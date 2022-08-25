Opinion
Warning from the Late Reverend Billy Graham
After a series of recent opinions and local news articles, I felt it was important to look at where we are as a community and how one’s faith has been weaponized by the local political environment.
Rev. Billy Graham publicly warned against the prospect of religious figures becoming too attached to a political stance. The elder Graham was quoted to say:
“I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form. It would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”
The context of that quote was taken from the February 1st, 1981, the cover story in Parade magazine, part of Billy Graham’s account of conversations with fellow Reverend Jerry Falwell, who, at the time, helmed the conservative political group, The Moral Majority. Graham said:
“I told him to preach the Gospel. That’s our calling. I want to preserve the purity of the Gospel and the freedom of religion in America. I don’t want to see religious bigotry in any form. Liberals organized in the ’60s, and conservatives certainly have a right to organize in the ’80s, but it would disturb me if there was a wedding between the religious fundamentalists and the political right. The hard right has no interest in religion except to manipulate it.”
In the story, Graham admitted that he no longer thought of communists as “disciples of Lucifer,” contrary to his own rhetoric from earlier in his career. He also cast himself as having no part of Falwell’s organization, which became a key conservative constituency before dissolving in 1989. To that end he is quoted as having said:
“It would be unfortunate if people got the impression all evangelists belong to that group. The majority do not. I don’t wish to be identified with them. I’m for morality. But morality goes beyond sex to human freedom and social justice. We as clergy know so very little to speak out with such authority on the Panama Canal or superiority of armaments. Evangelists can’t be closely identified with any particular party or person. We have to stand in the middle to preach to all people, right and left. I haven’t been faithful to my own advice in the past. I will be in the future.”
Though the elder Graham had a cordial relationship with several U.S. presidents spanning decades, he told Christianity Today in 2011 that, given the chance to do anything differently in his life, “I also would have steered clear of politics.”
Together, as a community, we should carry Billy Graham’s wisdom and message forward. As our founding fathers intended in crafting the First Amendment, let’s keep religion out of politics and vice versa. Let’s live by Billy Graham’s values instead of trendy labels.
Michael Graham
Front Royal
Opinion
Trump’s Inflation
Once again, President Donald Trump criticized the Biden Administration for the record consumer price increases Americans are now paying. His remarks followed up on his July 4th speech in Wyoming, where he lamented about the state of the nation: “I know it’s not looking good for our Country right now, with a major War raging out of control in Europe, the Highest Inflation in memory, the worst 6 month Stock Market in History, the highest energy prices ever.” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/heres-what-trump-says-inflation-would-be-if-he-were-still-president
In his most recent campaign rally for GOP hopeful Kari Lake, Trump lambasted President Biden for creating the “worst inflation in 47 years” https://www.zerohedge.com/political/trump-blasts-biden-over-soaring-prices-says-true-inflation-rate-much-much-higher-91 and for his “war on American energy” which Trump believes has contributed to the record hike in fuel prices.
The former president boasted that had he been re-elected, “none of these terrible events would have happened.” He reassured his audience “not to worry” and that “we will make America great again.”
As with all of his post-presidential rallies, Trump’s criticism of the Biden regime comes with touting his own accomplishments as chief executive. Most of these claims are so outrageous they damage or totally negate his critique of Biden’s policies and make Trump sound like a fool.
Take, for instance, his rally in Arizona for Kari Lake, where he had the audacity to say that under his watch, the country “had the greatest economy in the history of the world with no inflation.” [!] Such nonsense needs no comment.
Like his boasts about the economy, the former president deftly left out his Administration’s role in the drastic rise in prices that Americans are currently suffering from.
First, however, the meaning of “inflation” should be explained.
Inflation, properly defined as it was understood until the present era, meant an expansion of the money supply. “Deflation,” its opposite, is a decrease in the money supply. The rise or fall in prices – usually a rise in producer and consumer prices – is a consequence of the expansion or contraction of the money supply. Once understood, the rampant rise in prices in America and throughout the world has been the result of the increase in the money supply not only by the Federal Reserve but all central banks.
