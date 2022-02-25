Legislative Update
Warner urges CEOs of major tech companies to take action to curb Russian information operations
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, today sent letters to Alphabet, Meta, Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, and Twitter urging the companies to prevent misuse of their platforms by Russia and Russia-linked entities.
“In addition to Russia’s established use of influence operations as a tool of strategic influence, information warfare constitutes an integral part of Russian military doctrine. As this conflict continues, we can expect to see an escalation in Russia’s use of both overt and covert means to sow confusion about the conflict and promote disinformation narratives that weaken the global response to these illegal acts. While social media can provide valuable information to civilians in conflict zones, and educate audiences far removed from those conflict zones, as well as a platform for some relatively independent media outlets – including in Russia – it can also serve as a vector for harmful misinformation and disinformation campaigns, and a wide range of scams and frauds that opportunistically exploit confusion, desperation, and grief,” the senator wrote.
In his letter to YouTube parent company Alphabet, Sen. Warner noted that just yesterday his staff observed YouTube ads monetizing content regarding the conflict in Ukraine from RT, Sputnik, and TASS, malign actors affiliated with the Russian government.
“Unfortunately, your platforms continue to be key vectors for malign actors – including, notably, those affiliated with the Russian government – to not only spread disinformation but to profit from it. YouTube, for instance, continues to monetize the content of prominent influence actors that have been publicly connected to Russian influence campaigns,” the senator wrote.
Senator Warner urged the companies to – at a minimum – take the following steps:
• Establish mechanisms by which Ukrainian public safety entities can disseminate emergency communications to your users in Ukraine;
• Furnish additional account monitoring and security resources to the Ukrainian government, humanitarian, and public safety institutions to prevent account takeovers;
• Surge integrity teams, including those with language expertise in Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, Romanian, and German, to monitor your platform for malign influence activity related to the conflict;
• Devote additional resources towards the identification of inauthentic accounts, and the removal or labeling of inauthentic content, associated with Russian influence operations; and
• Establish dedicated reporting channels for qualified academic, public interest, and open-source intelligence researchers to share credible information about an inauthentic activity, disinformation, and other malign efforts utilizing your platforms.
Sen. Warner has released multiple statements harshly condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine:
“I just returned to Washington after several days of meetings with our partners and allies in Munich and in London. My takeaway from those meetings is this: the West has never been as resolute or as unified in standing up to Putin’s brazen, reckless and illegal course of action. The United States and our partners stand with the cause of democracy and with the people of Ukraine at this perilous moment.
“Along with my colleagues in Congress, I support President Biden’s measures to impose significant costs on Russia and its autocratic government in response to its unjustified and unacceptable aggression. Those announced today by the President, taken in coordination with our allies, are a good first step, and we must be prepared to impose additional costs on Putin if he carries through on his threats to further invade Ukraine.
“I will also support measures to bolster the readiness and deterrence of the NATO alliance. While we do not want escalation between nuclear powers, there must be no mistake regarding NATO’s readiness to protect its members and deter Russia’s aggression. Putin’s misguided and dangerous actions will only act to further unify this decades-strong alliance of nations.”
“For more than 70 years, we have avoided large-scale war in Europe. With his illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has tragically brought decades of general peace to an end. Now the U.S. and our NATO allies must stand united and resolute against Putin’s efforts to renew the Russian empire at the expense of the Ukrainian people.
“President Biden has already imposed an initial tranche of sanctions, and it is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government. We should also continue to bolster the defenses of our NATO allies while exploring how we can further help the Ukrainian people in their time of need.
“While there is still an opportunity for Russia to reverse course, we can no longer hold out hope that this standoff will be resolved peacefully. Therefore, we must all, on both sides of the aisle and both sides of the Atlantic, work together to demonstrate to Putin that this aggression will not be allowed to go unpunished.
“What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy not only for Ukraine but for the Russian people as well. They will pay a steep cost for Putin’s reckless ambition, in blood and in economic harm.”
Legislative Update
Obenshain statement on passage of Elder Abuse Prevention Bill
RICHMOND – On February 25, 2022, Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement following the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 124.
