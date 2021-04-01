Local News
Warren Coalition brings Galaxia program to Warren County’s Middle Schools
Warren County and Skyline Middle School students are captivated by alien-looking creatures who find themselves in common quandaries. This isn’t an invasion. It’s LST Galaxia, an online interactive game designed to help middle school students develop skills to cope with bullying, cyberbullying, substance use, and violence.
With a grant from Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, the Warren Coalition purchased LST Galaxia licenses for Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School. By the time the new year rang in, program administrator Meredith Bloomfield was working on implementing it for grades seven and eight. It was up and engaging students at both schools by March 15th.
Named an EdTech “Cool Tool” award finalist for 2020, LST Galaxia is designed to reinforce the skills taught in the Botvin LifeSkills Training Middle School program, which has been administered in Warren County schools for the past nine years. The game provides more than ten hours of instructional content across all three game levels. For the County’s first year, Meredith has chosen to start all students out on level one. The self-paced program sends her reports to monitor the students’ progress.
“I believe it is a great addition,” Meredith commented. “It’s interactive and will likely appeal to students more than the workbook we used before, because they’re used to clicking and interacting online. It is an evidence-based curriculum in a game format—and it’s fun.”
In addition to helping students learn how to handle the challenges of the middle school years, the program promotes mental health and positive youth development through social-emotional learning. Topics such as making decisions, self-image and self-improvement, and resolving conflicts are difficult for middle school students to master; Galaxia gives them a safe space to practice these skills as it presents them with various scenarios, and they choose how to respond. And when it comes to making tough choices, such as how to respond to bullying, some of the answers are easier to figure out, just like real life.
The programmers built in some other familiar gaming aspects as well. Students can choose an avatar and accessorize it, which they accomplish with enthusiasm. The appeal is broadened through various settings, from a space lab and a dorm to a performing arts center and a cafè, in a “boarding school” setting where students have to choose a major in the “supernatural arts.”
To encourage the students to complete level one before the April 30th deadline, they are entered into a drawing for a $25 Amazon gift card for completing modules. Each week for four weeks, two students per grade per school will receive the gift cards.
Meredith has gotten great positive feedback from the students already, with some of them even writing her thank-you notes. But she is quick to note that she could not have implemented Galaxia alone. “A special thanks goes out to a few people who made it possible and helped with the roll out,” said Meredith. “Amy Lelito, the Technology Integration Coach at Warren County Middle School, was instrumental in implementing this program. Skyline Middle School’s Technology Integration Coach, Lois Evans, was also incredibly helpful. And the principals at both schools, Amy Gubler at Warren County and Robert Johnston at Skyline, were a key part of it all as well.”
Not ‘our’ Chris Holloway drunk and disorderly in Shenandoah County
Wednesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 1, Royal Examiner was contacted by multiple readers inquiring about a rumor, or forwarding “news” to us, that Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway had been arrested in Shenandoah County Wednesday, March 31, on drunk and disorderly charges.
A quick check of the RSW Regional Jail website’s Inmate Locator function indicated that a Chris Holloway had, indeed, been booked into the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail on March 31, after 11:34 a.m. Drunk in Public, Profane Language and Intoxication from Drug charges had been filed against him.
However, it was a Chris E. Holloway, not Chris W. Holloway, the latter who is the town’s mayor, as verified by the above jail booking “mug” shot.
Glad to clear that little misunderstanding up for our readership and the mayor as a “tabloid” public service announcement. Contacted by email Thursday afternoon as he was between meetings, Mayor Holloway noted that he had been forwarded a Facebook social media screenshot asserting that he had been arrested on the above charges. And while he noted the post was later removed, a subsequent visit to the “Personal Blog” page revealed no visible correction to the initial assertion the mayor had been arrested.
“I think it’s sad that we have people that have nothing better to do than to stir hate and rumors throughout our community,” the mayor said of unsubstantiated public assertions he had been arrested.
