Legislative Update
Warner leads colleagues in urging relief for foster youth facing unique COVID-19 challenges
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) led Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Angus King (I-ME), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in urging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide relief for young people in the foster care system as they continue to face a number of unique challenges as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. In a letter to Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson, the Senators asked that HHS work with states to extend relief to foster families and implement temporary and long-term changes to help foster youth weather this crisis and secure a better future.
“Almost all families in the United States have had to make significant adjustments in their daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the children and young adults in our nation’s foster care system, periods of change and adjustment are not new,” wrote the Senators. “Foster youth have survived a lifetime of uncertainty before and after entering foster care. The serious health challenges and economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have merely exacerbated existing challenges faced by the approximately 424,000 children in the foster care system and the more than 20,400 young adults who ‘age out’ of foster care each year.”
“As of December 10, 2020, over 70 million applications for unemployment benefits had been filed since March 21, 2020. Given this high unemployment rate—the highest we have seen in the U.S. in recent memory—we are increasingly concerned about the potentially dire consequences to foster youth may face during the economic recession brought on by the pandemic,” they continued. “Even before the public health emergency, only about half of the youth aging out of the foster care system each year were anticipated to have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24. We believe that if temporary changes are made to strengthen support and resources for foster youth, they will be better equipped to pursue their goals and become active members of our nation’s workforce.”
In their letter, the Senators expressed particular concern about the impact of the digital divide on foster youth, who often lack the proper equipment and internet services needed to participate in virtual learning. Specifically, the Senators noted findings from a report indicating that only 21 percent of foster youth have regular access to a computer, with that number dipping as low as five percent for foster youth in rural settings.
Specifically, the Senators asked HHS to:
- Continue to encourage states that have not previously exercised the title IV-E program option to extend foster care programs and extend the Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood Program (Chafee Program) services until age 23
- Direct guidance to states regarding additional payments to foster care families and providers as part of states’ response to COVID-19
- Provide a temporary moratorium on work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic
- Allow title IV-B funds to be used to provide internet and other technology to vulnerable foster youth and families
- Work with states to address the impact of the digital divide on foster youth
As Governor and during his time in the Senate, Sen. Warner has been a longtime champion for increased access to broadband and measures to help address the digital divide. In March, he led 17 of his colleagues in urging major internet service providers to take steps to accommodate the incoming unprecedented reliance on telepresence services. After this effort, a number of major internet service providers announced the adoption of practices to better accommodate the use of remote technologies. Earlier this year, Sen. Warner also introduced legislation to help ensure adequate home internet connectivity for K-12 students during COVID-19. He has also pushed the FCC to ensure that millions of Americans are made aware of their eligibility for the FCC’s Lifeline program – the primary federal program charged with helping low-income families obtain broadband and telephone services. Most recently, he called on the seven largest internet service providers (ISPs) to do their part to limit the economic and social disruption caused by COVID-19 and help ensure that children are able to meaningfully participate in their education.
A copy of the letter is available here and text can be found below.
Dear Assistant Secretary Johnson:
We write today in support of children and youth in the foster care system across the country as they face additional challenges due to the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the unprecedented and long-term economic and public health consequences of the pandemic, we ask that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provide relief for those currently in the foster care system and those transitioning out of foster care to maximize future opportunities for these young people.
Almost all families in the United States have had to make significant adjustments in their daily lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for the children and young adults in our nation’s foster care system, periods of change and adjustment are not new. Foster youth have survived a lifetime of uncertainty before and after entering foster care. The serious health challenges and economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic have merely exacerbated existing challenges faced by the approximately 424,000 children in the foster care system and the more than 20,400 young adults who “age out” of foster care each year.[1] For this reason, we ask that you make both temporary and long-term changes to act in the best interest of the future of our nation’s foster youth.
As of December 10, 2020, over 70 million applications for unemployment benefits had been filed since March 21, 2020.[2] Given this high unemployment rate—the highest we have seen in the U.S. in recent memory—we are increasingly concerned about the potentially dire consequences foster youth may face during the economic recession brought on by the pandemic. Even before the public health emergency, only about half of youth aging out of the foster care system each year were anticipated to have some form of gainful employment by the age of 24.[3] We believe that if temporary changes are made to strengthen support and resources for foster youth, they will be better equipped to pursue their goals and become active members of our nation’s workforce.
