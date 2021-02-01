Local News
Warner & Kaine press US Postmaster on continued mail service delays for Virginians
After hearing firsthand from hundreds of Virginians regarding continued widespread U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delays, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) fired off a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General urging him to address the troubling delay of life-saving medicines, groceries, supplies, and much more in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In their letter, the Senators call on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to rescind policy changes that are delaying mail delivery, to publish data on COVID-19 cases of postal workers by Postal Area, and to take additional steps to ensure mail-order medications are expeditiously processed.
“We write to express deep concern regarding widespread mail delivery delays across Virginia in recent months. We have heard from hundreds of our constituents that recount unacceptable delays in the delivery of everything from Christmas and birthday cards to mail-order medications and credit card bills. Furthermore, we seek answers about operational decisions and other circumstances that have contributed to such delays and what is being done to prevent future failures,” the Senators wrote to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Last summer, the Senators raised concern regarding the operational and structural changes U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy implemented and the impact it would have on timely mail delivery. In response to these concerns, U.S. Postmaster DeJoy temporarily halted some, though not all, of the operational changes planned until after the November 2020 election and had indicated that only a “temporary service decline” had occurred. However, according to the Postal Services’ own court filings, that proved that to be false.
In December 2020, first-class mail on-time delivery rates averaged just 52.4 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), 55.1 percent in the Richmond Postal District (Capitol Metro Area), and 67 percent in the Appalachian Postal District (Eastern Area). These rates represent drastic declines in comparison to the on-time delivery data from March 14, 2020 – July 11, 2020, the period between the onset of COVID-19-related impacts and the announcement of U.S. Postmaster General DeJoy’s operational changes. The on-time delivery rates of first-class mail in this time frame was 90.9 percent in the Northern Virginia Postal District, 90.3 percent in the Richmond Postal District, and 93.8 percent in the Appalachian Postal District.
“While we seek a general explanation of the factors contributing to substandard delivery rates, we also seek an explanation with respect to two specific issues raised by our constituents. First, dozens of our constituents, particularly in the Eastern region of our state, have tracked packages and mail that have been stuck at the USPS Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) in Richmond, Virginia, sometimes for weeks at a time. This facility serves hundreds of thousands of our constituents across the Commonwealth and is critical in keeping much of our state connected. Insufficient staffing and capacity at such an essential outpost in Virginia’s mail system have profound consequences,” they continued. “A recent report from the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Richmond P&DC had the fourth-highest late trip rates among P&DCs nationwide and underestimated incoming mail piece volume by 66% in its operations plans. Relatedly, many of our constituents in all corners of the Commonwealth are reporting that they are not receiving any mail for days or weeks at a time despite the Informed Delivery system indicating they are receiving mail. We understand this is likely due to staffing shortages but implore you to create additional contingency plans to ensure a particular delivery route does not miss its mail for days at a time simply because its letter carrier is out sick.”
In addition to addressing postal delays impacting Virginians, their letter also requests that the U.S. Postmaster General publish the number of COVID-19 case levels amongst USPS staff in the interest of understanding where staff shortages may be occurring and affecting mail service, and where Congressional or executive intervention may be warranted.
“In light of the tremendous challenges facing the Postal Service during the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure of its leadership to ensure the timely delivery of mail in recent weeks and months, we urge you to immediately reverse all operational and organizational changes that have contributed to substantial mail delays. We also urge you to collect and publish aggregate data on confirmed COVID-19 cases among postal workers by Postal Area so public health agencies, Congress, and USPS can better surge targeted support towards regions facing substantial staff shortages. Finally, we urge you to review and implement processes to expedite the delivery of mail-order medications in an environment of widespread delays,” concluded the Senators.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have been vocal about reversing any changes to USPS that have affected the reliability of mail delivery. They previously joined their colleagues in a letter asking the U.S. Postmaster General not to take any further action that makes it harder and more expensive for states and election jurisdictions to mail ballots ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Additionally, Sen. Warner previously raised concerns over the USPS operational changes and the heightened impact to servicemembers and their families and pushed to correct the changes that are needlessly delaying veterans’ access to life-saving prescriptions.
