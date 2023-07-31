Warner’s Whirlwind Week: Defense, Tech Policy, and Local Progress

Sen. Warner takes charge with a suite of comprehensive bills and initiatives.

From the bustling chambers of the Senate to the local racetracks of Virginia, Senator Warner has had a jam-packed week. Whether addressing national security, advocating for the responsible use of AI, or introducing major tech policies, the Senator’s actions have underscored his commitment to the people of Virginia and the nation at large.

1. Bolstering Defense:

This week saw Sen. Warner front and center in the passage of the annual defense bill. The Senate-approved version promises a 5.2% pay raise for military members and a whopping $16.7 billion for military construction. It emphasizes various pivotal matters like authorizing the Navy to procure Virginia-class submarines and a comprehensive review of the Navy’s efforts on mental health. Notably, the bill also includes the Warner-authored SECURE IT Act, designed to fortify U.S. election infrastructure.

After the Senate’s passage, Warner stated, “I’m pleased to see the Senate move forward on a defense bill that provides…resources needed to preserve our national security.” A final version, reconciled between Senate and House variants, awaits to be presented to the President.

2. Tech Policy Enhancement:

In his commitment to creating a safer online space, Senator Warner introduced the DETOUR Act, targeting manipulative design tricks known as “dark patterns,” which deceive users into sharing personal data. In his words, “Dark patterns…make user experience worse, and data less secure. The DETOUR Act will end this practice…”

Simultaneously, the ACCESS Act was introduced, aiming to regulate social media companies, enabling users to shift their data across platforms effortlessly. This, Warner believes, will foster innovation and provide consumers more power.

3. Revving Up the Engines in Virginia:

Local racetracks stand to gain clarity on their tax obligations, thanks to Sen. Warner’s new legislation. It aspires to cement the current tax code definition, ensuring reduced tax outlays for these venues. Warner highlighted its significance, stating it’s a “simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments…”

4. Grab Bag:

From introducing the Chesapeake Bay SEEE Act, aimed at revitalizing the Bay Watershed, to championing prescription drug price regulation and rallying for Springfield as the ideal location for the new FBI headquarters, Sen. Warner’s endeavors echo his dedication to varied facets of public interest.

As the Senate heads into its August recess, one thing is clear – Sen. Warner is poised to leverage this time to connect with his constituents further. With such an eventful week behind him, Virginia and the nation keenly await his future endeavors.