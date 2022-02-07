Uncategorized
Warner Weekly Wrap-Up: Yet ANOTHER Infrastructure Week
Since the Senate was in recess last week, we’ll be catching you up on two weeks of action. Sen. Warner was once again traveling around the Commonwealth today, visiting a bridge that will be eligible for funding under the bipartisan infrastructure law he negotiated. He also met with constituents at a summit for women in business and a Black-owned restaurant’s lunch.
With the Senate back in session this week, Sen. Warner took on a lot: seeking accountability and improvements from federal agencies including the IRS; getting briefed on developing situations in Virginia, Ukraine, and Syria; voting on several nominations; and making statements on AHIs, threats against HBCUs, and more.
There’s a lot to talk about, so let’s get into it:
INTERNATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ABOUNDS
From Ukraine to Syria to AHI reports, it was a busy week for the intelligence community. Sen. Warner continues to get briefings on the situation in Ukraine and spoke on national TV twice this week about the developments.
In regards to Ukraine and also domestically, Sen. Warner continues to be vigilant about the possibility of cyberattacks and their potentially destructive impacts. He praised DHS for their rollout of the Safety Review Board this week, saying,
“It’s only a matter of when, not if, we face another widespread cyber breach that threatens our national security. I was glad to see this NTSB-like function included in the President’s May 2020 executive order on cybersecurity, and this is a good first step to establishing such a capability. I look forward to monitoring how this board develops over the coming months.”
In another positive development for the international community, Sen. Warner announced a big piece of exciting news this week. Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) concluded their efforts in Virginia and all Afghan refugees have been successfully resettled from the three military bases temporarily housing them! He tweeted a statement of gratitude for all the many individuals and organizations involved. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sen. Warner volunteered alongside U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and the President of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services, two organizations that have been active in the resettlement efforts.
News also broke this week that the Biden administration authorized a raid in Syria to assassinate the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Sen. Warner sent the following tweet addressing the incident:
Finally, he continues to monitor the intelligence surrounding AHIs. Since 2016 more than 1000 intelligence, diplomatic and military personnel have reported a constellation of troubling and mysterious health ailments, including brain injuries. As the leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Warner has been working to get to the bottom of these cases, known as AHIs or Havana syndrome, many of which have required significant medical treatment.
This week, a panel of experts convened by the Biden administration affirmed that radio waves or some other directed energy likely caused some cases of Havana syndrome. Sen. Warner, a co-sponsor on a bill to address this issue, released a statement this week reaffirming his commitment to listening to the expertise of those studying the issue and supporting the care of those that have been affected.
DOMESTIC THREATS
In addition to his work in the global intelligence community, Sen. Warner also remains laser-focused on monitoring threats domestically. This week he was briefed on two developing situations: first, the tragic murder of Officers Painter and Jefferson on the Bridgewater College campus. He offered condolences to the community and honored the lives of the men.
Additionally, he’s been monitoring and expressing grave concern over the bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). He wrote,
“I am deeply disturbed by the bomb threats that have been made against more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities. These acts of attempted terror, issued as we enter Black History Month, underscore the alarming reality that racially-motivated violence and extremism is on the rise across the country. Although at this time no explosive devices have been found, the FBI and their local law enforcement partners are taking these hate crimes extremely seriously. As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I have requested and expect to receive a briefing at the appropriate time, and I remain committed to combatting extremism and hate violence in all of its forms.”
CUTTING RED TAPE
Sen. Warner knows if there’s one thing Virginians love, it’s federal bureaucracy. Just kidding. That’s why he has spent the last couple of weeks staying on top of issues with Amtrak, Social Security, and the IRS so Virginians can worry less about dealing with red tape and more about accessing their benefits and services.
A few weeks ago, he joined with Sen. Kaine to demand accountability after Amtrak left passengers stranded and without communication during the winter storms. As a result of that effort, he received a briefing from Amtrak this week where they admitted to critical mistakes. You can read more about their meeting here, but even with this development, Sen. Warner has pledged to continue monitoring their response during severe weather.