Another important tenet of monetary theory long since forgotten has been the notion of a “lagging indicator.” Between the expansion of the money supply – inflation – and the resultant increase in prices, there is often a lag that could take months or years to appear.
The increase in consumer and producer prices is due to the dramatic explosion of money and credit which took place during the Trump Administration not only in response to the scamdemic, but in the years leading up to it. In fact, the plandemic was a convenient excuse to inject massive liquidity into a system that began to hemorrhage in September 2019. In the early months of 2020, the markets began to implode before the unnecessary lockdowns as the air came out of the financial bubble. This has been ignored by the financial press and Trump himself.
Before the covid hysteria, Trump had repeatedly lobbied for “cheap” money, calling for a renewal of “Quantitative Easing” (QE), reduction in interest rates, and he even spoke about “negative” rates. The former president threatened to fire Jerome Powell, whom he had picked to head the Federal Reserve, for not reducing interest rates far enough. Trump complained that President Obama benefitted from the Fed’s accommodative monetary policy and wanted similar treatment to keep the financial bubble going.
Trump’s fiscal policy was also highly inflationary as he ran record deficits long before covid. His tax cuts and failure to cut government spending led to greater government borrowing, which the Fed was forced to monetize. Trump was on pace, well before the 2020 lockdowns, to spend more money in four years than Obama spent in his two terms. By 2019, the deficit had grown to $1 trillion dollars, up $205 billion, 26 percent from 2018. https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/10/25/us-deficit-hit-billion-marking-nearly-percent-increase-during-trump-era/
Again, all before covid had begun.
It was the Trump Administration’s wrongheaded response to the coronavirus, which is largely responsible for the rising prices of today. If the lockdowns were necessary (which a growing number of officials now admit they were not), the proper policy would have been to reduce the money supply (and government spending in general) since the lockdowns reduced production, meaning less goods and employment. The massive increase in the Fed’s balance sheet from $4 trillion to some $9 trillion meant more money “chasing fewer goods” causing the prices of the available goods to increase – some dramatically.
What was needed was a reduction in consumer spending since there were less goods being produced with the lockdowns. Less demand would have offset the reduction in supply and would have kept prices from spiraling.
Instead, Trump – as did his successor – following the doctrines of Lord Keynes, attempted to maintain aggregate demand at pre-covid levels and sent out stimulus checks even to those still employed. While the money given out to American workers pales in comparison to the massive transfer of wealth to politically-favorite corporations, big business, and the expansion of the government itself, the propping up of aggregate demand led to supply chain shortages.
Trump is not alone in his ignorance of economics. His handlers, economic advisors, and the vast majority of his loyal supporters do not understand what took place under his administration. The current financial mess can be laid at his – and the Federal Reserve’s – feet. To be fair, his predecessor, Barrack Obama, is also liable.
The “inflation” and now recession, which the country is suffering through, cannot be fully attributed to the Biden Administration, although it has added to the crisis with more profligate spending.
The remedy for the current mess is not the re-election of a very flawed former president who does not understand the problem at hand and, throughout his term, was constantly outfoxed by the Swamp that he was elected to drain. The solution is a return to sound money, the abolition of central banking, and the allowance for the necessary cleansing of the financial bubble. Until a presidential contender speaks in these terms, America’s financial woes will continue.
James P. Philbin
Adjunct Professor Northern Virginia Community College
Opinion
Speak, Candidates for public office
A critical element of a properly functioning democracy is an informed citizenry. You can’t vote for somebody unless you know what they stand for. Otherwise, you could just be shooting yourself in the foot.
An article in Friday’s Washington Post claims that, in certain locales around the country, Republican politicians are avoiding the public eye: They’re not holding public events, they’re avoiding interviews by the media, and they’re taking a low profile on important issues—all because they are concerned about having certain of their views brought under public scrutiny. Case in point: our congressional representative Ben Cline reportedly has refused for some months to debate Jennifer Lewis, his Democratic opponent.
