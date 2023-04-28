Local News
Warren Coalition accepting nominations for Larry M. Funk Memorial Award
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Larry M. Funk Memorial Award for Outstanding Service to Children. This award was established by the Warren Coalition in 2022 to recognize an individual whose dedication and service to the children of Warren County have made a positive impact on them.
The award is open to anyone who serves children in any way, though if it is their profession, the nominator will need to explain the way in which they go above and beyond their normal job requirements. Nominators are asked to explain the contributions made to the children and youth of Warren County, cite some specific examples, and list five outstanding qualities of the nominee.
Nominations can be made online. A panel will review the nomination packages, and the selected recipient will be presented with a plaque and $500 cash at the Warren Coalition’s Annual Membership Luncheon in late July. Nominations are due May 26, 2023.
Larry M. Funk was a member of Warren Coalition for more than 20 years, serving in a number of positions to include Vice President and President during that time. The Warren County Sheriff Department employed Larry for over 28 years, and 27 of those were as the D.A.R.E. instructor and Community Policing representative. He received many awards and recognitions from community organizations such as Kiwanis, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Warren County Sheriff Department, Warren County Board of Supervisors, and American Legion Post 53, just to name a few. His many activities included presentations at events and distribution of educational materials for the youth of Warren County. This included many bike rodeos; Warren County Fair booths; Warren Memorial Hospital annual health fair; drug awareness displays; car shows; and car seat safety checks. He coordinated and organized the annual D.A.R.E. day, which was the culmination of a year of planning for the fifth graders of Warren County Public Schools as part of the D.A.R.E education during the school year.
At his church, Larry served as an elder, assistant Sunday school superintendent, and a youth Sunday school teacher. His family recalled that he would practice his presentations for hours until he got it just the way he wanted to present it. He took great pride working with the children of the community. Students and former adult students would frequently greet him with hugs whenever they would see him. Larry’s impact was great and long lasting.
Larry was married for 38 years; the proud father of two sons; and grandfather of five grandchildren. He loved spending time with them and especially teaching them.
The recipient of the first Larry M. Funk Award for Outstanding Service to Children in Warren County, awarded in 2022, was Roger Smelzer.
Community Events
Front Royal’s 2023 Earth Day Celebration – Big Fun, Big Impact
On Saturday, April 22nd, Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) held their 2nd Annual Earth Day Celebration in downtown Front Royal. And it was certainly a big success! There was the inevitability of afternoon showers, so the exhibitors, food, animals, and the crowd all showed up early to take full advantage of a beautiful morning of sunshine.
The overarching goal of the event is to introduce our community to the myriad conservation, environmental, and/or outdoor groups and organizations that are active in our area. It is also a chance to explore the many different opportunities that exist for connecting with the great outdoors. With over 45 local groups attending, there was a full palette to choose from, including fishing and archery, the state parks, several watershed organizations, the Smithsonian, a full line-up of state agencies, the Scouts, 4-H Center, our Anti-Litter Council, and many, many more. A big handful of school groups also attended to showcase their science and environmental projects and programming.
At midday, Mayor Lori Cockrell helped lead the formal Arbor Day proclamation, celebrated with the planting of stunning red blaze maple that will perfectly accent the new pavilion in the Town Square. The Town of Front Royal has earned and maintained the designation of Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 24 years and running, and that is something to be very proud of. Our local Tree Stewards have been longtime leaders in this effort, and in celebration of Arbor Day gave away 150 tree saplings. There is so much to be said for the beauty and sense of place that come with the ongoing care and expansion of our town’s trees, gardens, and wildlife corridors.
In the spirit of continuing to grow the event a little bigger and better each year, ESAC added a few special features this time around, including native plant sales, a great lineup of food truck options, and even a full-on petting zoo for kids to interact with some incredibly friendly and fluffy animals. It was a great success to see everyone walking around with plants and tasty food! There was also a consistent crowd circling Carmine, an incredibly talented agility dog owned by Susan Brogan, who spent the morning demonstrating how to pick up litter and how to properly recycle! And for the first time this year, House of Hope integrated their Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser into the mix, and spent the day selling beautiful hand-made bowls and locally-made soups to raise money for their important mission.
