Warner joins resolution highlighting the importance of local news
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 12 colleagues in introducing a resolution that would designate April 2023 as “Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.” The resolution officially recognizes the role of local news as an essential function for democracy in the United States.
“In Virginia and across the country, local news outlets are relied on to keep our citizens informed, combat disinformation, and serve as a crucial check on our government institutions,” said Sen. Warner. “It is important that we continue to honor the hard work that local journalists do for our Commonwealth and for our democracy in the face of continued budget cuts, newsroom closures, and staff reductions that have made their work more challenging.”
According to research, the overall employment in newspaper, television, radio, and digital newsrooms in the United States fell by 26 percent, or 30,000 jobs, from 2008-2020. More than 100 local newsrooms were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 30 percent of local television stations reporting budget cuts and staff reductions. As of September 2022, 42 local newspapers have closed or merged in Virginia alone, with significant staff cuts plaguing surviving papers. This resolution affirms the significance of local news in increasing civic engagement and strengthening democratic norms and practices and acknowledges the valuable contributions of local journalism toward the maintenance of healthy and vibrant communities.
In addition to Sens. Warner and Schatz, the resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Ed Markey (D-MA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Cory Booker (D-NJ).
The resolution has been endorsed by PEN America; Alliance for Community Media; Free Press Action; National Press Photographers Association (NPPA); Native American Journalists Association (NAJA); Writers Guild of America, East, AFL-CIO; Ethnic Media Services; Society of Environmental Journalists; Society for News Design; Common Cause; Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO; National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ); Native Public Media; Public Knowledge; Society of Professional Journalists; Theatre Communications Group; National Newspaper Association (NNA); National Writers Union (NWU); and National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).
Sen. Warner has long been an outspoken supporter of local news. In the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sen. Warner led colleagues in a push to include local journalism and media outlets in relief packages.
The full text of the resolution is available here.
My bipartisan bill to reduce maternal and infant mortality
Maternal mortality in the U.S. is at its highest level since 1965 despite the fact that more than 80 percent of maternal deaths are preventable. Recent data has also found that Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy than white women. This is unacceptable.
We must take action to reduce maternal and infant mortality, tackle these racial disparities, and strengthen access to care for mothers.
Last month, I introduced a bill with Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) to promote maternal health and reduce racial inequities in maternal and infant mortality. My bipartisan bill would strengthen support for women during and after pregnancy, expand maternal health research and data collection, and help ensure women are better matched with birthing facilities that meet their specific needs.
Among its many provisions, the Mothers and Newborns Success Act would:
Provide grants for states to create and implement plans to address disparities in maternal health and improve maternal health outcomes.
Support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) efforts to gather data related to maternal health, which would help determine and address gaps in care.
Improve access to and continuity of obstetrics care in rural communities, including through the use of telehealth.
Establish a public and provider awareness campaign to promote awareness of maternal health warning signs.
Click here to learn more about the Mothers and Newborns Success Act here.
I will continue to help ensure all women and their newborns receive the support they need during and after pregnancy.
Sincerely,
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 3, 2023
This week Congress was busy wrapping up its legislative agenda before the Easter district work period. The House passed a historic energy bill that would put an end to the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration and lower costs for American families. In my Judiciary subcommittee, I questioned an FTC official on the censorship of free speech and pressed for documents, and in Appropriations, I confronted Attorney General Garland on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents. As always, it was a privilege to see and welcome friendly faces and constituents across the Capitol.
Unleashing American Energy and Lowering Costs for Families
American families continue to struggle under rising costs due to the Biden Administration’s war on American energy independence. Instead of producing cleaner energy in the United States, President Biden shut down pipelines in America while turning to authoritarian countries for oil, putting our national security at risk. Every day Americans are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and in their electricity bills, as they suffer under the mounting inflation caused by Democrats’ runaway spending. Americans are fed up with President Biden’s radical energy policies and woke climate agenda, which is why I am glad the House passed H.R. 1 this week.
Provisions of the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1) are:
- Increasing domestic energy production
- Reforming the permitting process for all industries
- Reversing anti-energy policies advanced by the Biden Administration
- Streamlining energy infrastructure and exports
- Boosting the production and processing of critical minerals
Ramping Up Oversight
For weeks, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been stonewalling the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee’s requests for information on its targeting of Twitter and attempts to silence Elon Musk, who has been outspoken in his support for free speech. As Chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight, I pressed the FTC official for answers on why they have not produced adequate documents pertaining to our investigation, and I won’t stop demanding answers in the fight for Americans’ constitutional right to free speech.
Bringing “Justice” Back to the Department of Justice
Attorney General Garland testified before the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) on budget requests for the Department of Justice (DOJ), but I made sure that he would head across the hall soon and testify before the House Judiciary Committee. I pressed him for answers on the DOJ and FBI’s targeting of parents protesting their local school boards — where primary jurisdiction lies with state and local law enforcement and not the heavy hand of the weaponized Biden DOJ. Read more about my questioning of the Attorney General in a Fox News article here.