“I’m happy to report that my SB 124 passed the House of Delegates unanimously yesterday afternoon and is headed to Governor Youngkin’s desk for his signature. It’s a travesty that financial abuse of our elderly is more and more prevalent every year. Protecting this vulnerable population has long been a priority of mine and this bill is one more step in holding bad actors accountable for financially exploiting an incapacitated adult.”
SB 124 creates a new criminal offense for people who misuse a power of attorney to exploit the person who they were supposed to be helping and protecting. When someone gives a power of attorney to another, he or she is entrusting that person with a position of trust and great responsibility. The opportunity for abuse is significant and when that happens, there should be an additional charge for the breach of trust, above and beyond that which applies to simple theft.
The federal government estimates that the costs of financial fraud against seniors exceed $2 billion annually. According to a recent elder needs survey, nearly one in five Americans aged 65 and older have been victims of elder financial abuse. The survey claims that over $36 billion is lost each year to financial exploitation, criminal fraud, and caregiver abuse. 90 percent of perpetrators of fraud are known to their victims.
The closer the tie between perpetrator and victim, the greater the damage. A detailed study of elder financial abuse in Utah found that the amount stolen by people who knew their victim averaged $116,000 — nearly triple the haul taken by strangers. Criminals within the family got even more: $148,000. And the thieves who stole the most money — $262,000, on average — were the victims’ children.
Obenshain concluded, “Facts matter, and the reality is that this combination of vulnerability and financial means puts elders in enhanced danger of exploitation. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House of Delegates and the Senate for their support of this bill. I look forward to this becoming Virginia law so that we can continue to tamp down on elder abuse in our society.”
Senator Obenshain represents the twenty-sixth district in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock, and Rockingham (part). He serves on the Senate Judiciary; Commerce & Labor; Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources; and Transportation Committees.
Legislative Update
Statement of Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner on Russia’s attack on Ukraine
With Russian military forces in two ethnic Russian separatist sections of eastern Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s unilateral declaration of those provinces as “independent states” the Biden Administration has released U.S. intelligence appraisals of the threat of an imminent Russian invasion of the rest of the Ukrainian nation. It is a nation with a long and rich independent history despite assertions of the Russian president to the contrary.
Against this backdrop of escalating tension between Russia and the post-World War II Western Alliance and NATO, the office of Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the U.S. Senate “Intel Committee” released the following statement of the senator at 10:36 p.m. Wednesday evening:
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement tonight:
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 23, 2022
While members of the House have been home in their Districts the past few days, it was officially a Committee Work Week and legislative business continued. In a House Budget Committee Hearing recently, my Republican colleagues and I pushed for more fiscal responsibility and expressed opposition to any attempts to do away with congressional control of the debt limit, which is one of the few safeguards against the Left’s out-of-control spending. Regardless of the Democrats’ actions, I will continue to fight for Sixth District residents. For example, I recently took action to keep more money in older Americans’ pockets and also wrote a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives supporting the Second Amendment Rights of law-abiding citizens. It is an honor to serve on behalf of residents in western Virginia, and I look forward to meeting with folks across our region in the upcoming District Work Period.
Budget Hearing:
Since taking office just over a year ago, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have spent more than $3 trillion on big-government programs, many of which were included in the so-called “American Rescue Plan.” This out-of-control spending has led to an economic crisis culminating in the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, the highest gas prices since 2014, and a broken supply chain that has left store shelves bare. Yet, instead of reining in the reckless spending that has led to this situation, this week, Democrats on the House Budget Committee doubled down on their tax-and-spend agenda and held a hearing advocating for the elimination of the debt ceiling. Given the worsening fiscal outlook for the Nation, this plan is outrageous. During the hearing, I expressed my dismay over the Majority’s attempt to eliminate one of the few potential ways we can push back against the Left’s runaway spending. Democrats must recognize that we cannot continue to spend in the manner in which they have been if we wish to preserve the long-term viability of our economy.
Russian Aggression:
America stands united alongside our European allies in rejecting Russian aggression against Ukraine. This week, Germany made the correct decision to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and I would urge President Biden to reverse his earlier approval of the project while imposing strong sanctions against the Russian government. Russia’s violation of the 2014-15 Minsk agreement and the launching of military action against Ukraine cannot be allowed to stand.