And the mayor verified his middle initial “W” stands for William, not Eugene.
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force seizes narcotics and firearms from suspects in fatal overdose
On March 31, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose emergency on Cedar Hill Road in Frederick County, VA. Upon arrival, deputies located a 27 year old male suffering from an apparent overdose. Deputies and EMS administered Narcan and performed life saving measures. The victim later died at the scene. Members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force began conducting an investigation, and two suspects were identified. Task force officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspects residence located in Bluemont, VA in Clarke County. During a search of the residence, approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,300.00, 34 fluid ounces of methadone with a street value of $300.00, 3 grams of heroin with a street value of $250.00, various prescription narcotics and pressed pills with a street value of $500.00, 6 semi-automatic pistols, and 3 rifles was seized. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers have consulted with the Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney and charges against the suspects are forthcoming.
Since March 18, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported a spike in overdoses. During this two week period, four fatal overdoses and twenty-one non-fatal overdoses have occurred. This ongoing spike in overdoses is likely the result of as combination of federal stimulus money received after March 17, and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. This year, fifteen individuals have died and fifty-three individuals have been injured from opioid related overdoses. This is comparted to thirteen fatalities and forty-three injuries reported by the task force at this time last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force continues to encourage individuals who are living with addiction to seek treatment and assistance.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Bret Hrbek receives District 7570 Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications award
Immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal Bret Hrbek received the Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communication award from Rotary District 7570 at the March 20th virtual District Conference.
According to the district website, “this award was created by The Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport in honor of former member and radio and TV broadcasting personality Past District Governor Doug Newton. This award is presented to the person or group that has exhibited excellence in communications.”
“I was surprised to hear my name called for the award and am humbled by the nomination of the club and the recognition by the district of my work on behalf of Rotary,” Hrbek said.
“The easiest choice in any of my careers,” stated club president Derrick Leasure on the nomination of Hrbek for the award.
Hrbek served as president of the club from July 2019 to June 2020. He served as a past programs chairman, cash fair chairman and chairman of the “Doc” Smith Christmas Baskets program for 16 years. Hrbek also leads the club’s social media program and is the Youth Coordinator and Interact Chairman for Rotary District 7570 as well as a financial advisor with Edward Jones.
Past recipients of the award include past club president Douglas Stanley, Leslie Blevins (Tri- Cities), LaShonda Delivuk (Lynchburg-Morning), Ruth Parsons (Salem), Barbara Jo Newton (Stewart) and Bill Orndorf (Salem).
“I look forward to many more years of Rotary membership and encouraging more people to become engaged in our community and world. We have some many Rotarians in our community who live the motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ they just haven’t put on the jersey yet,” Hrbek said.
The Rotary Club of Front Royal was chartered in May 1926 by the Rotary Club of Winchester.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office: Incident with barricaded subject ends peacefully
On March 31, 2021, at approximately 3:35pm, a woman approached two Frederick County sheriff’s deputies stating that her husband had just assaulted her and locked her out of her residence located at 127 Brandy Ln. The victim, Tonya Redmond, informed the deputies that a protective order was also in place, against the male, restricting him from being at the residence.
Following up on the claims of assault, and violation of the protective order, the deputies approached the residence and attempted to make contact with the subject inside. The deputies reported hearing sounds of someone yelling, throwing objects and destroying property. While attempting to make contact, the male subject made it clear that he would not comply or cooperate with their efforts. During this time deputies heard what sounded like the racking of the slide of a shotgun and backed away from the residence to await the arrival of additional units.
Further information from the victim indicated that her husband, John Redmond, had been drinking and did have access to a shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle. Further attempts at contact with Redmond were unsuccessful as additional sheriff’s office resources were dispatched to the area for a barricaded, and possibly armed, subject. An Incident command post was established on the parking lot of the old Food Lion shopping center as members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team and the sheriff’s office SWAT team responded to the call. Numerous attempts at establishing contact with Redmond were initially met with statements of resistance to any law enforcement efforts.