He’s also pressing hard on the IRS to deal with a backlog of tax returns, addressing the issue on a variety of fronts. On Jan. 24, he reached out to Treasury Secretary Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig. He redoubled his efforts by Jan. 31, joining a bipartisan, bicameral letter that pressures the IRS to provide penalty relief amid their own delays, and he also continues to give interviews on the topic. He wrote,
“Persistent delays harm taxpayers who are waiting for their returns to process – often those who need their refunds most – and the agency has an obligation to implement a clear plan that alleviates this backlog while avoiding major delays for the processing of filed returns during the 2021 tax filing season.”
Click here to see his interview with CBS 19 on IRS backlogs.
And it isn’t just Amtrak and the IRS – in the last two weeks, Sen. Warner has also joined in efforts to advocate for improvements to Social Security’s field offices and services and has pushed on the Department of Defense to make sure that they’re providing adequate housing for service members. He will keep advocating to make sure federal services are navigable, equitable, and accessible for all.
THE PICTURE OF HEALTH
Before and during the pandemic, Sen. Warner has always pushed for better health care services for ALL Virginians. That’s why he advocated for better access to telehealth services this week alongside a bipartisan group of representatives.
And last week, he joined an effort that has already produced results – after requesting that Medicare cover the expense of at-home tests, they announced the decision to do just that. This is good news for Virginians looking for more resources as we continue to fight COVID.
On a personal note, Sen. Warner shared reflections on some of his own interactions with the health care system this week on the anniversary of his mother’s birthday. He wrote about her battle with Alzheimer’s and how it’s continued to shape him as a lawmaker in his efforts to produce meaningful reform to the health care system.
RUN IT BACK: INFRASTRUCTURE EDITION
Take me home, country roads! Last week, Sen. Warner announced $20 million for the Appalachian Development Highway System, which will go towards helping connect Appalachia to larger interstates. WJHL produced a great segment on the ways that this money – combined with the money to expand broadband – is making huge strides in connecting all parts of the Commonwealth.
Sen. Warner has also shared graphics showing the extent of bridges in Virginia in poor condition.
GRAB BAG
HEAR YE HEAR YE: Sen. Warner participated in hearings for key Fed nominees Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook, and Philip Jefferson and released a statement supporting their confirmation.
FINANCE FOR FLOYD: Sen. Warner announced Floyd County is getting another round of funding for the Floyd Regional Commerce Center – nearly $1 million to support a access road, an industrial cul-de-sac, and a pedestrian and bike path that will stimulate economic growth and support the creation of an estimated 130 new jobs in the region.
JUSTICE IS SERVED: After Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, Sen. Warner offered congratulations and gratitude, and he pledged to carefully vet his successor.
BETTER COMPETITION THAN THE OLYMPICS: Sen. Warner weighed in on the House introduction of the America COMPETES Act, stressing the need for America to accelerate its ability to produce semiconductors.
WEEK AHEAD
Next week, the Senate will be in session and may take action on a Russian sanctions bill (of which Sen. Warner is a cosponsor). He is also planning on holding a remote media availability on Wednesday, Feb. 9, so stay tuned for more information on that!
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 7, 2022
It was a solemn week across the Sixth District following the devastating shooting at Bridgewater College, which resulted in the deaths of two beloved officers. Our community grieves the tragic passing of Campus Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson, who lost their lives while protecting the students for which they cared so deeply. The funeral for these heroes will take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg. Attendees are encouraged to wear “thin blue line” attire or black and blue in honor of the law enforcement officers. More information on the service can be found here.
Honoring Fallen Heroes:
I was shocked and saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Bridgewater College this past week. My prayers remain with the families of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson who were killed while protecting students on campus. Our community is forever grateful for their heroism, and their memory will not soon be forgotten. In the coming weeks, I intend to honor these brave officers’ sacrifice on the House Floor to ensure their legacy shall forever remain in the Congressional Record. I’d also like to thank the various law enforcement agencies that responded – their swift response certainly prevented even greater loss of life.
