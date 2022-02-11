Legislative Update
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Infra, infra, read all about it
Happy Friday from the Warner press office! It was another busy week for Sen. Warner as he tackled major infrastructure announcements for electric vehicles and abandoned mining sites, initiatives for SWVA and coastal VA, ongoing developments in Ukraine, and a push towards an omnibus spending bill. He also made announcements about relief for victims of the Buchanan County flooding, participated in a hearing with the Surgeon General, and made national headlines as he builds momentum to help those affected by problems with their joint student loans.
Here’s the recap:
MONEY FOR MINES & MOTORS
Surprise surprise, it was another great week for Virginia to get infrastructure funds. This week, Sen. Warner announced two major funding wins for Virginia thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure law he negotiated.
First, he announced $22 million dollars to reclaim abandoned mine lands – which will go directly towards creating local jobs to clean up defunct mine sites. More specifically, workers will seal dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, and improve local water quality by preventing acid runoff. It’s a move that will curb pollution, support the climate, stop harmful methane emissions AND provide a positive economic boon to Virginia as the restored lands can be used for key energy and economic development projects. Sen. Warner said,
“This investment into Virginia mining communities will not only create good-paying jobs but will also revitalize energy communities by reclaiming abandoned, unsafe lands for new use.”
But the funding didn’t stop there. Sen. Warner also announced a $106 million investment in electric vehicle charging stations for Virginia as part of the BIL. This money – dispersed over 5 years, with an initial investment of $17 million – will go towards expanding the number of EV charging stations across the Commonwealth so they’re more accessible than ever. Sen. Warner said,
“This funding will encourage more Virginians to adopt clean vehicles and help ensure that families have access to reliable charging stations when they travel. Promoting electric vehicles is a critical step to address the climate crisis and protect public health.”
Unfortunately, Sen. Warner also had to sound the alarm this week about an issue that could prevent Virginia from seeing some of its infrastructure funding. With government funding scheduled to run out on Feb. 18, Congress has two options: pass a stopgap measure called a continuing resolution (CR) or pass a full omnibus spending bill. Because CRs fund programs at preexisting levels, much of infrastructure funding won’t be authorized and is instead dependent on passing a full comprehensive omnibus bill. It’s critical that one is passed as soon as possible so Virginia doesn’t miss out on any infrastructure investments.
In addition to urging his colleagues to pass this bill, Sen. Warner also sent a letter to Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young, seeking information about exactly what projects will lose funding if a CR is passed as opposed to an omnibus spending bill. Sen. Warner said,
“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for the Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR.”
UKRAINE UPDATES
Sen. Warner continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine, bringing attention to both the national security and economic concerns underpinning the crisis. In his role as Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, he led all members in a letter to President Biden requesting full intelligence sharing with Ukraine as they continue to confront the armed build-up from Russia.
Sen. Warner and his colleagues wrote,
“Vladimir Putin is threatening the freedom and security of the Ukrainian people, and they have shown their eagerness to take action to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and democratically elected government. To this end, we request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible. Russia is the aggressor, and we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country.”
Sen. Warner continues to get briefings on Ukraine and has sponsored a bill aimed at producing targeted sanctions towards Russia to help address the crisis.
TWO IF BY SEA
The weather is warming, the sun is shining and Sen. Warner is looking ahead towards spring. That’s why this week Sen. Warner joined a bipartisan group calling on the Department of Labor to make available an additional 44,716 H-2B visas, ensuring Virginia seafood processors receive necessary visas for seasonal workers.
The H-2B Temporary Non-Agricultural Visa Program allows U.S. employers to hire seasonal, non-immigrant workers during peak seasons to supplement the existing American workforce. In Virginia, the seafood industry relies on H-2B workers for tough jobs such as shucking oysters and processing crabs.
