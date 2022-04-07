Legislative Update
Warner & Coons reintroduce legislation to support lifelong learning & worker training
On April 7, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) reintroduced legislation to give low- and moderate-income workers more access to lifelong learning opportunities. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would establish a tax-preferred savings account with a generous government match to support workers looking to retrain or develop new skills throughout their careers.
In the coming years, more workers will be required to learn new skills throughout their careers. A National Academies of Sciences report focused on information technology and the U.S. workforce recently stressed the need to prepare individuals for the changing labor market. Due to automation, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that up to a third of the U.S. workforce will need to learn new skills or find new work in new occupations by 2030. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 87 percent of workers believe training and developing new job skills throughout their work life is essential to succeed in the workplace. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would give workers a tool to access that training by providing them with a portable, government-matched savings vehicle for lifelong learning.
“Access to lifelong learning and education is a critical tool that workers need to succeed in today’s economy. Therefore, it is essential for the federal government to support Americans’ ability to retrain and upskill throughout their career,” said Sen. Warner. “This is a no-brainer investment that would help workers continue to expand their skillsets and grow their earning potential. It would also help employers who need skilled workers to fill those jobs, particularly in a competitive labor market.”
“By strengthening access to skills training and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, we can support American workers while ensuring we have a workforce ready to fill the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sen. Coons. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with my colleague Senator Warner to invest in our future with this needed investment and make available the growth and retraining we know will be vital in a competitive, global economy.”
“Small business owners often struggle to find skilled workers, which has become even more challenging during this competitive labor market,” said John Arensmeyer, Founder & CEO of Small Business Majority. “In fact, Small Business Majority’s scientific opinion polling found more than one-third of small employers said it is difficult to find candidates with the right education, skills, or training. Since small firms rarely have enough time to dedicate to extensive staff training or sufficient funds to pay for employee education, the Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would be a huge boost to small businesses by offering them another way to invest in the development of their staff. This legislation would also help solo entrepreneurs invest in their own development and acquire skills without the aid of an employer.”
The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act creates employee-owned Lifelong Learning and Training Account (LLTA) savings plans. Contributions to an LLTA by low- and moderate-income workers or their employers would be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar federal match of up to $1,000. Under this legislation, the federal matching funds would be directly deposited into the LLTA immediately after a contribution by the worker or employer. The worker would then get to choose how to use the LLTA funds, which could be applied towards any training that leads to a recognized post-secondary credential.
For workers that need to contribute to the cost of updating their job skills, this significant federal investment can make a huge difference in whether or not these workers seek additional training. If employers are willing to match employees’ savings, the returns can be even greater—a $500 contribution by a worker would create $2,000 in training opportunities (a $500 match by the employer, and then a $1,000 match from the federal government.) The accounts are portable from job to job, and always under workers’ control.
Contributions by workers and employers are after-tax dollars but face no additional taxes on earnings if the LLTA funds are used for qualified training expenses. Eligibility is for workers age 25 to 60, with incomes of up to $82,000 per worker. States will manage the accounts. Accounts are designed to encourage the worker to use the funds to regularly update their skills, rather than build up large balances over many years. Restrictions are put in place to ensure that the government’s matching dollars go only to qualified training expenses.
Legislative Update
Legislation expected to include Warner-authored policy to increase American manufacturing of semiconductors; domestic shortage is key driver of inflation
On April 7, 2022, it was announced that U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will serve on the conference committee of Senators and House members working to reconcile differences between the House and Senate version of the jobs and competitiveness bill, which has been known variously as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, America COMPETES Act, the United States Innovation and Competition Act, or the Endless Frontier Act, in order to send a final bill to President Biden’s desk for signature.
“For too long, the United States has allowed our global competitors to out-invest and out-hustle us in regard to our innovation economy. This competitiveness bill will make major investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and provide the tools our country needs to continue competing in the global economy while addressing some of the major causes of economic inflation,” said Sen. Warner. “I am honored to be a member of the conference committee that will work to get a strong bill to the president’s desk ASAP.”
“The Senate is moving an important step closer to delivering robust jobs and competitiveness bills that will help fix our supply chains and boost American innovation and technological dominance for generations. Our Democratic conferees will ensure that the Senate-passed bill stays on track to create more good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and spark American ingenuity that will be the engine that drives our economy forward for years to come,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
In June, the Senate voted 68-28 to pass the United States Innovation and Competition Act, bipartisan legislation that includes Warner-led provisions to foster U.S. innovation in the race for 5G and shore up American leadership in the semiconductors industry. In February, the House finally acted to pass its own version of the bill, the America COMPETES Act. Now, a small group of House members and Senators will form a conference committee to negotiate differences between the two bills and assemble a final product to send to President Biden.
