Warner on new VA recommendations to realign and modernize VA Health Care
WASHINGTON – On March 15, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the statement below after the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) published a new report with recommendations to realign and modernize the VA health care system nationwide:
“For years, I’ve pushed to make sure that Virginia’s veterans have access to quality and timely health care that they have earned through years of service to our country. I’m pleased to see the Department of Veterans Affairs issue these critical recommendations as a preliminary but notable step in meeting its obligations under the VA MISSION Act of 2018 – legislation I was proud to support. I look forward to engaging with veterans and communities around Virginia to make sure that these recommendations would live up to their stated aim of effectively meeting the future health care demands of our growing veteran population here in the Commonwealth.”
These recommendations come as a result of a nationwide analysis commissioned by Warner-supported legislation to determine whether health facilities are best aligned to meet the future needs and demands of the veteran population. The Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) report includes the findings of a multi-year, nationwide review that evaluates a number of factors in the VA health care system, including facility quality, and geographic distribution relative to the veteran population.
Among others, the report recommends constructing new VA Medical Centers (VAMC) in Newport News, Norfolk, and Roanoke, as well as relocating certain services to more modern and conveniently located facilities for veterans, and establishing new community-based outpatient clinics in places like Bedford, Mechanicsville, Petersburg, and Chesterfield. These recommendations seek to increase VA capacity, and expand access to a variety of services as needed, including primary care, residential rehabilitation treatment programs, community living centers, outpatient mental health, and outpatient surgical and specialty care services.
Over the next year, the bipartisan, presidentially appointed and congressionally approved AIR Commission will review those recommendations. During this time, stakeholders, veterans, and members of the community will have an opportunity to evaluate the report and submit any feedback to the commission, which will hold public hearings, visit VA facilities, meet with employees and VA partners, and listen to veterans in order to assess the recommendations before submitting them, along with any necessary changes, to President Biden. If the President ultimately signs off on the final recommendations, Congress will have 45 days to reject or accept the entire slate of recommendations.
During his time in the Senate, Sen. Warner has been a strong advocate for improving care for Virginia’s veterans. In 2015, confronted with wait times in Hampton Roads that were three times the national average, Sen. Warner successfully urged the VA to send down a team of experts to address the problem. He also succeeded in getting the Northern Virginia Technology Council to issue a free report detailing how to reduce wait times. Most recently, in October 2020, Sen. Warner successfully saw through the signing of his legislation to expand veterans’ access to mental health services and reduce the alarming rate of veteran suicide. He’s also previously met with senior leadership at the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center and Hampton VA Medical Center to discuss wait time reduction at their facilities and suicide prevention efforts.
Ukraine, Russia report no progress in peace talks
Ukrainian and Russian delegations held more peace talks Monday, a day after Russia launched a lethal cruise missile attack on a western Ukraine military base just 25 kilometers from NATO-member Poland. At least 35 people were killed and 134 were wounded in the attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security.
Monday’s peace talks – the fourth round – come as a senior U.S. defense official said that “Russia’s advances remain stalled” inside Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say their demands at the talks haven’t changed.
“Our positions haven’t changed,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Myhailo Podolyak said. “It’s peace, immediate cease-fire, withdrawal of all Russian troops. And only then we can talk about neighboring relations and a political settlement.”
Washington has dismissed Kyiv’s appeals for a no-fly zone over the country, and rejected a Polish proposal to send their Russian-made jets to a U.S. airbase in Germany to be sent to Ukraine. On Saturday, President Joe Biden authorized up to $200 million worth of American assistance in the form of military education and training for the Ukrainian army.
“We’re not going to give (Russian President) Vladimir Putin a road map of how that can be done,” she told VOA in Warsaw. ”There are many ways – whether it is more drones, whether it is other weapons – that we can help and clearly we are all committed to doing that, we must do more.”
Members of the delegation also told VOA they were concerned about the humanitarian crisis the invasion has unleashed.
“It’s heartbreaking, to see what’s happening,” said Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who is retiring this year. “We had a chance to visit with refugees coming over the border. And heard their stories of bombings and their homes being destroyed, families split up. Mostly it was kids and moms, sometimes grandmothers with grandchildren. And what they said to us was just, ‘help us to be able to defend our skies.’ And so one of the things that we are pushing hard on and I’ve had a chance to talk to the administration while I’m over here, is to say we need to do everything that’s feasible and practical as quickly as possible to give the Ukrainian people the ability to defend themselves.”
Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, of Mississippi, told VOA he was “angry” over Russia’s demands to hold on to its gains.
“I really reject any of this talk about a settlement whereby Ukraine would retain part of their territory and Russia would get to keep some of the conquered area,” he said.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut , who was also on the trip, tweeted a photo of the senators serving food to refugees in Poland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nighttime address that Sunday was a “black day” for the country because of the deadly attack on the military base. He said he had given a “clear warning” to Western leaders about the likelihood of an attack at the base where NATO units train with Ukrainian troops.
“This does not come as a surprise to the American intelligence and national security community,” U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a Sunday appearance on CNN. “What it shows is that Vladimir Putin is frustrated by the fact that his forces are not making the kind of progress that he thought that they would make.”
In an interview on the CBS network’s “Face the Nation” program, Sullivan warned, “If Russia attacks, fires upon, takes a shot at NATO territory, the NATO alliance would respond to that.”
Zelenskyy said Sunday he has attempted to arrange a meeting with Putin but has been unsuccessful, even though Ukrainian and Russian delegations talk every day to make arrangements for humanitarian corridors and cease-fire agreements.
Meanwhile, Sullivan and officials from the National Security Council and the State Department met Monday in Rome with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi.
Media reports emerged Sunday that Moscow has requested military and economic assistance from China for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Earlier, the White House warned China of severe “consequences” if it helps Russia avoid sanctions.
Sullivan on Sunday also responded to growing concern that Russia will use chemical weapons in Ukraine.
“We can’t predict a time and place,” he said on CBS, noting an escalation of rhetoric from Moscow falsely accusing the United States and Ukraine of developing chemical or biological weapons to use against Russian troops.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman said the Russians used a phosphorus munition in an overnight attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna in the Luhansk region. VOA was not immediately able to verify the claim. While phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, its use against human beings is banned under international law.
In recent days, satellite imagery and media reporters have indicated Russian armored units are poised to relaunch a major offensive to attempt to take Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, after a lull.
Some information also came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.
LFCC piloting unmanned aircraft systems (drones) courses this fall
Recognizing the growing demand for the use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), better known as drones, in multiple area industries, LFCC is launching new courses this fall to train operators.
The initial coursework aligns with the aeronautical knowledge required for FAA-approved commercial operations as a remote pilot with small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS) rating, and prepares students to sit for the FAA part 107 exam. Additional courses will cover maintenance, mission planning, safety, drone programming, flight data management, geospatial technology, and using geospatial data for analysis, presentation, and decision-making.
As part of the college’s School of Professional Programs, course delivery will be through a combination of online instruction and hands-on flying time to gain practice and skill.
“Our region, with the amount of logistics infrastructure, is an ideal location for this coursework, and our goal is to support the business community by training high-quality professional remote pilots for a variety of industries,” said Dr. Craig Santicola, dean of the School of Professional Programs. “It’s vital for us to offer programs that prepare students for jobs of the future, and drones are seeing increased use in so many industry sectors in our region.”
Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange, who is working on multiple drone-related projects at LFCC, said UAS are impacting so many industries, including emergency response, medical, engineering, computer science, information technology, package delivery, physical and cyber security.
“UAS are a technological game changer in the way we solve problems, conduct business, innovate, and view our world,” Dr. Stange said.
The new drones programming has the support of the Winchester Regional Airport Authority, which views drones as an essential technology.
“Increased demand for drone services will bring new economic opportunities,” Authority Executive Director Nick Sabo said. “A post-secondary education program like LFCC is proposing will foster workforce development and spur innovation and business growth within our community. This outcome aligns perfectly with the airport’s strategic vision to connect youths and jobseekers to schools, employers, and training programs that bolster the region’s aerospace workforce.”
Learn more about LFCC’s upcoming drones courses at lfcc.edu/drones. Registration for the programs will open March 28 for current students, and April 4 for new students at lfcc.edu/drone-courses-fall-2022.
Biden moves to strengthen cryptocurrency oversight and protect consumers
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at strengthening federal oversight of cryptocurrency and protecting consumers from potential fraud.
The move marks the most significant effort by the federal government to install guardrails and regulations governing the developing cryptocurrency markets.
The executive order:
# Directs the Treasury Department to assess potential risks of cryptocurrency and to ensure sufficient regulatory oversight to protect consumers, investors, and the economy.
# Encourages the Financial Stability Oversight Council to identify systemic financial risks posed by cryptocurrencies and take steps to mitigate such risks.
