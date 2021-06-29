Legislative Update
Warner, Kaine & Blumenthal push for federal dollars to advance implementation of Ashanti Alert Act
With Congress preparing to take up this year’s government funding legislation, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) have formally requested robust funding to ensure the full implementation of the Ashanti Alert system. This alert system was authorized through the Ashanti Alert Act, a law authored and championed by Sen. Warner to help save lives.
“As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations, we write to respectfully request that you work to ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ) implements the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 (Pub L. 115-401) and that this effort is fully funded in FY 2022,” wrote the senators in a letter to Congressional leaders in charge of distributing funding. “It is imperative that the Ashanti Alert Act receives full funding and the Department fully implement it in order to advance its goals of transforming the lives and safety of Americans. Full funding ensures that DOJ, law enforcement agencies, and relevant entities and stakeholders have the necessary resources to implement the Ashanti Alert network effectively at the soonest possible date.”
The Ashanti Alert Act is named after Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old woman who was abducted on her way to work at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in September 2017, and whose body was discovered in North Carolina 11 days after she was first reported missing. Due to her age, Ashanti did not meet the criteria for an Amber or Silver Alert – tools utilized by law enforcement that allow the public to assist in locating missing children or senior citizens. The law requires the Department of Justice (DOJ) to establish a national communications network, named the Ashanti Alert, that would notify the public about missing or endangered adults through radio and television broadcast systems. The law also requires the Attorney General to designate a national coordinator to work with states to establish Ashanti Alert systems and to develop voluntary guidelines that states and territories should use in creating their networks.
In their letter, the senators also praised recent progress by the DOJ, including its efforts to encourage states, territories, and tribes to adopt Ashanti Alert plans and to assist various states in ensuring that their existing alert programs for missing adults are consistent with national Ashanti Alert guidance.
Sen. Warner, who secured unanimous passage of this national alert system in December 2018, has long led the fight to implement the Ashanti Alert nationwide. In August 2019, he reiterated the need for the swift implementation of the alert during a meeting with Katherine Sullivan, the then-Ashanti Alert Coordinator and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Department of Justice (DOJ). In July 2020, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Governors across the country inviting their law enforcement officials to participate in a DOJ webinar to help states learn how they can begin to implement this critical program. Most recently, he helped secure $1 million in federal funding in the December 2020 emergency government funding legislation to help with the nationwide implementation of the Ashanti Alert system.
The letter is below.
Dear Chairman Shaheen and Ranking Member Moran:
As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations, we write to respectfully request that you work to ensure that the Department of Justice (DOJ) implements the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 (Pub L. 115-401), and that this effort is fully funded in FY 2022. We appreciate that the Subcommittee included $1 million for Ashanti Alert Network funding in the FY21 spending bill, and we were pleased that President Biden, too, has recognized the importance of the Ashanti Alert in his proposed budget for FY22.
On December 31, 2018, the Ashanti Alert Act was signed into law, after it passed both the Senate and the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support. The law requires DOJ to establish a national communications network, named the Ashanti Alert, to assist regional and local search efforts for certain missing adults. In addition, the Ashanti Alert Act requires the Attorney General to designate a national coordinator to work with states to establish Ashanti Alert systems and to develop voluntary guidelines that states (as well as territories) should use in creating their networks.
In the FY20 Consolidated Appropriations Act (P.L. 116-93), Congress directed DOJ to report on both the status of its Ashanti Alert Act implementation efforts, as well as establish a deadline for final implementation no later than March 19, 2020.[1] While DOJ has not yet fully implemented the program, we are glad to see recent progress. The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), which administers the Ashanti Alert program, is assisting various states with their existing alert programs for missing adults in an effort to ensure the programs are consistent with national Ashanti Alert guidance. Additionally, BJA is encouraging all other states, territories, and tribes to adopt Ashanti Alert plans and has identified states and tribes to serve as possible pilot sites for enhancing Ashanti alerting capabilities. Two states, including Virginia, have adopted formal Ashanti Alert programs.
This law was borne out of the tragic death of Ashanti Billie, a 19 year old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia and whose body was discovered 11 days after she was first reported missing. Because Ashanti was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued and no similar network for adults existed at the time, her parents, family, and friends struggled to get word out of her disappearance in a timely fashion.
