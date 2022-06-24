Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine applaud Senate passage of Legislation to extend child nutrition waivers
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) applauded the Senate passage of legislation to extend critical COVID-era school lunch flexibilities that have prevented children all over the country from going hungry during the summer and throughout the school year. The passage of the Keep Kids Fed Act comes just one week before waivers are set to expire, imposing cumbersome restrictions on parents just as summer break kicks off.
“Parents across Virginia are facing higher costs across the board – the last thing they need right now is to lose the commonsense flexibilities that have made it easier for them to keep their kids fed. We’re very proud to have voted to pass bipartisan legislation that will extend these flexibilities and help keep food insecurity at bay. We hope that the House will pass this bill expeditiously and send it to the President’s desk for approval,” said the senators.
The Keep Kids Fed Act will:
- Extend flexibilities for summer meals in 2022 by waiving area eligibility so summer providers can serve all children for free and continuing options like meal delivery and grab-and-go.
- Extend some of the administrative and paperwork flexibilities for schools through the 2022-23 school year.
- Allow students with a family income at or below 185 percent of the poverty level to qualify for free or reduced-cost meals for the 2022-23 school year.
- Increase the reimbursement rate for school lunch and school breakfast to help offset the increased cost of food and operating expenses. Schools will receive an additional 40 cents for each lunch and 15 cents for each breakfast served.
Provide an additional 10 cents per meal or snack for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) daycares and home providers, and expand eligibility to more providers. When combined, these actions will help offset increased costs for providers.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have been vocal about the need to ensure that children have continuous access to healthy meals. They have expressed alarm about the imminent expiration of the child nutrition waivers and recently pushed Senate leadership to extend these flexibilities before the waivers expire. In April, they introduced the Support Kids Not Red-Tape Act – similar legislation to grant the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) additional flexibility so that schools and summer meal sites can stay open.
Obenshain: New laws in Virginia that take effect July 1
With the approach of July, I wanted to provide you with an update on new laws that are taking effect as well as an update on the Commonwealth’s budget.
Every year, the General Assembly passes bills during Session which starts in early January and goes for either 45 days or 60 days depending on if it’s a budget year or not. If bills pass the legislature, they go to the Governor and if he signs them into law, most will go into effect on July 1 of that year.
Additionally, every two years (on even-numbered years), the General Assembly passes the Commonwealth’s two-year budget which is then amended or signed by the Governor. Governor Youngkin recently sent back a short list of amendments on which the General Assembly then voted and on Wednesday, he signed the budget for the next two years.
Below is a list of some of the most notable and important items that will go into effect as well as items that would have been good for Virginians but were not passed this year.
• The budget included $4.2 billion in tax relief in the form of one-time tax rebates, a reduction in the grocery tax, tax relief for veterans, and an increase in the standard deduction.
• $730 million was included for over two years for salary raises for teachers.
• Law enforcement officers are receiving $113 million in overdue salary increases.
• $45M in additional funds to support placing an SRO in schools that do not currently have one.
• The grocery tax was partially repealed. Despite pledging their support for its full repeal for years, the Democrats balked and would agree only to reduce it from 2.5 cents to 1 cent.
• Although my bill to expand the ability to open charter schools failed, the House and Senate passed a bill to allow for lab schools to be started in conjunction with colleges and universities across the Commonwealth.
• Language was included in the budget to create a criminal charge for possession of over 4 ounces of marijuana.
• The House and Senate passed legislation that would make the votes of the Virginia Parole Board subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
• A bill requiring school principals to report to law enforcement and parents criminal offenses passed the House and Senate and was signed into law.
• On March 1, Youngkin signed an order that ended school mask mandates statewide. You can read more about it here.
• A bill requiring parental notification about sexually explicit material in schools passed the General Assembly.
• Senate Democrats defeated a bill that would have banned abortion after 20 weeks and a bill that would have required consent before an abortion.
• Senate Democrats defeated a number of bills that would have rolled back gun control efforts passed in past years by progressives. I outlined them in my update here.
• Democrats voted in a block to reject Governor Youngkin’s proposed three-month gas tax holiday.
• My bill that would have reinstated Virginia’s photo ID requirement in order to vote was defeated in the Senate.
If you have any questions about laws that are going to be taking effect in July or any bills that did not make it out of the General Assembly this year, don’t hesitate to email me at mark@markobenshain.com.
Mark Obenshain
UWarner and Kaine: On passage of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after the Senate voted to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – landmark legislation to curb gun violence in the wake of horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Buffalo, and cities across the nation:
“Virginians know all too well the pain of gun violence—pain no one should have to experience. While nothing can bring back a life lost to gun violence, we are hopeful that the reasonable measures advanced through this bill will help curb the plague of shootings that continue to haunt American communities. We will continue to work to build on today’s milestone by advocating for additional measures to protect our neighborhoods from further senseless attacks. In the meantime, we urge our colleagues in the House to move quickly so that this bill can start saving lives.”
