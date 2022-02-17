Legislative Update
Warner continues push to address IRS issues facing taxpapers
WASHINGTON (February 17, 2022) – With millions of Americans struggling to get answers from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today continued his push to reduce delays and ensure that Virginians are able to get through the 2022 filing season as smoothly as possible.
In a joint letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Sen. Warner and a number of his Senate colleagues urged the IRS to take immediate action to reduce its massive backlog and improve its customer service during the 2022 tax filing season. Specifically, the lawmakers called on the IRS to consider pursuing maximum overtime options for its staff, expanding its surge teams to address processing and correspondence delays, and seeking fast ways to train additional employees and volunteers.
“As the IRS works to eliminate the current backlog of returns and correspondence, we request you to pursue additional actions to maximize the IRS’ current workforce to address the backlog in order to reduce disruptions this filing season,” wrote the lawmakers to IRS Commissioner Rettig.
“We continue to hear from constituents who are still waiting for their 2020 tax returns, have received confusing notices about overdue payments they already paid, and cannot reach anyone at the IRS for assistance. Many of these problems stem from the millions of unprocessed correspondence items from 2021,” the lawmakers added. “We understand the long-term solution to ensure the IRS can manage its workload and provide timely and high-quality service to taxpayers is additional resources to hire and train employees across several departments and modernize technologies. However, those investments will take time, and taxpayers require more immediate relief, especially with the 2022 filing season already underway.”
Additionally, in a Senate Finance Committee hearing today, Sen. Warner questioned IRS National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins about the IRS backlogs and about the measures being taken to address the situation.
Specifically, Sen. Warner touched on the possibility of extending the tax filing deadline, asking whether an extension would be beneficial in light of the ongoing backlogs. He also asked whether the IRS is setting appropriate expectations and whether the IRS can and should do more right now to better communicate issues to taxpayers.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 13, 2022
This week, our community and Commonwealth continued to honor the lives and legacies of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. Their passing emphasizes the sacrifices law enforcement officers, and their families, make and the dangers they face each day to keep us safe. As we say goodbye to these beloved officers, we pay tribute to their memory and thank them for their selfless sacrifice.
Honoring Fallen Heroes:
On Wednesday, Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were laid to rest following their tragic murder at Bridgewater College. Our community continues to mourn the loss of these two heroes, and our prayers remain with their loved ones. Thousands of people from across the Commonwealth and beyond paid tribute to these fallen officers, highlighting the immense impact Officers Painter and Jefferson had on all who knew them. I was honored to recognize these gentlemen in the House of Representatives.
Paying More, Having Less:
One year of unified Democrat control of both Congress and the White House has resulted in policies that have crippled our country’s economy. Inflation has soared to the highest rate since 1982, store shelves across the Nation are bare, Americans are paying more simply to commute to work, energy prices across the board have skyrocketed, and the average family has seen their budget reduced by two paychecks. This crisis has been caused by liberals’ tax-and-spend policies that have pushed the national debt over $30 trillion and threatened the long-term viability of our economy. Below is what Democrat control of the Federal government has done to the economy:
• Inflation is at a 40-year high and has increased every month of the Biden Presidency
• The Consumer Price Index rose by 7.5% over the past year, the highest reading since February of 1982
• Overall food prices hit a 17-year high in 2021, and grocery store shelves are bare
• In 2021, inflation cost the average family $3,500 – according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model
• When adjusted for inflation, real-wages decreased 1.9% during President Biden’s first year in office
• As of Friday, February 4, 2022, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.42, a 40% increase from the beginning of 2021
• As of this month, the price of a barrel of oil reached above $90 for the first time since 2014
Priorities at the Department of Homeland Security:
Democrats waste no opportunity to push their Green New Deal Agenda on the American people. One of the most recent attempts to do so comes at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of all places. On January 12, 2022, DHS announced the creation of a Climate Change Professionals Program to recruit recent graduates and current federal employees to support the “growing focus on adapting to climate change and improving resilience.” Given the threats our Nation is facing, particularly with unchecked illegal immigration at our southern border, it is absurd that the agency tasked with securing the homeland would utilize manpower and other resources to focus on climate change. This highlights just how backward the Biden Administration’s priorities are, and I joined my colleagues in writing to Secretary Mayorkas urging him to prioritize the imminent threats confronting the United States. The full letter can be here.