Earlier, Sen. Warner joined Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in leading the Virginia congressional delegation in calling on the U.S. Department of Commerce to consider Virginia for future locations for major semiconductor production and research facilities.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 5, 2022
Coming nearly two months late, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion budget this week that does little for working families and reads like a Christmas list of wishes and wants for liberal lawmakers and special interest groups. As a member of both the House Budget and Appropriations Committees, I had the chance to question the Director of Management and Budget about soaring inflation, as well as the Secretary of Health and Human Services about the influence of teachers’ unions undue influence on the CDC’s school reopening guidance. Further, over the past few days, I have had the opportunity to address several of the President’s self-made crises, particularly related to the border and energy costs. Rather than working to improve these issues, this Administration seems determined to make them worse. Additionally, I acted this week to make it easier for seniors and those planning for retirement to save. Overall, it was a productive week in Washington, and rest assured that I will continue fighting for Sixth District Residents when I return to DC on Monday.
Biden’s Tax-and-Spend Budget:
This week, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion Budget for FY23, and it is more of the same liberal, tax-and-spend policies that have led us to the economic crisis we’re facing. Under the proposal, deficits and debt would continue to grow over the next decade, leading to even higher inflation and greater financial hardship for the American people. This budget leaves families out to dry, and I questioned the Director of the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday about this Administration’s runaway spending.
- If Biden’s budget were adopted, the national debt would reach a new record by the end of the decade, growing by over $15 trillion.
- Under Biden’s budget, the national debt would spike to $45 trillion by 2032 – about $347,000 per household.
- Biden’s budget includes nearly $2.5 trillion in new or increased taxes.
- Biden’s budget would increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, higher than communist China, which the Tax Foundation estimated would kill 159,000 jobs, shrink the economy by $720 billion, and cut wages for low-income Americans.
Holding HHS Accountable:
On Wednesday, a report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis revealed that the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to re-write critical portions of the Biden Administration’s school reopening guidance. While the CDC initially planned to issue guidance that would have been more favorable toward opening schools, the agency reversed course after consulting with teachers union bosses. The AFT was given a non-public copy of the CDC’s draft language about a week before it was set to be published, and in that time, the union was able to insert its own langue verbatim. It is a disgrace that the Biden Administration put teachers’ unions above parents and students.
Instead of following the science, they kept schools closed, leading to poor test scores and higher rates of youth depression, substance abuse, and suicide. President Biden must be held accountable for putting politics above children, and this week I pressed the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services about the matter in the Appropriations Committee.
Border Security:
The President takes an oath promising to uphold and defend the laws of this country and to protect our Nation’s citizens. Yet this administration seems determined to neglect that pledge. With more than 2 million migrants have illegally entered the United States since President Biden took office, there is an undeniable crisis at our southern border, and it is a direct result of the President’s halting of construction of the border wall, ending the Remain in Mexico policy, and reimplementing Catch and Release.
Now, instead of taking steps to rectify the situation he created, President Biden is preparing to pour fuel on the fire by lifting Title 42, which has allowed Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to immediately expel illegal aliens after entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Trump-era code has been essential to mitigating a worsening crisis, and officials within the President’s own Department of Homeland Security are sounding the alarms about the consequences that would come from lifting this policy. Officials say that if this policy is revoked it would cause a massive run on the border and we could see upwards of 18,000 illegal crossings a day – that’s 6.5 million migrants a year. CBP can barely keep up as it is, let alone with that kind of surge. President Biden is failing the American people, and his neglect at the border is having catastrophic consequences.
Energy Crisis:
During the Trump administration, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was built up when President Trump added 30 million barrels of oil in 2020. Now, the Biden Administration has announced that it will release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for the next six months in an effort to lower gas prices. These 180 million barrels represent the largest ever draw from our emergency oil reserve and 25 percent of the total SPR reserves when at peak capacity. This move follows President Biden’s release of 30 million barrels in early March, and 50 million barrels of oil in November of 2021, which did nothing to prevent a spike in energy prices.
