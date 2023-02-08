Legislative Update
Warner, Thune introduce legislation to support integration of drones into airspace
On February 8, 2023, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD) introduced the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act of 2023, comprehensive legislation to streamline the approvals process for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights and clear the way for drones to be used for commercial transport of goods across the country – making sure that the U.S. remains competitive globally in a growing industry increasingly dominated by competitors like China.
Currently, each aircraft and each BVLOS operation that takes flight requires unmanned aerial system (UAS) operators to seek waivers from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the FAA has not laid out any consistent set of criteria for the granting of waivers, making the process for approving drone flights slow and unpredictable. The bipartisan Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act will require the FAA to issue a new rule allowing BVLOS operations under certain circumstances.
“Drones have the ability to transform so much of the way we do business. Beyond package delivery, drones can change the way we grow crops, manage disasters, maintain our infrastructure, and administer medicine,” said Sen. Warner. “If we want the drones of tomorrow to be manufactured in the U.S. and not in China, we have to start working today to integrate them into our airspace. Revamping the process for approving commercial drone flight will catapult the United States into the 21st century, allowing us to finally start competing at the global level as technological advancements make drone usage ever more common.”
“Drones have the potential to transform the economy, with innovative opportunities for transportation and agriculture that would benefit rural states like South Dakota,” said Sen. Thune. “I’m proud to support this legislation that provides a clear framework for the approval of complex drone operations, furthering the integration of these aircraft into the National Airspace System.”
Specifically, the bill requires the FAA to establish a “risk methodology,” which will be used to determine what level of regulatory scrutiny is required:
- Operators of small UAS under 55lbs simply have to declare that they conducted a risk assessment and meet the standard, subject to audit compliance by the FAA.
- Operators of UAS between 55lbs and 1320lbs must submit materials based on the risk assessment to the FAA to seek a “Special Airworthiness Certificate.” UAS in this category may be limited to operating no more than 400 feet above ground level.
- Finally, operators of UAS over 1320lbs must undergo the full “type certification” process—the standard approval process for crewed aircraft.
In addition, the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act would create the position of “Associate Administrator of UAS Integration” as well as a UAS Certification Unit that would have the sole authority to issue all rulemakings, certifications, and waivers. This new organizational structure would create central rulemaking body for UAS, allowing for a more uniform process.
“Commercial drone operations provide valuable services to the American public and workforce – but significant regulatory hurdles are hampering these benefits from reaching their fullest potential and jeopardize U.S. global leadership in aviation. The regulatory challenges are not driven by safety, they are hampered by bureaucracy. We accordingly have urged Congress to prioritize drone integration, and we are grateful for the support of Senators Warner and Thune in this cause. AUVSI is proud to endorse this legislation, and we urge Congress to include it as part of their critical work this year to pass a multi-year FAA Reauthorization,” Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), said.
“The Coalition is grateful for the leadership of Senators Thune and Warner, and this bill comes at a pivotal time for the drone industry. Since 2012, Congress has worked to progress the law and regulation around commercial drone use, but now, in 2023, this progress has slowed as regulations and approvals continue to be delayed. With reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs required by September 30, this year is a critical time for the drone industry,” said The Small UAV Coalition.
“The Commercial Drone Alliance applauds the introduction of the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act of 2023, and we commend and thank Senator Warner and Senator Thune for their leadership on these important issues. While the U.S. has lagged behind other countries in developing and deploying uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), this legislation provides the U.S. with the opportunity to reestablish its prominence as a global leader in advanced aviation and compete more effectively in the global economy,” said The Commercial Drone Alliance.
Sen. Warner has been a strong supporter of research and investment in unmanned systems, including driverless cars, drones, and unmanned maritime vehicles. He previously introduced legislation designed to advance the development of UAS and build on the FAA’s efforts to safely integrate them into the National Airspace System. Virginia is home to one of seven FAA-approved sites across the country where researchers are testing the safest and most effective ways to incorporate UAS into the existing airspace – including the first-ever package delivery by drone to take place in the United States. Last October, Sen. Warner visited the headquarters of DroneUp, a leader in independent drone delivery contracting, in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
Full text of the legislation is available here.
