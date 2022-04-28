Connect with us

Interesting Things to Know

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy still pays

Published

4 hours ago

on

There’s arguably no investor more famous than Warren Buffett. The so-called Oracle of Omaha is worth north of $100 billion, more than the market cap of Ford, Kroger, and many other big companies. Buffett is most famous for his “value investing” approach, but in recent years, some have wondered if he was perhaps falling behind the times. Still, Buffett continues to beat markets.

So what does value investing mean? Buffett looks for businesses that seem valued below their intrinsic value. This might seem like common sense. After all, isn’t the point of investing to buy low and sell high? Yet in large, liquid markets with lots of investors, it’s hard to find a good deal. Why? Because tons of professionals are busy evaluating companies, all looking for good deals.

Often, value is measured with price-to-earnings ratios and other metrics. Buffett’s strategy is to dig deeper, looking at a company’s so-called “fundamentals,” including not just measurements like revenues, but also assets such as factories, low debt levels, and various other factors.

Buffett typically avoids investments in emerging tech companies, which often offer high rewards, but also high risks. Rather than acting as a soothsayer trying to predict major future developments, Buffett hunts for businesses that appear a bit undervalued right now. He also looks for firms that could enjoy steady, predictable growth in proven markets and sectors.


With many investors preferring hot tech stocks and the like, Buffett’s investment strategy sometimes appears outdated. And yet, Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has enjoyed burgeoning stock prices in recent weeks, often beating the market. Berkshire Hathaway’s market cap has topped $700 billion, making it one of the largest companies in the world.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Interesting Things to Know

How used cooking oil is collected and recycled

Published

1 week ago

on

April 21, 2022

By

Used cooking oil should never be flushed down the sink or toilet because it can contaminate or block sewage and water treatment systems. Additionally, since vegetable oils float on water, introducing them into water¬ways can inhibit light from penetrating the surface. This prevents photosynthesis in aquatic plants and limits the amount of oxygen available to underwater animals. Therefore, collecting and recycling cooking oil is essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems.

Recycling commercial cooking oil
Restaurants, grocery stores, and other commercial food manufacturers must regularly drain and replace large quantities of cooking oil. Therefore, they store the used oil in secure tanks until it can be collected by a specialized company.

Recycling cooking oil at home
Do you often use vegetable oil when cooking at home? If so, you may need to do some research to find out which recycling companies in your area take used oil and what types and sizes of containers are accepted.

Did you know you can reuse cooking oil three to four times? Simply strain it using a fine sieve covered with a coffee filter and store it in an air-tight container in the refrigerator. Remember to keep track of how many times you’ve used it by writing on the container.


Used vegetable oils can be converted into biogas, fertilizer, biofuel, and animal feed. To recycle your used oil, find a drop-off location near you.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

Would a Pakistani person like Bob Ross? Cultural reaction videos soar in popularity

Published

1 week ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

You hear a song you love and what’s one of the first things you want to do? Share it with a friend, of course.

That’s the very human impulse that started the YouTube trend of reaction videos. In these videos, people listen to music far outside their comfort zones and supposedly for the first time. Teenage rap fans listen to Dolly Parton. Rappers listen to metal.

Reaction videos emerged about 10 years ago, according to the Economic Times, but really took hold within the last five years. These days, content has expanded to cultural reactions.

For example, the a cappella group Pentatonix has more than 660 million views of its official video of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen. By YouTube standards, this is pretty good, but not the best — Baby Shark Dance has more than 10 billion views. The Pentatonix version of the song is widely believed to be one of the top performances and is famous for its sublime harmonies. Could someone from an entirely different culture, who didn’t speak English, still appreciate the song? The answer, according to the YouTube channel Trybals is definitely yes.


The channel has a panel of about five people from small towns in Pakistan, each from different walks of life, who don’t have televisions. The channel gives their panel all sorts of different experiences and asks them to react: pizza (not so much); cheesecake (oh yes); Pop Rocks (no, they won’t explode like a bomb); Bob Ross and The Joy of Painting (who doesn’t love him?); and
Metallica (more than a million views).

Trybal is just one of the thousands of reaction channels from all parts of the globe, many of which have tens of thousands of subscribers.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How grain silos work

Published

1 week ago

on

April 19, 2022

By

Grain silos are large, cylindrical tanks used to store livestock feed and grain high in moisture content like corn and barley.

There are two main types of silos: bunker and tower. In both models, grain can be added to the silo using a grain elevator or auger through a hole in the top. The fan must be turned on as soon as there are three feet of grain in the silo. This will ensure the grain doesn’t overheat.

The temperature and humidity of the grain must be checked as soon as it’s placed in the silo. It should also be frequently recorded throughout the storage period using a moisture meter or temperature probe. Once the silo is full, the surface of the grain should be leveled with a spreader or shovel. This helps improve ventilation and stabilizes the temperature and humidity of the grain more quickly.

There’s little to no oxygen inside silos. This allows the grain and plant materials to ferment, a process that’s called ensiling. It preserves the value of the grain until it comes into contact with oxygen.


On tower silos, grain can be unloaded directly from the bottom. However, with bunker silos, you must use a loader. If you have enough space, you can open one side of the silo so livestock can help themselves to feed.