While incumbents like Mr. Cline may assert that their positions are a matter of public record, they should be held to account to address the issues of the day in public, in an appropriate forum. Whether Democrat or Republican, they have a solemn duty to stand before us, with all their baggage — so we can know what they stand for today, not only in the past. Debates between Mr. Cline and Ms. Lewis would be most informative.
DJ Murphy
Fishersville, VA
Opinion
Bearing False Witness
I read Mr. Heise’s fascinating opinion piece “Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people.” I’m all for a good debate with anyone wishing to engage in civil discourse. Sadly, Mr. Heise seems to be of the opinion that anyone who doesn’t agree with his perceived scare tactics, and bizarre interpretation of the Word of God, is a “Marxist, CRT advocate, hates our Founding Fathers, and thinks that evil is actually good” (taken directly from Mr. Heise’s comments). This common Republican approach from Mr. Heise (and others) to try and monopolize and dictate who is a conservative is one thing. Making a mockery out of my faith for political gain (some would even suggest the “true” God of some, certainly not all, within the Republican Party, itself) is not gonna fly! Let the tables in the temple fly, Jesus – I’ll forget about my poor back to help you, personally!!!!!!
Let’s start with Mr. Heise’s impression that the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans advocates that anyone who disagrees with Paul is an “evil person attempting to sway others.” I guess this would make the Jewish Carpenter from Nazareth (you know, that dude named Yeshua “Jesus”) a Marxist, Socialist, and evil person as well, given the gaggle of evil he surrounded himself with in his initial twelve disciples (murderers, thieves, etc.), not to mention the prostitutes. The thought that my saviour would take these twelve (and countless others, to include myself) and help them become beautiful human beings to preach love, kindness, forgiveness, and (yes) accountability was indicative of a real man, who led by example, not just hollow words. Instead of “bearing false witness against his neighbor” (Exodus 20:16), Jesus chose to “Do Unto Others, as he would have done unto himself” (Luke 6:31). What a cool dude!!
To state that the Warren County School Board has only one true conservative is laughable. The Republican Party of Warren County endorsed lifelong Warren County resident, Conservative (and lifelong educator) Dr. Antoinette Funk in the last election, only to see far-right extremist advocates endorse their own candidate, as (apparently) Dr. Funk was not far enough right (or religious) for them, and would not allow herself to be dictated to by these far-right extremists (WAY TO GO, DR. FUNK!!!!).
The Word of God clearly states (in both Exodus (20:2) and Deuteronomy (5:6): “Thou shalt have no other Gods before me.” The great author C. S. Lewis opined (Screwtape Letters): “There are two equal, yet opposite errors into which we fall about the devils. One is to disbelieve in their existence. The other is to believe, yet possess an unhealthy interest in them.” I would strongly advise my fellow Conservatives (especially my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ) to flee the God of politics, political parties, divisiveness, and even your church – if they are using their building and/or leaders as a means for political persuasion – as it is way too easy and convenient to allow an ideal in a building forwarded by the loudest people within said building, and even (dare I say) a religion, itself, to become your true God, as opposed to the life example of a humble and simple man. A man who wore tattered clothing (not suits and ties), sandals (not expensive shiny shoes), stood on a hillside and said: “Hey, who’s hungry?!; died for our sins, and encouraged us to “search the scriptures” (John 5:39), do our own homework, and follow the words of the apostle Paul himself (2 Timothy 4:3): “For the time will come when people will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.”
Beware, citizens of Warren County – those sample ballots are coming your way!!!!
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
Opinion
Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people
Years ago, I did handyman jobs and saw an ad to fix up a property using sweat equity with other Christians. My new wife and I visited and met a young man outside an apartment. He said he with other Christians were trying to fix the place, but he told me that these Christians were always praying and singing but not doing the work. His last comment was, “They are so heavenly minded that they are no earthly good.”