Supporting Higher Education:
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more institutions of higher education than nearly any other district in the country. With more than 20 colleges and universities within our borders, students from across the United States come to the Sixth District to pursue their education. For this reason, it is critically important that I foster an open dialogue between myself and our region’s schools to ensure that I am best representing their and our students’ interests. This week, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with members of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and academic leaders from the Sixth District to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities for the upcoming year and how Congress can advance policies that benefit their institutions. As an active member of the Congressional Independent Colleges Caucus, I will remain an advocate for the hundreds of thousands of students receiving education within the Sixth District.
Constituent Services:
As you may be aware, my office frequently helps constituents resolve issues they may encounter when dealing with a Federal agency. While these services often relate to helping folks get their tax refund from the IRS, a passport from the State Department, or medical benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, my office also offers several other, lesser-known, services. For example, if a constituent is having trouble obtaining their or their loved one’s military service medals, my office may be able to help. Just this week, I presented the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Augusta County, Steve Landes, with the medals his father earned during World War II. Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of assistance.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Woodstock and Lexington. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 64.9 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 95.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 20.5%, down from 25.2% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Obenshain: Week four here at the General Assembly Session
We are in our fourth week of the 2022 Session and committees in the Senate and House have had full dockets with robust debates on numerous bills daily. Believe it or not, we are only about a week from the mid-point of the Session, known as Crossover.
Most of the bills that I have patroned this year have been heard in committee, some favorably and some unfavorably. On Thursday, I presented one of my top priorities this year: an expansion to our charter schools laws in the Commonwealth. I want to thank Education Secretary Amy Guidera for testifying in support of my bill.
It’s unfortunate that my colleagues were not amenable to my bill. A few weeks ago, I described the work I was doing with Governor Youngkin to give more flexibility to schools and teachers, and families. Last week, the Senate Education and Health Committee voted 8-7 to defeat the bill. One Democrat Senator, Lynwood Lewis, broke ranks and supported the bill. If you would like to read my statement about the bill’s failure to pass, please click here.
I also carried a bill to repeal the pro-union legislation allowing the government to close bids to all but union shops and repealing last year’s bill allowing unionizing or collective bargaining for public employees. With a Commerce and Labor Committee stacked with twelve Democrats and three Republicans, it was no surprise that the bill failed. This was another bill with which I was working with Governor Youngkin to ensure that employees are not forced to join unions and contractors are not forced to pay inflated wage rates in public contracts. The primary effect of last year’s legislation was to allow large out-of-state contractors to compete for and win contracts from Virginia businesses. To read the bill, click here.
SB 122 (click here to read it) is a bill about which I care deeply. This is known as Caleb’s Law and would have created an involuntary manslaughter (felony) charge for any person who kills the fetus of another accidentally, contrary to the intention of the parties and while engaged in conduct so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life. This bill was brought to me by a Rockingham County woman who survived a horrible automobile accident, caused by a man fleeing police. Tragically, because of the accident, she lost her son with whom she was six months pregnant and would have been named Caleb. Under current law, if Caleb and his mother had both died in the accident, the perpetrator could have been charged with two counts of homicide. But because the mother lived, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s only option was to charge the perpetrator with two counts of malicious wounding. I believe that the prosecution in cases like this should be able to pursue an involuntary manslaughter charge. What happened to Caleb and her mother is devastating and I hope that this bill will rectify this unjust inconsistency in our law. To read more about this legislation and Caleb’s story please click here.
Caleb’s mother, Taylor, was brave enough to testify in front of the Committee with a moving account of her experience. If you’d like to listen to her testimony, click here.
The bill was reported from the Judiciary Committee and is headed to the Finance Committee for further evaluation.