 

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

How to choose a toaster

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

Are you buying your first toaster or replacing one that’s broken? If so, there are a variety of options available on the market. Here are four things to consider when making your choice.

1. Size
Make sure you choose a toaster that fits on your counter. The size of the toaster will also dictate the number and style of the slots. For example, toasters with long, wide slots allow you to toast a variety of food items.

2. Features
If you want an appliance that does more than just toast bread, look for a toaster with additional features like a defrosting or warming mode.

3. User experience
You can make your toaster experience more enjoyable by choosing a model with convenient features like an extra-high lift lever, a crumb tray, a cool-touch exterior, a stop button, or a bagel mode.


4. Appearance
You may want a toaster that matches the look of your kitchen. However, keep in mind that stainless-steel models are generally made better than plastic ones. In fact, stainless steel is scratch-and rust-resistant and will look new for years to come.

To find a toaster that’s right for you, visit your local stores.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

What you should know about recycling batteries

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Batteries are used in many everyday items like alarm clocks, flashlights, TV remotes, and more. However, they must be recycled when they reach the end of their usable lifespan to prevent them from leaching toxic chemicals into the environment. Here’s what you should know.

How to recycle batteries
Store your used batteries in a clear container or plastic bag and take them to your local drop-off center as soon as possible. It’s also a good idea to place a piece of masking tape over the battery’s positive and negative terminals to prevent them from creating a spark.

How batteries are recycled
Before being processed at a recycling center, batteries are sorted according to their weight and interior components like nickel, alkali, lithium, and lead. Once there, the spent batteries are stripped of their metals and other elements. These components are then used to create a variety of products like silverware, pots and pans, golf clubs, concrete aggregates, and more.

Do you want to do your part to protect the environment? There are now eco-friendly batteries available for purchase. Look for them at your local stores.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Interesting Things to Know

10 signs you may need grief counseling

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

If a loved one recently passed away, you may be wondering if you need help dealing with your grief. Here are 10 signs you should reach out to a counselor or psychologist.

1. You feel overwhelmed and find it difficult to perform daily tasks.

2. You’re no longer interested in your job, studies, or social activities.

3. You feel angry or guilty.


4. You can’t concentrate.

5. Your relationships have deteriorated.

6. The pain of your loss won’t go away, even after several months of grieving.

7. You try to hide your grief from others.

8. Your eating or sleeping habits have changed.

9. You’ve developed a new addiction or are engaging in self-harm.

10. You have suicidal thoughts

If you answered yes to one or more of these statements, you should seek professional help from a counselor or psychologist. They can recommend strategies to help you better manage your grief.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
54°
Sunny
6:18am8:02pm EDT
Feels like: 50°F
Wind: 10mph NW
Humidity: 24%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 8
FriSatSun
64/32°F
68/41°F
66/50°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
30
Sat
9:00 am We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
We Plant Trees Family Fun Run @ Sky Meadows State Park
Turner Pond Entrance. Hit the trails of Sky Meadows State Park and aid the environment at the inaugural Family Fun Run hosted by local nonprofit, We Plant Trees. Time is on your side when on[...]
10:00 am DEA Drug Take Back Day – Fauquie... @ Cancer Center Parking Lot
DEA Drug Take Back Day – Fauquie... @ Cancer Center Parking Lot
Apr 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
DEA Drug Take Back Day - Fauquier County @ Cancer Center Parking Lot
Fauquier Health is proud to support National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, 10am-2pm alongside Warrenton Police Department, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont CRUSH, Mental Health Association of Fauquier County, and Chick-fil-A Warrenton. Medication[...]
10:00 am Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Apr 30 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Get Healthy Fauquier @ Remington Community Garden
Get Healthy Fauquier is a community Health Fair for Fauquier County & surrounding areas. We are a family-focused event with health information, screenings & activities for all ages. The event will be held Saturday, April[...]
12:00 pm Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
Apr 30 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Empty Bowl Supper to-go @ Honey & Hops Brew Works
The House of Hope is so pleased to offer the Empty Bowl Supper again this year as a “to-go” event. Honey & Hops Brew Works (212 E Main Street, Front Royal VA) will be our[...]
4:00 pm Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Apr 30 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Safe At Home Community Day @ Bing Crosby Stadium
Reaching Out Now will host their community baseball event in conjunction with the Front Royal Cardinals and the Logan Maiatico Foundation. The Safe At Home – Logan Series Community Day will be held on April[...]
8:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 30 @ 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
May
1
Sun
9:00 am Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opport... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 9:00 am – May 2 @ 1:00 pm
Free the Trees: Volunteer Opportunity @ Sky Meadows State Park
Lost Mountain Entrance. Dive into nature with the Loudoun & Shenandoah chapters of the Virginia Master Naturalists in a collaborative effort to free a stately red oak from the invasive plant species that surround it.[...]
9:00 am Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
May 1 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Virginia Psychic Fair 2022 @ Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge
Psychic Fair for both those who are serious and for those who are just curious. Event can be a life changing experience or just a fun time Many of the best psychics, mediums, healers, and[...]
10:00 am Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth... @ Sky Meadows State Park
May 1 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Spring Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Carriage Barn in the Historic Area. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable springtime wild edible and medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This full-day hike will cover native and[...]
May
4
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
May 4 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]