Thus, it is imperative that the Ashanti Alert Act receives full funding and the Department fully implement it in order to advance its goals of transforming the lives and safety of Americans. Full funding ensures that DOJ, law enforcement agencies, and relevant entities and stakeholders have the necessary resources to implement the Ashanti Alert network effectively at the soonest possible date.
We appreciate the Subcommittee’s past support for the Ashanti Alert Act, and efforts made by Subcommittee staff to ensure implementation. We hope the Subcommittee will continue to demonstrate strong support for the Ashanti Alert Act for FY 2022.
Thank you for your consideration of our request.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Senators push for funding for Black Lung mobile testing units
On June 23, 2021, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) sent a letter urging congressional appropriators to include $2 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mobile Testing Units, which offer free and confidential health screenings to coal miners at risk of developing black lung disease. Specifically, the funding would go towards the purchase of a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and towards needed maintenance for the two existing units that serve the Appalachian region – one of which is nonoperational and the other of which is set to be retired in the next few years.
“Black lung disease is a debilitating, potentially fatal disease caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. Recently, researchers have documented a rise in the advanced state of black lung disease, known as complicated black lung or progressive massive fibrosis. Complicated black lung encompasses the worst stages of the disease, which causes miners to gradually lose their ability to breathe. If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease. The screenings offered through NIOSH Mobile Testing Units typically take 30 minutes, and the results are confidential by law. The accessibility of the mobile units enable and potentially motivate action towards reducing miners’ exposure to coal dust if testing positive for black lung,” wrote the Senators to the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), Education, and Related Agencies.
A 2019 report by the CDC – commissioned by Sens. Warner, Kaine, Manchin, Casey, Brown, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) – identified that a lack of accessibility to health screenings and fear of discrimination or retribution prevents many miners from being screened for black lung disease. Currently, the national participation rate in the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program (CWHSP) is approximately 35 percent among active miners and even lower among retirees. In their letter, the Senators underscore that providing this critical funding to activate more screening units will make it easier for Americans to access this free health screening program in an effort to detect black lung disease early.
“The NIOSH-operated Mobile Testing Units travel to convenient community locations, easing time and accessibility concerns. Additionally, screenings through mobile units are sometimes offered through third-party locations, possibly reducing miners’ fear of discrimination. To improve public health and increase participation in CWHSP screenings, we are asking the committee to provide $2 million dollars for a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and needed maintenance on existing units,” they concluded.
A copy of the letter is found below.
Dear Chairman Blunt and Ranking Member Murray:
As you prepare the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Labor, Health, and Human Services, Education & Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, we are writing to urge you to provide at least $2 million in funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Mobile Testing Units, which offer confidential health screenings to coal miners as part of the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program (CWHSP).
NIOSH mobile testing units offer confidential and accessible screenings that improve public health by providing early detection of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), commonly referred to as black lung disease. Unfortunately, there are only two NIOSH Mobile Testing Units in the Appalachian region. One of these units is not currently operating, and one unit is expected to be defunct within a couple of years.
Black lung disease is a debilitating, potentially fatal disease caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. Recently, researchers have documented a rise in the advanced state of black lung disease, known as complicated black lung or progressive massive fibrosis. Complicated black lung encompasses the worst stages of the disease, which causes miners to gradually lose their ability to breathe. If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease. The screenings offered through NIOSH Mobile Testing Units typically take 30 minutes and the results are confidential by law. The accessibility of the mobile units enable and potentially motivate action towards reducing miners’ exposure to coal dust if testing positive for black lung.
In June 2019, your committee was sent a report prepared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailing that only about 35% of active coal miners participate in the CWHSP program because of several concerns. These concerns included:
1. Lack of confidentiality and fear of discrimination resulting from participation, and
2. Costly travel expenses and using limited time off to access screenings at black lung clinics.
The NIOSH-operated Mobile Testing Units travel to convenient community locations, easing time and accessibility concerns. Additionally, screenings through mobile units are sometimes offered through third-party locations, possibly reducing miners’ fear of discrimination.
