Warner & Kaine on Virginia’s decision to end prosecution of U.S. Park Police Officers who fatally shot Bijan Ghaisar
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after a federal judge dismissed all charges against the two U.S. Park Police officers involved in the November 2017 shooting of Bijan Ghaisar:
“Our hearts go out to Bijan Ghaisar’s loved ones, who have spent more than four years searching for closure following the fatal shooting of Bijan by two U.S. Park Police officers. We are deeply disappointed by this decision by Attorney General Miyares to end Virginia’s pursuit of justice for Bijan and his family. This decision only stands to cause further harm to the Fairfax County community while preventing a heartbroken family from reaching the closure they desperately need. We will continue to support the Ghaisar family’s pursuit of justice for Bijan.”
In January of 2018, Sens. Warner and Kaine, and Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), pushed the FBI for an update on the status of its investigation into the fatal 2017 shooting. In October of that year, Sen. Warner sent a letter to the head of the National Park Service (NPS) regarding the circumstances under which U.S. Park Police officers engaged with Bijan.
In June of 2019, Sen. Warner along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) decried the opaque and drawn-out nature of the review in letters to both the FBI and NPS. Two months later, the FBI provided a brief response, leaving many questions unanswered. In October, NPS provided a partial response, which prompted a follow-up letter from the Senators seeking more information.
In November 2019, Sens. Warner and Grassley pledged to seek greater transparency and formally requested an FBI briefing on its investigation into the shooting – shortly after the FBI concluded its lengthy investigation without fully explaining its findings, including why the two officers opened fire on Ghaisar. In February 2020, Sen. Warner voted against the nomination of Katharine MacGregor to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior, and in May, announced that he would place a hold on future Department of the Interior nominees until he receives adequate responses to his questions surrounding the Park Service’s handling of the shooting. Later that July, Sen. Warner pressed NPS for answers regarding its internal affairs investigation into the killing of Bijan, and the following month, he joined Sen. Grassley in a letter expressing concern over the department’s refusal to answer a number of questions in a briefing. In October 2020, Sen. Warner reiterated the need for justice after Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve T. Descano brought forth two charges against the officers.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 14, 2022
As reports of Russian war crimes continue to come out of Ukraine, the House took decisive action to further cripple the Kremlin’s energy sector and document the genocide Putin and his army are perpetrating against innocent civilians. The United States remains committed to Ukraine, and we must continue to seek out ways to punish Russia without further escalation. On the domestic front, I took several steps to mark another step in our fight for the Right to Life, protect the integrity of women’s sports, and give Veterans an additional tool to help them hold the VA accountable and to improve their care. I was also pleased to honor the Virginia Military Institute’s Club Boxing Team, which recently won the Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Championships. As the House is in District Work Period, I am looking forward to traveling across the Sixth District and meeting with as many folks throughout our region as possible.
Punishing Russia:
The United States must continue to hold Russia accountable for its unwarranted invasion of Ukraine. We cannot sit idly by as disturbing reports flood our television screens and newsfeeds about the atrocities being committed by Putin and his army. There are now multiple accounts of Russian soldiers torturing and executing innocent Ukrainians throughout the country. If accurate, these deliberate and unlawful killings of unarmed civilians amount to war crimes and genocide. The United States cannot allow this to go unchecked, and last week I voted for, and the House passed, bipartisan legislation to ensure the White House is collecting and documenting evidence of Putin’s abominations should the time come that he stands trial for his actions. Further, the House also voted to codify into federal law the ban on Russian energy imports into the United States. The oil and gas industry provided the Kremlin with 39% of its federal budget revenue and made up 60% of total Russian exports in recent years. Marinating significant pressure on the Russian energy sector is crucial to crippling Putin’s economy and draining the Nation of its financial resources.
Defending NATO Against Politics:
Last week, the House considered House Resolution 831, a resolution regarding the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as NATO. The resolution, a copy of which can be found here, resolved that the House take four actions. The first two, which I support, are for Congress to 1) reaffirm support for NATO and 2) reaffirm support for Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. Had the resolution ended there, I would have voted for it.