“American businesses from industries such as tourism and hospitality, landscaping, fairs and carnivals, seafood processing, golf courses, reforestation, contractors and horse racing depend on seasonal employment to meet the demand across many industries Without meaningful H-2B cap relief, many seasonal businesses will be forced to scale back operations, cancel or default on contracts, lay off full-time U.S. workers and, in some cases, close operations completely. By taking action to release and process additional H-2B visas, seasonal businesses and U.S. workers across the country will avoid these harmful consequences and instead help contribute to the American economy.”
Far be it from Sen. Warner to stand in the way of a good seafood meal… he is committed to providing long-term relief for seasonal seafood processors through reform of the H-2B program. The release of these additional visas is an important step in ensuring that seafood processors in Virginia are able to meet their staffing needs in the upcoming season.
Also on the coast this week, the entire Virginia congressional delegation joined together to request $76.9 million in funding for the Norfolk Harbor Widening and Deepening Project be included in President Biden’s FY23 budget request. As a former Virginia governor, Sen. Warner has long advocated for the Norfolk Harbor project noting its importance not only to the region but to the Virginia economy as a whole.
“The Port of Virginia is one of the Commonwealth’s most powerful economic engines. On an annual basis, the Port is responsible for more than 400,000 jobs and $100 billion in spending across our Commonwealth and generates more than eight percent of our Gross State Product. However, the Port’s true reach extends throughout the Mid-Atlantic and into the Midwest and Ohio Valley. The Port maintains a balanced portfolio of container and bulk trade, and it serves a robust rail market to and from the American farmers and manufacturers throughout the Midwest and Ohio Valley.”
Last year, Sen. Warner led the Virginia Congressional Delegation in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) requesting a New Start designation for the project in the USACE Fiscal Year 2021 Work Plan – a request that was also made in 2020. In December, Sen. Warner led members of the Virginia Congressional Delegation in requesting funding for Norfolk Harbor through the resources made available to USACE by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which was granted by USACE on January 19, 2022.
GRAB BAG
HELP FOR HURLEY: Sen. Warner announced this week that after his advocacy for more federal support for victims of the flooding in Buchanan County, affected individuals and businesses will be able to apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration.
STUDENT LOANS: Momentum continues to build for Sen. Warner’s bipartisan, bicameral Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, with an article coming out in NPR this week about those that would be positively impacted by its passage.
HEALTHY HEARINGS: Sen. Warner participated in a hearing with Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and discussed his DETOUR Act, mental health resources during the pandemic, and more.
POSTAL SERVICE: Sen. Warner offered a statement of support of the USPS reform bill that passed the House this week and is headed to the Senate soon.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Sen. Warner has been contributing to a thread all month long highlighting the contributions and vibrant history of Black Americans.
WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in session and will take up more nominations and hearings, as well as potentially voting to proceed on the USPS bill. Sen. Warner also expects to continue getting briefings on the developing situation in Ukraine.
Legislative Update
Warner: “Virginia could lose, literally, hundreds of millions of dollars”
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) is calling on Congress to pass an omnibus spending bill for FY 2022 ahead of February 18, when existing funding is scheduled to expire. This comes as Congress weighs yet another stopgap bill to temporarily fund the government until March 11th – a move that would avert a government shutdown but prevent Virginia and states across the country from accessing hundreds of millions of dollars in crucial funding available under the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in November.
In a letter to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Sen. Warner highlighted that many programs authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that he helped to negotiate will not be fully funded until Congress approves a new spending package for 2022. The federal government is currently operating under a continuing resolution which simply funds existing programs at the same levels as last year without adjusting or authorizing new spending – a kick-the-can-down-the-road maneuver that disproportionately hurts states like Virginia, which has a significant federal footprint.
“If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR,” Sen. Warner wrote.
Additionally, without a new congressional spending deal, there is no funding to stand up new transportation grant programs approved by Congress as part of the infrastructure law.