To improve public health and increase participation in CWHSP screenings, we are asking the committee to provide $2 million dollars for a new NIOSH Mobile Testing Unit and needed maintenance on existing units. Thank you for your consideration of our request. Should you have any questions for need additional information please do not hesitate to reach out to us.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 20, 2021
It was quite a week in Washington as all eyes were on President Biden’s first meeting with the leaders of the G-7 nations, NATO, and Russia. Now the President must turn his attention to policies that grow the economy, combat inflation, help working-class Americans, and secure the border. Legislatively this week, I continued to be involved in discussions among various groups that are trying to come together in agreement on an infrastructure package. With many proposals being floated, rest assured I will keep you apprised as the situation develops. Further, Congress passed and the President signed legislation designating Juneteenth (June 19) as a federal holiday to recognize the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
Additionally, this week, I fought to defend Americans’ First and Second Amendment rights by joining the Campus Free Speech Caucus and writing to the ATF regarding a proposed rule that would unfairly tax certain gun owners. I also had the opportunity to meet with a number of advocacy groups from Virginia’s Sixth District and honored a high school baseball team in our area for winning their conference’s state championship. This week, we also recognize all of the dads across the District and wish them a very happy Father’s Day. It was certainly a busy few days, but I will return to Washington next week to continue advocating on behalf of the constituents I am honored to represent.
Caving to Russia:
This week marked President Biden’s first meeting with Russian President Putin. Disappointingly, yet not unexpectedly, the Biden Administration has failed to back up their tough talk with strong action. Criminals from Russia have launched several cyberattacks on U.S. soil that have gone unpunished by both the Russian government and the Biden Administration. Most recently was the ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline, which was perpetrated by a group within Russia and caused alarming price hikes and shortages of gasoline across the East Coast. To make matters worse, during the summit, President Biden gave Putin a list of sixteen American targets that were off-limits to attack. This is like wrapping a yellow ribbon around your valuables to make it easier for a burglar to find. The United States as a whole should be off-limits to Russian cyberattacks.
Further, in blatant defiance of the U.S. Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, the Biden Administration has refused to implement mandatory sanctions after Putin’s regime poisoned and arrested opposition activist Alexei Navalny. This reveals the current Administration’s passive stance on the egregious human rights violations in Russia. Additionally, President Biden has done nothing to protect our ally Ukraine, despite mounting Russian tensions as Putin continues to order more and more troops to the Ukrainian border. Finally, after canceling the Keystone Pipeline here at home, President Biden waived mandatory sanctions surrounding Putin’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline that Congress has mandated in a bipartisan effort. The use of this pipeline will endanger Ukraine and empower the Kremlin.
Improving Infrastructure:
My Republican colleagues and I are ready to work on bipartisan solutions for improving America’s infrastructure. However, the President’s proposal is a $1.9 trillion “social justice” and “climate justice” initiative masquerading as an infrastructure plan that will raise taxes, hurt the US economy, advance unrelated Democrat policies, and dramatically increase the size of the government. Worse yet, only about 5% of the bill actually goes toward infrastructures such as roads and bridges, with much of the funding being directed toward the Green New Deal and the “Care Economy.” Some proposals from the far-left go even further, reaching price tags of $6+ trillion. As a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, I am working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to develop a plan that is fiscally responsible, not simply a climate bill, and ensures that rural communities like ours are not left behind.
Fighting for the Second Amendment:
Recently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) proposed a rule that would make firearms with stabilizing braces subject to unjust taxation and registration requirements. Stabilizing braces are attachments that were first created to meet the needs of disabled combat veterans who are no longer able to hold or stabilize heavy firearms for recreational shooting without assistance. This tax unfairly targets disabled citizens, many of whom are veterans, and infringes upon constitutionally protected rights. Should this rule go into effect, law-abiding citizens will become felons overnight unless they turn in or destroy the firearm, destroy the brace, or pay a $200 tax. I joined my colleagues this week in writing to the ATF urging the agency to withdraw this proposed rule. The letter can be found here. I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment and will continue to advocate for its protection here in Congress.
Protecting Free Speech:
I recently joined the Campus Free Speech Caucus, which was launched by my colleagues’ Representatives Jim Jordan and Kat Cammack, in partnership with Young America’s Foundation. The caucus was created to defend the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and all Americans’ right to free speech. We will aim to educate folks about the increasing bias of free speech in academia and shine a national spotlight on the suppression of conservative voices on college campuses. In a united front, we will hold these institutions accountable for silencing students. The fact that students are being attacked at their schools for their beliefs is simply un-American. The members of this caucus must stand strong to ensure the future leaders of our Nation are afforded the basic rights set forth by our Founding Fathers.
