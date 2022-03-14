Legislative Update
Warner, Kaine join bipartisan, bicameral call for IRS to address processing delays
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) joined Sens. Bob Menedez (D-NJ), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and a bipartisan, bicameral group of colleagues in a letter to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Charles Rettig urging the IRS to provide much-needed relief as the agency struggles to address customer service and processing issues. The IRS’s lack of action is causing unnecessary confusion, as the current tax filing season is underway.
“We remain concerned that the IRS does not have a comprehensive plan to remedy the numerous problems affecting taxpayers, despite the fact that this filing season is already well underway,” the lawmakers wrote. “For example, there is continued confusion about which notices may be unilaterally suspended by the IRS, beyond the notices the IRS has already suspended, among other issues.”
In the letter, the lawmakers requested the IRS specifically address which notices are statutorily required to be issued within a specific time, and explain why there are still certain notices that have not yet been suspended.
This letter is supported by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA), Padgett Business Services, National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), National Society of Accountants (NSA), National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), National Association of Black Accountants, Inc. (NABA), Latino Tax Pro, Diverse Organization of Firms Advocacy Committee, National Society of Black Certified Public Accountants (NSBCPA), Prosperity Now, and National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP).
Sen. Warner first raised concerns over the IRS backlog in January, calling on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commissioner Rettig to quickly address reports of unprocessed tax returns for the 2020 filing season. Later that month, Sens. Warner and Kaine called on the IRS to provide relief for taxpayers amidst the backlog. Last month, Sen. Warner continued his push to reduce delays, joining colleagues in another letter to Commissioner Rettig urging for immediate action to be taken to reduce backlogs and improve customer service during the 2022 filing season. Additionally, in a February Senate Finance Committee hearing, Sen. Warner questioned IRS National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins about the IRS backlogs and about the measures being taken to address the situation.
In addition to Sens. Warner, Kaine, Menendez and Cassidy, the Senate letter was signed by Sens. John Barrasso (R-WY), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Boozman (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Richard Burr (R-NC), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Susan Collins (R-ME), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Steve Daines (R-MT), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Angus King (I-ME), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), James Lankford (R-OK), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), John Thune (R-SD), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and Todd Young (R-IN).
A copy of the Senate version of the letter.
Dear Commissioner Rettig,
We appreciate the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the unprecedented backlog at the IRS. We remain concerned that the IRS does not have a comprehensive plan to remedy the numerous problems affecting taxpayers, despite the fact that this filing season is already well underway. For example, there is continued confusion about which notices may be unilaterally suspended by the IRS, beyond the notices the IRS h as already suspended, among other issues.
Given that the IRS has not provided us with any additional information since your last correspondence dated February 8, 2022, we ask for responses to the following questions, no later than the close of business on Monday, March 14, 2022:
1. Which remaining unsuspended notices does the IRS have the authority to suspend? Please explain why the IRS has left these remaining notices unsuspended.
2. Is the IRS in the process of working to suspend additional notices? If so, when will that work be completed?
3. Which notices are statutorily required to be issued within a specific time? Would the IRS suspend these statutory notices if the IRS had the legal authority to do so?
4. Explain why the IRS has not suspended notice CP2000, Notice of Underreported Income?
5. Notwithstanding the publication of Notice 2021-39, widespread controversy surrounding Schedules K-2 and K-3 remains, including recent additional instructions, the inability to electronically file, and lingering uncertainty surrounding many requirements. As such, is the IRS contemplating relief, such as delaying implementation to 2023?
6. In early February, the IRS advised Congress that it was considering a systemic process to identify pending penalty abatement requests, and likewise evaluating penalty relief options. Has the IRS determined if it can provide penalty relief for taxpayers as previously offered by the IRS for the 2020 and 2021 tax year? If not, why not?