Not a wrap yet – VDOT crews will work throughout the night clearing roads
Progress continues as Virginia Department of Transportation crews continues with snow removal operations after the January 31 – February 1 snowstorm. Many roads are clear or in minor condition but refreezing is expected overnight. Drivers should use caution and watch for freezing slush, icy patches, and areas of black ice. Motorists should continue to expect changing driving conditions, even when traveling short distances. In the event of strong winds, expect possible drifting on roadways.
Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt.
VDOT crews will be out tonight plowing and treating roads. VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.
Here are the road conditions as of 4:30 p.m. on February 1 in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Frederick, Shenandoah, Rockingham, Augusta, and Rockbridge counties.
Primary roads – Minor conditions in Rockingham, Page, Clarke, and Warren counties. Clear conditions in Rockbridge County with minor conditions on Route 56. Clear conditions in Shenandoah County with minor conditions on Route 211 and Route 236. Clear conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Augusta, and Frederick counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick, Page, Warren, and Clarke counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
VDOT continues snow removal in the Shenandoah Valley
Road conditions are steadily improving late Monday morning in most portions of the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Additional snow is falling in the northern valley including the counties of Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren. Crews and contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation continue plowing and treating roadways throughout the region.
VDOT first plows interstates, primary roads, and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes. Secondary roads and subdivision streets are treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roadways that are traveled most.
Here are the road conditions as of 11 a.m. Monday in the VDOT Staunton District:
Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge, and Augusta counties.
Interstate 66 – Moderate conditions in Warren County.
Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Frederick County. Minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.
Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Moderate to minor conditions in Shenandoah County. Minor conditions Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, and Page counties. Minor to clear conditions in Rockbridge County. Clear conditions in Alleghany and Bath counties.
Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren counties. Minor conditions in Alleghany, Bath, and Rockbridge counties.
For winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Road condition definitions:
Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush.
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes & disabled vehicles during winter storm
Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight.
Between 12 a.m. Sunday through 2 p.m. Sunday, state troopers have responded to 252 traffic crashes and 231 disabled/stuck vehicles. As of 2 p.m., state police were on the scene of 16 traffic crashes and eight disabled/stuck vehicles.
The majority of traffic crashes occurring Sunday have involved only damage to vehicles.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 21), Virginia State Police have responded to
Richmond Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 35 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday afternoon and evening. Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads.
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.
• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
• Drive distraction-free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
• Slow speed for conditions.
• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
Winter storm warning in effect from 1 am Sunday to 6 am Tuesday; VDOT update
Here is the latest on the weather storm warning from Rick Farrall, County Emergency Supervisor:
* WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.
* WHERE: Portions of western Maryland, the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and the Potomac and Allegheny Highlands of West Virginia.
* WHEN: From 1 AM Sunday to 6 AM EST Tuesday. Snow will most likely overspread the area between 1 and 3 AM early Sunday morning. The steadiest snow will fall Sunday morning and afternoon. Light snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain and become intermittent Sunday night into early Monday morning. Steadier snow is expected later Monday morning through Monday night.
* IMPACTS: Travel will be very difficult Sunday through Tuesday morning due to a prolonged period of snow and wintry precipitation with temperatures below freezing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Visibility may be reduced below one-half mile at times in heavier snow.
WHILE THE SKIES ARE BLUE – PLAN AND PREPARE
VDOT issued this release today:
A major winter storm is forecasted for the Shenandoah Valley on Sunday, January 31, and possibly lasting into Tuesday, February 2. Virginia Department of Transportation crews are planning and preparing for snow removal operations on the over 14,000 lane miles of state-maintained roads in the VDOT Staunton District. The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
On Friday and Saturday brine was applied to the interstate, primary, and heavily traveled secondary roads. The brine helps to prevent ice from bonding to the road surface.
VDOT will have plows deployed overnight on Saturday ready to begin work once the weather begins. There will be 749 pieces of equipment ready on Saturday for plowing and snow removal. Wreckers will also be staged along the I-81 corridor to assist with crash clean-up.