Protecting Patients’ Rights:
From North Carolina, to Boston, to right here in Virginia, patients are being denied organ transplants solely based on their vaccination status. It’s unimaginable that a health care facility in the United States would deny American citizens life-saving medical treatment on the condition of being vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s why I introduced the Stop Arduous Vaccine Enforcement (SAVE) Act, which would prohibit this kind of discrimination by organ transplant centers. This legislation is not anti-vaccine, it’s about making sure individuals get the treatment they need. The SAVE Act is also being supported by health care organizations like the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Read more about the bill here.
Securing our Homeland:
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently announced that they had lost track of 47,705 illegal aliens who were conditionally released from custody with a Notice to Report but failed to check in with authorities between March and August of 2021. These reports prompted me to write a letter to ICE demanding accountability and information, and I was pleased to be joined by 80 of my colleagues in doing so. Catch and Release was a failure during the Obama Administration and is once again failing under President Biden. Those who unlawfully cross our border should be detained and deported, not released into the interior of our country on an unenforceable promise to reappear. It is nothing short of reckless for the Biden Administration to lose track of nearly 48,000 illegal aliens. Catch and Release make Americans less safe, and the program must be halted immediately. Read the full letter here.
Conceding to China:
Partisanship was once again the rule of the day as Speaker Pelosi jammed through a massive messaging bill that prioritizes Democrats’ radical socialist agenda and ignores the serious challenges our country is facing in regard to China. Despite being branded as legislation to compete with China, the bill failed to address the growing threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and was instead a grab bag of handouts and irresponsible expansions of government subsidies.
- Authorizes $8 billion for the Green Climate Fund, a U.N. slush fund that has already sent $100 million to the Chinese Communist Party.
- Creates “Climate Change Officers” within the Foreign Service, weakening our diplomats’ focus on core U.S. national interests.
- Fails to include numerous recommendations from the House China Task Force that would more directly counter China’s malign influence in the U.S. and abroad.
- Attempts to cover up for the Biden Administration’s giveaway of $40 billion in no-strings-attached IMF money to the CCP last spring, and their support for an additional $130 billion last summer.
- Includes a $45 billion slush fund prioritizing labor unions and other political allies of the Biden administration.
- Fails to hold China accountable for its role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing “Sarge” Mayne:
This week, I took to the House Floor to honor the legacy of Master Sergeant Robert Mayne, who impacted the lives of countless Lynchburg students throughout his nearly 40-year career at E.C. Glass High School. “Sarge,” as he was known to those close to him, joined the military in 1941 and served as a tail gunner in the Martin B-26 Bomber where he flew 70 combat missions, many of which were over France during the Normandy invasion. After more than 27 years of service, he retired from active duty in 1968. That same year, Sarge joined E.C. Glass to teach and lead the school’s newly-formed Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Following the spearheading of the J.R.O.T.C. Program for twenty years, he continued his work at the high school for another 19 as a special education teacher and as an assistant to school administrators. Even after retiring in 2007, Sarge continued to serve as a role model, sharing his experiences with students. Master Sergeant Robert Mayne passed away last week at the age of 98, and our community mourns his loss and thanks to him for his service.
Chatting with Students:
Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine to meet with students across the Sixth District. As they prepare for the next steps in their lives, I wish to instill in them the importance of service to others. This week, I visited Lylburn Downing Middle School in Lexington and enjoyed discussing the legislative process with civics classes. While there, I handed out pocket Constitutions and spoke of the importance this founding document plays in our everyday lives. I look forward to meeting with even more students in the weeks to come.