“To better understand the full impact of another CR on these critical projects, I respectfully request that the Office of Management and Budget outline in detail, by Monday, February 14, all IIJA programs that are at risk of losing funding relative to funding levels authorized in IIJA, or having funding delayed under the CR framework,” he continued.
Sen. Warner has previously spoken out about the importance of avoiding painful government shutdowns and spending lapses. He introduced the Stop STUPIDITY (Shutdowns Transferring Unnecessary Pain and Inflicting Damage In The Coming Years) Act, which would end the threat of future government shutdowns by keeping the government running in the case of a lapse in funding.
A copy of the letter is below.
Dear Acting Director Young,
I write today with concerns over the potential loss of important new infrastructure funding due to Congress’ continued inaction in passing an FY22 omnibus appropriations bill.
Last year, the Senate passed and President Biden signed a historic bipartisan infrastructure package that will help deliver on the decades-old promise of serious investment in our nation’s infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) includes $110 billion in new funding for roads and bridges, nearly $40 billion in new funding for public transit, and billions more for essential infrastructure improvements. I was proud to be part of a bipartisan group of ten Senators – five Democrats and five Republicans – who helped put this package together with the support of the Administration.
However, I am concerned that Congress’ continued inaction on Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations could undercut many of the investments provided under the new law. Significant increases to Highway Trust Fund programs to construct roads, bridges, and transit cannot take effect under a Continuing Resolution (CR). Due to a constraint of the CR, the obligation limit on contract authority for Highway Trust Fund programs that are the largest areas of highway and transit investment distributed annually, which were authorized in the IIJA for significant funding increases, are stuck at lower Fiscal Year 2021 levels. Additionally, due to the “No New Starts” provision of the CR, newly created programs in the IIJA cannot begin.
In particular, the newly established Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant Program, which received $7.3 billion in formula funding and $1.4 billion in competitive grants to improve the resiliency of transportation infrastructure in the IIJA, cannot begin to distribute funding without a full-year appropriations bill. Just this fiscal year, that means the potential squandering of $1.4 billion nationwide, and approximately $36 million in Virginia. This would prevent coastal communities, like those in Hampton Roads, from accessing critical funds that would support the resiliency of their transportation networks.
Similarly, the Carbon Reduction Program, another program approved on a broadly bipartisan basis to lower carbon emissions in our transportation system, stands to lose $1.2 billion nationwide this fiscal year, including $31 million in Virginia. This program will go a long way in Virginia towards helping us meet our climate goals, whether it is supporting the electrification of the Port of Virginia, truck stop electrification along the I-81 corridor, or installing bicycle and pedestrian facilities in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
If Congress is unable to come to an agreement on full-year appropriations for Fiscal Year 2022, Virginia alone could lose approximately $364 million in roads and bridges funding and $53 million in transit funding. This is unacceptable, and I have repeatedly urged my colleagues to come together and pass an omnibus FY 2022 appropriations bill rather than squander these funding opportunities with another CR. Unfortunately, I am concerned this may just be the tip of the iceberg.
To better understand the full impact of another CR on these critical projects, I respectfully request that the Office of Management and Budget outline in detail, by Monday, February 14, all IIJA programs that are at risk of losing funding relative to funding levels authorized in IIJA, or having funding delayed under the CR framework.
I thank you and your staff for your tireless efforts in implementing the IIJA and your work in allocating and distributing these funds to communities across the country. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions, and I look forward to continue working with you to support these critical projects for Virginia and the country.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Senate Intelligence Committee urges maximum intelligence sharing with Ukraine
WASHINGTON – On February 9, 2022, the bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Vice-Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL), urged President Joe Biden to make sure that the United States is sharing as much intelligence as possible with Ukraine as the country faces a Russian military build-up on its border.