Unfortunately for our allies around the world, the situation we are collectively facing is, in large part, a result of several steps taken by the Biden Administration that have encouraged Russia’s bad behavior and helped lead to the escalating tensions at the Ukrainian border. For example, President Biden extended the New Start Treaty, which gave up U.S. leverage to fix structural flaws in the treaty and surrendered our ability to capture all types of Russian nuclear weapons, including tactical nuclear weapons and all of their new “exotic” strategic systems. Further, as previously mentioned, this Administration waived U.S. sanctions on the key company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite bipartisan opposition. If it were not for recent Germany action, gas would have been permitted to flow through Nord Stream 2, thus undermining Ukraine’s security, filling Putin’s coffers, and increasing the Kremlin’s leverage over Europe’s gas supplies. This was in addition to President Biden allowing Russian Cyberattacks against our infrastructure and supply chain to go unabated, undermining our country’s threats to respond strongly to antagonistic behavior. Finally, amid rising gas prices in the United States, President Biden begged OPEC and Russia to increase oil production, a request which they denied. This action showed great weakness and highlights our country’s reliance on our adversaries overseas. My Republican colleagues and I admonished President Biden for making this request and urged him to bolster American energy sources. That letter can be found here.
Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act:
Advocating for policies that keep more money in taxpayers’ pockets has always been a priority. To that end, I was pleased to recently cosponsor the Senior Citizens Tax Elimination Act. This legislation seeks to aid older Americans by eliminating the double-tax on Social Security benefits. These benefits were once exempt from federal income tax, but in 1983, Congress approved recommendations from the National Commission on Social Security Reform to tax the benefits of some higher-income Social Security beneficiaries. However, under current law, the income thresholds for seniors are not adjusted for inflation or wage growth, and over time, an increasing number of beneficiaries will be subjected to the federal income tax on their benefits. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about half of current Social Security beneficiaries are affected by the taxation of benefits, which is unacceptable. Seniors should not be forced to pay a tax on their benefits when they have already paid them on the front end. Commonsense solutions like this should be bipartisan, and I will continue to support efforts to lower the tax burden on all Americans.
Defending the Second Amendment:
Whether in Richmond or Washington, I have always been a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. That is why I joined my colleagues in writing to the Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to express our outrage about a proposed rule that would allow the agency to create a permanent database to track all lawful firearm sales. This rule would essentially serve as a federal gun registry, the creation of which has previously been prohibited by Congressional action. According to documents published at the time, the ATF had already collected 54.7 million records in FY 2021 alone. In response to the aforementioned letter, the ATF informed Congress that they were in possession of an estimated 920,664,765 records on firearm transfers. It is an affront to the Second Amendment and the American people that the federal government would maintain such extensive records of law-abiding citizens’ firearm transfers. I will continue to fight any attempt to create a federal gun registry. To read the latest letter I sent to the ATF, click here.
Mask Mandates:
Parents, not government bureaucrats, know what’s best for children. That is why I was pleased to see Governor Youngkin sign SB739 into law making the wearing of masks in school optional. This legislation empowers parents by allowing them to opt-out their children from local school mask mandates and also ensures in-person instruction in schools five days a week. I congratulate the Governor on getting this bill through the General Assembly in short order and applaud those in Richmond who are advocating for our kids. Rest assured that here in Washington I am fighting for similar policies that combat overreaching Federal mask and vaccine mandates.
National FFA Week:
National FFA Week is a time to celebrate the National Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) role in developing the next generation of agricultural leaders while highlighting the importance of agricultural education. The organization has a rich history as it was originally founded in the heart of Virginia’s Sixth District in Weyers Cave, which is why I was pleased to join my colleagues in introducing a resolution recognizing February 19th through the 26th as National FFA Week. I also recently had the privilege of meeting with National FFA Eastern Region Vice President, Mallory White, who represents the Commonwealth. Among other agricultural topics, we discussed the newly formed Congressional FFA Caucus, which I was pleased to join, and I shared my deep appreciation for the organization and the tremendous opportunities that the FFA provides to its members. This recognition is well deserved, and I look forward to the continued success of this organization and its more than 735,000 FFA members across the United States.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 43.0 daily cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 64.9 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 16.3%, down from 20.5% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Legislative Update
Senate Intel Chairman Mark R. Warner on responding to Russian aggression
WASHINGTON (February 22, 2022) – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement today after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to formally recognize the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops into those areas:
“I just returned to Washington after several days of meetings with our partners and allies in Munich and in London. My takeaway from those meetings is this: the West has never been as resolute or as unified in standing up to Putin’s brazen, reckless and illegal course of action. The United States and our partners stand with the cause of democracy and with the people of Ukraine at this perilous moment.