Mobile Office Hours:
Virginia’s Sixth District stretches more than 150 miles from Strasburg in the north to Roanoke in the south. While I have four District offices throughout our region in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Roanoke, and Lynchburg, my goal has always been to make myself and my staff as accessible as possible to folks in the Sixth District. For that reason, my staff regularly hold Mobile Office Hours throughout the District to assist residents who don’t live near district offices with any issues they may have with a Federal agency, as well as hear folks’ concerns regarding legislative matters. This coming week, my staff will hold Mobile Office Hours in Luray, Fincastle, Warm Springs, and Monterey. For more information, please visit my website here.
COVID-19 Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 95.7 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 130 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 25.2%, down from 27.7% from last week. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark (1947 – 2022)
Rev. Ronnie L Rivenbark, 74, of Mount Jackson, Virginia, passed January 25, 2022, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, Virginia.
Services will be held at a later date.
Ronnie was born May 23, 1947, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Thomas W. Rivenbark and Nancy L. Rivenbark Kirkland.
Ronnie graduated from Warren County High School Class of 1966. Ronnie was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. He was a paid firefighter for the U.S. Government at Mount Weather, Fort A.P. Hill, and Vint Hill.
After his firefighter career, he went back to college and became a Methodist minister. He served at various churches until his retirement. He retired to Florida to enjoy nature and what life had to offer. He moved back to Virginia in May of 2019 to be with his children. He will be greatly missed by his family and numerous friends, but we know he is at home with our Lord and Savior.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife, Rose Rivenbark; one daughter, Cory A. Getz and husband Barry of Mount Jackson; one son, Anthony C. Rivenbark of New Market; two grandchildren, Zachary M. Rivenbark and wife Nikki of Strasburg and Matthew L. Seal of Strasburg; and great-granddaughter, Ruby Patricia Rivenbark of Strasburg. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, his beloved fur babies, and his fur grandbabies.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Essie C. Rivenbark; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Janie Turner; and his parents.
The Cracked Acorn: Silence
A fellow lady employee had a severe hearing loss. When she got married and the children came along, she had to resort to an aid to hear the children at night in their bedroom. She was so adapted to silence that the least sound now kept her awake; she could hear all the noises of the household and of the neighborhood.
We live in a noisy and busy world. Places that promise peace and quiet are almost nonexistent. Out of the turmoil of “Why can’t we pray in the public schools” has come “the moment of silence.” I am all for it. But it cannot last since silence is defined by the absence of speech or an agreement not to speak. We are warned that this interferes with our country’s right to free speech. One poll brought out that it was “cool”, it brought into the school a sense of unity among the students, and that it was a good time to reflect on nice things. Those against the “moment” say that it is an open playing field to spread religion during the silence and to bring their own materials that could conflict with school policy. If prayer in any form is allowed on school grounds, then all persuasion groups must be allowed to pray in their own ways at some time during the day. We worship God but we find out that to some it is not the same God. What happened to ONE NATION UNDER ONE GOD?
Paul tried to reason with the Greeks on Mars Hill(Acts 17:22-31), drawing their attention to their noted “unknown God.” If I have fallen off my soapbox and can’t get up it is because the “moment of silence” is really a speeding bullet deflected into the public school system which should have stayed in our homes. If we had turned off the TVs and stereo systems and enjoyed the “silence” with our families this would never have become a national issue.
“To sit silently takes a lifetime to learn. It seems that only the old are able to sit next to one another and not say anything and still feel content. The young must break the silence. Silence is pure and holy. It draws people together because only those who are comfortable with each other can sit without speaking. This is a great paradox.” from The Notebook
and I leave you with:
Hello darkness, my old friend
Narrow streets of cobblestone
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of “silence”
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of “silence”
In restless dreams, I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of “silence” (1964 – Simon & Garfunkel)
Snow Island: The open-air holiday cinema
It was outdoor movie night on Snow Island, and the city was screening the premiere of The Distracted Santa Claus, a new animated film by a world-renowned local director. Families unfolded their camp chairs and gathered around heated lamps that were set up on the soccer field to keep everybody warm. With their chairs lined up, twins Orion and Capella wrapped themselves in the large blankets handed to them by their parents.