Space Force:
In my office, I display the seals of all our service branches as a daily reminder of the men and women to whom we owe our freedom. This week, I was pleased to be presented with the seal of our Nation’s sixth and newest military branch – the seal of the United States Space Force (USSF). Space Force protects the U.S. and allied interests in space and provides capabilities to the joint force. USSF supports Combatant Commands by acquiring military space systems and developing doctrines surrounding space power. Space Force will safeguard the competitive advantage of all our military branches, making America a stronger and more secure Nation now and for generations to come.
Juneteenth:
This week, Congress passed legislation, which I voted in favor of, to make Juneteenth the newest national holiday. Juneteenth, short for ‘June Nineteenth,’ commemorates the day that all slaves were effectively freed in the United States. It was not until June 19, 1865, almost two months after the end of the Civil War, that Union Army General Gordon Granger landed in Galveston, TX. There, he was finally able to proclaim the end of slavery in the Lone Star State, immediately freeing more than 250,000 enslaved people. This week, we take time to remember our history and recognize the overwhelming struggle that enslaved African Americans faced for far too long. To commemorate the day I spent time with celebrants at the Juneteenth festivities at Eureka Park in Roanoke.
Grace Christian Warriors:
This week, I took to the House Floor to recognize the Grace Christian School Warriors baseball team for their come-from-behind victory in this year’s Virginia Association of Christian Athletics State Championship. Down to their last 12 outs, the Warriors trailed four to zero, but thanks to some timely hits, their comeback started as they were able to put one run on the board in the fourth.
At the bottom of the fifth, things really started turning in Grace Christian’s favor. A few hits, some heads-up base running, and costly errors made by their opponents gave the Warriors a five to four lead. However, the lead didn’t last long as the Bulldogs from Westover Christian Academy scored two in the top of the Sixth, but the Warriors battled back tying the game in the bottom half of the inning. Grace Christian’s MVP pitcher, Isaiah Riddle, mastered Westover hitters in the top of the seventh, meaning it all came down to the Warriors’ bats. First baseman Justin Hain led off with a base hit, then stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. With another wild pitch, Hain sprinted home and secured Grace Christian the title. Congratulations to the players, coaches, parents, and staff on an incredible season and a well-deserved win.
Virtual Meetings:
Passports:
If you are planning on traveling outside of the country anytime in the next six months, I would highly recommend you check on the validity of your passport. Due to increased demand and backlogs caused by COVID-19, it may take longer than normal to obtain or renew your passport – the State Department currently projects a 10-12 week wait time for renewals. You can begin the process of renewing or obtaining a passport here. If you are in need of assistance renewing your passport in an expedited manner, please contact one of my District offices listed at the bottom of this page.
Father’s Day:
A father wears many hats – friend, coach, mentor, spiritual guide, and so much more. Today we celebrate all of the great dads across the Sixth District who do so much for their children and families. On this Father’s Day, we thank dads for their hard work, support, and love.
COVID Update:
As of June 20, 2021, Virginia has had 678,649 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,351. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of June 20th, 4,929,523 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,201,439 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Protecting Virginia’s Dreamers
This week, we recognized the 9th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. This program provides nearly 700,000 young immigrants brought to the country as children, also known as Dreamers, the opportunity to live, attend school, and work in the United States. Unfortunately, the last administration did everything in its power to disrupt this program through anti-immigrant policies, and as a result, DACA applicants are experiencing delays.
It’s estimated that Virginia is home to more than 9,000 DACA recipients [and another 24,000 who may be eligible to apply for DACA], and I am committed to protecting these Dreamers and ensuring that they can keep contributing to the nation they love. That’s why I’ve joined my Senate colleagues in a letter calling on the Biden Administration to take meaningful action to address the processing delays and backlog for program applicants.
These Dreamers make critical contributions to Virginia and to the United States. For example, over 200,000 DACA recipients worked as critical infrastructure workers nationwide, with 2,700 in Virginia alone. They are Americans in every way, except on paper. The DACA program gives these young people the chance to be full participants in our communities without living in fear of deportation.
I’ll continue pushing for efforts to improve this vital program and for a pathway to citizenship for these Dreamers.
Legislative Update
Warner introduces bipartisan bill to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing
On June 18, 2021, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and member of the Senate Finance Committee, joined his colleagues Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), John Cornyn (R-TX), and Steve Daines (R-MT), in introducing the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act to strengthen supply chains and create good-paying jobs in America by incentivizing domestic manufacturing of critical semiconductor technology.