Calling Out Biden’s Lies and Securing the Border
Joe Biden is gaslighting Americans with his ridiculous claims that House Republicans’ budget proposals would cut funding for border security. Despite the president’s falsehoods and distractions, the fact is it is the president’s budget, not House Republicans, that will slash $600 million for DHS. I joined “Wake Up America” on Newsmax to discuss.
Constituent Meetings
Warner calls on State Department to address problems with passport renewal processing ahead of summer travel
With summer just around the corner, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has seen a steady rise in requests for assistance regarding passport applications and renewals. Many constituents are expressing frustration caused by prolonged and unexplained delays as to the status of their travel documents. Today, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure that the State Department is taking proper steps to clear the passport backlog and fulfill renewal requests.
Specifically, Sen. Warner wrote to Sec. Blinken regarding the now-closed Online Passport Renewal (OPR) System, which received more than 500,000 requests from August 2022 to February 2023. The online system has been unable to keep up with demand, leaving travelers scrambling to replace their passports at the last minute. In addition to costly delays, many constituents who filed to renew their passports online are receiving little to no information on the progress being made with applications regardless of how well in advance of planned travel their requests were filed, leaving many in limbo waiting for their documents.
“In an increasingly online age, I welcome the ability for my constituents to renew their passports through a secure paperless process,” wrote Sen. Warner. “However, the OPR system seems to be fraught with significant errors that have caused Virginians headaches, stress, and, unfortunately, in some instances, delayed or missed travel. Simply put, the service my constituents have received is unacceptable.”
In his letter, Sen. Warner posed a series of questions to better understand how the State Department plans to address the backlog:
· How does the agency’s handling of passport applications submitted online differ from those that are filed through traditional processes, either by applying at a Passport Acceptance Facility in person or by U.S. Mail?
· How does the agency determine the assignment of OPR applications to their Passport Agencies across the country? How does this compare to the assignment of traditional applications received?
· What is the current average processing time of an application submitted through the OPR process compared to those submitted through the traditional process? Please indicate the processing time for applications submitted under both expedited and routine processing.
· Does agency data reflect that some Passport Agencies are more successful in processing OPR applications timely than others? If so, what does the agency believe is the source of this imbalance, and how is the agency addressing this problem?
· Members of my staff have been told by Passport Agency officials that “technical issues” can at times, impede the processing of an OPR application and that officials must transfer the application into the traditional system for final processing. Can you further explain these technical issues and what steps the agency is taking to fix these issues?
Sen. Warner’s constituent casework team works daily to help Virginians with a variety of federal agency needs, including help with passport renewal. Constituents experiencing any problems with new passport applications or passport renewals through both online and traditional applications can reach out to Sen. Warner for assistance through his website, available here.
A copy of the letter can be found below.
Dear Secretary Blinken:
I write today to express my concern and frustration with the State Department’s Online Passport Renewal (OPR) system.
The OPR system opened to the public in a pilot status in August 2022, and the agency reports it received more than 500,000 applications before they system closed in February 2023. During that time, many Virginians participated in utilizing this system to submit their passport renewals. Since the start of 2023, my office has received a significant increase in requests from Virginians who are experiencing considerable delays in the processing of their renewal applications filed through the OPR system prior to its closure. In many cases, my constituents filed well in advance of their travel date and paid for expedited processing. That said, the applicants still faced delays and, in some cases, ultimately needed to physically travel to a Passport Agency, often the day before their scheduled travel, in order to have their passport issued.
In an increasingly online age, I welcome the ability for my constituents to renew their passports through a secure paperless process. However, the OPR system seems to be fraught with significant errors that have caused Virginians headaches, stress, and unfortunately in some instances, delayed or missed travel. Simply put, the service my constituents have received is unacceptable. Therefore, I ask that you please address the following questions:
1. How does the agency’s handling of passport applications submitted online differ from those that are filed through traditional processes, either by applying at a Passport Acceptance Facility in person or by U.S. Mail?
2. How does the agency determine the assignment of OPR applications to their Passport Agencies across the country? How does this compare to the assignment of traditional applications received?
3. What is the current average processing time of an application submitted through the OPR process compared to those submitted through the traditional process? Please indicate the processing time for applications submitted under both expedited and routine processing.
4. Does agency data reflect that some Passport Agencies are more successful in processing OPR applications timely than others? If so, what does the agency believe is the source of this imbalance, and how is the agency addressing this problem?
5. Members of my staff have been told by Passport Agency officials that “technical issues” can at times impede the processing of an OPR application and that officials must transfer the application into the traditional system for final processing. Can you further explain these technical issues and what steps the agency is taking to fix these issues?
My office has been told that the agency is experiencing “an unprecedented volume of early demand for passports this year.” I commend officials at Passport Agencies across the country for their tireless work in adjudicating millions of passport applications each year. However, it appears that the OPR system’s flaws are directly inhibiting this effort, and I look forward to understanding how the agency will address existing challenges and improve the system for future use.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Rep. Ben Cline votes to end Biden’s War on America’s Energy
On March 30, 2023, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1). This legislation will restore America’s energy independence and reduce costs by increasing domestic energy production; cutting burdensome government red tape; and reforming the permitting process.