Thank you for your continued attention to this important matter.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Statement of Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner – On President Biden’s executive order regarding cryptocurrency
WASHINGTON – On March 9, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement regarding President Biden’s executive order on ensuring responsible innovation in digital assets:
“Today’s executive order does a commendable job of balancing the potential opportunities and benefits of digital assets in financial innovation, economic inclusion, and global payments modernization against the risks and challenges they present to core U.S. interests. I applaud the executive order’s recognition that maintaining the centrality of the United States in the global financial system – and, in particular, the role of American governance standards and the primacy of the U.S. dollar – is absolutely fundamental to our efforts with regard to digital assets. The EO’s urgency with respect to a strategy for a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is especially welcome, and I look forward to working with the administration on further steps to engage on international norms and standards related to CBDCs.
“Today, we face a highly motivated adversary that is actively searching for opportunities to evade the substantial sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and our allies around the globe. We must ensure that all participants in the digital assets marketplace are actively complying with sanctions, and we need to develop clearer guardrails and improved enforcement to address fraud, illicit finance, and insecurity in the wider digital assets industry.”
Last week, Sen. Warner sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raising concerns regarding the potential use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions imposed on Russia after their invasion of Ukraine.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 8, 2022
On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his first official State of the Union address, during which he painted an unrealistic picture of the State of our Union. Our country is undeniably in trouble, and Republicans are ready to lead our Nation back toward prosperity. One of the issues we are fighting for is American energy independence. As gas prices continue to soar, my GOP colleagues and I continue to push for an all-of-the-above energy solution that ensures the United States is never reliant on our enemies abroad. Further, this week, I supported legislation that expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to toxins, like burn pits, during their deployments overseas. If the United States can afford to send our sons and daughters off to war, then we must be willing to pay for the care servicemembers need when they return home. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with students at various schools throughout our region this week, as well as meet with several constituent advocacy groups in Washington as the Capitol slowly eases its restrictions on visitors. When I return to DC next week, I will continue advocating for policies that benefit all residents of western Virginia.
State of the Union:
In this week’s State of the Union address, I had hoped that President Biden would offer real solutions to the problems that are facing working families across this Nation. Unfortunately, what we heard was a laundry list of failed liberal proposals that are little more than an uninspiring effort to turn around his sagging poll numbers. Worse yet, President Biden refused to acknowledge that the problems of soaring inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, record illegal immigration, and exploding crime in our cities are largely due to his own liberal policies. Tragically, the President also failed to acknowledge his flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of thirteen brave Americans, an egregious omission that ignored the sacrifices of these men and women in uniform. As our Nation continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, the state of our union certainly is not strong as the President claimed.
GOP Ready to Lead:
I am honored to represent the people of Virginia’s Sixth District, and as their representative, I will continue to fight for the values that make our part of Virginia such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The entire Republican conference is eager to govern and advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people. We will continue to pursue an agenda that prioritizes issues like getting our economy back on track, securing the border, promoting energy independence, defending the Constitution, standing up for parents, lowering taxes, and supporting Veterans and law enforcement personnel. If given the chance, Republicans will get this country back on track.
Energy Independence:
The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted the need for the United States to once again prioritize energy independence, as the Trump Administration had done prior to the current Administration. Prior to the invasion, as a result of President Biden’s war on American energy, gas here at home was already 40 percent higher than it was twelve months ago – marking an eight-year high. Now as the world sanctions Russia and we call for a ban on Russian oil to be purchased by the United States, prices are climbing yet again, and experts predict Americans could soon be paying more than $5 for a gallon of gas. In response, the President announced that he is releasing 30 million barrels from the US strategic oil reserves. But, considering the United States uses more than 20 million barrels of oil a day, this is nothing more than a gimmick. A day and a half worth of oil is not going to reduce costs for American families and businesses. There must be a comprehensive plan that leads us back to energy independence and it starts with lifting President Biden’s moratorium on all new federal permits for domestic oil and gas drilling and finishing the Keystone XL pipeline.
Supporting Veterans:
Throughout American history, but especially in the post-9/11 era, servicemembers and Veterans suffered prolonged exposure to dangerous toxic substances, such as burn pits that destroyed trash, medical and human waste, chemicals, and fuel. Those who were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan have been particularly affected by this issue. Of the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers who have suffered these exposures, far too many have become sick and passed away once they returned home. To help address this issue, I was proud to join over 40 Veteran Service Organizations to cosponsor and vote for the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. The legislation takes several actions to support the millions of Veterans exposed to toxins while serving our country.
