Warren Coalition announces November saying for “We See You, Warren County” campaign

The Warren Coalition’s community-building initiative campaign called “We See You, Warren County” enters its third month with 42 businesses and organizations signed on, along with a number of individuals who have made the official commitment to engage in the campaign. Others have joined the Facebook group, which is closing in on 100 people.

By signing up, organizations agree to encourage their employees to acknowledge each other and their customers, as well as those they pass by, with the monthly saying. For November, the saying is “Good luck today!” The saying can be adapted as needed; for example, you might say it to someone you pass on the street, but if you are in a longer conversation with someone, it might be the way you close the conversation. Getting it “right” or using the exact phrasing isn’t the goal of the campaign; rather, the goal is to be more conscious of reaching out to others and making them feel like acknowledged, welcomed members of the Warren County community.

Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Businesses and organizations will receive a window cling to show they are participating. Each month, the Warren Coalition will feature up to 50 members of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts.

Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.