Unfortunately, the second two recommended actions inject politics into the historic military alliance. By urging NATO to 3) “adopt a new Strategic Concept for NATO” to “strengthen democratic institutions within NATO member, partner, and aspirant countries,” the resolution encourages NATO to formally involve itself in the domestic politics of its member nations. The resolution also 4) encourages NATO to create a new “Center for Democratic Resilience,” a new political bureaucracy within NATO that will implement this new “Strategic Concept” and pull resources away from the military mission for which NATO was originally created. Because I could not support these last two controversial action items, I voted against the resolution.
The NATO alliance must remain strong so that when it becomes necessary for NATO to act militarily, it is not weakened or divided by internal politics. Instead, NATO must be clear in its military mission and effective in securing a swift and decisive victory for America and our men and women who are sacrificed on the battlefield.
Standing for Life:
As the Representative for the Sixth District, I will always serve as a voice for the voiceless and a defender of the defenseless. To that end, since the beginning of the 117th Congress, I have cosponsored 21 bills that promote life and protect the most vulnerable among us. Below are just a handful of examples of the legislation I have supported over the past year and a half. Additionally, I am proud that my proven track record as a Pro-Life legislator has earned me an “A+” rating from Susan B. Anthony List is one of the Nation’s most prominent pro-life organizations. Further, I will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable for its pro-abortion policies, and recently, I demanded that Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, commit to upholding federal law by ensuring no taxpayer dollars go to fund abortions or organizations that provide them, like Planned Parenthood.
- H.R. 619, the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act – ensures any baby born alive after a botched abortion will be entitled to the medical care they rightfully deserve
- H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act – makes permanent the long-standing Hyde Amendment as well as similar provisions banning federal funding of abortion by ensuring that no federal dollars are used to pay for abortion and health plans that include abortion
- H.R. 6060, the Conscience Protection Act – strengthens the rights of health care providers to object to medical procedures, namely abortion, that they hold serious moral or religious objections to
- H.R. 541, the Defund Planned Parenthood Act – restricts all federal funding for Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc. or any of its affiliates or clinics
- H.R. 1080, Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act – provides common-sense protections for unborn children at 20 weeks after fertilization, a point at which there is significant scientific evidence that abortion inflicts tremendous pain on the unborn
Protecting Women’s Sports:
Last week, I joined my colleagues in writing to the President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) regarding the Title IX violations that took place during the Division One College Swimming and Diving Championship – and more broadly throughout the whole season. Recently a transgender swimmer was allowed to compete and win the women’s Division I National Championship in the 500-yard freestyle. The decision prevented Virginia Tech student, RéKa György, from participating in the event, and it took away the rightful championship from University of Virginia student, Emma Weyant. These two women and countless others have dedicated their lives to excellence in their sport. Action must be taken to ensure our daughters can continue to compete on a level playing field. The full letter can be found here.
Improving Veterans Healthcare:
The current patient advocate tracking system (PATS) at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) allows for tracking and reporting by agency officials, but not the patient. That is why, in an effort to improve patient care at the VA, I recently co-sponsored H.R.5754, the Patient Advocate Tracker Act. This legislation would require the VA to create an electronic system for Veterans to submit complaints regarding health care services they receive. The system will allow a Veteran to file a complaint electronically with the patient advocate and view the status of the complaint, including interim and final actions that have been taken. This important bill will lead to more accountability at the VA and help ensure our Veterans receive the care they have earned and deserve.
VMI Boxing:
Last Tuesday, I was pleased to honor the Virginia Military Institute Club Boxing Team, which recently won the United States Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Championships in Atlanta, Georgia. This victory marks the program’s second national title in seven years, the last of which came in 2015. Throughout this year’s tournament, the team amassed an impressive 20-8 record, scoring six knockouts, one technical knockout, nine unanimous decisions, and four split decisions. Of the fourteen cadets competing, five won individual national championship belts, while another seven took home silver medals. Each of these national champions and runners-up also earned All-American individual honors for their stellar performances in their respective weight classes. The team’s coach, Joe Shafer, credited their win to preparation, dedication, and hard work. Coach Shafer said, “We represented the Institute with a fighting spirit: honoring VMI’s history, upholding the passions of our forefathers, and personifying the principles of excellence for VMI.” The cadets certainly showcased the very best of the Virginia Military Institute, and the Commonwealth congratulates them for this impressive victory.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.0 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is up from an average of 8.5 cases one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, the same as last week. For more information, click here.