We are also concerned that foster youth are especially harmed by the growing digital divide caused by the pandemic. According to a report conducted by iFoster, only about 5% of youth in foster care in rural settings and 21% of youth in foster care in urban settings have regular access to a computer.[4] For many young people in the foster care system, working and learning virtually is near impossible without access to the proper equipment and internet services.
We respectfully ask that you continue to encourage states to take full advantage of existing flexibilities and make additional changes to best support foster youth:
- Continue to encourage states that have not previously exercised the title IV-E program option to extend foster care programs and extend Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood Program (Chafee Program) services until age 23. We appreciate that you have encouraged Child Welfare Directors in states that have not exercised the title IV-E program option to serve youth up to age 21 to do so during the pandemic. Extended foster care payments are essential for ensuring the financial stability of our nation’s foster youth as they transition out of the system. During these unprecedented times, we also encourage the Administration to continue to encourage states to extend Chafee Program assistance until age 23 to achieve consistency of support after the public health declaration.
- Direct guidance to states regarding additional payments to foster care families and providers as part of states’ response to COVID-19. In order to ensure stability for foster youth, we need to ensure that foster parents have the resources to weather the economic effects of the crisis and confront the day-to-day challenges of caring for children during the pandemic. In this effort, certain states have already provided one-time payments to foster care families. We ask that the Administration direct guidance to states on their existing authority to issue relief payments to foster families and providers to ease the burden of the pandemic.
- Provide a temporary moratorium on work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic. Public health guidelines during the pandemic have made physically going to work or school impossible for many.[5] COVID-19 has highlighted the inequities of access to reliable high-speed internet and devices. In fact, foster youth face multiple barriers trying to work or study remotely. They may lack a laptop or desktop computer, have slow speeds, or no internet altogether. We encourage the Administration to lift work and study requirements now until at least 180 days after the public health crisis ends, so foster youth are not punished for circumstances outside their control. Additionally, if you determine you do not have the authority to make this change, we ask you to promptly inform the Committees of jurisdiction in Congress, the Committee on Finance in the Senate and the Committee on Ways and Means in the House.
- Allow title IV-B funds to be used to provide internet and other technology to vulnerable foster youth and families. We appreciate the Children’s Bureau letter permitting the purchase of cell phones as an allowable expense under title IV-B and/or the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood.[6] To ensure that foster youth do not continue to fall behind in meeting their work and education obligations, we ask that allowable expenses be expanded to include laptop computers, tablets, and internet access for children and families in the child welfare system.
- Work with states to address the impact of the digital divide on foster youth. Beyond waiving work and study requirements for foster youth during the pandemic, we ask that you consider long-term solutions to help foster youth facing significant technology-access challenges—the consequences of which have been intensified by the pandemic. We ask that you work with states on state-specific plans to ensure foster youth have the resources necessary to participate in online instruction or work virtually.
We appreciate your attention to this critical matter. We look forward to working together on behalf of our nation’s foster youth moving forward.
Sincerely,
[1] https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/afcarsreport27.pdf
[2] https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf
[3] https://egrove.olemiss.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2558&context=hon_thesis
[4] https://www.ifoster.org/6-quick-statistics-on-the-current-state-of-foster-care/
[5] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html
[6] https://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/cb/letter_on_federal_funds.pdf
Legislative Update
Rep. Cline, accompanied by medical professionals, to host telephone Town Hall focused on COVID-19
On December 17, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by the Chairman of the Congressional Doctors Caucus, Representative Phil Roe, M.D. (TN-01), and Dr. Laura Kornegay, Health Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District.
The telephone town hall will take place Monday, December 21, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents and providing them with the latest information regarding the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent and answer any questions related to the coronavirus pandemic.”