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 6, 2023
The House of Representatives was full steam ahead this week as we work to get our country back on track. The Judiciary Committee heard from victims and personnel on the ground regarding the devastating impacts of the border crisis. Also, the House passed two pieces of legislation to get federal employees back to the office and to denounce the devastating ideology of socialism. Additionally, I was proud to celebrate the Woodstock Fire Department’s 200th anniversary and enjoyed meeting with constituents throughout the Capitol. The President is set to address the Nation during the annual State of the Union next week. As we face multi-faceted crises created by Joe Biden’s ineptitude, from sky-high inflation to the open border to high energy prices, House Republicans will continue working for the American people.
Returning to Law and Order, Securing the Border
Restoring law and order in America begins with securing our southern border. The House Judiciary Committee has oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and we began the first of many hearings on the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the southern border. We heard from a father who lost his 15-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning by a drug dealer who sold counterfeit pills. We also heard from Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, who told us that the criminal cartels are exploiting the border, and enslaving illegal migrants in drug smuggling and sex trafficking operations.
The facts speak to the need to address this crisis:
-4.7 million illegal crossings since Biden took office
-251,487 migrant encounters at the border in December alone, and 70,000 ‘got-aways’
-38 illegal immigrants on the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended attempting to cross the border so far in this fiscal year since October
This crisis must be fixed not only by oversight and exposure, but by a change in failed policy. The Biden administration must end ‘catch and release,’ fully reimplement ‘Remain in Mexico,’ and finish border wall construction. If the administration does not come to the table to fix these policies, there will be consequences, especially for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas due to his dereliction of duty to protect the homeland. To address this crisis, I’ve supported H.R. 597, the Stop the Cartels Act, which would rapidly combat the cartels’ human trafficking operations and stop the flow of illegal migrants by imposing harsher punishments on the cartels. I’ve also cosponsored H.R. 29, the Border Safety and Security Act, which would tackle the flooding of migrants at our border by requiring DHS to turn away illegal migrants who do not have valid documents to enter the U.S., while requiring detainment for legitimate asylum claims as adjudication proceeds. House Judiciary Republicans have many more questions ahead on the Biden administration’s catastrophe at the southern border, and I look forward to getting answers the American people deserve.
The President’s Late Budget and the Fiscal Crisis
President Biden is on track to miss his deadline of the first Monday of February to submit a budget for the third year in a row, delaying the budget process. Equally troubling is that the President and his administration have shown no signs that they intend to offer a balanced budget. As the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force, I, along with RSC Chairman Rep. Kevin Hern and our colleagues, wrote to President Biden demanding answers on this failure and urging swift action on the budget process, as the national debt breaches the current limit of $31.4 trillion. With the new 118th Congress, Democrats and Republicans must take this opportunity to fix our Nation’s unsustainable financial trajectory, but cannot get the ball rolling until the president submits a budget to Congress. President Biden needs to do his job so we can begin ours. To read our letter, click here.
Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism
For decades, the embrace of socialist ideologies around the world has led to evil regimes denying their people of their fundamental human rights, and subjecting them to imprisonment and abuse. Socialism has led to painful human tragedy such as starvation, torture, and mass murder – taking more than 100 million lives around the world. I am pleased that the House passed H. Con. Res. 9, which describes some of the horrors perpetuated by socialist regimes, denounces socialism in all its forms, and voices opposition to implementing socialist policies in the United States of America. The House of Representatives should unequivocally repudiate socialism, which is antithetical to American values and the Founding Fathers’ belief in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This resolution makes clear that we must always ensure dangerous, socialist, un-American policies are never brought to pass in our great Nation. To watch my speech on the House Floor in support of the resolution to denounce socialism and advance American freedom, click here.
The SHOW UP Act
Americans have suffered because of the federal government’s detrimental pandemic-era telework policies. I’ve heard from many constituents in the District on how they’ve been negatively impacted by federal agencies allowing their taxpayer-funded employees to stay home. If the American people are expected to show up to work, federal employees should be held to the same standard. That’s why the People’s House passed legislation, H.R. 139, the SHOW UP Act, which would end teleworking for federal employees and require them to return to the office and do their jobs, just like hardworking Americans do every day. President Biden said the “pandemic is over.” America is back to work, and the federal government must be too.
Woodstock Fire Department’s 200th Anniversary
I was pleased to recognize the 200th anniversary of the all-volunteer Woodstock Fire Department. Tracing its history back to 1823, the department has served the Shenandoah Valley as one of the oldest departments in the Commonwealth and the Nation. Today, the department has 40 active volunteers and is led by Captain Zach Hottel, a third-generation volunteer himself. The Woodstock Fire Department is commemorating its founding of February 8, 1823, with a “Bicentennial Birthday Bash” at the Woodstock Fire Station. I am thankful to the firefighters and department personnel for their service, and I wish them another 200 years of success in serving the Valley.