“Vladimir Putin is threatening the freedom and security of the Ukrainian people, and they have shown their eagerness to take action to defend their sovereignty, freedom, and democratically elected government,” the senators wrote in a letter to the president. “To this end, we request that the United States share intelligence with Ukraine to the fullest extent possible. Russia is the aggressor, and we need to arm Ukraine with critical information needed to defend their country. This is in the interest of U.S. national security, as well as that of our allies and partners in the region. Russia’s threats to Ukraine are a threat to democracies around the world, and we urge you to do as much as possible to support Ukraine at this critical moment.”
In addition to Sens. Warner and Rubio, the letter was signed by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Richard Burr (R-NC), Ron Wyden (R-OR), James Risch (R-ID), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Susan Collins (R-ME), Angus King (I-ME), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Bob Casey (D-PA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Ben Sasse (R-NE).
A copy of the letter is available here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 7, 2022
It was a solemn week across the Sixth District following the devastating shooting at Bridgewater College, which resulted in the deaths of two beloved officers. Our community grieves the tragic passing of Campus Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who lost their lives while protecting the students for which they cared so deeply. The funeral for these heroes will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the law enforcement officers. More information on the service can be found here.
Honoring Fallen Heroes:
I was shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Bridgewater College this past week. My prayers remain with the families of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson who were killed while protecting students on campus. Our community is forever grateful for their heroism, and their memory will not soon be forgotten. In the coming weeks, I intend to honor these brave officers’ sacrifice on the House Floor to ensure their legacy shall forever remain in the Congressional Record. I’d also like to thank the various law enforcement agencies that responded – their swift response certainly prevented even greater loss of life.
Protecting Patients’ Rights:
From North Carolina, to Boston, to right here in Virginia, patients are being denied organ transplants solely based on their vaccination status. It’s unimaginable that a health care facility in the United States would deny American citizens life-saving medical treatment on the condition of being vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s why I introduced the Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement (SAVE) Act, which would prohibit this kind of discrimination by organ transplant centers. This legislation is not anti-vaccine, it’s about making sure individuals get the treatment they need. The SAVE Act is also being supported by health care organizations like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Read more about the bill here.
Securing our Homeland:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently announced that they had lost track of 47,705 illegal aliens who were conditionally released from custody with a Notice to Report but failed to check in with authorities between March and August of 2021. These reports prompted me to write a letter to ICE demanding accountability and information, and I was pleased to be joined by 80 of my colleagues in doing so. Catch and Release was a failure during the Obama Administration and is once again failing under President Biden. Those who unlawfully cross our border should be detained and deported, not released into the interior of our country on an unenforceable promise to reappear. It is nothing short of reckless for the Biden Administration to lose track of nearly 48,000 illegal aliens. Catch and Release make Americans less safe, and the program must be halted immediately. Read the full letter here.
Conceding to China:
Partisanship was once again the rule of the day as Speaker Pelosi jammed through a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing in regard to China. Despite being branded as legislation to compete with China, the bill failed to address the growing threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and was instead a grab bag of handouts and irresponsible expansions of government subsidies.
- Authorizes $8 billion for the Green Climate Fund, a U.N. slush fund that has already sent $100 million to the Chinese Communist Party.
- Creates “Climate Change Officers” within the Foreign Service, weakening our diplomats’ focus on core U.S. national interests.
- Fails to include numerous recommendations from the House China Task Force that would more directly counter China’s malign influence in the U.S. and abroad.
- Attempts to cover up for the Biden Administration’s giveaway of $40 billion in no-strings-attached IMF money to the CCP last spring, and their support for an additional $130 billion last summer.
- Includes a $45 billion slush fund prioritizing labor unions and other political allies of the Biden administration.