This event will mark the seventh telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March and the thirty-second overall since taking office.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 17, 2020
While the House addressed a number of important issues this week such as the National Defense Authorization Act and passed a short-term funding bill to keep the government open, I was disappointed that we did not take up a much-needed targeted COVID-19 relief bill to help individuals and small businesses in need. However, there was exciting news this week on the coronavirus front as the FDA granted Pfizer an emergency use authorization for their vaccine. I was also pleased this week to support legislation promoting research that could have significant medical benefits, as well as advocate for our ally, Israel. And finally, as always, it was a pleasure to meet virtually with constituents and advocacy groups to discuss the issues most important to them. As we head back to Washington next week, know that I will continue fighting for residents of the Sixth District.
COVID-19 Update:
This week the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, and doses will be available to folks in the next several days.
Despite this great news, Governor Northam has implemented further restrictions on small businesses and infringed on individuals’ liberties. He has taken the light at the end of the tunnel that is the vaccine and turned it into a light at the head of a train that is now barreling toward our business community.
Per WDBJ7, the following restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, December 14:
• Modified Stay at Home Order: All individuals in Virginia must remain at their place of residence between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Exceptions include obtaining food and goods, traveling to and from work, and seeking medical attention.
• Universal mask requirement: All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and when outdoors within six feet of another person. This order expands the current statewide mask mandate, which has been in place since May 29 and requires all individuals aged five and over to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public settings outside their own household.
• Reduction in social gatherings: All social gatherings must be limited to 10 individuals, down from the current cap of 25 people. Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.
Paycheck Protection Program Update:
Every day across the country workers are losing their jobs and small businesses are being forced to shutter their doors. Instead of taking action and offering a lifeline to these businesses by moving to vote on legislation that would extend the Paycheck Protection Program, Speaker Pelosi has chosen to use these Americans as leverage and has openly admitted it. Forty-one times, Republicans have tried to bring to the Floor H.R. 8265 which would extend the PPP so small businesses in desperate need of relief could access the more than $138 billion that remains in the program’s coffers. Forty-one times, Democrats have said no. This week, the SBA also released a Paycheck Protection Program Myth vs Fact document which can be found here.
National Defense Authorization Act:
While I strongly support our troops and believe they should have every necessary resource to ensure their and our country’s safety, I could not support this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). First and foremost, this legislation committed the United States to continue fighting endless wars by tying the hands of the President, Republican or Democrat, to withdraw troops from theaters around the world. Further, the bill failed to make crucial reforms to the Authorized Use of Military Force and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It also created and codified duplicative positions at the Department of Defense, which unnecessarily expanded the federal bureaucracy. And finally, the NDAA as a whole pushed a Green New Deal environmental agenda – just one such example is requiring the Secretary of Defense to carry out a pilot program on alternative fuel vehicle purchasing. For decades, taking care of our men and women in uniform has been a nonpartisan issue, but sadly, it was not the case this year.
Medical Marijuana Research Act:
As a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I sponsored and passed legislation to allow physicians to recommend cannabidiol oil to their patients, create legal dispensaries, and to create an affirmative defense for possession of cannabidiol oil for medicinal use. This is an issue I am open to reform on; however, I could not vote for the MORE Act last week which sought to legalize marijuana. With that said, I did support H.R 3797 – the Medical Marijuana Research Act this week. There were clear differences between these bills. While the MORE Act would have legalized marijuana, H.R. 3797 simply allows researchers the ability to study the medicinal benefits of cannabis, which is essentially prohibited by federal law at this time. Congress must root marijuana policy in science, and passing the Medical Marijuana Research Act will allow Congress’ decision-making to be led by facts moving forward.
Supporting Israel:
Israel is a vital partner in the United States’ fight against terrorism and is a pillar of strength in the Middle East. We must continue to support our closest ally and the only democracy in the region, and that is why I recently wrote a letter to Congressional leadership urging the denial of any federal funds from being used to relocate our Embassy from Jerusalem. A promise was made, and it should be kept. To read the full letter, click here.