Cave Spring Cheerleading:
This week I continued my efforts to highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes throughout Virginia’s Sixth District. To that end, I was pleased to recognize the Cave Spring High School Cheerleading Team from Roanoke, Virginia, for winning its division’s state championship toward the end of last year. The Knights cheerleading squad is often referred to as a dynasty, and this victory marked the team’s fourth state title in nine years – and in those other five years, they placed second each time. The team had to overcome several obstacles this season, but through it all, they persevered. Cave Spring senior cheerleader, Abby Holbrook, said it best: “We work so hard during the season, and it feels like all of the hard work is paying off.” With the graduating Class of 2022 having won the title their freshman and senior years, they are proud of the legacy they leave behind. Congratulations to Cave Spring on this accomplishment, and I wish you the best of luck again next season.
Constituent Visits:
As the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District, one of my top priorities is making myself available to meet with constituents whether I’m here in the Commonwealth or in Washington. This week, I was pleased to read with students in Linville and hear from various advocacy groups from across our region.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, members of my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near a district office. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Warm Springs and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 28.2 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 9.3%, down from 11.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Washington D.C.
2443 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-5431
Harrisonburg Office
70 N Mason St
Suite 110
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Phone: (540) 432-2391
Lynchburg Office
916 Main St
Suite 300
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Phone: (434) 845-8306
Roanoke Office
10 Franklin Rd SE
Suite 510
Roanoke, VA 24011
Phone: (540) 857-2672
Staunton Office
117 S Lewis St
Suite 215
Staunton, VA 24401
Phone: (540) 885-3861
Legislative Update
Senate passes Postal Service Reform Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded the passage of the Postal Service Reform Act, a bipartisan bill to strengthen the United States Postal Service (USPS) by setting standards and increasing transparency within the USPS. This legislation comes as residents in Charlottesville, and throughout the Commonwealth, continue to experience severe delays in mail delivery.
“This legislation is a strong first step towards improving the costly and unacceptable delays within the United States Postal Service,” Sen. Warner said. “The USPS provides essential services to Americans across the country, and it is crucial that we maintain a healthy and solvent USPS moving forward. I am proud to support this bill, which will increase transparency and work to address the widespread delays experienced by Virginians.”
The Postal Service Reform Act includes multiple provisions that will:
• Eliminate the aggressive prefunding requirement that has hurt the Postal Service financially, and integrate postal worker retirees’ health care with Medicare. Together, these two reforms would create over $49 billion in savings for the Postal Service over the next ten years.
• Require the Postal Service to maintain its standard of delivering at least six days a week.
• Improve transparency of Postal Service operations to both customers and Congress by requiring the publication of easily accessible weekly service data on the Postal Service website, as well as issuing a detailed report to Congress every six months on Postal Service finances and operations.
Sen. Warner has been an active and vocal proponent of addressing the mail delay problems affecting Virginians all across the Commonwealth. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with families increasingly relying on USPS, Sen. Warner raised concerns regarding the operational and structural changes implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and their impact on timely mail delivery. In February 2021, after hearing from hundreds of Virginians, Sen. Warner urged U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy to rescind the harmful policy changes delaying mail delivery. Shortly thereafter, Sen. Warner pressed DeJoy for answers on measures to restore on-time mail delivery, and called on congressional leaders to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors.
During August and November visits to Charlottesville, Sen. Warner has continued to push for a long-term solution and increased communication from USPS.
Sen. Warner has long been an advocate for postal reform. In 2015, he cosponsored the Improving Postal Operations, Service, and Transparency (iPost) Act that aimed to improve service of the USPS through a series of new standards.
Full text of the Postal Service Reform Act is available here.
Legislative Update
Statement of Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner: On U.S. ban on Russian oil imports
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, released the following statement on President Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports amid Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine:
“By banning Russian oil imports, President Biden has made clear once again that Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine will not go unpunished. Right now, Ukrainians are fighting with their lives against authoritarian rule to preserve the same freedoms we hold sacred. While only three percent of U.S. crude imports come from Russia, we cannot stand with the Ukrainian people while also continuing to support Russia’s energy economy. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to contribute to rising gas prices worldwide, I am committed to working with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to do what we can to address the pain Americans are feeling at the gas pump.”