Romans 13 talks about submitting to authorities. The Constitution is the Law of our Land, and people are the governing authorities: not a Roman Dictator. We, the people, are to meet out good to those who do good and wrath to those who do wrong. Nature abhors a vacuum, though; if good people do not run for office, then evil people or those easily swayed will. And that’s what happened.
It is easier to work at your job, raise children and hope others run for elected office and do what is right. But it is now apparent that around the country and in Virginia people who believe in Marxist ideology, CRT and who hate our Founding Fathers have been elected and turned what use to be evil and call it good.
People in Virginia woke up, elected Younkin, and took over the House of Delegates. But you would be mistaken if you thought that put the stake into CRT and WOK ideology in our schools.
Warren County only has one true conservative School Board member (Melanie Salins), and she gets outvoted on principled issues. We need two more conservative members on the School Board, and we just happen to have two seats up for election in 2023. If you live in Shenandoah or the South River District, please consider running for the School Board. Anyone can run.
If you are a conservative and decide to run, come talk to the Warren County Republican Committee. Once WCRC has committed to a person, that person does not have to campaign: the WCRC will do that for them. The person just has to commit to fighting for conservative values and parental rights in the schools.
Don’t leave the work to others and become so heavenly-minded that you are no earthly good.
Steve Heise
Warren County Republican Search Committee
Opinion
Commentary, Part 2: Melanie Salins – a master of irony in accusations of a lack of truth in reporting
I concluded Part 1 of this rebuttal of Warren County School Board member Melanie Salins’ public posts questioning the truthfulness and political perspective of The Royal Examiner staff by suggesting the fact “that Publisher Mike McCool, a well-known conservative and Donald Trump supporter, and his more left-leaning editorial staff, including this one who doesn’t trust either major political party, can work together to report local news and offer individual opinions clearly labeled as such, is a strong indication our agenda is not a partisan one, but rather unity in a search for the TRUTH of local issues.”
Here I must begin by asking in contrast – is lying, either consciously or in the haphazard repeating of false information accumulated without bothering to verify its validity, a pattern with Ms. Salins, as opposed to what she dismissively terms local “leftist media”?
She begins her recent Letter to the Royal Examiner Editor reply to my VSBA membership OPINION piece with the oft-repeated lie, or perhaps we should say conservative media and Republican-circulated “alternate fact” that: “Less than a year ago the National School Board Association colluded with the Biden Administration and the FBI to deem upset parents ‘domestic terrorists’.” (See Footnote at end of this commentary regarding this contention citing the non-partisan online “FACTCHECK” website.)
Other questionable assertions made by Ms. Salins
As for Salins Letter to the Editor on our Opinion page titled “Keep control of our local schools in our local hands” in addition to that factually discredited opening, there are several other factually questionable assertions. One involves Salins claim that Warren County Public Schools is giving up its decision-making authority through membership in the VSBA. Salins writes, “The Virginia State Constitution gives supervision of the public school system to the Board of Education and supervision of local schools to the elected school boards. Nowhere does our constitution instruct locally elected representatives to hand over their thought and authority to a for-profit lobbying group such as the VSBA.”
We wondered where it was written that the VSBA asks its memberships’ boards to stop thinking for themselves or relinquish their decision-making authority for their school systems?? Royal Examiner contacted Warren County School Board Chair Kristin Pence and Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi about Salins claim of lost authority. Our first response was from Rinaldi by phone, who said that was not accurate, that individual school boards maintain decision-making authority for their own systems regardless of membership in the Virginia School Board Association. School Board Chair Pence verified that by email, stating, “The VSBA does not have authority over our votes or decisions as a school board.”
So, it would appear this alarmist claim of lost authority from continued membership in VSBA is simply not true.
Salins also cites additional costs tied to VSBA membership beyond the base $9,521.19 fee up to what she cited as a total of $35,454.99 in 2021. And while this IS true according to Pence and Rinaldi, what Salins does not note is that those costs are incurred voluntarily, apparently including by her as she has publicly cited attendance at various VSBA meetings, to access various services provided by VSBA to its membership. Rinaldi cited fees associated with participation in Webinars offered, as well as what he termed “BoardDocs” which are programs utilized for individual school board meeting agendas. Such programs involve costs wherever they are acquired from, Rinaldi noted. Those costs would likely increase, perhaps steeply initially were attorneys involved in negotiations, the school board vice-chairman observed.