- Fails to hold China accountable for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing “Sarge” Mayne:
This week, I took to the House Floor to honor the legacy of Master Sergeant Robert Mayne, who impacted the lives of countless Lynchburg students throughout his nearly 40-year career at E.C. Glass High School. “Sarge,” as he was known to those close to him, joined the military in 1941 and served as a tail gunner in the Martin B-26 Bomber where he flew 70 combat missions, many of which were over France during the Normandy invasion. After more than 27 years of service, he retired from active duty in 1968. That same year, Sarge joined E.C. Glass to teach and lead the school’s newly-formed Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Following the spearheading of the J.R.O.T.C. Program for twenty years, he continued his work at the high school for another 19 as a special education teacher and as an assistant to school administrators. Even after retiring in 2007, Sarge continued to serve as a role model, sharing his experiences with students. Master Sergeant Robert Mayne passed away last week at the age of 98, and our community mourns his loss and thanks to him for his service.
Chatting with Students:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Lylburn Downing Middle School in Lexington and enjoyed discussing the legislative process with civics classes. While there, I handed out pocket Constitutions and spoke of the importance this founding document plays in our everyday lives. I look forward to meeting with even more students in the weeks to come.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency, as well as hear folks’ concerns regarding legislative matters. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Luray, Fincastle, Warm Springs, and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 95.7 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 130 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 25.2%, down from 27.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Warner, colleagues call for extension of expanded telehealth services
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers is calling for the extension of expanded coverage of telehealth services to be included in must-pass legislation in February. Provisions from the CONNECT for Health Act, reintroduced by Sen. Warner in April 2021, were included in previous COVID-19 relief legislation to allow Medicare beneficiaries to utilize telehealth services and to expand the types of health care providers eligible to provide telehealth. However, these provisions will expire following the pandemic unless congressional leaders act to extend those measures or make them permanent.
“We strongly support permanently expanding Medicare coverage of telehealth and removing other barriers to the use of telehealth because of its ability to expand access to care, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. While Congress prepares to enact permanent telehealth legislation, we urge you to include an extension of the pandemic telehealth authorities in must-pass government funding legislation in February,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
Sen. Warner was an original co-sponsor of the 2016 Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act and has been a longtime advocate for the expansion of telehealth in order to ease access to healthcare. In June 2020, Sen. Warner called for the permanent expansion of telehealth services in a letter to congressional leadership. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Warner included a provision to expand telehealth services for substance abuse treatment in the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018. In 2003, then-Gov. Warner expanded Medicaid coverage for telemedicine statewide, including evaluation and management visits, a range of individual psychotherapies, the full range of consultations, and some clinical services, including in cardiology and obstetrics. Coverage was also expanded to include non-physician providers. Among other benefits, the telehealth expansion allowed individuals in medically underserved and remote areas of Virginia to access quality specialty care that isn’t always available at home.
In addition to Sen. Warner, the letter was also signed by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Jon Tester (D-MT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY.), Tina Smith (D-MN), Rob Portman (R-OH), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), John Boozman (R-AR), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM) Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and U.S. Representatives Mike Thompson (D-CA), David Schweikert (R-AZ), Bill Johnson (R-OH), Doris Matsui (D-CA), Peter Welch (D-VT), James Langevin (D-RI), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Don Bacon (R-NE), and Michael Guest (R-MS).
A full copy of the letter is below.
Dear Majority Leader Schumer, Minority Leader McConnell, Speaker Pelosi, and Minority Leader McCarthy:
Telehealth has been a critical tool during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that patients continue to receive the health care they need while keeping health care providers and patients safe. Congress recognized the importance of telehealth and included provisions in COVID-19 legislation to increase access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. We strongly support permanently expanding Medicare coverage of telehealth and removing other barriers to the use of telehealth because of its ability to expand access to care, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. While Congress prepares to enact permanent telehealth legislation, we urge you to include an extension of the pandemic telehealth authorities in must-pass government funding legislation in February.
An extension to maintain expanded coverage of Medicare telehealth services for a set period of time would provide much-needed certainty to health care providers and patients. Ramping up telehealth requires significant costs and resources from health care providers. However, the pandemic telehealth authorities are temporary and tied to the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, which is renewed in three-month increments. Without more definitive knowledge about the duration of the pandemic and Medicare’s long-term coverage of telehealth, many organizations have been hesitant to fully invest in telehealth. An extension of the telehealth authorities would provide assurance that the investments will be sustainable over the long term. It would also reassure patients that their care will not end abruptly.
