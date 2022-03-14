Warner, Kaine join bipartisan, bicameral call for IRS to address processing delays

On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his first official State of the Union address, during which he painted an unrealistic picture of the State of our Union. Our country is undeniably in trouble, and Republicans are ready to lead our Nation back toward prosperity. One of the issues we are fighting for is American energy independence. As gas prices continue to soar, my GOP colleagues and I continue to push for an all-of-the-above energy solution that ensures the United States is never reliant on our enemies abroad. Further, this week, I supported legislation that expands health care and benefits to Veterans who were exposed to toxins, like burn pits, during their deployments overseas. If the United States can afford to send our sons and daughters off to war, then we must be willing to pay for the care servicemembers need when they return home. Finally, I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with students at various schools throughout our region this week, as well as meet with several constituent advocacy groups in Washington as the Capitol slowly eases its restrictions on visitors. When I return to DC next week, I will continue advocating for policies that benefit all residents of western Virginia.

State of the Union:

In this week’s State of the Union address, I had hoped that President Biden would offer real solutions to the problems that are facing working families across this Nation. Unfortunately, what we heard was a laundry list of failed liberal proposals that are little more than an uninspiring effort to turn around his sagging poll numbers. Worse yet, President Biden refused to acknowledge that the problems of soaring inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, record illegal immigration, and exploding crime in our cities are largely due to his own liberal policies. Tragically, the President also failed to acknowledge his flawed withdrawal from Afghanistan that resulted in the deaths of thirteen brave Americans, an egregious omission that ignored the sacrifices of these men and women in uniform. As our Nation continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, the state of our union certainly is not strong as the President claimed.

GOP Ready to Lead:

I am honored to represent the people of Virginia’s Sixth District, and as their representative, I will continue to fight for the values that make our part of Virginia such a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The entire Republican conference is eager to govern and advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people. We will continue to pursue an agenda that prioritizes issues like getting our economy back on track, securing the border, promoting energy independence, defending the Constitution, standing up for parents, lowering taxes, and supporting Veterans and law enforcement personnel. If given the chance, Republicans will get this country back on track.

Energy Independence:

The escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine has highlighted the need for the United States to once again prioritize energy independence, as the Trump Administration had done prior to the current Administration. Prior to the invasion, as a result of President Biden’s war on American energy, gas here at home was already 40 percent higher than it was twelve months ago – marking an eight-year high. Now as the world sanctions Russia and we call for a ban on Russian oil to be purchased by the United States, prices are climbing yet again, and experts predict Americans could soon be paying more than $5 for a gallon of gas. In response, the President announced that he is releasing 30 million barrels from the US strategic oil reserves. But, considering the United States uses more than 20 million barrels of oil a day, this is nothing more than a gimmick. A day and a half worth of oil is not going to reduce costs for American families and businesses. There must be a comprehensive plan that leads us back to energy independence and it starts with lifting President Biden’s moratorium on all new federal permits for domestic oil and gas drilling and finishing the Keystone XL pipeline.

Supporting Veterans:

Throughout American history, but especially in the post-9/11 era, servicemembers and Veterans suffered prolonged exposure to dangerous toxic substances, such as burn pits that destroyed trash, medical and human waste, chemicals, and fuel. Those who were stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan have been particularly affected by this issue. Of the hundreds of thousands of servicemembers who have suffered these exposures, far too many have become sick and passed away once they returned home. To help address this issue, I was proud to join over 40 Veteran Service Organizations to cosponsor and vote for the bipartisan Honoring our PACT Act. The legislation takes several actions to support the millions of Veterans exposed to toxins while serving our country.



Cave Spring Cheerleading:

This week I continued my efforts to highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes throughout Virginia’s Sixth District. To that end, I was pleased to recognize the Cave Spring High School Cheerleading Team from Roanoke, Virginia, for winning its division’s state championship toward the end of last year. The Knights cheerleading squad is often referred to as a dynasty, and this victory marked the team’s fourth state title in nine years – and in those other five years, they placed second each time. The team had to overcome several obstacles this season, but through it all, they persevered. Cave Spring senior cheerleader, Abby Holbrook, said it best: “We work so hard during the season, and it feels like all of the hard work is paying off.” With the graduating Class of 2022 having won the title their freshman and senior years, they are proud of the legacy they leave behind. Congratulations to Cave Spring on this accomplishment, and I wish you the best of luck again next season.



Constituent Visits:

As the Representative for Virginia’s Sixth District, one of my top priorities is making myself available to meet with constituents whether I’m here in the Commonwealth or in Washington. This week, I was pleased to read with students in Linville and hear from various advocacy groups from across our region.

Mobile Office Hours:

Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, members of my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near a district office. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Warm Springs and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.





COVID-19 Update:

Last week in Virginia there was an average of 18.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 28.2 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 9.3%, down from 11.7% from last week. For more information, click here.