And since April showers bring May flowers and the Earth was anxious to make good on its promise, everyone ran for cover when the rains blew in at about 1pm. But everyone went home in good spirits!
The ESAC committee would like to give a special shout-out to the following:
- The Town of Front Royal for their ongoing support of this event, with an emphasis on Lizi Lewis, the Town’s Community Development & Tourism Manager.
- Our Mayor, Lori Cockrell, for leading the Arbor Day celebration (and also helping plant so many trees around town!).
- Explore Art & Clay, who puts forth a tremendous amount of volunteer effort with the creation and painting of so many of the bowls for the Empty Bowl Supper fundraiser.
- Kisha, from Card My Yard, who donated the eye-catching Earth Day signage.
- Starbucks, for donating a big carafe of warm coffee to help get the day off to a good start.
Lastly, there’s no reason you can’t carry on with the Earth Day spirit each and every day of the year. Plant native plants, help do your part to keep our landscapes and watershed clean, and don’t hesitate to follow-up with one (or more!) of the organizations from the event to get more involved.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center provides tips on wildlife rescue
This season, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center expects to rescue and raise more than 1,500 orphaned baby wild animals which will be found throughout the Northern Virginia region. Not all of these babies are actually orphaned and BRWC’s hospital director, Jennifer Riley cautions would-be rescuers to consider all possibilities before bringing babies to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center and to call the Center with any concerns.
Riley explained, “Every year, well-meaning people accidentally rescue young wildlife that appears to need help but actually does not.” Here are a few examples:
Baby birds without feathers that are uninjured can be successfully put back in their nests and the parents will continue to feed them. If you can’t find the nest, or it was destroyed, there are ways to create a new nest for the babies. Call BRWC for advice with this problem. If both parents are known to be dead, then the baby birds will need to be rescued.
Fledgling baby birds do not need to be rescued. Over the spring and summer, it is common to find young birds with short feathers on the ground that can’t fly or can only fly short distances. Most fledgling songbirds will leave their nests 5-7 days before they can fly. Their parents continue to care for them while they are on the ground, so they do not need to be rescued. The parents will not return to feed their babies if they sense there are predators in the area (including people). If you see a young bird with short tail feathers on the ground that cannot fly; keep people and pets far away from the area so the parents feel safe to return and resume feeding and teaching their young.
Baby cottontails normally leave their nest at a very young age. Finding a very small cottontail does not mean it needs to be rescued. If the bunny’s ears are standing up and its body is large enough to fill the palm of your hand, it is old enough to be on its own. At this age, they will freeze in place and will generally NOT attempt to run away from you. Keep dogs indoors or leashed during this period of 1-2 weeks until the youngsters leave the area on their own.
If you or your pets have accidentally uncovered a nest of cottontails, you can cover the nest again and the mother will return to raise the babies. There are ways to cover the nest to prevent dogs from getting to it while allowing mom to access the babies. Cats should always be leashed or in catios when outdoors.
If a bird, bunny or other baby wildlife has been in a cat’s mouth, it does need to be rescued even if it doesn’t appear to be injured. Exposure to the bacteria in the saliva in the cat’s mouth will make these animals sick, and they will succumb to infection in 2-3 days if not treated with antibiotics. If a dog has come into contact with the animal, it may be best to have it assessed at the hospital. Please call if you find yourself in this situation.
Young fawns are commonly found lying quietly on the ground, without a mother in sight. This is normal. Does (mother deer) will leave fawns hidden for most of the day while they go off to browse for food. Young fawns will not move until their mother comes back for them, and will frequently let people walk right up to them. These fawns do not need to be rescued. The mother doe will not return to her fawn if she senses there are predators in the area (including people), so please do not hover around the baby. If you find a fawn that is injured, please call BRWC (540-837-9000) for help. Be aware that there are regulations prohibiting the rescue and movement of deer across county lines due to the threat of spreading Chronic Wasting Disease. If a fawn is truly orphaned, other does will likely adopt that baby. Please give this process time and do not interfere. Call the Center with any concerns.