Make no mistake, this plan is dangerous. The SPR is supposed to be used for national security emergencies and major weather events, not for President Biden to use as a political Hail Mary when his policies fail. Drawing down our strategic reserves by more than 25 percent poses a national security risk, and represents a large expense to American taxpayers because it will be refilled under skyrocketing gas prices.
Supporting Seniors:
Far too many Americans reach the age of retirement without having the savings they need. In fact, 50 percent of households are “at-risk” of not having enough to maintain their living standards in retirement. To help combat this issue, I was pleased this week to join a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in passing the SECURE Act, which will help Americans successfully save for retirement by expanding coverage and increasing retirement savings, simplifying the current retirement system, and protecting Americans’ retirement accounts. Specifically, the legislation will help older Americans by taking the below actions.
- Creates new tax credits to encourage small employers to offer retirement plans. It fully offsets paperwork costs and provides a per-employee credit of up to $1,000 for employer matching contributions.
- Support for employees with student loan debt. The bill allows employer matching contributions to a retirement plan for employees that are making payments on student loans.
- Simplifying the way small businesses offer stock ownership to employees. Cuts red tape and offers new tax incentives for small business employee stock ownership plans.
- Helps employees save for retirement earlier. Employees would be automatically enrolled in their company’s 401(k) plan, while still providing a chance to opt-out Americans would have greater flexibility to keep more of their savings for longer. The bill raises the age for required minimum distributions to 75, so individuals don’t have to start withdrawing before they’re ready.
- Helps late-career workers catch up in saving for retirement. Late-career workers – who may finally be earning the highest salaries of their careers after spending years at lower wages – can contribute a larger amount to “catch up” on their retirement savings, doubled from $5,000 a year to $10,000 a year
- Helps lower-income households build their savings with the bigger and simpler Saver’s Credit.
- Prioritizing military families. The bill provides a tax credit for small employers that make plan benefits more available to military spouses (who can be subject to frequent relocation or job changes).
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 8.5 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 9.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, down from 3.9% from last week. For more information, click here.
Legislative Update
Senator Mark Warner will support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on his intent to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court:
“Judge Jackson is a trailblazer and a highly-qualified jurist. Her wide-ranging endorsements – from conservative jurists, civil rights organizations, law enforcement groups, and through her previous bipartisan Senate confirmations – speak to her sterling credentials.
“During her hearing and our meeting, Judge Jackson demonstrated a strong command of constitutional law, a patient and reasoned temperament, and warm devotion to her family and to the United States. Her confirmation would also take a long-overdue step toward making the composition of the Supreme Court better reflect the people it represents by finally including a Black woman.
“After careful consideration, I believe Judge Jackson embodies the highest intellect, impartiality, and honesty, and I look forward to casting my vote in support of her nomination.”
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 29, 2022
It was a great week to be home in Virginia’s beautiful Sixth District, where I had the opportunity to travel across our region meeting with businesses and constituents alike. As we celebrated National Agriculture Week, I wanted to take a moment to update residents on the important role the Ag industry plays in our District. Further, I enjoyed spending time in Roanoke where I both paid tribute to our Vietnam Veterans and learned about the important impact Delta Dental is making in our community. Additionally, I was pleased to join hundreds of residents in New Market this week to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Shenandoah County. Rest assured that I am taking the concerns I heard from constituents over the past few days back to Washington as the House prepares for several weeks in Session.
National Agriculture Week:
Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry and makes up 9.5 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product, much of that being cultivated right in the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more than 8,000 farms covering over 1.2 million acres. Augusta and Rockingham Counties play a major role in agriculture across the Commonwealth being two of the top five agricultural counties in Virginia with Augusta leading the way at the top of the list. The commodities and products coming out of the District make up 37 percent of all agriculture sales here in Virginia with our poultry industry being the biggest economic driver. Our farmers and their families are deeply rooted in the heart of the Sixth District where 97 percent of the farms are family-owned and operated go back for many generations.
Throughout the Shenandoah Valley, we have more than 13,000 producers—35 percent of them being women—that work the ground more efficiently than ever before feeding six times as many people as they did in the 1960s. The Commonwealth’s agriculture industry as a whole creates 334,000 jobs and has an economic impact of $70 billion annually. From the farm gate to the dinner plate, our producers’ impacts go beyond the Sixth District, and I am grateful to live in a place that has so many individuals and families working to feed, fuel, and clothe the world. As we celebrate National Agriculture week, I remain committed to supporting our country’s farmers, ranchers, and producers.