“There’s bipartisan consensus that the U.S. must bolster investments in emerging technologies – like semiconductors – to be better positioned to compete against China’s tech dominance. However, the reality is that the U.S. heavily relies on semiconductor manufacturing abroad, which not only leaves our supply chains vulnerable, but it also means we’re offshoring too many good-paying jobs,” said Sen. Warner. “That’s why I joined my colleagues on this bipartisan bill, which will build on the record $52 billion investment included in the bipartisan United States Innovation and Competition Act, by incentivizing companies to bring these critical manufacturing facilities back to the U.S. in order to create more job opportunities in our communities and strengthen our national security.”
The share of global semiconductor production in the U.S. has dropped significantly, from 37 percent in 1990 to just 12 percent today. Semiconductor production is increasingly concentrated overseas, with 75 percent of global production now in East Asia. As much as 70 percent of the cost difference for producing semiconductors overseas is driven by foreign subsidies, rather than comparative advantages. The bill would help close that gap by incentivizing the production of semiconductors in the United States.
Specifically, the Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS) Act would create a 25 percent investment tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing, both for manufacturing equipment and the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The proposal includes incentives for the manufacturing of semiconductors, as well as for the manufacturing of the specialized tooling equipment required in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Taxpayers could elect to receive the tax credit as a direct payment and must make this election before their facility or equipment is placed in service. To provide certainty and predictability for taxpayers, the credit would be permanent.
Earlier this month, the Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which includes several Warner-led provisions to foster U.S. innovation and shore up American leadership in the microelectronics industry. The bill includes $52 billion to implement the CHIPS for America Act a bipartisan law championed by Sen. Warner – which called for a similar incentive tax credit included in the FABS Act – to help restore semiconductor manufacturing back to American soil. That legislation now awaits action by the House of Representatives.
A copy of the bill text can be found here. A one-page summary can be found here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – June 13, 2021
With the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget testifying before the House Budget Committee last Wednesday, the President’s Budget proposal was the focus of the week. Unfortunately, the proposal is full of deficit spending, prioritizing issues like the Green New Deal rather than securing our southern border. As inflation continues to rise, we simply cannot afford to spend the way this Administration has since taking office a mere six months ago. This week, I also joined my colleagues in writing a letter to the Secretary of Agriculture encouraging the Department to expedite relief to our Nation’s poultry growers. Additionally, I continued meeting with constituents both in-person and virtually to connect with those I am privileged to represent. As the House prepares to return to Washington next week, know that I will continue fighting for the residents of the Sixth District and ensure your voices are heard in DC.
Budget Boondoggle:
This week, the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget testified before the House Budget Committee in an attempt to defend President Biden’s bloated budget proposal. This nightmare will explode the deficit and lead to skyrocketing inflation rates while harming our families and our small businesses in the process. The President’s proposal spends more than $6 trillion a year for the next decade and adds $1.3 trillion to the deficit each year – $14.5 trillion over ten years. Further, the proposal includes $55 trillion in taxes through 2032 and breaks President Biden’s promise of not raising taxes on those making less than $400,000 by allowing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire. This will hurt small businesses and jobs and take money out of the pockets of hard-working Americans. On top of this, the President’s Budget threatens our National Security by funding our military at the lowest level, as a percentage of the economy, since WWII and gives $124 million to the World Health Organization despite its failure to hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic. The President’s proposal also spends $528 billion to push a Green New Deal agenda. All of this deficit spending will have consequences, and the budget projects only a 1.9% yearly economic growth rate for the majority of the next 10 years – well below the 75-year average of 3%. The President’s Budget is wrong for the American people. I spoke with WSVA about the proposal here.
Inflation:
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years as inflation pressures continue to build due to President Biden’s unprecedented government spending. As a result of the trillions of dollars this Administration has already spent, the cost of everyday items is increasing at record levels. Gasoline is 56.2% more expensive today than 12 months ago, transportation services are up 11.2% since this time last year, and, together, food and energy prices have increased 3.8%, which is the fastest rate since 1992. Congress must rein in spending to protect the wallets of the American people and ensure the long-term viability of our economy.