Remember, it is always better for wild animals to remain in the wild whenever possible. If they do need to be rescued, seek professional care for these animals and never attempt to care for them yourself. Be careful not to touch them with bare hands and do not give food or water. It is against the law for the public to possess wildlife without special permits and training. If in doubt, contact the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540-837-9000 or visit the website: www.blueridgewildfectr.org.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is the only wildlife-exclusive teaching hospital in Northern Virginia.
BRWC takes in wildlife with a goal of rehabilitating them and returning them to their original habitat. Jen Riley, DVM is the hospital director of BRWC. She has advanced training in wildlife emergency stabilization and critical care. The Center assists more than 3,000 native wildlife annually and does not charge for its services. For more information, visit www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Community Events
Humane Society of Warren County hosts second ‘Dogs of War’ memorial at animal shelter May 27: regular Memorial Day ceremony follows at courthouse May 29
Memorial Day weekend in Front Royal will be a busy one, spanning two ceremonies in three days at, first, the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, 1245 Progress Drive, to salute the military’s war dogs and dogs used widely in local law enforcement (Saturday, noon, May 27), and second, at the downtown courthouse lawn (Monday, noon, May 29), where the fallen of all wars will be saluted for their service. The Monday event will be directed by U.S.Marine Lt./Col. Rob MacDougall.
At the shelter, on a plot developed by a former HSWC president, Malcolm Barr, Sr., this year’s ceremony will be focused not only on the thousands of dogs that served their country in many wars, but on law enforcement’s K-9s that may be seen working our streets and byways along with their handlers almost daily.
Barr, a military reporter in the mid-Pacific during the Vietnam war, stumbled on a military dog cemetery on the Pacific island of Guam in the 1960s, vowing then that it was time to gain more recognition, and a home life, for dogs completing, sometimes disastrously, their overseas duties. His memorial garden at the shelter was completed almost 60 years later while the military was building handsome statues honoring the dogs in various parts of the country, including Guam, and other parts of the world.
Barr said while preparing for this year’s memorial, and announcing the name Steve Herman, visiting chief of the U.S. State Department’s “Voice of America” (VOA) Washington, D.C. Bureau, as this year’s guest speaker at the Saturday ceremony, “I’m grateful to the HSWC for providing a small plot of land (across from the shelter’s main entrance) for our town’s dog memorial, a site noticeable for its life-size statue of a German shepherd “guarding” the site,” Barr said. “Also, I’m grateful to Steve for driving all this way to our small town to help recognize our war dogs and our K-9s at home.” He explained that Herman had become aware of, and intrigued by, our memorial during a recent visit to Warren County.
The local acknowledgement of military and law-enforcement trained canines in Front Royal/Warren County seems appropriate as the first fully trained dogs sent to the World War II battle front in 1942 were trained at a military facility here.
Meghan Bowers, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Warren County says, “I’m proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day to day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
When complete, the Saturday ceremony will, in addition to Herman, feature a local law enforcement guard of honor; a formal blessing of all service dogs by retired Baptist minister and Front Royal Rotarian, the Rev. Mark Jordan; the honor guard will accompany Front Royal Councilman Skip Rogers, himself a former U.S,. Army dog handler, who will lay a wreath saluting all dogs of war, and domestic K-9s, that have served and/or given their lives for their country, and for the brace of handlers who make up their active duty teams. The wreaths for both ceremonies are donated by Fussell’s Florist, upholding a years-long tradition by the retailer.
Following the 40-minute ceremony, light refreshments will be provided in the shelter’s boardroom, and shelter tours will be offered to those asking.
(From a release by the Humane Society of Warren County.)
Local News
Warren County GOP to hold Republican primary on May 5
The Warren County Republican Committee, in conjunction with the 31 District Committee, will hold a “firehouse” primary on May 5, 2023, from 2-7 pm, at the North Warren Fire Station, located at 266 Rockland Court, Front Royal. Two different nomination races will be decided that day – the Shenandoah Magisterial District Board of Supervisors seat and Virginia’s 31st House of Delegates District seat – both on the ballot in November.
The candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the Shenandoah School Board seat are Ralph Rinaldi and John Stanmeyer. All registered voters who are residents of the Shenandoah Magisterial District are eligible to vote in this race.