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes similar provisions to those proposed by Sens. Warner and Kaine in their Virginia Plan to Reduce Gun Violence—a bill they introduced last year based on a series of commonsense measures adopted by Virginia. These provisions include improving background checks, strengthening safeguards for victims of domestic violence, and incentivizing states to implement their own Extreme Risk Protection Orders to remove firearms from individuals who pose a high risk of harming themselves or others.
The full text of the bill is available here. A summary of the bill is available here.
Warner statement on Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion in America:
“This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans. This decision will take control over personal health care decisions away from individuals and give it to politicians in state legislatures across the country. I am heartbroken for the generations of women who now have fewer rights than when they were born, many of whom will be forced into life-threatening or prohibitively expensive circumstances to access health care as a result of this radical decision. For them and for all Virginians and Americans, I will continue working to protect needed access to safe, legal abortion.”
In Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court held that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that after nearly 50 years, this freedom is no longer guaranteed nationwide, and more than half of states are expected to ban or harshly limit access to abortion following today’s ruling. In several states, there will be no exceptions for women who become pregnant through rape or incest or in cases where abortion is necessary to protect the health of the woman.
Overturning Roe v. Wade also opens the door for states to attempt to restrict or ban common birth control methods such as Plan B or intrauterine devices.
Kaine statement on Supreme Court decision overruling Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 24, 2022, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the Constitution “does not confer a right to abortion,” overruling Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:
“I am deeply disturbed that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upsetting decades of precedent protecting the right of women to make fundamental personal decisions about contraception and abortion without unnecessary government interference. That’s why I’ve been engaged in efforts in the Senate to codify the basic framework of Roe v. Wade and related cases into federal law. We’re not going to give up on the fight to protect the right to choose.”
Warner and Kaine announce $9 million in federal funding for affordable housing in Virginia
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced the designation of $9,000,000 in federal funding to three Virginia-based organizations helping to provide affordable housing and services to low-income individuals. The funds were administered by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund through the department’s Capital Management Fund.
“Affordable, safe housing should be available to every Virginian,” the senators said. “This funding will allow Virginia organizations to continue their crucial work of securing housing for those in need.”
The funds will be broken down as follows:
• $5,000,000 for the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, Inc. in Arlington, VA.
• $2,000,000 for AHC Inc. in Arlington, VA.
• $2,000,000 for the Piedmont Housing Alliance in Charlottesville, VA.
This funding comes in addition to the nearly $115 million in funding for affordable housing in Virginia announced earlier this year. Sens. Warner and Kaine, a former fair housing attorney, have long supported efforts to increase affordable housing in Virginia. The Senators have introduced legislation that would address rising home prices, assist first-generation homebuyers, and close the widening wealth and homeownership gaps. Also, Kaine led the introduction of the Fair Housing Improvement Act of 2022, which would expand protections under the Fair Housing Act of 1968 to include banning discrimination based on source of income, giving more individuals and families access to affordable housing, and a shot at economic mobility.
Sen. Warner has also been a leader in Congress for CDFI investment. To combat the hemorrhaging of jobs and economic opportunities during the pandemic, Sen. Warner led a bipartisan group of colleagues in introducing the Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act. Sen. Warner was later able to secure provisions from the bill in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, providing an unprecedented $12 billion in funding for CDFIs. Last week, Sen. Warner introduced legislation to help unlock more equity and long-term financial capital for CDFIs to boost economic growth in low-income communities.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 23, 2022
In yet another 40-year high, inflation hit 8.6%, gas prices hover around $5 per gallon, consumer confidence is nearing historic lows, and interest rates saw the highest single increase since 1994. More signs are pointing toward a recession, and everyday goods and services are costing more or are simply not available. Yet this week Congress debated infrastructure for flying cars rather than deal with shrinking paychecks.
Incredibly, in a headline one could find in a satirical newspaper, Democrats on the House Budget Committee held a hearing on how the $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan” saved the economy. As if they live outside reality, some committee members chose to ignore the fact that the ARP is largely responsible for the record-high inflation rate and economic failures we currently are experiencing. However, to ensure academic institutions are properly using federal grant money, I was pleased to introduce the Federal Grant Accountability Act this week. On the home front, I recognized the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs on the House Floor for winning the VHSL baseball Class 3 state title game. I also met with a number of advocacy groups to hear their thoughts about how Congress can help our District and the Nation. And as we celebrate Juneteenth, let us cherish the freedom that America promises for all.
$5 a Gallon Gas Prices
In our area, gas prices recently rose 17 cents in a week. The average driver is paying $100 or more a month to fill their tanks compared to last year. Nationally, the cost of a gallon of regular gas hovers around $5 — more than double the cost of $2.39 when President Biden took office in January 2021. Families who fill up their car 4 times a month are paying anywhere from $1,200 to $1,300 more per year than last. The American people and hard-working Virginians are getting hit hard by the Left’s assault on American energy.