To that end, I recently took action to support the agriculture industry by joining my colleagues in writing to the Chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding the price of fertilizer, which is one of the biggest concerns I’ve been hearing about lately from farmers. In fact, many are seeing fertilizer prices four to five times higher than this time last year – and this is on top of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasting that farm production expenses will increase by 6.6% from 2021 to 2022. That is why I urged the International Trade Commission to reconsider the duties placed on phosphate fertilizer products imported from Morocco and suspend the current process to impose new duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.
Eliminating these duties on fertilizer imports provides the most immediate opportunity for a near-term, partial remedy to the high costs of fertilizer facing U.S. farmers before the end of the 2022 planting season. Currently, in a time of tight global supply and demand for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other commodities, planting decisions are increasingly being made not on market fundamentals but rather on the cost of production driven by the price and supply of fertilizer. Congress must continue to look for ways to support farmers and producers during these difficult economic times. The full letter can be found here.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans:
This Saturday, I was pleased to join Chapter 81 of the Vietnam Veterans of America at Freedom Plaza in Roanoke to celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day, which is observed on March 29 annually.
Throughout the war, approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam, including 230,000 from Virginia. We came together to pay tribute to those who served there, to those who were wounded, to those still missing in action, and to the more than 58,000 brave souls who gave their last full measure defending the values that this country holds dear. I appreciated the opportunity to thank the veterans in attendance for their service, as well as highlight how Congress is continuing to work to address issues related to their time serving overseas. For example, in 2019, I was pleased to cosponsor and see signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.
This bill now ensures Veterans who served in specified offshore areas near Vietnam are given the same presumption of Agent Orange exposure as those who served on the ground, thus allowing them to receive the medical care and disability compensation they deserve. Moving forward, I will continue to seek out similar bipartisan bills that work to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely manner and one that meets the increasing needs of Veterans from the Vietnam era.
Celebrating Shenandoah County:
Over the weekend it was a pleasure to join the folks from across the Commonwealth in New Market to celebrate Shenandoah County’s 250th Anniversary. Originally known as Dunmore, the County was established by the Virginia General Assembly on March 24, 1772. However, not long after, the County was renamed Shenandoah in 1778 to reflect the occupants’ dedication to the Patriot cause during the American Revolution.
Since its establishment, Shenandoah County has had a strong history of local businesses, farms, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and award-winning education. Coupled together, these qualities make the County a remarkable place to call home. At the event, I was pleased to present local officials with a copy of the Congressional Record highlighting their anniversary and marking the many successes the County has had over the past 250 years.
Delta Dental:
Founded in 1954, Delta Dental is the United States’ largest provider of dental benefits, covering more than 83 million Americans. Here in the Commonwealth, the company is headquartered in Roanoke but has additional offices in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Northern Virginia. Not only does the company provide coverage for 2 million Virginians, but is also committed to giving back to our community. Just last year, Delta Dental of Virginia awarded $500,000 in grants to provide oral health services to 3,568 children and adults.
During my visit to the headquarters this week, I was pleased to learn that the company was involved in the creation of the Local Impact for Tomorrow (LIFT) program, which partners with Fallon Park Elementary School to provide health care services to families in need. To date, Delta Dental has contributed more than $100,000 to the program. Our community appreciates all of its efforts.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 11.3 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.9%, down from 5.1% last week. For more information, click here.
Legislative Update
Warner: Weekly Wrap-Up: Working like a dog
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! The weather is warming up across Virginia, and Sen. Warner has kept the heat on a lot of key priorities, managing Virginia issues from IRS reform to animals’ rights, all while remaining extremely focused on Ukraine. He’s also continued to discuss some of the huge accomplishments of last week, like reforming the USPS and securing major funding for Virginia through the omnibus. On the Senate floor, he was engaged in continuing to efficiently confirm a group of highly-qualified federal judges.
Let’s spring forward into the recap:
UKRAINE UPDATES
As the global community addresses Russia’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Warner has remained extremely engaged on every aspect of the issue, considering the intelligence, humanitarian, and cybersecurity concerns. He’s also been very focused on being communicative with Virginians and the press, so he appeared on Meet the Press Daily to provide some updates on the situation.