Ralph Rinaldi, 76, is a 28-year resident of Shenandoah Farms and has served in many volunteer leadership positions in the area, including the Warren County Planning Commission, the Warren County School Board, the Warren County Well and Septic Appeals Board, and the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms Board of Directors.
Rinaldi, a fiscal conservative, stated, “After months of internal debate, and witnessing some decisions that demonstrated the need for historical knowledge among the Board of Supervisors, I decided to throw my hat in the ring for the Republican nomination.”
Stanmeyer, 49, who is a successful and muti-disciplined business executive and consultant, graduated from the University of Virginia with a BA in Economics and has since worked in the corporate world in a variety of industries, including management consulting, telecom, international trade, and aviation. He has real-world business experience, including meeting a budget, running a payroll, building and motivating teams, delivering against tight deadlines, and working with data to make informed decisions.
“I am eager to put these skills to work on behalf of the citizens of Warren County so that their tax dollars are spent with restraint and good stewardship,” Stanmeyer said. “I am in favor of limited government, low taxes, constitutional freedoms, and pro-small-business policies, but I also value smart growth ordered toward the common good and the preservation of the scenic, small-town, and family-friendly character of the County and the beauty of the Shenandoah Valley.”
The Republican nomination for the 31st District Seat in the Virginia Assembly is being sought by Delores Oates and Michelle Lane-Smithwick. Any registered resident in Front Royal, the northern part of Warren County, and the southern half of Clarke County and Frederick County, just below Winchester, can vote in this primary.
Oates, 60, who currently holds the North River Board of Supervisors seat, wants to bring her conservative values to Richmond if elected in November. Her focus is on lowering taxes, promoting the pro-life cause, defending Second Amendment rights, safeguarding election integrity, and fixing problems with public education in Virginia.
After announcing her intention to run for the office, Oates told the Northern Virginia Daily: “I am looking to go back to commonsense conservative government that respects the Constitution, that works to lower taxes on hard-working families,” said Oates. “D.C. is being run by ‘unrepenting’ Marxists, and the state Senate and the Democrats in the House are taking cues from them. I just feel like somebody needs to go who’s not afraid to stand up for their values and take them on in the arena of ideas. I have the courage to do that.”
Lane-Smithwick, 57, lives in Middleburg and is a registered nurse and business owner. She is inspired to run for this seat because she is terrified of what she sees in our community – the liberal left with the same old problems.
“I want to help people understand the problems with transgenderism and the harm that it is doing to our children. As a medical professional, I have a unique ability to help others come to a better understanding of the science behind this issue,” she said at a recent Warren County Republican Committee meeting. “I want to work on the food supply, to ensure that our food is not coming from sick and drugged-up animals; I want to help improve our schools’ curriculums to focus on the essentials; and finally, I want to investigate all things COVID, and hold people accountable.”
The Warren County Republican Committee (www.warrencountyvagop.com) is the “County Unit” for Warren County, Virginia, authorized by and operated under the rules of the Republican Party of Virginia. The WCRC determines the methods of party nomination for local and constitutional public offices and manages these nomination processes. The purpose and objectives of the WCRC is to promote and promulgate the principles of the Republican Party, to encourage qualified candidates to run for public office, to elect Republican candidates to public office, to endorse candidates for Front Royal Town Council and Warren County School Board, to assist generally all residents of the five Magisterial Districts served by the Warren County Republican Committee, and to promote political education and activity.
Local News
Virginia’s Shenandoah is #1 national park in USA
In celebration of National Parks week, Travel Lemming released a data-backed ranking of all 63 US national parks. Shenandoah, Virginia’s only national park, surprised by clinching the top spot as the best national park in the US.
Travel Lemming’s national parks ranking is based on an analysis of data scoring each park across six factors: affordability, accessibility, biodiversity, crowds, reviews, and weather.
The report revealed the following insights:
- Shenandoah National Park tops the list at 1st overall, with exceptional scores in affordability, accessibility, and biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks as the 2nd most affordable National Park in the USA. The only more affordable park in America is Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.
- With 2,563 species, Shenandoah ranks 6th for biodiversity.