In addition, since the use of telehealth in Medicare was very low before the pandemic, an extension would provide additional time to collect and analyze data on the impacts of telehealth. This data could help inform Congress’s next steps on permanent telehealth legislation and appropriate program integrity and beneficiary protections. In the meantime, it is crucial that an extension not include unnecessary statutory barriers in accessing telehealth services during this data collection and analysis period.
Telehealth has become an essential part of the health care system. The permanent telehealth reforms included in the CONNECT for Health Act, which has bipartisan support from over 170 members of Congress, as well as other telehealth bills, are imperative to increase access to care, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes. In February, Congress should extend the authorities that have expanded coverage of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to maintain access to telehealth and provide necessary certainty for Medicare telehealth coverage.
We appreciate your collaboration on this important issue.
Sincerely,
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 31, 2022
President Biden continues to push a foreign policy that weakens our allies and emboldens our enemies. Not only has he failed to stand up to Putin, which has encouraged Russian military hostilities against Ukraine, but he is also undermining relations with our close friend, Israel. The President’s actions are unacceptable, but my Republican colleagues and I will continue fighting for America and its citizens’ interests both aboard and here at home. For example, this week we are working to ensure federal agencies are serving the American people in a timely manner and championing the rights of parents. I will continue advocating for Sixth District residents here in Congress, and I look forward to connecting with folks across our region in person when I’m not in Washington.
Standing with Israel:
This week, as we recognized Holocaust Remembrance Day, we vowed never to forget the six million innocent Jewish lives that were stolen by the Nazis. Antisemitism has no place in society, and we must always stand against hate and evil wherever in the world it is occurring.
In that vein, I have long stood by Israel, the only democracy and our greatest ally in the Middle East. In Congress, I have cosponsored bipartisan legislation opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement and other efforts to delegitimize the state of Israel. Additionally, I cosponsored the United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act, which seeks to make improvements to certain defense and security assistance provisions, such as Israel’s “Iron Dome” missile defense system to block enemy rockets. This week, I also joined my colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden requesting that he cut funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This comes following his Administration’s recent announcement that it would be funneling an additional $99 million to the UNRWA after having already given them $150 million in April of last year. The organization is poorly managed, facing numerous corruption scandals, including sexual misconduct, improper use of funds, retaliation against whistleblowers, nepotism, and also supports the end of Israel’s sovereignty. Sending money to the UNRWA is an egregious use of taxpayer money, harms our interests in the region, and endangers key allies. The full letter can be found here.
Working for You:
This week, I was joined by 38 of my colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden demanding employees at Federal agencies return to in-person work to ensure timely constituent services. Despite federal personnel having early access to the COVID-19 vaccine and accommodations being made to ensure social distancing in the workplace, there are still several reports of agencies that handle direct constituent requests operating at a subpar level, primarily due to telework. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies turning to remote work was certainly a necessary precaution. However, as we’ve learned more about the virus and vaccines have become widely available, it’s time for federal employees to return to the office. The months-long backlog constituents are facing to get a tax refund from the IRS, a passport from the State Department, or benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs – to name just a few examples – is unacceptable. Our letter to the President asks his Administration for information related to agency staffing levels and how he plans to address the shortages. The full letter can be found here.