If you wish to see the full list of the bills I am introducing this year, click here.
Recently, we welcomed several groups and individuals to our office – both in person and virtually. Some of our visitors included advocates from the Virginia Farm Bureau, Shenandoah Valley and Rappahannock Electric Cooperatives, Virginia Dental Association, and members of our local school boards.
We also met constituents who visited on behalf of the Virginia Charitable Gaming Council and my good friends John Shaffer from Luray Caverns and Debbie Donehey, Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors member and owner of The Griffin Tavern in Flint Hill.
And finally, it was great to catch up with my good friend Dr. John Downey as well as ambitious and driven students from Blue Ridge Community College.
If you would like to meet with me or my office representatives, please email me at mark@markobenshain.com or come by our office in the Pocohontas Building, office 502E.
I’ll have another update next week so stay tuned. As always, it’s my honor to represent the Shenandoah Valley in the Senate of Virginia
Mark Obenshain
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Infra, infra, read all about it
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! It was another busy week for Sen. Warner as he tackled major infrastructure announcements for electric vehicles and abandoned mining sites, initiatives for SWVA and coastal VA, ongoing developments in Ukraine, and a push towards an omnibus spending bill. He also made announcements about relief for victims of the Buchanan County flooding, participated in a hearing with the Surgeon General, and made national headlines as he builds momentum to help those affected by problems with their joint student loans.
Here’s the recap:
MONEY FOR MINES & MOTORS
Surprise surprise, it was another great week for Virginia to get infrastructure funds. This week, Sen. Warner announced two major funding wins for Virginia thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law he negotiated.
First, he announced $22 million dollars to reclaim abandoned mine lands – which will go directly towards creating local jobs to clean up defunct mine sites. More specifically, workers will seal dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, and improve local water quality by preventing acid runoff. It’s a move that will curb pollution, support the climate, stop harmful methane emissions AND provide a positive economic boon to Virginia as the restored lands can be used for key energy and economic development projects. Sen. Warner said,
“This investment into Virginia mining communities will not only create good-paying jobs but will also revitalize energy communities by reclaiming abandoned, unsafe lands for new use.”
But the funding didn’t stop there. Sen. Warner also announced a $106 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations for Virginia as part of the BIL. This money – dispersed over 5 years, with an initial investment of $17 million – will go towards expanding the number of EV charging stations across the Commonwealth so they’re more accessible than ever. Sen. Warner said,
“This funding will encourage more Virginians to adopt clean vehicles and help ensure that families have access to reliable charging stations when they travel. Promoting electric vehicles is a critical step to address the climate crisis and protect public health.”
Unfortunately, Sen. Warner also had to sound the alarm this week about an issue that could prevent Virginia from seeing some of its infrastructure funding. With government funding scheduled to run out on Feb. 18, Congress has two options: pass a stopgap measure called a continuing resolution (CR) or pass a full omnibus spending bill. Because CRs fund programs at preexisting levels, much of infrastructure funding won’t be authorized and is instead dependent on passing a full comprehensive omnibus bill. It’s critical that one is passed as soon as possible so Virginia doesn’t miss out on any infrastructure investments.
In addition to urging his colleagues to pass this bill, Sen. Warner also sent a letter to Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, seeking information about exactly what projects will lose funding if a CR is passed as opposed to an omnibus spending bill. Sen. Warner said,
“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR.”
UKRAINE UPDATES
Sen. Warner continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine, bringing attention to both the national security and economic concerns underpinning the crisis. In his role as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he led all members in a letter to President Biden requesting full intelligence sharing with Ukraine as they continue to confront the armed build-up from Russia.
Sen. Warner and his colleagues wrote,
“Vladimir Putin is threatening the freedom and security of the Ukrainian people, and they have shown their eagerness to take action to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and democratically elected government. To this end, we request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible. Russia is the aggressor, and we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country.”
Sen. Warner continues to get briefings on Ukraine and has sponsored a bill aimed at producing targeted sanctions towards Russia to help address the crisis.