Warner & Coons reintroduce legislation to support lifelong learning & worker training
On April 7, 2022, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Chris Coons (D-DE) reintroduced legislation to give low- and moderate-income workers more access to lifelong learning opportunities. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would establish a tax-preferred savings account with a generous government match to support workers looking to retrain or develop new skills throughout their careers.
In the coming years, more workers will be required to learn new skills throughout their careers. A National Academies of Sciences report focused on information technology and the U.S. workforce recently stressed the need to prepare individuals for the changing labor market. Due to automation, the McKinsey Global Institute estimates that up to a third of the U.S. workforce will need to learn new skills or find new work in new occupations by 2030. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 87 percent of workers believe training and developing new job skills throughout their work life is essential to succeed in the workplace. The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would give workers a tool to access that training by providing them with a portable, government-matched savings vehicle for lifelong learning.
“Access to lifelong learning and education is a critical tool that workers need to succeed in today’s economy. Therefore, it is essential for the federal government to support Americans’ ability to retrain and upskill throughout their career,” said Sen. Warner. “This is a no-brainer investment that would help workers continue to expand their skillsets and grow their earning potential. It would also help employers who need skilled workers to fill those jobs, particularly in a competitive labor market.”
“By strengthening access to skills training and fostering a culture of lifelong learning, we can support American workers while ensuring we have a workforce ready to fill the jobs of tomorrow,” said Sen. Coons. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with my colleague Senator Warner to invest in our future with this needed investment and make available the growth and retraining we know will be vital in a competitive, global economy.”
“Small business owners often struggle to find skilled workers, which has become even more challenging during this competitive labor market,” said John Arensmeyer, Founder & CEO of Small Business Majority. “In fact, Small Business Majority’s scientific opinion polling found more than one-third of small employers said it is difficult to find candidates with the right education, skills, or training. Since small firms rarely have enough time to dedicate to extensive staff training or sufficient funds to pay for employee education, the Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act would be a huge boost to small businesses by offering them another way to invest in the development of their staff. This legislation would also help solo entrepreneurs invest in their own development and acquire skills without the aid of an employer.”
The Lifelong Learning and Training Account Act creates employee-owned Lifelong Learning and Training Account (LLTA) savings plans. Contributions to an LLTA by low- and moderate-income workers or their employers would be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar federal match of up to $1,000. Under this legislation, the federal matching funds would be directly deposited into the LLTA immediately after a contribution by the worker or employer. The worker would then get to choose how to use the LLTA funds, which could be applied towards any training that leads to a recognized post-secondary credential.
For workers that need to contribute to the cost of updating their job skills, this significant federal investment can make a huge difference in whether or not these workers seek additional training. If employers are willing to match employees’ savings, the returns can be even greater—a $500 contribution by a worker would create $2,000 in training opportunities (a $500 match by the employer, and then a $1,000 match from the federal government.) The accounts are portable from job to job, and always under workers’ control.
Contributions by workers and employers are after-tax dollars but face no additional taxes on earnings if the LLTA funds are used for qualified training expenses. Eligibility is for workers age 25 to 60, with incomes of up to $82,000 per worker. States will manage the accounts. Accounts are designed to encourage the worker to use the funds to regularly update their skills, rather than build up large balances over many years. Restrictions are put in place to ensure that the government’s matching dollars go only to qualified training expenses.
The full text of the bill can be found here.
Legislation expected to include Warner-authored policy to increase American manufacturing of semiconductors; domestic shortage is key driver of inflation
On April 7, 2022, it was announced that U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will serve on the conference committee of Senators and House members working to reconcile differences between the House and Senate version of the jobs and competitiveness bill, which has been known variously as the Bipartisan Innovation Act, America COMPETES Act, the United States Innovation and Competition Act, or the Endless Frontier Act, in order to send a final bill to President Biden’s desk for signature.
“For too long, the United States has allowed our global competitors to out-invest and out-hustle us in regard to our innovation economy. This competitiveness bill will make major investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing, create good-paying jobs, and provide the tools our country needs to continue competing in the global economy while addressing some of the major causes of economic inflation,” said Sen. Warner. “I am honored to be a member of the conference committee that will work to get a strong bill to the president’s desk ASAP.”