While members of the CNT unit continued to try to establish two-way communications with Redmond, warrants were obtained on the subject and a search warrant for the house was issued. After almost 3 hours from the start of this incident, Redmond stopped responding verbally and had not been seen. At this time, members of the FCSO SWAT team deployed chemical agents in an effort to force Redmond out of the residence without success. It was decided that entry would be made into the residence after which Redmond was located in one of the bedrooms and taken into custody without incident, at 7:39 pm, bringing a peaceful resolution to this incident.
Redmond was escorted from the residence to a waiting ambulance before being transported to Winchester Medical Center to be medically checked and decontaminated from the exposure to the chemical agents deployed. At the time of this release, Redmond was being released from the medical center and being transported to the regional adult detention facility on charges of domestic assault and violation of a protective order.
Northwestern Community Services Board launches Awareness 2 Action, a new podcast hosted by Casey Dwyer
Northwestern Community Services’ Prevention Department has launched a new podcast, titled Awareness 2 Action. The podcast, which focuses on promoting wellness in the Shenandoah Valley through conversation, connection and action, highlights the stories of individuals making a difference in their communities and dives into how their life experiences have impacted their work.
The most recent episode featured Kym Laube, Executive Director of HUGS, Inc (Human Understanding Growth Services, Inc.), located in Westhamptom Beach, NY. Kym shares parts of her story, the passion she brings to her work, and the foundational belief that strong, healthy, caring connections can powerfully impact individuals and communities; “If we really begin to create opportunities for (young people) to meaningfully engage and feel connected… and feel that the adults in the community are rallying around them and have their back, then that really begins to create an environment where young people can thrive.”
Other guests from season 1 have included Miss America Camille Schrier, local Peer Recovery Specialist Jimeca Iyomere, and Keith Cartwright Behavioral Health Wellness Consultant at Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Casey Dwyer, Host of Awareness 2 Action says, “Launching the podcast has been such an exciting experience. It’s inspiring and encouraging to connect with individuals who are going above and beyond for their communities. I think it’s also a special experience for our guests to have the opportunity to share their stories and knowledge with listeners who are eager to be involved in their own communities.”
Fans of the podcast can contact Shannon Urum, Prevention Services Coordinator, at shannon.urum@nwcsb.com. They can also follow the department on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LordFairfaxYRA to stay up-to-date with the latest from Awareness 2 Action.
Awareness 2 Action is available on all major platforms. To listen, visit:
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at www.nwcsb.com/prevention.
Governor Northam proposes accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1, 2021, nearly three years sooner than previously planned. The Governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately. The changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued in November 2020 found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Data from Virginia courts show that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine, on July 1, 2020. Governor Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.
Governor Northam proposed the following legislative changes:
• Public health: Governor Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.
• Worker protections: Governor Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.
• Ending disproportionate enforcement: The Governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Governor Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.
• Speeding up sealing of records and expungements: Governor Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget. In the coming months, Governor Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.
• Home cultivation: The Governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.
“I’m pleased with the improvements the Governor has proposed,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the Governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”
“My colleagues and I worked closely with Governor Northam to ensure this bill prioritizes public health and social equity,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “I look forward to adopting these amendments and passing this important legislation into law.”
“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” said Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”
“The Governor’s amendments are another step towards ending the targeting of minority communities over marijuana-related offenses and enacting a framework for the legal sale and use of cannabis,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I’m grateful to Governor Northam, my colleagues, and all the advocates who worked so hard on this important legislation.”
“Governor Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” said Leader Charniele Herring. “This is a very important step for equity, and I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership.”
“Governor Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”
“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”
“These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” said Senator Richard Stuart.
“It’s important that as we take our time to thoughtfully stand up this industry, we also provide clarity and don’t confuse Virginians by punishing them for something that will now be legal,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “These amendments do just that.”