Last week, Sen. Warner joined Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in introducing the Ban Russian Energy Imports Act – legislation to prohibit the importation of Russian crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal into the United States.
Legislative Update
Update from Congressman Ben Cline: Energy Independence
We watch in disbelief as Russia continues its aggression against the sovereign country of Ukraine. I stand with the people of Ukraine and most of the international community in condemning these actions. Sanctions against the Kremlin are imperative. However, the United States must expand domestic energy exploration so that we can cease the importation of up to 500,000 barrels of refined product per day from Russia. Recently, I also spoke on the House floor and addressed this issue.
As gas prices soar above $5 dollars a gallon, it is essential that this Administration pursues an all-of-the-above energy solution, and it starts with approving new natural gas production and lifting the moratorium on federal permits for new oil and gas drilling. My colleagues and I wrote to President Biden urging him to end his anti-energy agenda, in a letter which you can read here.
The United States should never rely on its adversaries overseas, and Republicans will continue to fight to secure America’s energy independence. As gas prices soar, it is essential that this Administration pursues an all-of-the-above energy solution, and it starts with approving new natural gas production and lifting the moratorium on federal permits for new oil and gas drilling.
Please do not hesitate to contact me if I can be of further assistance. To receive the latest updates from my office, I encourage you to sign up for my e-newsletter at cline.house.gov.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Ben Cline
Member of Congress
Legislative Update
Wiley: Richmond Round Up Week 8 – Differences between the House and Senate
As we head into the last week of Session I want to share with you all some important updates on what occurred this past week that you all need to know about. In the last several weeks, Senate Democrats have killed every piece of legislation designed to protect the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun-owners. And earlier this week that were important in passing was,
HB509 Firearms; removal from persons posing substantial risk; penalties. Repeals the procedure by which any attorney for the Commonwealth or law-enforcement officer may apply to a general district court, circuit court, or juvenile and domestic relations district court judge or magistrate for an emergency substantial risk order to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk of injury to himself or others from purchasing, possessing, or transporting a firearm. The bill also removes the substantial risk order registry for the entry of orders issued.
HB827 Control of firearms by localities. Removes the authority for a locality by ordinance to prohibit the possession or carrying of firearms, ammunition, or components or any combination thereof in (i) any building, or part thereof, owned or used by such locality for governmental purposes; (ii) any public park owned or operated by the locality; (iii) any recreation or community center facility; or (iv) any public street, road, alley, or sidewalk or public right-of-way or any other place of whatever nature that is open to the public and is being used by or is adjacent to a permitted event or an event that would otherwise require a permit.
We Republicans believe in returning the “surplus” money back to the people. We had enough money to balance the budget. Make some good investments. And have enough money for a substantial tax cut. This year the differences between what House Republicans and Senate Democrats wanted were day and night different.
– $150 Million for labs to support School Choice.
– 51.6 Million to ensure every school has a resource officer.
– $5.3 Billion in tax relief.
In the last several weeks, Senate Democrats have killed every piece of legislation designed to protect the Second Amendment rights of lawful gun-owners. They’ve balked at legislation that would have prevented public schools from teaching that any race is superior to another. And they’ve openly and enthusiastically bragged about halting legislation that would have prevented babies who survive abortions from dying without care.
Click here to view a complete list of legislation introduced and/or sponsored by members.
As the delegate representing House District 29 and the future House District 32, I hold your concerns as my highest priority.
If I can be of assistance to you and your family, please do not hesitate to reach out to me at DelBWiley@house.virginia.gov. You can also follow me on my Facebook page keep up to date with what I’m doing in Richmond
Until next week,
Delegate Bill Wiley
Virginia House of Delegates – 29th District
Richmond Office: (804) 698-1029
900 E. Main Street
4th Floor, Room 415
Richmond, VA 23219
District Office: 804-698-1029 or 540-686-1771
P.O. Box 2034
Winchester, VA 22812
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.36"Hg
UV index: 0
68/48°F
61/46°F