“The Senate is moving an important step closer to delivering robust jobs and competitiveness bills that will help fix our supply chains and boost American innovation and technological dominance for generations. Our Democratic conferees will ensure that the Senate-passed bill stays on track to create more good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and spark American ingenuity that will be the engine that drives our economy forward for years to come,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
In June, the Senate voted 68-28 to pass the United States Innovation and Competition Act, bipartisan legislation that includes Warner-led provisions to foster U.S. innovation in the race for 5G and shore up American leadership in the semiconductors industry. In February, the House finally acted to pass its own version of the bill, the America COMPETES Act. Now, a small group of House members and Senators will form a conference committee to negotiate differences between the two bills and assemble a final product to send to President Biden.
Earlier, Sen. Warner joined Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) in leading the Virginia congressional delegation in calling on the U.S. Department of Commerce to consider Virginia for future locations for major semiconductor production and research facilities.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – April 5, 2022
Coming nearly two months late, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion budget this week that does little for working families and reads like a Christmas list of wishes and wants for liberal lawmakers and special interest groups. As a member of both the House Budget and Appropriations Committees, I had the chance to question the Director of Management and Budget about soaring inflation, as well as the Secretary of Health and Human Services about the influence of teachers’ unions undue influence on the CDC’s school reopening guidance. Further, over the past few days, I have had the opportunity to address several of the President’s self-made crises, particularly related to the border and energy costs. Rather than working to improve these issues, this Administration seems determined to make them worse. Additionally, I acted this week to make it easier for seniors and those planning for retirement to save. Overall, it was a productive week in Washington, and rest assured that I will continue fighting for Sixth District Residents when I return to DC on Monday.
Biden’s Tax-and-Spend Budget:
This week, President Biden released his $5.8 trillion Budget for FY23, and it is more of the same liberal, tax-and-spend policies that have led us to the economic crisis we’re facing. Under the proposal, deficits and debt would continue to grow over the next decade, leading to even higher inflation and greater financial hardship for the American people. This budget leaves families out to dry, and I questioned the Director of the Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday about this Administration’s runaway spending.
- If Biden’s budget were adopted, the national debt would reach a new record by the end of the decade, growing by over $15 trillion.
- Under Biden’s budget, the national debt would spike to $45 trillion by 2032 – about $347,000 per household.
- Biden’s budget includes nearly $2.5 trillion in new or increased taxes.
- Biden’s budget would increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, higher than communist China, which the Tax Foundation estimated would kill 159,000 jobs, shrink the economy by $720 billion, and cut wages for low-income Americans.
Holding HHS Accountable:
On Wednesday, a report from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis revealed that the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowed the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) to re-write critical portions of the Biden Administration’s school reopening guidance. While the CDC initially planned to issue guidance that would have been more favorable toward opening schools, the agency reversed course after consulting with teachers union bosses. The AFT was given a non-public copy of the CDC’s draft language about a week before it was set to be published, and in that time, the union was able to insert its own langue verbatim. It is a disgrace that the Biden Administration put teachers’ unions above parents and students.
Instead of following the science, they kept schools closed, leading to poor test scores and higher rates of youth depression, substance abuse, and suicide. President Biden must be held accountable for putting politics above children, and this week I pressed the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services about the matter in the Appropriations Committee.
Border Security:
The President takes an oath promising to uphold and defend the laws of this country and to protect our Nation’s citizens. Yet this administration seems determined to neglect that pledge. With more than 2 million migrants have illegally entered the United States since President Biden took office, there is an undeniable crisis at our southern border, and it is a direct result of the President’s halting of construction of the border wall, ending the Remain in Mexico policy, and reimplementing Catch and Release.
Now, instead of taking steps to rectify the situation he created, President Biden is preparing to pour fuel on the fire by lifting Title 42, which has allowed Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to immediately expel illegal aliens after entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Trump-era code has been essential to mitigating a worsening crisis, and officials within the President’s own Department of Homeland Security are sounding the alarms about the consequences that would come from lifting this policy. Officials say that if this policy is revoked it would cause a massive run on the border and we could see upwards of 18,000 illegal crossings a day – that’s 6.5 million migrants a year. CBP can barely keep up as it is, let alone with that kind of surge. President Biden is failing the American people, and his neglect at the border is having catastrophic consequences.