“Dad, can we please have some popcorn?” the little girl asked.
“And some hot chocolate?” her brother added.
“Good idea, kids. I’ll go get us some. Do you want anything, Audrey?” Patrick asked, turning to his wife.
“A coffee, please.”
“Hurry up, Dad, or you’ll miss the beginning,” Orion called out as his father headed toward the concession stand.
There was no need to worry, though. Patrick returned with their snacks long before the movie started. In fact, the screen still hadn’t turned on by the time the kids finished their popcorn.
“I wonder what’s taking so long,” Audrey said.
“Yes, this is odd,” Patrick said. “And people are starting to get impatient.”
“We could go see the technician and find out what’s going on,” Capella suggested.
“Yes, his hut is nearby,” Orion added. “I can see it from here.”
“Alright, but go straight there and don’t take any detours on the way back,” their mother instructed.
When they arrived at the hut, the two children knocked on the door, but there was no answer. Since the door was unlocked, they opened it. To their surprise, they saw David, the technician, snoring away in his chair instead of operating the projector.
The twins called out his name and shook him, first gently then more vigorously, but nothing worked. David was still asleep.
“He’s so tired that it’s impossible to wake him up,” Capella exclaimed. “But how else can we get the movie started?”
“Follow me,” her brother replied.
With his sister right on his heels, Orion headed toward the nearest family. He quickly explained that the technician was sound asleep in his chair.
“Poor David,” said the mother with a sigh. “I don’t know how he gets any rest taking care of four children under the age of 10 all by himself.”
“I’m pretty good with electronics,” chi¬med in the girl beside her. “Go back to your seats, I’ll take care of everything.”
“Thank you,” the twins replied in unison.
As the crowd began to grumble more and more, Orion and Capella returned to their seats and recounted the story to their parents.
“Let’s hope this teenager knows what she’s doing,” Patrick said.
At that moment, the screen finally lit up and the opening credits appeared. The audience burst into thunderous applause.
“It looks like it,” Capella enthused.
“Well done, kids,» Audrey said.
The much-anticipated film, both funny and heartwarming, was a hit. Thanks to the twins and their invaluable ally, the outdoor movie night was a success — despite a bit of a sleepy start!
As for David, who woke up just in time to see the final scene, he went home feeling more rested than he had in years.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
De-clutter for Christmas; cut stress
Your bedroom closet is already full. Your fridge and cabinets don’t have a lot of room to spare, and neither do your storage closets. And it isn’t even Christmas yet — once the gifts, decorations, extra food, new holiday outfits, and all the other assorted stuff comes inside, you’ll be overwhelmed, just like you are every year.
If this sounds like you, consider giving yourself an early gift: A pre-Christmas de-clutter, to help you prioritize the items you value, make space for new things, and cut back on stress so you can enjoy the things that really matter.
* Check your stash of Christmas decorations. Separate the things you haven’t used in a few years and donate them to a thrift shop for other families to enjoy.
* Walk through the public areas of your house — living room, dining room, foyer, hallways — and pick out any decor items or small furniture that you don’t love anymore. If you’d rather see an empty space, chuck it.
* Declutter your furniture. Do you really need those worn-out throw pillows with all the coffee stains?
* Work with your kids to sort through old toys and get rid of the ones they don’t play with anymore. If they need a little motivation, explain that it’s so they have plenty of room for this year’s gifts.
* Hit the kitchen and be absolutely ruthless. Toss expired foods, old water bottles or cheap plastic cups, cookware that you never use, or that box of old dishes that you don’t have room for.
* Set priorities carefully for the rooms you’ll spend the most time in and accommodate the activities you’ve planned. The most important thing about the holidays is sharing them with the people we care about, so if you don’t have the time or energy to hit every room, don’t kick yourself. Do what you can, congratulate yourself for a job well done, and enjoy the things that truly matter.