President Biden’s executive actions halting American energy exploration, along with the Green New Deal priorities of Democrats in Congress, have restricted the supply of oil, and as demand increased, the prices have skyrocketed. Instead of reversing course by changing failed policy, President Biden announced he will go to Saudi Arabia, despite calling them a murderous state, and beg them to increase oil production. He also announced the Administration would sell off 45 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which will cost billions to refill.
However, considering the United States uses nearly 20 million barrels of oil per day, this action amounts to a band-aid on a gaping wound. Doubling down on the Green New Deal, the President’s Climate Czar, John Kerry, said, “We absolutely don’t [need to drill for more oil],” and therefore the Administration is indicating they will do little to curb the skyrocketing rise of fuel prices.
We know what works. A few short years ago, America was a net exporter of oil and was energy independent. To get us back to that level, anti-oil politicians must commit to a long-term Congressional commitment to liberate domestic oil production and deregulate oil and energy exploration.
The Looming Recession
The stock market is down. The American people know what a disaster President Biden and House Democrats’ economic policies have been, and they’re acting accordingly and expressing the lowest consumer sentiment in a record 50 years of data. The trillions of dollars Democrats and President Biden have spent have in large part caused a 40-year high in inflation, as the CPI rose to 8.6% in May. The Nation is $30 trillion in debt, and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts $1.6 trillion in deficits over the next decade. The Federal Reserve will be forced to continue to raise interest rates, further exacerbating the beleaguered economy, as they raised rates by 0.75% this week.
The American economy cannot sustain a federal government that is vacuuming money out of the taxpayers’ pockets in the private sector at a record pace. And still today House Democrats will not even propose a budget, much less one that actually achieves balance, and instead, they fund the government and devalue the currency through massive omnibus bills and continuing resolutions. The House of Representatives needs to return to regular order and return to fiscal sanity to rescue this economy from the precipice of a recession, and I will continue to be a leader of fiscal responsibility in the House.
Speaking on the state of the American economy on the House Floor: The Misnamed “American Rescue Plan”
Far from saving the American economy, the so-called “American Rescue Plan” set this country on a path to 40-year high inflation, skyrocketing debt, and deficits, with a Green New Deal energy agenda responsible for $ 5-gallon gas prices. In contrast to the President’s claims of a “Putin Price Hike,” as the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently testified, in the face of trillions of dollars of government spending, “inflation was high before” the war in Ukraine. In fact, just days after the February 24th invasion, the CPI increased 7.9% in February of 2022, then the largest 12-month increase in 40 years. The $1.9 trillion tax and spend package amounted to $13,250 per taxpayer in America. The plan was a bailout to many blue states and cities that have wildly mismanaged their budgets. The Democrats’ “American Rescue Plan” used the pandemic as a cover to push their radical economic agenda, and now the American people are and will continue paying the steep price.
Speaking against the ARP in a recent Budget Committee hearing: The Federal Grant Accountability Act
Ensuring accountability in the federal grant-making process should be a top priority for Congress. The cost of academic research projects has grown over time, with over $40 billion in taxpayer-funded grants being awarded by federal agencies. While many higher education institutions use their grant funding appropriately, Congress must ensure that the money received is not used for university slush funds promoting woke, radical ideologies, but rather is used for legitimate and research-oriented purposes. I am pleased to introduce the Federal Grant Accountability Act to inject the market and mandated transparency into the grant-making system.
Liberty Christian Academy VHSL Baseball Class 3 State Championship
I was pleased to recognize the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs on the House Floor for winning the VHSL baseball Class 3 state title game. The Academy was founded in 1967, and in addition to its academic and biblical teachings, the school excels in sports. Their baseball state title this year marked their second state crown, as they won the 4A state title in 2017.
This game all came down to the 7th inning at the field in Spotsylvania, Virginia. Their opponent, the Abingdon Falcons, had taken the lead in the top of the seventh when Lane Duff of the Academy walked three straight batters, sending home Cole Lambert for the go-ahead run. The Falcons scored again on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Ferguson that scored Daniel Fellhauer and made it 5-3. Yet when the Bulldogs got their chance in the bottom of the 7th, they started a rally as Logan Duff led off with a triple. Then a sacrifice fly by Tanner Thomas scored Duff to cut the Abingdon Falcons’ lead to 5-4. And then finally, Lane Duff’s two-run walk-off single marked a three-run Liberty Christian Academy rally that propelled the Bulldogs to a 6-5 win last Saturday in the coveted VHSL Class 3 state title game. Congratulations to the players, coaches, and parents on a great season.
Honoring the Liberty Christian Academy baseball team on the House Floor: Meetings With Constituents
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 30 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 34 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 17%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