Earlier in the week, Sen. Warner attended Zelenskyy’s virtual address to Congress, and was extremely moved by his words and the footage of the destruction. Before and since the address he’s been calling for more aid to Ukraine, including fighting for the $13.6 billion Congress secured in direct assistance last week through the omnibus. After participating in the address, he said,
“As President Zelenskyy noted, the U.S. has already taken unprecedented steps to rally the world to isolate Russia economically and to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself. We should heed President Zelenskyy’s call for additional defensive aid including anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft missiles and for new sanctions on those responsible for supporting the Russian government’s barbaric invasion of a peaceful and sovereign neighbor.”
Yet Sen. Warner isn’t just addressing the fallout of the invasion – he’s also been a strong advocate for the United States actively working to weaken the Russian economy through sanctions to ultimately halt the brutality. That’s why (following his advocacy on the issue earlier in the month) he introduced a bill alongside Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Jon Tester, Jack Reed and others that would crack down on Russia’s ability to use cryptocurrency to evade sanctions. He said,
“In order for the sanctions levied by the United States and our allies to have the maximum impact on Vladimir Putin and his oligarch friends, we must close off avenues they might use to evade those sanctions. This legislation will crack down on foreign actors who help sanctioned Russians use digital assets like cryptocurrencies to circumvent the crippling measures we’ve put in place to punish Russia for its barbaric invasion of Ukraine.”
GOOD PAW-LICY
Sen. Warner has always tried to be an advocate for EVERY Virginian – and that includes four-legged friends in every corner of the Commonwealth! Following his consistently high ratings from the Humane Society, he launched two efforts to support animals this week.
First, he’s been monitoring the welfare of American bomb-sniffing dogs abroad. Despite being highly trained at a State Department facility in Winchester, Va., there are reports that several dogs have died from largely preventable causes due to a lack of attentive care. Sen. Warner is concerned both for the welfare of these animals and their ability to fight terrorism abroad, so last week he got a provision secured in a law that would guarantee an expedient and thorough investigation into the treatment of these dogs. He will be staying on top of this and is looking forward to the results of the full investigation. In a statement, he said,
“The Department spends millions of taxpayer dollars in order to initially train these canines, provide appropriate veterinary care, and embed mentors in partner nations, among other efforts and expenses meant to ensure the success of the program. Once abroad, these loyal canines play an invaluable role, often risking their lives in support of their security mission, working to keep important assets, their teams, and broader populations safe. For these reasons and more, it is morally wrong and unacceptable for any deployed dog to be subjected to mistreatment, malnutrition, improper care, or unsafe shelter. Congress and the American people deserve to know the steps that the Department has taken and is planning, to ensure that taxpayer dollars are not placing dogs in these conditions.”
Next, Sens. Warner and Kaine were proud to announce $1 million in federal funding to support construction of a new veterinary education building at Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Lee County. Besides supporting the education of future veterinarians, this money will help attract more students and spur economic growth in Ewing and throughout the region. Sen. Warner will keep fighting for furry friends across the Commonwealth and supporting thoughtful investments in their welfare and care.
REPPING REP. BOUCHER
This week Sens. Warner and Kaine introduced legislation to dedicate the Blue Ridge Music Center Amphitheater located in Galax, VA after former Representative Rick Boucher.
Highlighting the historical significance of Southwest Virginia’s music and culture, the Blue Ridge Music Center is home to a visitors’ center, indoor interpretive center, and museum in addition to the outdoor amphitheater that serves as a venue for concerts throughout the spring, summer, and fall.
Former Rep. Boucher, an Abingdon native who spent 28 years serving the ninth district of Virginia in the House of Representatives, was one of the early champions of this project and played a key role in getting the center built.
Here’s what the senators said about this dedication:
“Congressman Boucher is a pillar of Southwest Virginia. We can think of no better way to honor his years of public service than by naming this amphitheater, which celebrates the culture and tradition of Southwest Virginia, after him.”
GRAB BAG
TAX SEASON: Sen. Warner continued his tireless advocacy on reforming the IRS this week alongside a bipartisan, bicameral group of colleagues. This follows months of sustained efforts to improve the IRS so Virginians can get their tax returns more quickly.
LET’S TALK ABOUT VETS: Following a report from the Dept. of Veteran Affairs on efforts to reform and modernize the VA, Sen. Warner reaffirmed his commitment to soliciting feedback directly from Virginia veterans so he can best support health care reform for them.
ALZHEIMER’S RESEARCH: Sen. Warner applauded an increase in federal funding for Alzheimer’s research in the omnibus last week. On social media, he discussed his mother’s battle with the disease.