Constituent Meetings
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 4 – Making life more affordable for every Virginian
We’re approaching the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session, and Republicans are working around the clock to consider hundreds of bills that will impact our district and all of Virginia. The Tuesday, February 7th deadline is fast approaching when “crossover” will occur within the halls of the Capitol.
Addressing the School Funding Error
Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in the amount that schools expected to receive from the state. In light of this error, I want to be very clear: No school divisions will see any budgetary cuts. In fact, Virginia is in a financial situation that allows us to expand our investments in our schools while resolving the funding error through the budget process.
In the next fiscal year, schools will get an additional $77.5 million, and the Governor has proposed an additional $441.0 million in his amendments. If you are doing the math, it comes out to $240.3 million above the amount that was overestimated. In addition, since no payments were made as a result of the miscalculation, school systems do not need to return a single penny back to the state.
House Republicans are committed to sending more money to our schools – not less – to ensure students and teachers have the resources they need to succeed.
Providing Tax Relief
Virginia is fortunate enough to be in a strong financial situation that enables us to take care of essential services while returning money back to where it belongs – the taxpayers. Last week, every House Republican voted to do just that by passing legislation (HB 2138 & HB 2319, McNamara) that provides over $1 billion in tax relief over the next two years in addition to raising the standard deduction.
While taxpayers will benefit greatly from these tax cuts, the long-term ripple effect on businesses will be significant. These changes will generate economic development, bring in more talent, spur innovation, and encourage more people to establish their roots in Virginia for years to come. Ultimately, the legislation will ensure that Virginia is ready to compete in the marketplace of the future.
There is more tax relief legislation making its way through the House of Delegates this week. On the heels of successfully cutting the state grocery tax last year, we are pushing even further to exempt groceries from sales taxes on the local level. We’re also working on legislation that will ensure local governments are transparent when rising property values create a stealth tax hike on homeowners in Virginia.
Lowering Costs
Rampant inflation has been a burden on households across the Commonwealth. While the General Assembly cannot control the rate of inflation, House Republicans are working to lower costs on a variety of monthly expenses.
We are advancing legislation to lower prescription costs (HB 1782, O’Quinn) by ensuring savings from prescription rebates are passed directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter. This proposal will make healthcare more affordable without adding unnecessary regulatory burdens or taxpayer expenses.
Virginians should have the freedom to purchase a car that fits their budget. We passed legislation (HB 1378, Wilt) to disconnect us from California emissions mandates that would have forced Virginians to purchase electric vehicles in the near future. In many cases, electric vehicles are simply too expensive and impractical due to a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure [especially in rural areas]. The passage of HB 1378 ensures Virginians – rather than California bureaucrats – can make their own financial decisions.
Meanwhile, several pieces of legislation have been proposed by House Republicans aimed at reducing your monthly electric bill without compromising the reliability of the electric grid to keep the lights on. These legislative proposals are moving through the legislative process over the next few days.
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
Two of my bills to watch:
HB2389 – This bill allocates the requirements for mortgage and brokerage entities to work remotely.
HB2500– In contracts for construction, contractors shall be liable to their subcontractors for the entire amount owed to their subcontractors regardless of the contractors’ receipt of payment from another party.
My goal through this legislation is to make policy fair for all general contractors, subcontractors, and owners. I balance working with many areas of the industry: ABC, AGC, VML, VACO, and DGS.
See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
Regards,
Delegate Bill Wiley
House District 29
Obenshain: Judges, Bail, Heroes and Budgets
It has been a very busy two weeks here at the General Assembly as we prepare for Crossover (next week’s official halfway point of the session).
Yesterday, on a party-line vote, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to kill two public safety bills I patroned. The first would have established a criminal penalty for individuals who intend to intimidate a judge by picketing or parading near the home of that judge.
Threats against judges are up 400% since 2016, many of which were motivated by political extremism. In 2022, an armed man attempted to kidnap or murder Brett Kavanaugh and his family. In 2020, a federal judge’s son was killed, and her husband seriously wounded after a man targeted them in their home.
Our judges are critical to our democracy, and we depend on them to administer justice by applying the law, not out of fear or intimidation. Moreover, there is just no excuse for the deliberate efforts of political extremists, whether from the right or the left to target or intimidate the families of these public servants.