“Families in Virginia and across the Nation have been hit hard by the high fuel prices caused by the anti-energy policies of the Biden Administration,” said Cline. “Joe Biden has waged war on our energy independence. That war ended today as House Republicans passed the Lower Energy Costs Act, which will work to put America back in the driver’s seat on domestic energy production so folks can keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”
The Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1) will cement into law key provisions to reduce costs and return America to energy independence:
1) Spurs responsible development of domestic energy and mineral resources.
2) Maximizes efficiency and minimizes delays for hardrock mining projects on federal land by extending existing permitting efficiencies to mineral development and limiting claims on mine projects to those filed within 120 days of final agency action.
3) Modernizes the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to further energy and infrastructure development without sacrificing environmental standards or public involvement.
4) Reverses anti-energy policies advanced by the Biden Administration.
5) Streamlines energy exports.
For a section-by-section summary of the bill, click here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 29, 2023
It was a short but busy week in Washington as House Republicans were working to get Big Government out of the way. We passed parent-friendly legislation to ensure they are in charge and have a voice in their children’s education, and we voted to overturn President Biden’s veto of a bipartisan resolution that would protect Americans’ retirement savings. Further, officials from the Biden Administration came before several subcommittees on which I serve, where I demanded answers and accountability on behalf of the American people. As always, it was a pleasure to meet with constituents and see friendly faces around the Capitol. House Republicans’ hard work in the new majority to deliver on our Commitment to America is only just beginning, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to ensure a brighter future for Virginia’s Sixth District.
Reclaiming the Role of Parents in Their Children’s Education
Under the Biden Administration, the Department of Justice and the FBI have been investigating parents who voice their concerns about what is happening in their children’s schools. Parents are furious that the government and school boards are working together to silence them.
Parents know what’s best for their children’s education, not the government. That’s why I was proud to vote for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5), which puts parents back in control of their child’s education and ensures parents have the tools needed to hold schools accountable. For more information, click here or below.
Fighting the President’s Counterattack on Seniors’ Savings
This week, House Republicans voted to overturn President Biden’s veto of our efforts to nullify the Administration’s attempt to greenlight environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing in retirement plans. Financial managers should prioritize maximum returns and retirement security for the American worker, not be forced to fund Biden’s woke ESG agenda with their money. While I’m disappointed that Democrats overwhelmingly refused to join us, I won’t stop fighting to protect Americans’ retirement savings.
Biden’s Budget: Deficits, Inflation, and… National Gun Registries??
President Biden’s $6.9 trillion tax-and-spend budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024 won’t just fuel inflation and skyrocket our national debt — it will also give agencies more funding to enforce unconstitutional gun regulations. Biden’s budget proposes $2 billion for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) — a $200 million increase from last year — which has been working to ban pistol braces and inch closer to a national gun registry.
During a Budget Committee hearing, I asked the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young point blank whether this funding would be used for a national gun registry, and wasn’t pleased that she could not give me a straight answer. Rest assured I’ll continue fighting for fiscal responsibility and to ensure our Second Amendment rights are protected from gross government overreach. See the full questioning here or below.
Bringing Transparency: Department of Justice Inspector General
The Justice Department subjected moms and dads to the opening of an FBI investigation about them, the establishment of an FBI case file that includes their political views, and the application of a “threat tag” to their names as a direct result of voicing their concerns about their children’s education. As my Subcommittee on Responsiveness to Oversight has been demanding documents from DOJ, we found that there was no legitimate basis for AG Garland’s directive to target parents. In fact, the FBI misused federal law enforcement and counterterrorism resources to do so.
During a hearing in the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science, I asked the DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz whether he would conduct an internal investigation of the DOJ and FBI’s abuse of power. It is a shame that he would not commit to an investigation, but my Republicans colleagues and I on the House Judiciary Committee will. See the full questioning here or below.
Department of Commerce Inspector General
The Constitution, which I always carry a copy of, lays out the role of Congress to promote “the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.” I spoke with the Department of Commerce’s Inspector General Peggy Gustafson about the department’s role in fulfilling this mission in a fiscally responsible manner while shielding fraudulent applications from America’s patents, trademarks, and copyrights. In addition, I asked her about troubles with the 2020 Census and room for improvement. See the full questioning here or below.
Top Issues of the Week
I joined “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business to discuss House Republicans’ efforts to stand up for parents and pass our Parents’ Bill of Rights. Watch a clip from the interview here or below.
Constituent Meetings
Warner on the Senate vote to repeal the AUMFs for the Gulf and Iraq wars
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement after the Senate voted to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for use of military force (AUMFs) against Iraq:
“It’s long past time that Congress re-assert its authority to responsibly wield the power to declare war, and I’m proud to support repealing the outdated authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.
“That we have reached this moment at all is thanks largely to the determined leadership of my friend and colleague Tim Kaine. Over years of steady, relentless focus, he has been a consistent and, at times lonely, voice of clarity calling for Congress to pay attention to its constitutional prerogatives, and through will and hard work, he and Sen. Young have corralled the bipartisan coalition that made today’s vote possible. Tim’s staunch stewardship of this legislation is a credit to his unwavering commitment to our troops and honoring the many sacrifices we ask of them in defense of our freedoms.”