# Directs relevant U.S. agencies to coordinate efforts to combat the illegal use of cryptocurrencies and work with international agencies to do the same.
# Directs the federal government to explore the creation of a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency in the event such an institution is “deemed in the national interest.”
Biden’s order “will help position the U.S. to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances U.S. global competitiveness,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a joint statement.
“We are clear-eyed that ‘financial innovation’ of the past has too often not benefited working families while exacerbating inequality and increasing systemic financial risk,” Deese and Sullivan said. “This history underscores the need to build robust consumer and economic protections into digital asset development.”
Shortly after the executive order was announced, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement the White House’s executive order “will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses.”
“Under the executive order, Treasury will partner with interagency colleagues to produce a report on the future of money and payment systems,” Yellen said.
Cryptocurrency industry participants praised the executive order, which was seen as offering regulations in a new and unknown segment of the finance industry.
“It was better than I thought it was going to be,” Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, a cryptocurrency industry group said. “Given all of the fear, uncertainty, and doubt that has been out there about a regulatory crackdown, I think this is obviously in stark contrast. This is much more positive and thoughtful.”
Anchorage Digital co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley called the executive order a “shot in the arm for crypto” and said that the action offered a balance of “responsible innovation” by the Biden administration.
“The crypto community needs to recognize that, for the benefit of our industry, regulators have a role to play in the crypto ecosystem,” McCauley said. “Today’s executive order makes it clear: this isn’t them-against-us.”
In a statement on Twitter, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said he looked forward “to collaborating with colleagues across the government to achieve important public policy goals: protecting investors & consumers, guarding against illicit activity, & helping ensure financial stability.”
Some Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee praised Biden’s order.
The panel’s chairman, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a statement that “it’s imperative we strengthen our financial resilience and national security right now.”
“That includes protecting Americans from the risks of crypto to our economy and ensuring crypto can’t be used to skirt the law,” Brown said. “The president is right to take a whole-of-government approach to addressing cryptocurrencies and considering a central bank digital currency.”
Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the ranking Republican on the banking committee, said in a statement he was “encouraged to see the Biden administration acknowledge that digital assets, including cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology, have tremendous potential benefits.”
“The executive order also underscores the need for Congress to enact a regulatory framework specific to digital assets,” Toomey added. “This technology empowers individuals, and they deserve to have a say in crafting thoughtful legislation. The administration should resist the urge to stretch existing laws in an effort to expand its regulatory authority.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, has been an outspoken critic of the current state of cryptocurrency regulation and is crafting a bill targeting cryptocurrency in the current Russia sanctions. She endorsed Biden’s effort to enhance federal oversight.
“I’ve been ringing the alarm bell on crypto, from consumer protection to the environment to national security—especially since Russian elites can use digital assets to undermine sanctions,” Warren tweeted. “@POTUS is right to spotlight crypto’s risks and we need strong rules before it’s too late.”
By CHRIS BARYLICK and ASHKAN MOTAMEDI
Capital News Service
Crisis in Ukraine and the World
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams and her guests discuss the war in Ukraine. Could Russia’s aggression create a new world order? Guests include Steve Herman, VOA chief national correspondent, David Monda, a professor at City University of New York, and Yetunde Odugbesan–Omede, a professor at Farmingdale State College.
Is Putin the New Hitler?
WASHINGTON — Even before Russia’s military began its invasion of Ukraine, the comparisons between the contemporary Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and the Nazi-era fuehrer, Adolf Hitler, began propagating.
As Ukrainian cities are hit by missiles, resulting in civilian mass casualties and refugees fleeing across the border to Poland, Putin faces accusations of following in the footsteps of the reviled former leader of Germany. The hashtag #PutinHitler has been trending on social media as Europe faces its biggest crisis since World War II.
‘Disturbingly mirrors traits’
According to Jonathan Katz, a German Marshall Fund senior fellow, and director of Democracy Initiatives, Putin “is this century’s equivalent to Hitler, and the threat he poses to Europe, U.S. and global security extends far beyond the current conflict in Ukraine.”
“Like Hitler, Putin has amassed unquestionable power in Russia, wiped out political opposition with little to no check on his regime and its use of military force or other hybrid tools to brutally carve out and illegally conquer territory in surrounding nations.”
Putin, Katz tells VOA, “disturbingly mirrors traits of Hitler — cold and calculated, showing no remorse or interests in the sanctity of human life.”