Another bill killed, on a party-line vote by Senate Democrats, was one that would have established judicial presumption that those arrested for rape, robbery, or murder would not be released on bail. As a part of the Democrats’ so-called “social-justice reforms” over the past few years, progressives in the Virginia House and Senate removed all presumptions against bail that existed in our code, even for the worst of the worst — those accused of rape, robbery, or murder.
This reckless “reform” has put dangerous offenders back on the street where they are free to re-offend while awaiting trial. Such was the case in the tragic murder of Karla Dominguez in Alexandria; after her accused rapist was released on bond, he murdered her.
Look, I get it. It’s an election year, and Senate Democrats are looking to solidify support from their ultra-liberal base voters who often push policies that overlook the safety of families across the Commonwealth for the sake of so-called social justice. What they fail to recognize is that they are applying “Social-Justice” in ways that ignore victims — and many of these victims are persons of color.
I will continue to stand up for the safety of neighborhoods, communities, and families, election year or not.
On a more positive note, my SB 1220 to name the westbound bridge on Rt. 211 in Luray after fallen Stanley Police Officer Dominick ‘Nick’ J. Winum unanimously reported from the Senate Transportation Committee. Officer Winum was killed in the line of duty almost two years ago while selflessly protecting members of his community. He was a former State Trooper, and one of his favorite spots to sit while on patrol was on the westbound side of Rt. 211 outside Luray to overlook the Shenandoah River and the scenic views of the Valley. It is only fitting that this bridge is named in honor of Officer Winum. SB 1220 will be on the Senate Floor Monday for final passage.
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic incident at Bridgewater College. The loss of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson still stings our community.
After their death, it came to light that their families were not eligible for any death benefits as police officers because private college police departments were not eligible to enroll in the state-administered Line of Duty Act (LODA.) I am grateful that Governor Youngkin offered a budget amendment last year, providing both families with the death benefit that would have been available to any other law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty. I strongly suspect that this was an inadvertent oversight that escaped notice until the death of two officers. I promised the Governor and private colleges last year that I would introduce legislation this year to make them eligible to enroll in this program. If a private college elects to enroll, they would be required to pay premiums for participation, so they will pay their own way.
I am pleased to report that this legislation, SB 1228, passed the Senate unanimously and now makes its way to the House. With the advancement of my bill, we are making progress in our efforts to do right by law enforcement officers and their families.
This weekend, the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees will release their respective packages of amendments to the 2022-2024 budget. Both chambers will approve their versions of the budget on February 9, and negotiations over the different versions will begin shortly thereafter. Ultimately, those negotiations will determine how much tax relief Virginians will receive this year. Presumably, the House version will incorporate most provisions of Governor Youngkin’s tax relief plan, and the Senate version will not.
I submitted a budget amendment seeking $235M to expedite safety improvements along the I-81 Corridor. Last year I-64 received double that amount for widening projects near Williamsburg. This week, another serious crash on 81 resulted in multiple fatalities.
You can look here for a full list of the bills I am carrying this session. I will continue to provide updates on significant developments during the course of the Session. If you have opinions (pro or con), questions, or concerns about any legislation before the General Assembly, please do not hesitate to share those with me. You can always reach me by email at mark@markobenshain.com, and my office can be reached at either 804-698-7526 (Richmond Office) or 540-437-1451 (Harrisonburg District Office.) Should you be in Richmond at any point during the General Assembly Session, please stop by my office (Room 502), say hello, and let us know if we can do anything for you during your visit.
I always enjoy visiting and meeting with groups and constituents from home. In the last two weeks, I’ve had the pleasure to visit with Old Dominion Association of Christian Schools students, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, JMU President Jon Alger, Pro-Life Advocates, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and his Deputy Sheriffs, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, JMU Victim Assistance Program, and local dentists as part of Virginia Dental Association Day.
Best,
Mark
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 3 – Making Virginia a safer place for families
Despite the lightning-fast pace of the General Assembly session, House Republicans are working diligently to pass legislation that lowers costs, improves our schools, and makes our communities safer.
This week, we have already advanced several key pieces of our public safety agenda that will reduce crime and protect Virginians. The legislation includes effective measures to prevent crimes before they happen, provide the necessary tools to law enforcement to do their jobs, and keep dangerous criminal and drug activity off our streets.