TWO IF BY SEA
The weather is warming, the sun is shining and Sen. Warner is looking ahead towards spring. That’s why this week Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group calling on the Department of Labor to make available an additional 44,716 H-2B visas, ensuring Virginia seafood processors receive necessary visas for seasonal workers.
The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In Virginia, the seafood industry relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.
“American businesses from industries such as tourism and hospitality, landscaping, fairs and carnivals, seafood processing, golf courses, reforestation, contractors and horse racing depend on seasonal employment to meet the demand across many industries Without meaningful H-2B cap relief, many seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely. By taking action to release and process additional H-2B visas, seasonal businesses and U.S. workers across the country will avoid these harmful consequences and instead help contribute to the American economy.”
Far be it from Sen. Warner to stand in the way of a good seafood meal… he is committed to providing long-term relief for seasonal seafood processors through reform of the H-2B program. The release of these additional visas is an important step in ensuring that seafood processors in Virginia are able to meet their staffing needs in the upcoming season.
Also on the coast this week, the entire Virginia congressional delegation joined together to request $76.9 million in funding for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening Project be included in President Biden’s FY23 budget request. As a former Virginia governor, Sen. Warner has long advocated for the Norfolk Harbor project noting its importance not only to the region but to the Virginia economy as a whole.
“The Port of Virginia is one of the Commonwealth’s most powerful economic engines. On an annual basis, the Port is responsible for more than 400,000 jobs and $100 billion in spending across our Commonwealth and generates more than eight percent of our Gross State Product. However, the Port’s true reach extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic and into the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The Port maintains a balanced portfolio of container and bulk trade, and it serves a robust rail market to and from the American farmers and manufacturers throughout the Midwest and Ohio Valley.”
Last year, Sen. Warner led the Virginia Congressional Delegation in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) requesting a New Start designation for the project in the USACE Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan – a request that was also made in 2020. In December, Sen. Warner led members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation in requesting funding for Norfolk Harbor through the resources made available to USACE by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was granted by USACE on January 19, 2022.
GRAB BAG
HELP FOR HURLEY: Sen. Warner announced this week that after his advocacy for more federal support for victims of the flooding in Buchanan County, affected individuals and businesses will be able to apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration.
STUDENT LOANS: Momentum continues to build for Sen. Warner’s bipartisan, bicameral Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, with an article coming out in NPR this week about those that would be positively impacted by its passage.
HEALTHY HEARINGS: Sen. Warner participated in a hearing with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and discussed his DETOUR Act, mental health resources during the pandemic, and more.
POSTAL SERVICE: Sen. Warner offered a statement of support of the USPS reform bill that passed the House this week and is headed to the Senate soon.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sen. Warner has been contributing to a thread all month long highlighting the contributions and vibrant history of Black Americans.
WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in session and will take up more nominations and hearings, as well as potentially voting to proceed on the USPS bill. Sen. Warner also expects to continue getting briefings on the developing situation in Ukraine.
Warner: “Virginia could lose, literally, hundreds of millions of dollars”
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) is calling on Congress to pass an omnibus spending bill for FY 2022 ahead of February 18, when existing funding is scheduled to expire. This comes as Congress weighs yet another stopgap bill to temporarily fund the government until March 11th – a move that would avert a government shutdown but prevent Virginia and states across the country from accessing hundreds of millions of dollars in crucial funding available under the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in November.
In a letter to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Sen. Warner highlighted that many programs authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that he helped to negotiate will not be fully funded until Congress approves a new spending package for 2022. The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution which simply funds existing programs at the same levels as last year without adjusting or authorizing new spending – a kick-the-can-down-the-road maneuver that disproportionately hurts states like Virginia, which has a significant federal footprint.
“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR,” Sen. Warner wrote.
Additionally, without a new congressional spending deal, there is no funding to stand up new transportation grant programs approved by Congress as part of the infrastructure law.