INVESTIGATING DISCRIMINATION: Sen. Warner joined with Banking Committee members this week to request an investigation into Wells Fargo after allegations emerged that they were allowing many fewer Black and Latino homeowners to refinance their mortgages during record-low interest rates.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in session and Sen. Warner expects to continue votes on judicial nominations. The Senate Judiciary Committee will also begin a hearing on Pres. Biden’s SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, which Sen. Warner will vote on with the full Senate in a few weeks. He will be hosting a remote media availability and will end the week with open press events around Richmond and Newport News, so stay tuned for more information on those opportunities!
Legislative Update
Wiley: Adjournment
Last week, the Virginia General Assembly adjourned Sine Die, marking the finish of a successful 2022 legislative session. Back in November, Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates set an ambitious agenda for the Commonwealth. We came to Richmond with a clear mandate from Virginians fed up with overregulation, overtaxation, and hyper-partisanship: get results. With the partnership of Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares, that’s exactly what we’ve done.
Republicans have worked to empower parents and students, strengthen our schools, grow and maintain Virginia’s thriving business community, lower taxes on essential goods and services for families, and help workers keep more of their hard-earned cash. Meanwhile, Democrats have insisted on the status quo and openly bragged about blocking legislation that Virginians want and need.
In spite of the road blocks, we’ve accomplished a lot for Virginia. I’m proud of that work, and I’m proud to represent the 29th District in the House of Delegates. There is still a lot to be done, but with the will of people from all over the Commonwealth behind us, we can’t and won’t fail.
Budget
Setting Virginia’s budget for the next two years is the primary responsibility of the General Assembly, and I’m disappointed to say that we did not get that work accomplished in our constitutionally allotted 60 day window.
House Republicans came to Richmond to get this work done. It should have been easy. Virginia’s finances are flush with cash, and there’s broad agreement on things that need to be in our budget – raises for teachers, more money for schools and law enforcement. But Democrats in the Senate decided to drag the process out and end the session with no budget rather than send significant money back to Virginians in the form of tax relief.
The House version of the budget – which the Senate has rejected – contained $5 billion in tax relief that Virginians need and deserve, including tax rebates of up to $300 for every tax filer and up to $600 for couples. We ended the grocery tax and doubled the standard income tax deduction to put more money back in your paycheck. We also exempted the first $40,000 in veteran retirement benefits from income taxes.
Governor Youngkin will call us back to Richmond in the near future to finish this work in the form of a special session, but rest assured, we will not stop fighting for this important tax relief.
Taxes
America is in crisis. With inflation reaching record levels and gas prices soaring, Virginians are struggling every day to get to school and work, and to buy groceries and other essentials their families need.
Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Administration projects that Virginia’s surplus during the next budget cycle will reach $13.4 billion. House Republicans are working to return over $5 billion to Virginia taxpayers in the form of tax relief. Virginians work hard, and they deserve to keep more of the money that they’ve earned.
Unfortunately, Democrats don’t see it that way. Even in spite of the economic hardship Virginians are facing at the hands of bad Democratic policy-making, they argued against the House Republican Majority’s tax relief plan in the House of Delegates.
We advanced and I supported a number of bills during this General Assembly session that give Virginians much-needed tax relief, but the Democratic-controlled Senate refused to budge.
For example, with HB 90, House Republicans fought to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax. With HB 935, we worked to offer individual filers a tax rebate of up to $300 and joint filers a tax rebate of up to $600. We supported a temporary suspension of gas tax hikes in the Commonwealth with HB 1144, a measure Democrats blocked while disingenuously calling on the Governor to provide reprieve from soaring gas-prices. And we made efforts to double the standard deduction for Virginia tax filers with HB 472 — another tax relief measure Democrats declined to advance.
I believe that when Virginians do well, Virginia does well, and I won’t stop fighting to make sure that Virginians are in control of how their hard-earned money is spent.
Public Safety
When we ran for office in 2021, our Republican team made a commitment to undo as much of the damage done by Democrats as quickly as possible. Much of the damage they did was in the area of public safety. They worked tirelessly to let more dangerous felons out of prison early and to treat police like criminals.
I’m proud to say that our Republican team passed a number of bills that would have reversed that trend. Our caucus passed legislation that makes the troubled Parole Board much more transparent, ensuring that any votes cast to release a felon from prison will be done publicly.
For instance, in partnership with Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, Republicans ushered HB 283 through the House and the Senate, and with it, strengthened Virginia’s capacity to identify and prevent human trafficking in the Commonwealth. The legislation requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish training standards for law-enforcement personnel regarding the recognition, prevention, and reporting of human trafficking.