Border Crisis:
It has been more than 80 days since Vice-President Harris was named the Biden Administration’s Border Czar. And while she made time to visit Guatemala and Mexico this week, the Vice President has ignored the raging immigration crisis here at home and neglected to visit our southern border to see the crisis she is “managing” firsthand. When confronted by NBC Reporter, Lester Holt, about why she has not been to the border, she laughed and retorted that she had not been to Europe either. The fact that she thought it’s appropriate to joke about the dire immigration situation highlights how incapable of overseeing this crisis she really is. With a 21-year high of 180,034 encounters at the border last month, something needs to change. May marked the third straight month of 170,000+ apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border, which hasn’t occurred since 2000. President Biden’s statement that border crossings are “way down, we’ve now gotten control” is becoming less and less true as each day passes. Worse yet, President Biden’s budget proposal includes only a 0.1% increase in funding for the Department of Homeland Security. This is unacceptable, and this week, I pressed the Acting OMB Director about the Administration’s failure to prioritize border security in the FY22 Budget. The President is not taking this crisis seriously, and in order to ensure the safety and security of our Nation, his administration must finish the wall, stop catch and release, reinstate the Remain in Mexico asylum policy, so we can restore order at the border, and provide the resources necessary to Border Patrol to allow them to do their jobs effectively.
Poultry Growers:
Poultry growers are a vital part of our District’s economy. Broiler chickens are the number one farm commodity in Virginia, contributing more than $900 million to the Commonwealth’s economy. The industry directly employs 18,743 people throughout Virginia and indirectly supports an additional 34,835 jobs. However, like most industries, the COVID-19 pandemic severely harmed the poultry industry as demand for products dropped, which threatened the livelihood of chicken farmers. That is why I recently joined my colleagues in writing the below bipartisan, bicameral letter in support of expediting the process of administering payments to agricultural workers negatively impacted by COVID-19. Many deserving chicken growers were initially excluded from the funding promised to them in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and we must protect our agricultural workers and the industry by administering timely payments to these important contributors to Virginia’s economy. Click here or the image below to read the full letter.
Modine:
Modine Manufacturing Company is an industry leader in thermal management, pioneering ways to better design and manufacture heat transfer products in an impressive variety of markets. The products Modine works with range from commercial and off-highway vehicles to industrial centers to refrigeration and much more. Recently, the company invested $7 million to convert its Rockbridge County warehouse into a full-scale manufacturing plant that will produce data center cooling solutions and is expected to create 60 jobs. This week, I enjoyed meeting employees and touring their existing facility in Buena Vista. I’m excited about the company’s expansion in our area.
Virtual Meetings:
COVID Update:
As of June 13, 2021, Virginia has had 677,671 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,293. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of June 13th, 4,846,193 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,033,614 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 30, 2021
As Memorial Day approaches, our community expresses our profound gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of our Nation. I am looking forward to joining Veterans and Gold Star Families across the Sixth District in remembering the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for a cause greater than self. While in the District this past week I also had the opportunity to visit with student-athletes in Luray and attend the Rotary Club of Amherst’s 49th Annual Pancake Day. Further, despite being home in Virginia, the legislative work does not stop. I questioned Dr. Fauci regarding the origins of the COVID virus and NIH funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, as well as wrote to the Government Accountability Office asking for an update on their investigation into President Biden’s unlawful freezing of appropriated funds for border wall construction. It was a productive week, and I always appreciate the opportunity to serve on your behalf.
Mask Mandate:
With 4,648,449 Virginians having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which accounts for 54.5% of the Commonwealth’s population, it is time to fully reopen our economy, get folks back to work, kids back in the classroom, and reclaim the freedoms that have been impacted over the past year. While I am thankful that the Governor lifted most COVID-related restrictions this week, there are still conflicting state orders that leave employers and employees in limbo. Earlier this year, Virginia’s Health and Safety Codes Board issued permanent workplace safety standards.
The standards set requirements for companies related to COVID-19 to include cleaning, environmental changes, training, mask-wearing, testing, isolation, return to work, and reporting requirements. In order to remove or revise these requirements, the Health and Safety Codes Board must meet, but it can only do so following the lifting of the Governor’s COVID-19 state of emergency declaration, which does not expire until June 30. Therefore, despite lifting the mask mandate, any business that allows its employees to work without masks while in close contact with others will be in violation of the Board’s standards. Thus, I call on the Governor to rescind the Commonwealth’s emergency declaration to ensure no business or employee faces repercussions for not wearing a mask.
COVID-19 Origins:
For the past year, Dr. Fauci and the experts have rejected the idea that COVID-19 was leaked from a Wuhan Lab, but now the medical community is backtracking. In a recent interview, Dr. Fauci, when asked about whether the virus originated naturally, said, “I am not convinced about that. I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened.”