“To better understand the full impact of another CR on these critical projects, I respectfully request that the Office of Management and Budget outline in detail, by Monday, February 14, all IIJA programs that are at risk of losing funding relative to funding levels authorized in IIJA, or having funding delayed under the CR framework,” he continued.
Sen. Warner has previously spoken out about the importance of avoiding painful government shutdowns and spending lapses. He introduced the Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act, which would end the threat of future government shutdowns by keeping the government running in the case of a lapse in funding.
A copy of the letter is below.
Dear Acting Director Young,
I write today with concerns over the potential loss of important new infrastructure funding due to Congress’ continued inaction in passing an FY22 omnibus appropriations bill.
Last year, the Senate passed and President Biden signed a historic bipartisan infrastructure package that will help deliver on the decades-old promise of serious investment in our nation’s infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) includes $110 billion in new funding for roads and bridges, nearly $40 billion in new funding for public transit, and billions more for essential infrastructure improvements. I was proud to be part of a bipartisan group of ten Senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – who helped put this package together with the support of the Administration.
However, I am concerned that Congress’ continued inaction on Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations could undercut many of the investments provided under the new law. Significant increases to Highway Trust Fund programs to construct roads, bridges, and transit cannot take effect under a Continuing Resolution (CR). Due to a constraint of the CR, the obligation limit on contract authority for Highway Trust Fund programs that are the largest areas of highway and transit investment distributed annually, which were authorized in the IIJA for significant funding increases, are stuck at lower Fiscal Year 2021 levels. Additionally, due to the “No New Starts” provision of the CR, newly created programs in the IIJA cannot begin.
In particular, the newly established Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant Program, which received $7.3 billion in formula funding and $1.4 billion in competitive grants to improve the resiliency of transportation infrastructure in the IIJA, cannot begin to distribute funding without a full-year appropriations bill. Just this fiscal year, that means the potential squandering of $1.4 billion nationwide, and approximately $36 million in Virginia. This would prevent coastal communities, like those in Hampton Roads, from accessing critical funds that would support the resiliency of their transportation networks.
Similarly, the Carbon Reduction Program, another program approved on a broadly bipartisan basis to lower carbon emissions in our transportation system, stands to lose $1.2 billion nationwide this fiscal year, including $31 million in Virginia. This program will go a long way in Virginia towards helping us meet our climate goals, whether it is supporting the electrification of the Port of Virginia, truck stop electrification along the I-81 corridor, or installing bicycle and pedestrian facilities in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR. Unfortunately, I am concerned this may just be the tip of the iceberg.
To better understand the full impact of another CR on these critical projects, I respectfully request that the Office of Management and Budget outline in detail, by Monday, February 14, all IIJA programs that are at risk of losing funding relative to funding levels authorized in IIJA, or having funding delayed under the CR framework.
I thank you and your staff for your tireless efforts in implementing the IIJA and your work in allocating and distributing these funds to communities across the country. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions, and I look forward to continue working with you to support these critical projects for Virginia and the country.
Sincerely,
Senate Intelligence Committee urges maximum intelligence sharing with Ukraine
WASHINGTON – On February 9, 2022, the bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL), urged President Joe Biden to make sure that the United States is sharing as much intelligence as possible with Ukraine as the country faces a Russian military build-up on its border.
“Vladimir Putin is threatening the freedom and security of the Ukrainian people, and they have shown their eagerness to take action to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and democratically elected government,” the senators wrote in a letter to the president. “To this end, we request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible. Russia is the aggressor, and we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country. This is in the interest of U.S. national security, as well as that of our allies and partners in the region. Russia’s threats to Ukraine are a threat to democracies around the world, and we urge you to do as much as possible to support Ukraine at this critical moment.”
In addition to Sens. Warner and Rubio, the letter was signed by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Ron Wyden (R-OR), James Risch (R-ID), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bob Casey (D-PA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).
A copy of the letter is available here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 7, 2022
It was a solemn week across the Sixth District following the devastating shooting at Bridgewater College, which resulted in the deaths of two beloved officers. Our community grieves the tragic passing of Campus Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who lost their lives while protecting the students for which they cared so deeply. The funeral for these heroes will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the law enforcement officers. More information on the service can be found here.