National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities:
Independent Colleges and Universities play a meaningful role in their communities and substantially contribute to local economies. Just right here in the Sixth District, we have 12 such institutions who are not only vital in providing tremendous educational opportunities to students in our region but also serve as the largest employer in many localities. This week, I was pleased to chat with the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities and was honored to be recognized in their “Member Spotlight.” As a member of the Education and Labor Committee, I have been proud to represent the interests of these institutions during my first term in Congress.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Warner, Colleagues unveil details of bipartisan, bicameral COVID-19 relief; up to Senate now
On December 14, 2020, after almost two weeks of bipartisan framework negotiations, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and a group of Democratic and Republican colleagues unveiled bipartisan and bicameral emergency COVID-19 relief legislation to provide urgent relief to struggling American students, families, businesses, workers and health care providers. The release of bipartisan legislative text offers a path forward for congressional action on bipartisan COVID-19 relief after nine months of stalled negotiations between Democrats in the House and Republicans in the Senate and White House.
The Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 released today is the result of weeks of negotiations spearheaded by Sen. Warner along with Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“A dozen Senators usually can’t agree on a lunch order, let alone almost a trillion dollars in federal spending – so the fact that we’re standing here today with a bipartisan bill is evidence of the urgency,” said U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA). “I will be the first to admit that this deal is imperfect. But these challenges are simply too urgent to allow politics to interfere. With unemployment and other benefits scheduled to run out just before Christmas, the American people cannot afford for us to wait. After several weeks of work, I hope that this bipartisan bill moves us closer to providing real relief to the American people without further delay.”
The Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act of 2020 would provide $748 billion in emergency assistance for the next four months, including:
• Extension of all unemployment assistance for 16 weeks, with supplemental $300 per week
• $300B for another round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgivable loans and other small business assistance
• $13B for emergency food assistance, including SNAP benefits and funding for food banks
• $13B to provide funding to address COVID-related impacts on farmers, ranchers, growers, and fisheries
• $25B for emergency rental assistance and extension of nationwide eviction moratorium through January 31, 2021
• Extension of student loan forbearance through April 1, 2021
• $35B for healthcare providers
• $16B for testing, tracing and vaccine development and distribution
• $12B in support for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs) to help low-income and minority communities withstand the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and respond to this unprecedented economic downturn
• $5B in emergency funding for substance abuse prevention and treatment and mental health
• $82B in education funding, including $54 billion for K-12 schools, $20 billion for higher education, and $7.5 billion for the Governor’s Fund
• $10B to support child care providers struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• $10B for broadband, including $6B for state broadband connectivity and deployment and $3B for educational connectivity and distance learning
• $45B in emergency funding for airlines, airports, buses, Amtrak, and public transit
In addition to the $748 billion contained in the Bipartisan COVID-19 Emergency Relief Act, lawmakers today unveiled a discussion draft of separate legislation providing $160 billion to help states and localities facing record revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. In order to allow that legislation to reach the floor, Republicans have demanded that any state and local funding be paired with some sort of liability shield to protect businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 protections. In today’s press conference, Sen. Warner encouraged his colleagues to continue working on a compromise that would provide funding to state and local governments to prevent mass layoffs of teachers, first responders and sanitation workers during a pandemic.
It will be up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who controls the Senate floor schedule, to determine if and when the bipartisan relief package might see a vote in the Senate.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – December 6, 2020
With only one week remaining on the legislative calendar for the 116th Congress, I was disappointed that Speaker Pelosi chose to focus on marijuana legalization and protecting exotic cats rather than on the issues most important to the American people, such as COVID-19 relief. Fortunately, despite Democrat inaction on this issue, it appears as though there is some positive news on the coronavirus front as it is likely that both Pfizer and Moderna will be able to begin the distribution of their vaccines in the coming month. Further, this week I had the opportunity to recognize an Amherst County legend on the House Floor, as well as met virtually with various constituent groups from across the District. While it was a busy few days in Washington, I hope the House will focus on some of the more pressing matters still before the Chamber.
COVID-19 Update:
As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise throughout the country, I encourage you to follow recommended CDC safety guidelines such as wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently. However, please know that COVID-19 testing is readily available throughout the Sixth District should you need it. To find a testing location near you, please click here.