Unfortunately, Democrats still control the state Senate, and in many cases they made good on their promise to be a ‘brick wall’ against our efforts at course correction. They blocked legislation that would have repealed a “good behavior” system in our prisons that would let dozens of killers and other violent criminals out of jail this summer, rather than completing their sentences.
We will not stop working to keep Virginians safe by keeping dangerous felons where they belong – behind bars. However, it’s clear that it will take another election and Republicans back in control of the Senate of Virginia to make that happen.
Education
When we began knocking on doors for the last campaign, the number of worried and angry parents who wanted to see major changes in education was striking. At door after door, we heard the same thing – our kids need to be in school, in person, and parents need to have a say in what they’re being taught.
What happens in Virginia’s schools determines Virginia’s future, and we owe it to parents and students to make certain students are getting a top-notch education in a safe and secure environment.
That’s why education was such a huge part of the House Republican agenda during the 2022 legislative session, and we made significant strides toward restoring parental rights, protecting students, revitalizing schools, and making certain Virginia schools are the strongest in the nation.
We set the tone for the national conversation about parental rights and masks in schools by passing SB 739, and putting decisions about whether or not students wear masks at school back in the hands of their parents.
Republicans were also successful in restoring race-blind admissions to our Governor’s Schools around the Commonwealth. Despite recent events in Fairfax County, it will soon be illegal to discriminate against any child for admission on the basis of their race, gender, or other characteristics. Merit and merit alone should determine who gets into our best schools.
No child can learn when the roof over their head is leaking. We proudly voted to fund a loan program that will leverage $2 billion in new school construction and repair. Senate Democrats disagree with us on this common sense measure to fix our crumbling schools, and it remains in limbo as part of the ongoing budget negotiations. Nonetheless we will continue to fight to see this become law.
We also made certain that parents know what their students are learning by passing SB 656, legislation that will ensure parents are notified when students are assigned explicit materials, and requires them to be assigned alternate materials if parents object.
Republicans also supported HB 346, legislation that expands opportunities for learning by setting aside funds for laboratory schools in conjunction with Virginia’s universities.
Finally, we’ve made changes to the law that will ensure students have the safest possible learning environment. With HB 4, we reinstated the requirement that school officials report certain violent, sexual, or other egregious misdemeanor crimes to law enforcement and to parents. We also passed SB 649, which requires that schools are notified when one of their students is arrested for certain serious offenses. These provisions are common-sense ways to keep our students safe and our parents and school officials in the know.
Further, we were successful in beginning the process of placing resource officers in every Virginia school. HB 873 requires that every local law enforcement agency – if their local schools don’t have resource officers – to train and designate at least one officer to serve as the liaison to schools, effectively creating a ‘resource officer on call’ for those districts that may not be able to afford them at this time.
The version of the budget that the House passed also includes well-deserved pay increases for Virginia teachers, including a 4 percent raise and a 1 percent bonus during each year of the biennium. Unfortunately, with Democrats stalling on the budget, that raise has yet to go into effect.
Marijuana Legalization
When Democrats left the General Assembly in 2021, they left a mess in regards to marijuana. They legalized possession of up to a pound of marijuana, but with no legal way to purchase it. They allowed people to grow up to four plants, but didn’t legalize the purchase of seeds.
They also created a broken framework that would have not only legalized retail sales, but would have given those with prior convictions for drug sales first chance at retail sales licenses. Our caucus looked at this mess and realized that we had to start over. If Virginia is to have legal marijuana sales, it must be done in a controlled, safe manner.
Meanwhile, the Democrats’ mess left stores selling dangerous, unregulated drug products like “Delta-8” THC, a variant of the active drug in marijuana, to the public in a completely unregulated manner. Stores selling gummies, candies, and other child-appealing items loaded with intoxicants popped up all over Virginia.
We passed legislation that will put an end to these sales and ensure that retail sales of intoxicants – if they happen at all in the future – will be done in a safe, controlled manner that protects our communities.
Business/Regulations
After two years of COVID-19 closures and other mitigation measures, and now, a labor shortage and surging inflation, businesses and workers in Virginia need advocates in Richmond. It’s clear that overregulation, over-taxation, and government meddling have created nothing but trouble for the business community.
House Republicans are changing that.