Stopping Crimes Before They Happen
A critical piece of our public safety agenda includes undoing failed policies that passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly three years ago. For instance, Democrats passed a law in 2020 that took away law enforcement’s ability to conduct various traffic stops that could subsequently reveal more serious offenses – such as possession of illegal firearms or deadly drugs – and allow law enforcement to take action to prevent more heinous crimes from happening. With an increase in traffic-related deaths and fatal drug overdoses over the last two years, local leaders across the 29th district and around Virginia have asked for legislation to reverse this policy.
Fortunately, House Republicans are advancing legislation (HB 1380) sponsored by our late friend Delegate Ronnie Campbell that restores law enforcement’s ability to do its job and provides the necessary tools to prevent serious crimes from occurring.
Holding Criminals Accountable
Rather than promote a restrictive gun control agenda that punishes responsible gun owners, House Republicans are advancing legislation (HB 2360, Webert) to deter crime more effectively by ensuring criminals who commit heinous offenses with a firearm stay behind bars. Meanwhile, we’re moving forward with
legislation (HB 1365, Williams) that ensures individuals accused of serious crimes abide by stricter conditions before being allowed out on bail. These measures are currently making their way through the House of Delegates.
House Republicans are also advancing legislation (HB 1642, Kilgore) that nearly became law four years ago to ensure drug dealers responsible for fatal drug overdoses can be charged with felony homicide. Despite bipartisan support, Governor Ralph Northam vetoed the original bill. Since then, fatal drug overdoses have skyrocketed and now outnumber driver-related deaths and gun-related deaths combined. We are committed to getting this legislation across the finish line to get fentanyl and other illicit drugs off our streets and save lives.
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
It was a busy week in our office. We met with leaders from the Virginia Aviation Business Association, representatives from Blue Ridge Realtors, the Top of Virginia Building Association, the Virginia Forestry Community, and Middletown’s Mayor, Charles Harbaugh.
In committee, my bills, HB 1462 and HB2285. HB 1462 is another fight for our second amendment rights. It addresses the 30 Day wait period placed on individuals with new driver’s licenses. The reasoning behind this only hurts the law-abiding citizens of our district and Virginia! HB 2285 unanimously passed through the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee to convey an easement through Shenandoah State Park.
See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Warner reintroduces legislation to deliver new VA facilities and modernize infrastructure
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner joined Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in reintroducing the Build, Utilize, Invest, Learn, and Deliver (BUILD) for Veterans Act of 2023. This legislation would modernize and streamline the delivery of Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities and other infrastructure projects, bolster its workforce, and save taxpayer dollars by expediting the disposal or repurposing of unused and vacant buildings owned by the Department.
Currently, the VA lacks a strategic plan, sufficient infrastructure workforce, and consistent funding to initiate the building or remodeling of facilities identified by the Department. The BUILD for Veterans Act would strengthen the Department’s ability to initiate critical projects to meet better the need of current and future veterans—including women veterans, veterans in need of long-term care services, and veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases. Among its many provisions, the bill would require the VA to implement a more concrete schedule to eliminate or repurpose unused and vacant buildings, develop and execute a plan to hire construction personnel, examine infrastructure budgeting strategies and identify required reforms, and provide annual budget requirements over a 10-year period.
“Cumbersome bureaucratic processes have long stood in the way of critical VA projects such as the opening and remodeling hospitals, clinics, and benefits offices. As a result, we’ve seen unnecessary challenges in meeting the needs of veterans seeking care and support through the VA,” said Sen. Warner, who successfully spearheaded congressional efforts to approve new VA healthcare projects across the country, including outpatient clinics in Hampton Roads and Fredericksburg. “This legislation builds on recent efforts and will allow us to serve veterans better and cut down on some of these pointless delays by pushing the VA to plan and budget for projected demand more strategically and to improve its capacity to manage current and future infrastructure projects.”
Veterans service organizations, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, The American Legion, and the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, endorse the bill.
This effort builds upon the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, legislation supported by Sen. Warner and signed into law by President Biden to expand health care and resources for toxic-exposed veterans. The law provided $5.5 billion in funding for 31 new facilities across the country – including another outpatient clinic in Hampton Roads – and streamlines the process for the VA to execute new leases, removing bureaucratic hurdles and cutting down on some of the frustrating delays to these facilities’ completion.
In addition to the PACT Act, Sen. Warner spearheaded a bipartisan effort to approve long-overdue leases for more than two dozen VA medical facilities across the country, including two in Virginia. In October 2022, Sen. Warner joined VA officials to break ground on a new VA facility in Chesapeake that will provide primary care, mental health, and eye clinic services and reduce drive times for Hampton Roads’ fast-growing veteran population.