Energy Crisis:
During the Trump administration, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) was built up when President Trump added 30 million barrels of oil in 2020. Now, the Biden Administration has announced that it will release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves for the next six months in an effort to lower gas prices. These 180 million barrels represent the largest ever draw from our emergency oil reserve and 25 percent of the total SPR reserves when at peak capacity. This move follows President Biden’s release of 30 million barrels in early March, and 50 million barrels of oil in November of 2021, which did nothing to prevent a spike in energy prices.
Make no mistake, this plan is dangerous. The SPR is supposed to be used for national security emergencies and major weather events, not for President Biden to use as a political Hail Mary when his policies fail. Drawing down our strategic reserves by more than 25 percent poses a national security risk, and represents a large expense to American taxpayers because it will be refilled under skyrocketing gas prices.
Supporting Seniors:
Far too many Americans reach the age of retirement without having the savings they need. In fact, 50 percent of households are “at-risk” of not having enough to maintain their living standards in retirement. To help combat this issue, I was pleased this week to join a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers in passing the SECURE Act, which will help Americans successfully save for retirement by expanding coverage and increasing retirement savings, simplifying the current retirement system, and protecting Americans’ retirement accounts. Specifically, the legislation will help older Americans by taking the below actions.
- Creates new tax credits to encourage small employers to offer retirement plans. It fully offsets paperwork costs and provides a per-employee credit of up to $1,000 for employer matching contributions.
- Support for employees with student loan debt. The bill allows employer matching contributions to a retirement plan for employees that are making payments on student loans.
- Simplifying the way small businesses offer stock ownership to employees. Cuts red tape and offers new tax incentives for small business employee stock ownership plans.
- Helps employees save for retirement earlier. Employees would be automatically enrolled in their company’s 401(k) plan, while still providing a chance to opt-out Americans would have greater flexibility to keep more of their savings for longer. The bill raises the age for required minimum distributions to 75, so individuals don’t have to start withdrawing before they’re ready.
- Helps late-career workers catch up in saving for retirement. Late-career workers – who may finally be earning the highest salaries of their careers after spending years at lower wages – can contribute a larger amount to “catch up” on their retirement savings, doubled from $5,000 a year to $10,000 a year
- Helps lower-income households build their savings with the bigger and simpler Saver’s Credit.
- Prioritizing military families. The bill provides a tax credit for small employers that make plan benefits more available to military spouses (who can be subject to frequent relocation or job changes).
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 8.5 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 9.7 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.4%, down from 3.9% from last week. For more information, click here.
Senator Mark Warner will support Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) released the following statement on his intent to support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court:
“Judge Jackson is a trailblazer and a highly-qualified jurist. Her wide-ranging endorsements – from conservative jurists, civil rights organizations, law enforcement groups, and through her previous bipartisan Senate confirmations – speak to her sterling credentials.
“During her hearing and our meeting, Judge Jackson demonstrated a strong command of constitutional law, a patient and reasoned temperament, and warm devotion to her family and to the United States. Her confirmation would also take a long-overdue step toward making the composition of the Supreme Court better reflect the people it represents by finally including a Black woman.
“After careful consideration, I believe Judge Jackson embodies the highest intellect, impartiality, and honesty, and I look forward to casting my vote in support of her nomination.”
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – March 29, 2022
It was a great week to be home in Virginia’s beautiful Sixth District, where I had the opportunity to travel across our region meeting with businesses and constituents alike. As we celebrated National Agriculture Week, I wanted to take a moment to update residents on the important role the Ag industry plays in our District. Further, I enjoyed spending time in Roanoke where I both paid tribute to our Vietnam Veterans and learned about the important impact Delta Dental is making in our community. Additionally, I was pleased to join hundreds of residents in New Market this week to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of Shenandoah County. Rest assured that I am taking the concerns I heard from constituents over the past few days back to Washington as the House prepares for several weeks in Session.
National Agriculture Week:
Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry and makes up 9.5 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product, much of that being cultivated right in the Shenandoah Valley.
Virginia’s Sixth District is home to more than 8,000 farms covering over 1.2 million acres. Augusta and Rockingham Counties play a major role in agriculture across the Commonwealth being two of the top five agricultural counties in Virginia with Augusta leading the way at the top of the list. The commodities and products coming out of the District make up 37 percent of all agriculture sales here in Virginia with our poultry industry being the biggest economic driver. Our farmers and their families are deeply rooted in the heart of the Sixth District where 97 percent of the farms are family-owned and operated go back for many generations.