“Along with my colleagues in Congress, I support President Biden’s measures to impose significant costs on Russia and its autocratic government in response to its unjustified and unacceptable aggression. Those announced today by the President, taken in coordination with our allies, are a good first step, and we must be prepared to impose additional costs on Putin if he carries through on his threats to further invade Ukraine.
“I will also support measures to bolster the readiness and deterrence of the NATO alliance. While we do not want escalation between nuclear powers, there must be no mistake regarding NATO’s readiness to protect its members and deter Russia’s aggression. Putin’s misguided and dangerous actions will only act to further unify this decades-strong alliance of nations.”
Legislative Update
With billions of dollars up for grabs, Warner launches webpage to give edge to Virginia localities
WASHINGTON (February 22, 2022) – With billions of dollars in infrastructure funding up for grabs, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) is working to give a leg up to Virginia’s counties, cities, towns, tribes, and stakeholders. Today, Sen. Warner unveiled a new resource webpage that will make these dollars as accessible as possible for Virginia localities as they prepare to compete for the funding, which was authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and signed by President Joe Biden.
“I’m excited to launch this page to help Virginia localities access the funding I was proud to negotiate and secure through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Virginia stands to gain a historic amount of competitive funding, but only if we apply and compete for it. This site will help connect Virginians to key resources and help them stay on top of grant and funding opportunities,” said Sen. Warner.
Among other things, the site:
• Visualizes application due dates with an interactive calendar, allowing users to better track deadlines.
• Filters grants by the federal agencies, allowing users to better locate grants that fit their needs.
• Enables users to easily request a letter from the Senator in support of a grant application.
• Provides a snapshot look at the funding that is already making its way to Virginia, and allows users to view in detail how that funding will be distributed and utilized throughout the Commonwealth.
This competitive funding comes in addition to billions of dollars in formula funding, also authorized by the bipartisan infrastructure law. Formula funding is non-competitive and determined by pre-existing formulas, which are based on statistical criteria. In general, states, localities, and other entities that normally receive infrastructure funding from Congress can expect to receive a boost of additional federal dollars, distributed through traditional programs.
Click here to visit the website.
Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Working hard at home and abroad
Sen. Warner stayed active on a broad range of issues this week: addressing the situations in Ukraine and Ethiopia; voting to avert another shutdown; pushing for accountability, answers, and action on inflation and the IRS; and securing more assistance for those affected by the flooding in Buchanan County.
Here’s what happened:
INTERNATIONAL UPDATES
Sen. Warner continues to stay laser-focused on the situation in Ukraine. This week, he spoke on the Senate floor condemning the actions of Vladimir Putin and reaffirming the United States’ commitment to standing with the people of Ukraine. He’s repeatedly addressed how a potential invasion might affect Virginians – from rising prices to cyber disruptions.
Also, in his role as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he released a joint statement with 11 other bipartisan Senate leaders condemning Russian intimidation and recommitting to solidarity with Ukraine. They wrote, “Make no mistake: the United States Senate stands with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners most threatened by Russian aggression. Our troops stand ready to reinforce the defenses of our Eastern European allies and we are prepared to respond decisively to Russian efforts to undermine the security of the United States at home and abroad. We also call upon our allies to join us in bolstering NATO’s eastern flank.”
He also remains committed to making sure the public stays informed on the issue and has conducted multiple interviews to convey updates on the situation as they occur. You can see some local coverage on WDBJ7, NBC29, Fredericksburg Today, The Richmond Times-Dispatch, WSLS, or national coverage on FOX, MSNBC, and CNBC.
Yesterday, Sen. Warner traveled to Munich alongside a bipartisan group of senators for a security conference focused on addressing the conflict. While there, he’ll participate in meetings with international diplomats and get further briefings on the situation.
In other international updates, Sen. Warner is also communicating with U.S. officials about the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia. He spoke with operatives on the ground in Addis Ababa this week and released a statement of support for the people of Ethiopia.