Katz, who formerly led the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Europe and Eurasia programs and co-chaired a trans-Atlantic task force on Ukraine, says akin to Hitler and the Nazis in justifying force, “Putin also uses disinformation, scapegoating and dehumanizing language.”
“Tragically, what the world is witnessing today invokes memories of the Nazi blitzkrieg,” says Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.
“To be clear, no one is accusing Vladimir Putin of preparing death camps and gas chambers. But the brutality of the Russian military in invading a peaceful neighbor that includes indiscriminate targeting of civilians and decimating cities evokes memories of Nazi armies invading the USSR (Soviet Union) in 1941,” Cooper tells VOA.
Putin’s behavior, statements and demeanor give “a real insight into his character, and for me, he’s a 21st-century Hitler,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said recently on CNN.
Former Ukrainian politician Svitlana Zalishchuk, who has fled Kyiv after intense rocket fire, said on Fox News that Putin is “a Hitler of our time.”
The popular news aggregation website Drudge Report led its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine on a recent day with the headline “FUHRER 2022” and an image of Putin altered to look like Hitler.
The Putin-Hitler comparisons are not new. In 2014, following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Prince Charles of Britain was widely chastised for offhandedly declaring that “Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler.”
The prince was in Canada, speaking to a Jewish survivor of World War II.
Pointing out differences
Jewish groups repeatedly have rejected numerous modern-day “Hitler” and “Nazi” analogies, noting that the Third Reich was responsible for a genocide that targeted and murdered 6 million Jews and that offhand comparisons trivialize the scale of human suffering experienced in the 1940s.
Hitler held power in Germany for a dozen years. His forces annexed Austria and Czechoslovakia, occupied nine other countries, including France, and invaded — but could not hold — five countries in northern Africa.
Prior to this year’s full-scale invasion, Putin had his military invade Georgia in 2008. Six years later, they seized Crimea from the Ukrainians without a fight and actively supported separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine.
Asking if Putin is the new Hitler misses the point, according to John Stoehr, editor and publisher of The Editorial Board, an online politics newsletter.
“I don’t think that matters as much as the fact that his army is arbitrarily shelling civilians, that his soldiers are shooting children, and that he seems bent on doing to Ukraine what Bashar al-Assad did to Syria. Which is to say, mass murdering a people,” he tells VOA.
“To ask whether he’s the new Hitler is to confess priorities that are upside down, backward and prolapsed,” says Stoehr, a fellow at the Yale Journalism Initiative.
Some historians are more apt to compare Putin to Otto von Bismarck, the late 19th-century prince who became imperial chancellor of the German empire.
“My confidence that Putin is Bismarck rather than Hitler has been undermined by his recent speeches, which sound a lot like Hitler. However, my hope that he is more like Bismarck is based on my overall evaluation of his career and general orientation. The recent speeches might just be tactical,” says Paul deLespinasse, professor emeritus of political science and computer science at Adrian College.
‘It’s a strategy’
Some see irony in Putin’s comments attempting to justify what he calls a special military operation, claiming it is intended to rid Ukraine of control by neo-Nazis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and had family members perish in the Holocaust.
“It’s not an irony. It’s a strategy. Putin wants to bring Ukraine’s government to ruin. He just needed a reason,” according to Stoehr, who added that Putin seized on the fact that there are a small number of neo-Nazis in the Ukrainian National Guard.
The war started by Russia “is not with some fictional Nazis” but with a country consisting of “Ukrainians, Russians, Jews, people of various nationalities,” exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky told VOA’s Russian Service on Tuesday. “It is a united Ukrainian nation, with whom we are waging an unjust war of aggression.”
Eighty years ago, notes Cooper of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, “Hitler ordered the results of the Wannsee Conference that decided to kill European Jews to remain a secret. Putin, on the other hand, invited the world media and diplomats to have a front-row seat as he planned and launched his invasion with the goal to erase an independent country and culture.”
Putin’s de-Nazification language “is the same type of perverted rhetorical tricks deployed by Hitler to justify and carry out mass atrocities against Jews and others in Germany and across Europe in the 1930s and during World War II,” says Katz, at the German Marshall Fund.
“Like the Nazi’s use of the swastika as a symbol of power, Putin is using the letter Z as a symbol to rally Russians and to justify unconscionable action in Ukraine. In the end, history will view Putin and his regime as war criminals just like Hitler and the Nazis.”