One of our top priorities during the 2022 General Assembly legislative session has been to pull back the reins on out-of-control bureaucracy in Virginia.
We believe in rewarding good business decisions, not punishing them. We believe in incentivizing growth, not crushing it.
Under new Republican leadership, we spent this session working to make it easier for leaders in business, entrepreneurship, and economic developers to make certain Virginia is the best place in the country to live, work, and raise a family.
Following a “Day One” Executive Order by Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board voted to end the COVID-19 the inflexible and outdated COVID standards that had been in place for employers during much of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, Republicans worked to pass legislation that will limit the emergency powers of any Virginia Governor, regardless of political party. HB 158 limits emergency orders to 45 days and requires the General Assembly to approve before the Governor can reissue the same rule, regulation, or order. Gone are the days when the Commonwealth’s executive branch can unilaterally declare a state of emergency with no end in sight.
Further, with HB 1301, we acted to help families who are struggling to cover the cost of energy by advancing legislation that would end Virginia’s membership in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). Even advocates of RGGI admit that it fails to do the one thing it was created to do: reduce carbon emissions. Instead, it’s counted as a success by its advocates because of the cash it brings into the Commonwealth’s coffers. RGGI is a tax parading as a “free market solution.” Virginia needs real solutions. Not more taxes.
In that same vein, the House advanced legislation (HB 118) to roll back the so-called Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), a “green” measure that makes life a lot more expensive for Virginians (just as gas prices are sky-rocketing). What’s become clearer than ever during recent months is that the Commonwealth of Virginia and the whole of the United States need to embrace an all-of-the-above approach to energy, both as a savings measure and as a national security measure. According to State Corporation Commission estimates, the VCEA means that the average Virginia family pays $800 more each year in energy costs. That’s a price many Virginians, including our most vulnerable, can’t afford to pay.
As Democrats embrace a top-down, one-size-fits all approach to government, I’ll continue to fight for the rights of community and business leaders, and I’ll make sure your voice is heard.
Agriculture/Conservation
Farmers are constantly on the receiving end of complaints about water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, as more urban areas seek to regulate how our farms operate. It’s not fair to ask farms to bear the costs of cleaning up the Bay on their own. That’s why our budget fully funds the Best Management Practices program with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. This budget puts more money toward helping farmers pay to keep cattle out of streams and other best practices than any budget in recent history.
The House and Senate passed HB 206, legislation that preserves the integrity of prime agricultural soils, forest land, and other natural and historic resources by requiring applicants for certain solar and energy storage projects to analyze environmental impacts and — when necessary — submit a plan to mitigate any harmful impacts.
House Republicans believe that we can move Virginia toward a more sustainable future by empowering innovators, embracing free-market solutions (that don’t put the burden on the shoulders of taxpayers), and by supporting policies that make Virginia a hub for clean energy industries and jobs. The House budget also includes, for instance, $5 million for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to develop a Wind Industry Supply Chain Grant Fund to support recruitment of a supply chain industry to Virginia for the offshore wind industry.
Life
Democrats in the Senate were adamant that they would not budge on any matters related to life. That being the case, our House team made a decision to push forward on legislation that we thought would be impossible for anyone to oppose.
The House brought forward HB 744, legislation that would make the killing of an unborn baby in an altercation or through some other reckless behavior by someone other than the mother a class 5 felony. Senate Democrats blocked it.
House Republicans advanced legislation (HB 212) that would have restored informed consent requirements for women seeking an abortion. It didn’t establish a waiting period, or require an ultrasound – it simply required women to be given information about what they were about to do. Democrats blocked it.
Worst of all, Senate Democrats blocked legislation that didn’t even deal with abortion. HB 304 mandated medical care be given to a baby that survived an attempted abortion. Remarkably, this legislation – that provided for care for a child who was outside the womb – was still too much for Democrats.
I am pro-life, and I will not stop fighting to protect the unborn. That’s why it’s so important that when the General Assembly is on the ballot again in 2023 that we flip the Senate and expand our Republican majority in the House.
If I can be of assistance to you and your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at DelBWiley@house.virginia.gov. You can also follow me on my Facebook page keep up to date with everything we have going on.
Until next week,
Delegate Bill Wiley
Virginia House of Delegates – 29th District
Richmond Office: (804) 698-1029
900 E. Main Street
4th Floor, Room 415
Richmond, VA 23219
District Office: 804-698-1029 or 540-686-1771
P.O. Box 2034
Winchester, VA 22812