NEW YEARS (CONTINUING) RESOLUTIONS
Congress kept the lights on once again and averted a shutdown, reaching an agreement on a “continuing resolution” to keep the government funded through mid-March at current levels. While Sen. Warner is always glad to prevent a shutdown, he remains one of the most outspoken critics against the antiquated way Congress deals with funding the government. This week, he released a statement alongside Sen. Kaine arguing for the passage of a full omnibus spending bill; this follows his statement last week calling attention to the potential funding losses. They said,
“We’re relieved we averted a government shutdown, but we need the certainty that a full-year government funding bill would provide. Virginia communities are at risk of being unable to fund critical operations. We owe it to them to do our jobs and fund the government for the full year, instead of simply kicking the can down the road.
Sen. Warner has been advocating for reform to the government funding process for years, including by introducing the Stop STUPIDITY Act, which would help avert shutdowns. This year, however, he has been particularly outspoken because full funding for critical priorities – including the bipartisan infrastructure bill (of which he was a key negotiator) – is dependent on passing a full omnibus spending bill instead of more short-term continuing resolutions. A few weeks ago, he wrote to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to get answers on exactly how much money Virginia stands to lose without a full omnibus spending bill.
Unfortunately, Virginia could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding, and several other priorities – $37 billion in defense spending, the Coastal Storm Risk Management Program for Hampton Roads, funding for landmarks, and the CDC – could all lose out.
Sen. Warner brought attention to this issue in a statement and a Twitter thread and continues to advocate for both the short-term need to pass an omnibus spending bill and the long-term need to reevaluate and reform the legislative process for government funding.
BACKLOG BLUES
As the tax-filing season continues, Sen. Warner is continuing to push the IRS on substantial delays and unresponsiveness. That’s why this week Sen. Warner joined a group of Senate colleagues calling on the IRS to quickly address current backlogs. They wrote,
“We continue to hear from constituents who are still waiting for their 2020 tax returns, have received confusing notices about overdue payments they already paid, and cannot reach anyone at the IRS for assistance. Many of these problems stem from the millions of unprocessed correspondence items from 2021.”
Sen. Warner has been a leader in Congress fighting for the 6 million Americans still waiting on tax returns from last year’s filing season. Last month he joined a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers drawing attention to the severe delays. Some of his efforts have already produced results – this week, the IRS announced they wouldn’t be shutting down a processing center in order to prevent further delays.
He also redoubled his efforts by participating in a Senate Finance Committee hearing about the IRS this week and pushing for concrete solutions that will help Virginians get their returns faster.
GRAB BAG
HELP FOR HURLEY: Sen. Warner has advocated extensively for more federal support for victims of the flooding in Buchanan County, and he achieved another victory this week (following last week’s announcement that victims would be eligible to apply for SBA funds) by announcing almost $175,000 in direct assistance from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
#FEDFIVENOW: After Republican Banking Committee members obstructed a vote on the critical nominees for the Federal Reserve, Sen. Warner expressed his disappointment in the lack of progress on confirming roles that have a major role in tackling inflation. As he continues to fight for lower costs for families, he supports confirming these highly-qualified nominees as soon as possible.
LAWMAKERS WITH BENEFITS: Sen. Warner led a bipartisan, bicameral group of legislators this week in reintroducing a law aimed at testing a portable benefits model for the independently employed.
TAKING ON INFLATION: In addition to his IRS hearings, Sen. Warner participated in a Finance Committee hearing this week and advocated for solutions on asked inflation and the housing shortage.
POSTAL SERVICE: Sen. Warner continues to put pressure on passing the USPS reform bill, offering several statements of support so Congress can get this done and reform USPS so it can deliver mail consistently in all communities. This follows Sen. Warner’s personal visits to communities that have experienced significant delays.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sen. Warner has been contributing to a thread all month long highlighting the contributions and vibrant history of Black Americans.
WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in recess, and Sen. Warner will continue to participate in the security conference in Munich. Once he’s back stateside, he’ll be spending the rest of the week in Hampton Roads, visiting the NASA Langley Research Center, touring the City of Norfolk’s Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, participating in a Gloucester County Leadership Roundtable, and more.