Fortunately, it appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel in the not so distant future. Following Pfizer and Moderna’s development of COVID-19 vaccines that demonstrated an efficacy rate of over 90% in phase three trials, both companies have now applied for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. On “CBS This Morning” earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the FDA’s outside advisors would meet on December 10th to consider authorizing Pfizer’s vaccine candidate and approval of Moderna’s candidate would follow one week behind that, he added.
MORE Act:
It is unfortunate that with such little time remaining in the 116th Congress, Speaker Pelosi chose to consider the MORE Act, legislation pushing for the legalization of marijuana, rather than prioritize passing COVID-19 relief for struggling Americans and small businesses. To make matters worse, this could have been a bipartisan effort instead of one that has no chance of passing the Senate. If this bill had simply rescheduled marijuana and removed it from the highest category on the Controlled Substances Act, many Republicans, including myself, could have supported it. Sadly, this legislation included multiple partisan riders like the creation of three unnecessary grant programs and a new 5% tax. Further, this legislation offers the expungement of criminal records for those with federal marijuana-related convictions, which sets a dangerous precedent. As a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, I sponsored and passed legislation to allow physicians to recommend cannabidiol oil to their patients, create legal dispensaries, and to create an affirmative defense for possession of cannabidiol oil for medicinal use. I am open to reform on this issue and hope actual bipartisan legislation on the topic can be passed in the next Congress.
Protecting the Integrity of Elections:
America’s representative democracy is the longest-lasting such system of government in history because of the faith citizens have in the electoral process. Unfortunately, that faith was tested in the most recent election and reforms are clearly necessary to restore the American people’s trust in our country’s voting system. This is not a Republican nor Democrat issue – this is an American issue. And in order to ensure the integrity of this election and confidence in future elections, I joined 30 of my colleagues in writing to the Attorney General on November 6 to inquire about actions he was taking to ensure that federal election laws were followed and complaints of fraud were investigated. Disappointingly, despite his agency’s investigating election fraud, there has yet to be a detailed report back to Congress on its findings. The American people deserve an answer, and I joined several of my colleagues this week in publicly calling for the Department of Justice’s investigation results to be made public. Transparency is paramount as we continue to navigate this process. To read the initial letter I sent to AG Barr, click here.
Remembering Pearl Harbor:
Seventy-nine years ago tomorrow, on December 7th at 7:48 am Hawaii time, residents awoke to a changed world and an America at war. In two waves from six aircraft carriers, Naval Base Pearl Harbor was attacked, resulting in 2,403 Americans killed, 1,178 others wounded, and four battleships sunk with multiple others damaged. As that day’s events grow more distant, we must never forget the sacrifices paid by those who gave their last full measure and always remember those who fought and perished in the coming battles in the Pacific and Atlantic fronts. The doomed USS battleship Arizona and the adjacent memorial is a constant reminder that freedom is not free and that the waters of Pearl Harbor and other places of battle are hallowed ground and serve as the eternal resting place for those who died in service to our Nation.
Honoring Mary Woodruff:
Last week, the one and only Mrs. Mary Woodruff turned 104 years young. Born and raised in Amherst County, Mrs. Woodruff and her husband of 63 years built their iconic country store in 1952 with their own two hands. After serving the community for decades, this multigenerational family business was reinvented as Woodruff’s Café and Pie Shop by Mary’s youngest daughter in 1998. Since then business has been booming – attracting patrons from far and wide to try their delicious pies, including a visit from Al Roker and the Today Show. To this day, nearly 70 years after opening the country store’s doors, the 104-year-old Mary Woodruff still works at the shop and “holds court” at the back table where she greets customers and tells stories. Mrs. Woodruff, her family, and their pies are truly a blessing to our community. It was a pleasure to recognize Mrs. Woodruff on the House Floor this week, and I wish her a very happy birthday.