2023 General Assembly Session: Week 2 update
With the conclusion of the second week of the 2023 General Assembly Session, one thing is becoming increasingly clear – Republicans need to retake control of the Virginia Senate! This week, the Democratic leaders in the Senate showed just how partisan they have become and have demonstrated their unwillingness to put good policy ahead of politics.
Last Monday, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, upon which I sit, considered the repeal of 2021 legislation that ceded to California authority to control the timeline for banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Virginia. The liberal elite wants to require working Virginians to spend upwards of $75,000 for an electric vehicle as their next car or truck. Unless repealed, 35% of all new vehicles sold in Virginia by 2026 must be electric vehicles, and it will impose a complete ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In what must have been an accidental moment of candor, one Democrat on the Committee admitted that these goals are aspirational and cannot be met, but on a party-line vote (15 Democrats to 3 Republicans), the Committee rejected this commonsense measure.
Last week, the Privileges and Elections Committee heard multiple election integrity bills. Notwithstanding broad bipartisan support, the Committee refused to reinstate the photo ID mandate. The Committee also rejected a bill that would have ended same-day voter registration – allowing persons to show up on Election Day, register, and vote at the same time. Finally, the Committee killed a bill that would have criminalized intentional efforts to register non-citizens to vote.
As most are aware, I have been working to restore integrity to Virginia’s Parole Board and its operations. The scandal-ridden Northam-appointed Parole Board found itself in the midst of a media firestorm when it was caught releasing convicted murderers, rapists, and kidnappers without properly notifying victims, their families, or law enforcement in the communities where the crimes were committed. On Friday, a Senate committee killed my transparency bill to require Parole Board members to actually show up, and meet in person, require current interviews of inmates and allow victims to offer input via virtual means. Americans are sick and tired of having legislators or government officials not showing up to do their jobs. If a friend or family member of mine were preparing for a parole hearing, I would certainly want parole board members to take it sufficiently seriously that they would actually meet in person, discuss the case and have a current interview of the inmate before making a parole decision. Finally, the bill would have allowed victims to provide input virtually. Nobody testified in opposition to this bill, yet Democrats on the committee killed it on a party-line vote. Attorney General Jason Miyares pledged to investigate the misconduct by the Northam parole board, and I hope that he will get to the bottom of the scandal-ridden conduct of that panel. For the sake of safe communities across Virginia and for the sake of fairness from the perspective of everybody involved in the process, it is essential that integrity and public confidence be restored in the process.
Finally, on Friday, a Senate subcommittee considered bills protecting innocent human life. First was a bill introduced by Senator Travis Hackworth, limiting abortion from conception with exceptions for medical emergencies and rape or incest (before 20 weeks and with a police report). The Governor’s bill, patroned by Steve Newman, would limit abortions after 15 weeks of gestational age with exceptions for medical emergency, rape, or incest. Senator Siobhan Dunnavant introduced a bill that would limit abortions in the third trimester, with exceptions for medical emergencies and nonviable pregnancies. The Senate Education and Health Committee, controlled by Democrats, recommended defeating all those bills. Surveys show that more than 80% of Americans across all racial, ethnic, and political lines oppose late-term abortions, but not a single Democrat on the Committee was willing to vote even for those very limited restrictions. Innocent human life needs to be protected. It is clear that those Senate Democrats want no restrictions whatsoever on abortion.
You can look here for a full list of the bills I am carrying this session. I will endeavor to provide weekly updates on significant developments during the course of Session. If you have opinions (pro or con), questions, or concerns about any legislation before the General Assembly, please do not hesitate to share those with me. I can always be reached by email at mark@markobenshain.com, and my office can be reached at either 804-698-7526 (Richmond Office) or 540-437-1451 (Harrisonburg District Office.) Should you be in Richmond at any point during the General Assembly Session, please stop by my office (Room 502) and say hello and let us know if we can do anything for you during your visit.
I always enjoy visiting with and meeting with groups and constituents from home. This week was very busy with visits from Second Amendment supporters from the VCDL, local Credit Union leaders, Leadership Harrisonburg/Rockingham Chamber Class, Page County advocates for the Federation of the Blind, EMS representatives, Rappahannock Board of Supervisors members, Virginia Interfaith Council and students from Shenandoah County Central High School’s Y Street program.
Best,
Mark Obenshain