- Shenandoah ranks #7 in accessibility, because it is relatively close to major airports like Dulles International Airport, which is just 55.5 miles driving distance away.
- Shenandoah is the 19th best reviewed national park in the USA, with an average visitor rating of 4.77 out of 5.
- Several lesser-known parks rank in the top 20, challenging conventional ideas of the top US national parks.
- Iconic national parks fared worse in the data, largely due to crowds and affordability. Grand Canyon National Park was ranked #15, Yellowstone National Park at position #23, and Yosemite National Park at slot #34.
The top 10 US national parks in the USA according the report are:
|Ranking
|National Park Name
|State
|1
|Shenandoah National Park
|VA
|2
|North Cascades National Park
|WA
|3
|Biscayne National Park
|FL
|4 (tie)
|Kings Canyon National Park
|CA
|4 (tie)
|Sequoia National Park
|CA
|6
|Everglades National Park
|FL
|7
|Big Bend National Park
|TX
|8
|Mammoth Cave National Park
|KY
|9
|Death Valley National Park
|CA, NV
|10
|Channel Islands National Park
|CA
The full ranking can be found at: travellemming.com/best-national-parks-in-usa.
Travel Lemming Senior Travel Writer McKenna Mobley commented: “I have traveled the world, and can confidently say that the USA national parks are unparalleled, making them one of my all-time favorite travel destinations. Every US national park offers its own special flair, so in some sense ranking them is like ranking music genres — they’re all good!”
“However, I hope this report highlights the fact that some of America’s less famous parks offer far more than what meets the eye. Sometimes the best experiences can be found at hidden park gems that are off the lemming path.”
Methodology
National Parks were ranked on six factors, based on the following data:
- Crowds – Number of visits per acre of park land in 2022. (Sources: NPS 2022 Recreation Visit Data, Wikipedia Acreage Data)
- Reviews – Average visitor review score out of 5. (Sources: Google Maps, Yelp, TripAdvisor)
- Weather – Number of months with a comfortable average temperature, defined as between 50 and 90 degrees fahrenheit. (Source: NOAA NECI US Climate Normals)
- Affordability – Average nightly cost of a nearby quality hotel room during the first weekend of the park’s most popular month. (Sources: Booking, Google Travel, Hotel Websites)
- Accessibility – Average of driving distance to the park from the closest FAA Primary Airport and from the closest hub airport. (Sources: FAA, Google Maps Driving Distance, Wikipedia Major US Airports)
- Biodiversity – Number of species deemed “present or probably present.” (Source: NPS Species List)
Overall rankings were determined by each park’s average ranking across all factors. Further details are available in the report’s methodology section.
About Travel Lemming
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It is known for highlighting emerging and lesser-known destinations, and for the authentic guides produced by its team of dozens of local and expert travel creators.
Community Events
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community
Last week, the Randolph-Macon Academy Community Service intramural class set out on foot to pick up trash along Main Street in downtown Front Royal. They did not have much luck though – we are proud to report that the streets were very clean! Next month, the group looks forward to planting trees at Serenity Farm, after a very successful fundraiser allowed the class to purchase a variety of saplings.
R-MA was proud to present its Unmanned Systems Lab at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Front Royal. Participating students are able to use drones to collect relevant data, analyze it, and report back to our community partners. We are so very thankful for our community partners who have helped us take our drone program to the next level! During the event, cadets made connections with the Izaak-Walton League of Warren County, the NOVA 4H Center, The Smithsonian, James Madison University, and the Town of Front Royal Environmental Community.
The R-MA High Flight cadets helped with trail maintenance at the Izaak-Walton League during Earth Day. The group often train on-property, and so it is very fitting for them to pitch in and help keep the grounds beautiful. The group looks forward to returning for Community Day and Youth Day in the upcoming weeks.
The Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club (hosted by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) participated in A Taste For Books: A Journey Through Time this past weekend. A Taste For Books is a fundraiser that helps support our local library, Samuels Public Library. The theme for their table was Harry Potter, complete with Quidditch brooms!
Wind: 5mph N
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 29.81"Hg
UV index: 0
61/34°F
55/34°F