AARP of Virginia:
I was pleased to hear from staff and volunteers of AARP Virginia this week to discuss their legislative priorities for the upcoming Congress. We also chatted about COVID-19 and its impact on issues relating to food security, nursing homes, and Social Security. As the 117th Congress approaches, rest assured that I will remain an advocate for older Americans across the Sixth District.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 22, 2020
Before returning to Washington this week, I enjoyed the opportunity to join community leaders in Strasburg for the presentation of a Historic Marker for a local school, as well as met with the co-founders of RISE in Waynesboro to tour their new facility and learn more about their work. Although continuing to engage with constituents in-person moving forward may be difficult given the Governor’s new COVID restrictions, please know that my staff and I will remain available to those I am honored to represent. While in Washington, I recognized two Sixth District businesses who were awarded the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion by the Department of Labor and voted on numerous pro-Veteran bills. Finally, despite Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to address the most pressing issues of the day like coronavirus relief and election integrity, there were a few legislative updates that may be of interest. As the 116th Congress makes its way through the final weeks of the legislative session, I will continue to fight for the good people of Virginia’s Sixth District.
Reimplementing COVID-19 Restrictions:
Despite initial COVID-19 shutdowns causing millions of Americans to lose their jobs and hundreds of thousands of small businesses to close their doors, Governor Northam has decided to impose additional restrictions on individuals and retail establishments. Please be aware that beginning this past Monday, the below mandates are in place throughout the Commonwealth. For questions, comments, or concerns, please call the Governor’s office at (804) 786-2211 or write to him here.
• Reduction in public and private gatherings:
o All public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.
• Expansion of mask mandate:
o All Virginians aged five and over are required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. This expands the current mask mandate, which has been in place in Virginia since May 29 and requires all individuals aged 10 and over to wear face coverings in indoor public settings.
• Strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses:
o All essential retail businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings, and enhanced cleaning. While certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, violations will now be enforceable through the Virginia Department of Health as a Class One misdemeanor, with the potential for up to one year in jail and fines of up to $2,500.
• On-site alcohol curfew:
o The on-site sale, consumption, and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10:00 p.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. All restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight. Virginia law does not distinguish between restaurants and bars, however, under current restrictions, individuals that choose to consume alcohol prior to 10:00 p.m. must be served in a restaurant and remain seated at tables six feet apart.
Sunset Hill School:
It was a pleasure to join local officials in Strasburg this past weekend as the Commonwealth bestowed the once segregated Sunset Hill School with a Virginia Historical Highway Marker – a distinction that is well warranted and long overdue. Contrary to popular belief, the purpose of such a Marker is not to honor, memorialize, or commemorate the person, event, or place that receives it, but rather is intended to educate the public as to the significance such an institution played in the Commonwealth’s history. And while our Nation has long struggled with race relations, events over the past few months have made it all the more necessary to highlight places like Sunset Hill School, whose students faced tremendous adversity solely because of the color of their skin. I am thankful for the opportunity to have reflected on the experiences of those who attended Sunset Hill School and thank the Queen Street Sunset Hill Alumni Organization for working diligently to make certain the school received the recognition it deserves.
HIRE Vets Medallion:
The U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE (Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing) Vets Medallion recognizes the meaningful and verifiable efforts undertaken by job creators to hire and retain veterans. This year, two businesses in the Sixth District were presented with this award for their commitment to serving those who served our Nation. Based on their size, Tactical and Survival Specialties, Incorporated, of Harrisonburg won a Medium Gold award for the second year in a row, while Rubicon Planning of Roanoke earned the distinction of a Small Gold award for the first time. It was an honor to recognize the good work of these two companies on the House Floor this week. To learn more about the HIRE Vets Medallion program and to find other patriotic businesses across the country, click here.
RISE:
It was a pleasure to join Sharon Fitz and Chanda McGuffin, the co-founders of RISE, this week to tour their newly remodeled facility in Waynesboro, including the organization’s rapidly growing library. RISE is a community organization that is committed to empowering and serving as a “voice of hope” for African-Americans in our area. One of their primary services is an after-school reading program for children that promotes traditional learning tools over technology. Their summer camp also focuses on reading, writing, and public speaking to help build confidence among the students participating. Further, the group works to highlight everyday people who may have had an impact on our lives but may not have garnered notoriety for their actions. This is an important piece of RISE’s programming, as it gives kids a sense that they, too, can do important things without being famous. I wish RISE continued success on these endeavors and look forward to seeing more of their exciting work in the coming months.