Throughout the Shenandoah Valley, we have more than 13,000 producers—35 percent of them being women—that work the ground more efficiently than ever before feeding six times as many people as they did in the 1960s. The Commonwealth’s agriculture industry as a whole creates 334,000 jobs and has an economic impact of $70 billion annually. From the farm gate to the dinner plate, our producers’ impacts go beyond the Sixth District, and I am grateful to live in a place that has so many individuals and families working to feed, fuel, and clothe the world. As we celebrate National Agriculture week, I remain committed to supporting our country’s farmers, ranchers, and producers.
To that end, I recently took action to support the agriculture industry by joining my colleagues in writing to the Chair of the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding the price of fertilizer, which is one of the biggest concerns I’ve been hearing about lately from farmers. In fact, many are seeing fertilizer prices four to five times higher than this time last year – and this is on top of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasting that farm production expenses will increase by 6.6% from 2021 to 2022. That is why I urged the International Trade Commission to reconsider the duties placed on phosphate fertilizer products imported from Morocco and suspend the current process to impose new duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer from Trinidad and Tobago.
Eliminating these duties on fertilizer imports provides the most immediate opportunity for a near-term, partial remedy to the high costs of fertilizer facing U.S. farmers before the end of the 2022 planting season. Currently, in a time of tight global supply and demand for corn, soybeans, wheat, and other commodities, planting decisions are increasingly being made not on market fundamentals but rather on the cost of production driven by the price and supply of fertilizer. Congress must continue to look for ways to support farmers and producers during these difficult economic times. The full letter can be found here.
Honoring Vietnam Veterans:
This Saturday, I was pleased to join Chapter 81 of the Vietnam Veterans of America at Freedom Plaza in Roanoke to celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day, which is observed on March 29 annually.
Throughout the war, approximately 2.7 million American men and women served in Vietnam, including 230,000 from Virginia. We came together to pay tribute to those who served there, to those who were wounded, to those still missing in action, and to the more than 58,000 brave souls who gave their last full measure defending the values that this country holds dear. I appreciated the opportunity to thank the veterans in attendance for their service, as well as highlight how Congress is continuing to work to address issues related to their time serving overseas. For example, in 2019, I was pleased to cosponsor and see signed into law the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act.
This bill now ensures Veterans who served in specified offshore areas near Vietnam are given the same presumption of Agent Orange exposure as those who served on the ground, thus allowing them to receive the medical care and disability compensation they deserve. Moving forward, I will continue to seek out similar bipartisan bills that work to create a VA that provides quality health care in a timely manner and one that meets the increasing needs of Veterans from the Vietnam era.
Celebrating Shenandoah County:
Over the weekend it was a pleasure to join the folks from across the Commonwealth in New Market to celebrate Shenandoah County’s 250th Anniversary. Originally known as Dunmore, the County was established by the Virginia General Assembly on March 24, 1772. However, not long after, the County was renamed Shenandoah in 1778 to reflect the occupants’ dedication to the Patriot cause during the American Revolution.
Since its establishment, Shenandoah County has had a strong history of local businesses, farms, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, and award-winning education. Coupled together, these qualities make the County a remarkable place to call home. At the event, I was pleased to present local officials with a copy of the Congressional Record highlighting their anniversary and marking the many successes the County has had over the past 250 years.
Delta Dental:
Founded in 1954, Delta Dental is the United States’ largest provider of dental benefits, covering more than 83 million Americans. Here in the Commonwealth, the company is headquartered in Roanoke but has additional offices in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and Northern Virginia. Not only does the company provide coverage for 2 million Virginians, but is also committed to giving back to our community. Just last year, Delta Dental of Virginia awarded $500,000 in grants to provide oral health services to 3,568 children and adults.
During my visit to the headquarters this week, I was pleased to learn that the company was involved in the creation of the Local Impact for Tomorrow (LIFT) program, which partners with Fallon Park Elementary School to provide health care services to families in need. To date, Delta Dental has contributed more than $100,000 to the program. Our community appreciates all of its efforts.
COVID-19 Update:
Last week in Virginia there was an average of 9.7 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 11.3 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 3.9%, down from 5.1% last week. For more information, click here.