Fighting for Veterans:
As was mentioned in the paragraph above, folks across the country are struggling to get timely responses from federal agencies. One such group adversely impacted by these delays is our Nation’s Veterans and the difficulty they are having in obtaining their service records from the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC). This agency, which falls under the National Archives and Records Administration, is responsible for providing Veterans with a copy of their DD-214 which is required for Veterans to take advantage of the benefits, and any awards they have rightfully earned, including health, retirement, and loan benefits. Unfortunately, the NPRC has only been operating at 25 percent in-person staff since the pandemic began, which has caused a record backlog. Currently, our brave men and women in uniform are waiting upwards of 18 months simply to receive this form, which is entirely inappropriate. My colleagues and I called on President Biden to address this situation immediately and live up to his promise to eliminate the backlog, restore the NPRC’s pre-pandemic response times, and re-instate on-site staffing reduced in response to COVID-19. Bureaucratic inefficiencies are no excuse to negatively impact our Veterans’ financial livelihoods.
School Choice Week:
This week, we celebrated National School Choice Week, a movement that seeks to recognize not only traditional K-12 public schooling, but innovative and advanced options for all students, like public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Children should not have to be subjected to failing schools simply because of where they reside. Parents should have the option to send their children to the school in which they believe will give their kids the greatest chance for success, whether that be a thriving public school with exceptional teachers or a variety of other options. I stand in defense of School Choice because competition serves the American education system well. Our future leaders of the next generations deserve choice, competition, and innovation in attaining the best possible education. We must put parents back in the driver’s seat, which is what Governor Youngkin is fighting for in Virginia and I’m fighting for in Washington.
Justice Breyer:
On Wednesday, Justice Stephen Breyer announced that he would be stepping down from the Supreme Court sometime this summer. As nominees begin to be discussed, I urge President Biden to appoint a textualist or originalist to the bench who will serve as a good steward for the Constitution and for the rights of American citizens. The Constitution of the United States has made this country the longest-lasting Democratic-Republic in history, and the American people deserve a Justice who respects our founding documents.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents with any issues they may have with a Federal agency, as well as hear folks’ concerns regarding legislative matters. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Amherst, Front Royal, and Elkton. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 147.8 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 194.6 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 29.9%, down from 33.3% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Washington D.C.
2443 Rayburn HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-5431
Harrisonburg Office
70 N Mason St
Suite 110
Harrisonburg, VA 22802
Phone: (540) 432-2391
Lynchburg Office
916 Main St
Suite 300
Lynchburg, VA 24504
Phone: (434) 845-8306
Roanoke Office
10 Franklin Rd SE
Suite 510
Roanoke, VA 24011
Phone: (540) 857-2672
Staunton Office
117 S Lewis St
Suite 215
Staunton, VA 24401
Phone: (540) 885-3861
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine announce $19,962,161 in funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System
WASHINGTON (January 26, 2022) U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $19,962,161 in funding for the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) to help further connect Virginia’s Appalachian region to national Interstates. The funding, awarded through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) in coordination with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law negotiated by Sen. Warner and supported by Sen. Kaine.
“We are pleased to see these infrastructure dollars headed to Virginia, where they’ll help further connect Appalachian communities and maximize economic opportunity in the region,” said the Senators. “We’re proud that the bipartisan infrastructure law is dedicating the resources needed to advance this crucial development project.”
The ADHS is a 3,090-mile network of highways linking the Appalachian region to national Interstates, which provide access to regional and national markets, contributing to growth opportunities and improved access in Appalachia. The bipartisan infrastructure law represents the first sustained, robust, and dedicated support for the system in a decade, since funding for ADHS was not provided by Congress from 2012 to 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, Virginia’s ADHS corridors consist of 204.6 miles, with 192.2 miles currently eligible for funding. The estimated cost to complete Virginia’s ADHS corridors is $440.5 million – $172.9 for Corridor H, which runs from the West Virginia State line to I-81 at Strasburg, and $267.6 million for Corridor Q, which runs from Breaks Interstate Park at the Kentucky State line to I-81 at Christiansburg. Corridor B, which runs from Weber City at the Tennessee State line to the State line near Jenkins, Kentucky, is currently complete.
ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Since 1965, ARC has invested $4.5 billion in approximately 28,000 economic development projects across Appalachia, attracting over $10 billion in matching project funds.
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 39%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
36/21°F
36/21°F