The Telemedicine Act:
As we recognized Rural Health Day this week, we took time to applaud rural communities in their ongoing efforts to address the unique challenges of accessing and delivering health care services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout this crisis, the need for telemedicine and its importance to rural communities has become abundantly more clear. That is why I recently cosponsored H.R. 8723, the Telemedicine Act. This bill seeks to expand access to telemedicine by encouraging states to adopt the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, which would allow physicians to work across state lines through telemedicine. This measure would not only increase access to doctors and specialists in rural areas, but the competition created could lower the overall cost of health care in our communities. To read the text of this bipartisan bill, click here.
If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 17, 2020
As the District Work Period comes to an end, defeating COVID-19 remains at the top of our agenda in Washington. I enjoyed the opportunity to hear from business leaders in Botetourt this past week and chat with government students at James River High School. With the House returning to Washington, I would also like to hear from you to better understand what issues you believe Congress should focus on in the last two months of the 116th Congress. Be sure to take the survey below and let me know. However, one issue I know we should take up is ensuring the integrity of our federal elections. Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there was some very promising news regarding a potential vaccine this past week from Pfizer and Moderna. Finally, this past week we honored our Nation’s service members as we celebrated Veterans Day.
COVID-19 Vaccine Update:
In extremely encouraging news this past week, Pfizer and Moderna announced that the first interim analysis of their Phase Three vaccine candidates was found to be 90% and 94.5% effective respectively in preventing COVID-19 in participants without evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. According to CNBC, scientists were hoping for a coronavirus vaccine that is at least 75% effective, while White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said one that is 50% or 60% effective would be acceptable. Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of their two-dose vaccines later this month after the companies have collected the recommended two months of safety data. By the end of the year, it is reported that the two companies would be able to manufacture enough doses to immunize 40 million people. Experts believe we could have wide-spread vaccine availability by early Spring.
Botetourt Chamber of Commerce:
It was a pleasure to join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce on a video-call this past week to hear first-hand from small business owners and to answer questions regarding negotiations on future COVID-19 relief legislation. As of right now, Majority Leader McConnell has said that Congress should pass a limited stimulus bill by the end of the year, especially after positive data on unemployment and encouraging news on a COVID vaccine. This limited plan is around $500 billion, but Speaker Pelosi says this package is inadequate and continues to push her $2.4 trillion plan to bail out poorly-run cities and states. But regardless of where things stand now, as I return to Washington, I will continue to advocate for targeted relief to individuals and businesses, as well as fight for liability protections to be included in any proposal. As our economy continues to reopen, the last thing our small business owners should be worried about is frivolous lawsuits.
Take Your Legislator to School Day:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. It has been a pleasure engaging with these bright young minds who will soon be tomorrow’s leaders. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, whether that be college, joining the military, or entering the workforce, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. And this past week, I participated in the Virginia School Boards Association’s “Take Your Legislator to School Day” at James River High School in Botetourt. While there, l enjoyed chatting with government students and hearing about issues regarding the legislative process and college affordability. I look forward to meeting with more students in the new year and continuing to foster the value of public service.
Your Opinion Matters:
This weekly e-newsletter regularly provides updates on my work both in Washington and from across the Sixth District. However, as your representative, hearing from you is equally important to me. As the House returns to Washington this week, it faces some tough questions in its remaining legislative days. I value your opinion and want to hear from you about which issues you believe the House should focus on in the next two months. Take the survey below and let me know.
Honoring our Nation’s Veterans:
On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the guns of World War I finally fell silent, and the armistice with Germany went into effect. Out of the ashes of this day rose what was originally called Armistice Day, but since 1954 has been recognized and set aside as Veterans Day. This past week, as we celebrated Veterans Day, we recognized those who have served this country in both war and peace, and as a Nation, we extended our gratitude to all our Veterans who put their lives on the line to protect freedom at home and around the world.
If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph SW
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 0
39/30°F
43/32°F