conference that included musician and Virginia-native Pharrell Williams. Northam signed an executive order that gave executive branch employees and state colleges the day off. Some Virginia localities, such as Richmond and several places in Hampton Roads, also observed the holiday this year.
“I think it is overdue that the Commonwealth formally honor and celebrate the emancipation and end of slavery,” Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, a co-patron of the bill, said in an email. “It was a step towards fulfilling the promise of equality contained in our founding documents.”
The Elegba Folklore Society, a Richmond-based organization focused on promoting African culture, history, and arts, is one of the groups that has been celebrating the holiday for decades. The celebration is usually a three-day weekend event that looks at the history of Juneteenth. A torch-lit walk down the Trail of Enslaved Africans in Richmond is also held, said Janine Bell, the society’s president, and artistic director.
“We take time to just say thank you to our ancestors, their contributions, their forfeitures, their trials, and tribulations,” Bell said. “We invite people to Richmond’s African burial ground so that we can go there and pay homage from a perspective of African spirituality.”
Juneteenth should not be used as another holiday to look for bargains in stores, Bell said. It should be a time for reflection about liberty, as well as for celebration and family strengthening.
“It’s a time for optimism and joy,” Bell said.
The Elegba Folklore Society broadcasted its Juneteenth event online this year due to the coronavirus. Although there were still around 7,000 views, Bell said that it is usually much larger and has international influence.
Cries for police reform and social justice continue to increase, Bell said. More attention is being drawn to the racial disparities across America. With this, people have been changing their priorities concerning issues such as discrimination.
“This was a step towards equity,” Bell said about the bill. “A symbolic step, but a step nonetheless.”
State workers will be off during Juneteenth. If the job requires individuals to come into work, then they will be compensated with overtime or extra pay, said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a patron for the bill.
The General Assembly wrapped up the agenda last week for the special session that began Aug. 18. Northam called the session to update the state budget and to address criminal and social justice reform and issues related to COVID-19.
New COVID outbreak reported at RSW Jail
RSW Regional Jail currently has four inmates and four staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19. All of the inmates are currently housed in one housing unit.
This morning, the RSW command staff and Director of Nursing had a teleconference with the Virginia Department of Health, who are providing direction as we move forward. We are working with the VDH and following their recommendations for the proper way to monitor, treat, and test any suspected cases. Today, we will be testing several inmates and sending away to the state lab for the results.
All inmates within the facility are being closely monitored. Every inmate has been provided a mask and our staff all have proper PPE. Every possible precaution is being taken and we have scheduled cleaning several times every day throughout the building.
This will be an evolving situation and we will keep everyone as updated as possible.
The sky becomes more accessible on Front Royal’s Cloud Street
We caught up with Warren County Project for the Arts (WCPA) founding member artists Melissa Ichiuji and Chris Stephens finishing up the first 2020 downtown Front Royal full wall mural, Wednesday afternoon, October 14. The project began on the side of the old Ramsey Hardware building at 221 East Main Street 10 days earlier on October 5, Ichiuji, who was handling the ground level finishing-touch duties, told us.
The wall mural theme is fluffy clouds against a Carolina blue sky at, of all places, Cloud Street’s intersection with East Main Street. And while the cloud design was conceived for the location some time ago, Ichiuji said the skyscape “theme of transcendence is especially fitting in these uncertain times when levity and grace are so needed”.
As reported in our earlier exploration of Warren County Project for the Arts efforts to beautify and expand an artistic presence in downtown Front Royal (“New ‘Dining’, ‘Shop’, ‘Walking Mall’ banners portend more public art on the horizon”), those efforts have now been linked to the Town’s post-pandemic emergency management closing’s weekend walking mall experiment and Community Development Block Grant-enabled downtown façade improvements.
However, Ichiuji told us that as both a member of the Arts Project and owner of the building she had not sought grant funding to avoid any potential conflict of interest. The Cloud Street wall mural project was self-funded by Ichiuji and her husband to kick off this portion of the WCPA public arts initiative.
While she has had an art studio in the rear portions of the building for several years, her plan is to open the front of the building as an art gallery by the spring of 2021. But until then, come rain, shine or snow, the cloud-bearing Cloud Street side of her building will serve as a reminder of things to come on the inside.
But if a picture is worth a thousand words, how many must a wall mural of this size be worth? Enjoy the view when you are in downtown Front Royal and with these final images of the Warren County Project for the Arts creative process at work.
And these images of the finished project and its inspiration:
Wildlife admissions up, donations down: Blue Ridge Wildlife Center plans virtual fundraiser November 1st to 7th
With sick and injured wildlife flooding into the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) by the score – a record 2,600 already, with three months still to go this year – newly appointed executive director Annie Bradfield is coming up with ‘novel’ projects to secure much-needed funding.
The novel Coronavirus-19 pandemic, Bradfield told me after less than 48 hours on the job, has given more people more time to deliver more sick and injured wild things, from birds to animals to reptiles, for medical treatment or, in some cases, for permanent residency at the Boyce hospital complex.
During a tour of the outdoor “Wildlife Walk” where rehabilitated permanent residents, called “animal ambassadors,” are on public view, Annie revealed her plans for a virtual auction November 1-7 and group yoga sessions in the enclosure.
Details will be announced shortly, or visit <blueridgewildlifectr.org>
While her last position was with Blue Ridge Hospice, Annie’s passion for wildlife, particularly birds, was captured during five years at the American Bird Conservancy at The Plains, Va. She happily introduced me to a Peregrine falcon called Goose (also the name of one of my dogs!) and hosted a re-visit with longtime center residents, an Arctic Fox named Snow and Rufio, a happy-go-lucky squirrel,
The Royal Examiner reported in 2017 on the new million-dollar hospital site that replaced a small and aged nearby house, The Cottage, that was the home of BRWC since its founding in 2001.
When she has gotten her feet beneath her desk at the Boyce facility, Annie may be expected to emphasize a need for education in her new professional sector, including how members of the public should properly react to wild animals in distress. Her plans also include expanding an already successful program of offsite educational programs.
She resides in Winchester with her husband, Neil; her daughter Mickey; and three stepchildren, Eva, Jack, and Ainsley. Annie received her undergraduate degrees in History and Psychology from Shenandoah University.
King Cartoons