Further, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said, “we have to understand how COVID-19 surfaced, we have to understand how it spread so we can try to make sure we are prepared for next time” and “[a] COVID origins study must be launched…to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak.” This comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 around November 2019 and had to be hospitalized.
Time and again we have learned that the Chinese government downplayed the pandemic threat for several critical weeks and have covered up vital information. That is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Speaker urging her to direct the appropriate committee chairs to immediately join Republican calls to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for its role in causing the global COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally this week, Dr. Fauci confirmed to me in an Appropriations Subcommittee hearing that the National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans. This revelation makes clear that the United States must be overly cautious when determining when and if to send research dollars overseas.
Biden’s Budget:
On a Friday, President Biden released his budget for Fiscal Year 2022. This $6 trillion proposal is a roadmap of where he wants to take the country, but sadly, it leads right off a fiscal cliff. This socialist nightmare will explode the deficit and lead to skyrocketing inflation rates while harming our families and our small businesses in the process. The plan shows a lack of respect for the American people and would take money out of the pockets of working-class folks through tax hikes and a higher cost of living. In 2022 alone, “Biden’s budget projects a $1.8 trillion deficit, half of the record $3.6 trillion deficit expected for this year. In the following years, that would fall to a range of $1.3 to $1.6 trillion, higher than all but a few years following the Great Recession.”
Further, “By 2030, the cost of servicing the debt alone would become the largest contributor to the deficit, growing to $914 billion by 2031 — 11.1 percent of total spending and 58 percent of the total deficit.” To make matters worse, there is no mention of the word ‘border’ in the proposal despite the worsening immigration crisis, and it fails to include Hyde protections that prevent taxpayer funds from being used to pay for abortions. The plan is a slap in the face to our economic recovery from COVID, and American families will pay the price. Our country cannot afford this Administration’s runaway spending.
Building the Wall:
Early in the Biden Administration, one of the key acts that fueled the current border crisis was the unlawful suspension of congressionally appropriated funds to finish the border wall. This violation of the Impoundment Control Act has effectively led to an open border. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) testified before the House Budget Committee that they began looking into the President’s decision to freeze funding of the border wall in January, and now their report and findings from the investigation are long overdue.
I had joined more than 100 of my colleagues in requesting a legal opinion from the GAO by March 2021, a similar time frame for past GAO opinions. As we head into June, Congress has still not received detailed information nor a specified timeline for when the GAO will release its opinion. This delay is concerning especially considering the GAO issued a legal opinion on a similar executive use of congressionally appropriated funds during the Trump Administration within a matter of two months. That is why this week members of the Budget Committee and I wrote to Comptroller General Dodaro demanding answers. President Biden must uphold the Rule of Law, secure the border, and release congressionally appropriated funds for the wall. To read the full letter, click here.
Luray Bulldogs:
This week, I continued to make my rounds throughout the District to recognize the accomplishments of our region’s high school student-athletes. On Monday, I visited with the Luray High School Lady Bulldogs to present them with a copy of the Congressional Record honoring their Class 2 state championship victory. This win capped off a perfect season for the Bulldogs, and I offer my congratulations to the players, coaches, and staff. Hard work truly does pay off.
Rotary Club of Amherst:
Rotary International describes itself as a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in their communities, and in themselves. I recently enjoyed the opportunity to join the Rotary Club of Amherst for the organization’s 49th Annual Pancake Day. Portions of the money raised from this event will be donated to local charities, as well as used to fund scholarships for graduating high school seniors throughout Amherst County. I commend the Rotary Club of Amherst for their continued efforts to help our community.
Memorial Day:
The word hero often gets misused, but when it comes to those who have given their lives in service to our Nation, there is no other word that more accurately describes the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Tomorrow, as we observe Memorial Day, we remember the patriots who have laid down their lives while wearing our Nation’s uniform in defense of the American Ideal.
Every Memorial Day, I remember the words President Lincoln spoke during the Gettysburg Address:
“The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion—that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—that this Nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
May God continue to bless our Nation and produce those willing to stand in the gap and sacrifice for those they never met but are bound to through a shared American heritage all in the name of freedom.
COVID-19 Update:
As of May 30, 2021, Virginia has had 675,392 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 11,173. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of May 30th, 4,648,449 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,753,299 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