This was elaborated on by Pence, who wrote of annual costs, “BoardDocs without VSBA is $12,000 versus the $10,200 we pay now.” She also cited some specific current costs, including $9,021.19 for membership, $500 in legal services, $3,000 for policy services, and the above-cited $10,200 for the BoardDocs service at a favorable comparable cost. “To my knowledge, additional costs would be from trainings and conferences for Board members and/staff – superintendent, clerk, etc,” the board chair added of a final fiscal year annual balance.
Salins concludes in her Letter to the Royal Examiner Editor that the only way to “restore” local authority to the Warren County School Board is to withdraw from the Charlottesville-based VSBA. But how do you “restore” something you have never relinquished?
And in a related theme Salins asks Warren County taxpayers “who you want to represent your values inside our schools. The local citizens you elected and have the ability to contact, the power to influence, and the right to elect or not elect again? Or do you want to give up control to a large for-profit organization that you have no ability to influence?” (Is she talking about VSBA or the State Republican Committee?)
As noted above, Warren County Public Schools and its elected school board have relinquished no decision-making authority to the VSBA. And as for Salins added assertion that “VSBA does not represent the local culture and values of the small-town Warren County taxpayers” one can only ask “does she?”
Is it that late in the socio-political game in Warren County that facts mean nothing? Have the population demographics here in recent years shifted so much to extremist ideologues that the type of disinformation Salins accuses us of, but which she seems comfortable in forwarding from her own partisan political perspective in an “alternate fact” universe, will determine the future of Warren County Public Schools?
It would seem the very soul of the community is at stake in this debate.
* FOOTNOTE: I will defer to the “Factcheck” website analysis of the Salins-forwarded angry parent-domestic terrorist claim against the Biden Justice Department:
“U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said that he couldn’t even ‘imagine a circumstance’ where ‘parents complaining’ at a school board meeting would be ‘labeled as domestic terrorism.’ Yet, several Republicans have continued to falsely claim Garland called such parents terrorists.
“The nugget of truth behind the political spin is that a letter from the National School Boards Association to Garland last fall argued some violent threats against school officials ‘could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism’ that would warrant the intervention of federal law enforcement. In his response, Garland directed his agency to review strategies to address violent threats and harassment against school boards, but he didn’t use the NSBA’s ‘terrorism’ language, for which the group later apologized.
“In that letter, the NSBA said that while it had been working with state and local law enforcement officials, it believed federal involvement was warranted as well. The Sept. 29, 2021 NSBA letter stated in part: ‘As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes. As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI …’
“To be clear, the Justice Department did not label parents ‘domestic terrorists.’ As we said, the use of the phrase originated with a Sept. 29, 2021, letter sent by the National School Boards Association, a federation of state associations that represent locally elected school board officials, to the White House seeking federal assistance to stop what it said was a growing number of threats and acts of violence against public school board members and other public school district officials — mainly over the issues of mask mandates and ‘propaganda purporting the false inclusion of critical race theory within classroom instruction and curricula’.”
(Writer’s note: Online research indicates “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) is a 40-plus year-old “academic concept” surrounding the study of historical institutional racism evolving out of the slavery era as a means to better understand and address modern-day racial prejudice and stereotyping. It has become a hot-button political issue primarily among some Republicans and conservatives who oppose it being taught in k-12 public schools nationwide. That opposition seems to surround an assertion that the type of institutional racism CRT focuses on has not survived into modern America, so its teaching is unduly critical of American culture and unfairly targets for stereotyping America’s dominant white race. Talk about irony. There has been extensive political debate about CRT in Virginia public schools. It appears that while not an official part of the state k-12 curriculum, references to it as a tool for teachers dealing with racial issues in the classroom do exist.)