Honoring Fallen Heroes:
I was shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Bridgewater College this past week. My prayers remain with the families of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson who were killed while protecting students on campus. Our community is forever grateful for their heroism, and their memory will not soon be forgotten. In the coming weeks, I intend to honor these brave officers’ sacrifice on the House Floor to ensure their legacy shall forever remain in the Congressional Record. I’d also like to thank the various law enforcement agencies that responded – their swift response certainly prevented even greater loss of life.
Protecting Patients’ Rights:
From North Carolina, to Boston, to right here in Virginia, patients are being denied organ transplants solely based on their vaccination status. It’s unimaginable that a health care facility in the United States would deny American citizens life-saving medical treatment on the condition of being vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s why I introduced the Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement (SAVE) Act, which would prohibit this kind of discrimination by organ transplant centers. This legislation is not anti-vaccine, it’s about making sure individuals get the treatment they need. The SAVE Act is also being supported by health care organizations like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Read more about the bill here.
Securing our Homeland:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently announced that they had lost track of 47,705 illegal aliens who were conditionally released from custody with a Notice to Report but failed to check in with authorities between March and August of 2021. These reports prompted me to write a letter to ICE demanding accountability and information, and I was pleased to be joined by 80 of my colleagues in doing so. Catch and Release was a failure during the Obama Administration and is once again failing under President Biden. Those who unlawfully cross our border should be detained and deported, not released into the interior of our country on an unenforceable promise to reappear. It is nothing short of reckless for the Biden Administration to lose track of nearly 48,000 illegal aliens. Catch and Release make Americans less safe, and the program must be halted immediately. Read the full letter here.
Conceding to China:
Partisanship was once again the rule of the day as Speaker Pelosi jammed through a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing in regard to China. Despite being branded as legislation to compete with China, the bill failed to address the growing threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and was instead a grab bag of handouts and irresponsible expansions of government subsidies.
- Authorizes $8 billion for the Green Climate Fund, a U.N. slush fund that has already sent $100 million to the Chinese Communist Party.
- Creates “Climate Change Officers” within the Foreign Service, weakening our diplomats’ focus on core U.S. national interests.
- Fails to include numerous recommendations from the House China Task Force that would more directly counter China’s malign influence in the U.S. and abroad.
- Attempts to cover up for the Biden Administration’s giveaway of $40 billion in no-strings-attached IMF money to the CCP last spring, and their support for an additional $130 billion last summer.
- Includes a $45 billion slush fund prioritizing labor unions and other political allies of the Biden administration.
- Fails to hold China accountable for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing “Sarge” Mayne:
This week, I took to the House Floor to honor the legacy of Master Sergeant Robert Mayne, who impacted the lives of countless Lynchburg students throughout his nearly 40-year career at E.C. Glass High School. “Sarge,” as he was known to those close to him, joined the military in 1941 and served as a tail gunner in the Martin B-26 Bomber where he flew 70 combat missions, many of which were over France during the Normandy invasion. After more than 27 years of service, he retired from active duty in 1968. That same year, Sarge joined E.C. Glass to teach and lead the school’s newly-formed Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Following the spearheading of the J.R.O.T.C. Program for twenty years, he continued his work at the high school for another 19 as a special education teacher and as an assistant to school administrators. Even after retiring in 2007, Sarge continued to serve as a role model, sharing his experiences with students. Master Sergeant Robert Mayne passed away last week at the age of 98, and our community mourns his loss and thanks to him for his service.
Chatting with Students:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Lylburn Downing Middle School in Lexington and enjoyed discussing the legislative process with civics classes. While there, I handed out pocket Constitutions and spoke of the importance this founding document plays in our everyday lives. I look forward to meeting with even more students in the weeks to come.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency, as well as hear folks’ concerns regarding legislative matters. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Luray, Fincastle, Warm Springs, and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 95.7 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 130 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 25.2%, down from 27.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