As the storm begins, the VDOT Staunton District plans to have approximately 500 employees actively engaged in snow removal work along with another 1100 contractor staff members. All staff will work in 12-hour shifts to enable 24-hour operations.
During the early part of the storm, travelers should be aware of changing weather conditions and delay unnecessary travel until conditions improve. It is important to allow the snow removal vehicles and emergency vehicles room to perform their work safely. As the weather intensifies, it is anticipated that travel will not be advisable due to hazardous conditions
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic traffic volumes is down. In the Staunton District for the period of January 18-22, 2021, on Interstate 81 traffic volumes are down 19% from a year ago, Interstate 66 volumes are down 9% from a year ago, Interstate 64 in Augusta County volumes are down 32% from a year ago and Interstate 64 in Alleghany and Rockbridge volumes are down 2% from a year ago. However, it should be noted that since September 2020 truck volumes overall in the Staunton District have increased above 2019 levels.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at http://www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
• Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
• Severe – drifting or partially blocked the road.
• Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
• Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice, or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623).
The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT statewide Twitter messages can be found at @VaDOT. The nine districts can be found at: Hampton Roads @VaDOTHR; Richmond @VaDOTRVA; Northern Virginia @VaDOTNOVA; Fredericksburg @VaDOTFred; Culpeper @VaDOTCulp; Lynchburg @VaDOTLynchburg; Bristol @VaDOTBristol; Salem @VaDOTSalem; Staunton @VaDOTStaunton.
VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
Valley Health urges patience with fluctuating COVID-19 vaccine supply, scheduling
Despite a fluctuating supply of available COVID-19 vaccine, Valley Health, and the Lord Fairfax Health District, Virginia Department of Health is currently vaccinating more individuals, per capita, than any other district in the Commonwealth. With the availability of additional vaccine earlier this week, Valley Health anticipates administering another 10,000 first doses by February 1.
Virginia Department of Health data reported on January 26, 2021breaks down vaccination rates by jurisdiction:
“We’re excited to be providing this remarkably safe and effective vaccine to the community, following defined phases of priority based on risk. Vaccinating those most at risk first is the most effective way to save lives,” said Jeffrey Feit, MD, Valley Health Population and Community Health Officer.
“Valley Health expanded from vaccinating healthcare workers in December to opening community vaccination sites in Winchester, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray by mid-January,” Feit continued. “We are doing our best to get shots in arms efficiently and comfortably throughout our service area, thanks to longstanding, strong relationships with our public health colleagues and community partners, especially staffing the largest site at Shenandoah University.”
“Resilience and collaboration have been key for us over the last year as we’ve worked together and adapted to safely manage COVID-19 patient care,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s also been instrumental as we’ve navigated the community vaccination process, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health. Our vaccine supply remains unpredictable and our volunteer community has come together to staff clinics on short notice to guarantee we can get vaccines distributed as quickly as possible. We are grateful to all our staff and our community of volunteers for being part of this moment in history.”
Valley Health is currently vaccinating high-risk individuals in Tier 1A and 1B – including individuals 65+ and essential workers including police, fire, hazmat and corrections workers, homeless shelter workers, and childcare/K-12 teachers and staff.
A statewide vaccination registration platform allows individuals to reserve a time slot for their vaccination at one of four sites:
• James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center, Shenandoah University, Winchester, in collaboration with Shenandoah University
• Warren County Health Department Auditorium, Front Royal
• Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock
• Luray VFW, Luray
Time slots for each day open at noon the day before and fill very quickly. To register or learn more, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/c19vaccinations or click on the FAQ link.
Valley Health recently established a call line to assist those without Internet access or a family member or friend to help them use the web-based registration site. Call 888-441-5294. A limited number of appointments can be made for those without Internet access, and call volumes are heavy.