Homeschooling, private school enrollment increase as public enrollment decreases during COVID pandemic
As a grassroots, volunteer-based organization that connects homeschoolers across the state, the Maryland Homeschool Association (MHA) has been tracking data collected by the state education department on homeschooling rates for nearly 20 years. It always tended to fluctuate seemingly randomly, said founder Alessa Keener, never changing by more than 9%.
“Some years, it goes down. Some years, it goes up,” she said. “There’s never really been, I think, a good explanation [as to] why.”
But in the spring of 2020, the face of education changed drastically throughout the United States as the COVID-19 pandemic spread throughout the country. The MHA anticipated increasing numbers of homeschooling parents, but the 53.6% increase that came was “unprecedented,” Keener said.
The change MHA noticed was a result of a national trend: parents were pulling their children from public schools as the pandemic persisted. After a slight increase in enrollment in the fall of 2019, the nation experienced an approximate 2.64% decrease in public enrollment in the fall of 2020, according to data from each state’s education department.
And Maryland was no exception: the state saw an overall 2.96% decrease in Pre-K through 12 enrollment, according to state education department data. While all counties individually saw a decrease, how much of a drop varied by county.
Although statewide enrollment declined even further between fall 2020 and fall 2021, the decrease was by 0.12%, a much smaller decline than from the first year of the pandemic.
While the majority of counties saw enrollment increase after the first year of the pandemic, seven counties and Baltimore City experienced a further decline in enrollment in the 2021-22 school year.
Maryland is one of 10 states that, overall, experienced a further decline in enrollment the 2021-22 school year, based on data from the 30 states that have that year’s data available.
As schools across the state — and country — switched to virtual learning during the spring 2020 semester, many parents grew dissatisfied with their children’s education quality, according to Keener. She said the state saw a wave of what the association calls “pandemic homeschoolers.”
“The schools really tried to do their best,” she said. “[Parents] just felt like what the schools were attempting to do was just more frustrating than it was beneficial.”
Maryland reached over 42,600 homeschooled students in the 2020-21 school year after never topping 30,000 since at least 2003, according to data from the state education department. This followed a nationwide trend based on the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, whose data showed nearly all states experienced an increase in homeschooling rates at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
The “pandemic homeschoolers” came in two major waves, Keener said, differing in their reasons for pulling their children out of schools.
The first wave pulled their children to officially homeschool either that spring or for the upcoming school year, often with the mindset that it would be temporary — just to “get through” the year, Keener said. Some of these families were concerned about the negative impacts constant computer screen time would have on their children, and others — including parents of children with ADHD or a learning disability — found their children could not stay engaged with their virtual classes.
Other families, Keener said, had already been considering homeschooling their children, and the pandemic gave them the push they needed.
COVID-19-related anxiety also played a role, she said, and still currently keeps some parents from sending their children back to schools — sometimes because the child or a family member is high-risk.
The second wave of homeschoolers, she said, came later on into the pandemic as schools started returning to in-person instruction. These parents were more driven by “political” reasons, she said, concerned about mask mandates and possible vaccine mandates for students.
Many parents also turned to private schools during the pandemic, and, as a result, private school enrollment increased.
“Our independent schools were able to pivot quickly to remote learning, and then to hybrid learning, and then back to in-person learning with [COVID-19] mitigation strategies in place,” according to Peter Baily, executive director of the Association of Independent Maryland & DC Schools, which currently represents 121 independent schools.
In addition, these schools “quickly allocated financial resources” to fund additional programs during the pandemic, according to Baily.
Reports from the Maryland State Department of Education on nonpublic enrollment stated that the pandemic led to temporary closures for some private schools. While the number of traditional private schools tallied in the report increased during the pandemic, the number of church-exempt private schools decreased.
Some counties, such as Queen Anne’s and Frederick counties, anticipate that public school enrollment will increase in the upcoming 2022-23 school year as the schools return to relative normalcy.
“We found that many of the families came back to us when we started offering in-person learning once again,” said Frederick County Public Schools Communications Manager Brandon Oland.
And Keener agrees. She expects homeschooling rates to drop looking forward. However, she does not believe homeschooling will return to pre-pandemic rates.
“I think traditional brick and mortar families are anxious to get back to their usual educational normalcy with their kids,” she said. “[But] there’s going to be some families who will say, ‘This was an interesting experiment, and, surprisingly, it’s worked for my family.’ So I think they will continue.”
By Melena DiNenna
Capital News Service
