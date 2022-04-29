Warren Coalition hosts 2nd annual Rock & Stroll

National Prevention Week is May 1-7, and to help promote healthy choices, the Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative are hosting a fun-filled event: Rock & Stroll!

This free event will take place on Tuesday, May 10th, from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Warren County High School. Families will “stroll” through the available stations, which will feature a variety of games and activities for children aged 4-13. In addition to a dose of fun, each station will impart a lesson on healthy living, such as drinking enough water to stay healthy.

A free dinner, including a hamburger, vegetables, and fruit, will be provided to each Rock & Stroll participant at the end of the event.

Some of last year’s favorite stations are back, including the Pitch Burst and the Obstacle Course. The Pitch Burst machine features a target (similar to a dunking booth) and a basket with a large water balloon. When the target is hit, the balloon dumps water onto the “volunteer” in the chair. The accompanying lesson is that it demonstrates what can happen when we hold too much in and our emotions “burst.” The obstacle course—which this year has been upgraded to a large, inflatable one—is designed to teach resilience even when life throws obstacles our way.

Other popular stations returning from last year include exercising, ring toss, and the balloon stomp. New activities will include four-square dodgeball tournament and a much-anticipated “healthy stroll,” which will be run like a cake walk, but with prizes instead of treats being given to the winners.

For more information, visit warrencoalition.org/rock-and-stroll. For questions or to volunteer for this event, contact Ryan Cubbage at Ryan@WarrenCoalition.org.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.