Please note: individuals may not be able to get the vaccine if they:
• Are currently having COVID-19 symptoms;
• Have had any other vaccine(s) in the last 14 days;
• Have had a severe allergic reaction that required medical intervention;
• Are allergic to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This has been an intense process, with a steep learning curve, and we feel privileged to serve our community in this way,” Feit noted. “We’re incredibly proud of how our team has taken on these challenges at a time when our hospitals were experiencing their highest COVID-19 patient census to date.”
Town’s ‘Cancel Culture’ on years of Happy Creek bank maintenance
If you are a community volunteer (and hopefully you are), imagine how you might feel if the organization you dedicated your time to, not only destroyed your work but denied it ever even existed.
In his waning hours as vice mayor, Bill Sealock repeatedly stated that the section of Happy Creek along Front Street hadn’t been maintained for 17 years. Mayor Chris Holloway echoed his colleague in the Northern Virginia Daily on January 5 (Crews Resume Work on Happy Creek): “What is not due diligence is allowing the creek to grow out of control as it had for over 17 years with no work being done to mitigate flooding and erosion.” And, after one month on the job, Front Royal’s new Town Manager Steven Hicks added: “Over the years, it hasn’t been maintained and that’s what’s causing the erosion.”
You can imagine the surprise felt by hundreds of volunteers who have maintained Front Street’s forested riparian buffer and stream habitat for 14 years. Reporting to Town Horticulturalist Carrie Whitacre (2006-08) and her successor, Anne Rose (2009-2019), Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards alone dedicated hundreds of hours to planting more than 100 native trees (now removed), eliminating invasive plant species, especially shrubby undergrowth, and pruning trees to ensure healthy growth and structure.
Prior to the Town’s recent destruction of the Front Street riparian buffer, significant sections of the streambank were intact. Erosion merited riprap only in a few sections undercut by the stream. In fact, uprooting the trees installed along the Prospect Street creek “bench” actually destroyed a section repaired by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in 2006-07 that was reversing erosion by accumulating sediment. (The bench is that flat area below street level formed naturally by the stream itself during flood periods, allowing excess water to slow down and spread out, forming puddles as it recedes for absorption by tree roots and soil.)
Water is a force of nature that will not be denied. Harnessing that force to maximize its many benefits, from recreation to esthetics and human consumption, demands a mix of natural and manmade intervention. For 14 years of hard work, community volunteers deserve our thanks for doing their part, not erasure from our collective memory. Had the Town not neglected its own responsibility for erosion control, this situation could have been mitigated in a less dramatic manner – even so, clearcutting and armoring the entire streambank were uncalled for.
Of the eight groups comprising the Save Happy Creek Coalition, three (Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards, Warren County Chapter of Izaak Walton League) have contributed significant sweat equity to creek maintenance. These volunteer organizations were founded by individuals with a mission to educate the public and assist the Town in realizing community aspirations. It was never their intent to act as watchdogs or gadflies. The Tree Stewards and Appalachian Trail Community Committee were even launched by Town proclamation, which included certification prerequisites. Though not a coalition member, the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) was formed as a qualifying “Tree Board” requirement for Tree City USA certification.
UFAC, Tree Stewards, Appalachian Trail Community, and Beautification Committee reported to Town staff liaisons whose positions are now eliminated, vacant, or filled with individuals who have failed to acknowledge these groups’ existence. Town horticulturalist Anne Rose, for example, has not been replaced, a significant loss of institutional memory and expertise. Prior to 2019, these groups would have been consulted in advance or at least given the courtesy of a heads-up about destruction of the riparian buffer they developed and maintained for 14 years. Now they deserve honest answers for this violation of public trust and an apology for disrespect of work carried out at the behest of the Town itself.
Did you know that community volunteers even played a major role in making the Royal Greenway a reality? At a Town Council work session in 2008, the Tree Stewards presented a plan for a greenway developed some years earlier by a former Front Royal town planner. As luck would have it, then Town Manager Michael Graham and Mayor Jim Eastham had been looking over the same plan. And from that spark, Tree Stewards, the Town of Front Royal, and Warren County worked hand in hand to make that vision come true.
But apparently even this reality could vanish without your vigilance and support as citizens of our town and county.
