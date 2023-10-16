Warren Coalition Offers Free Trauma-Informed Certification

Warren Coalition will offer a free Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training and Certification on November 1, 2023, from 9 am to 3:30 pm at Warren County Community Center.

We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.

Trauma-Informed Certification provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.

Attendees must attend the full session to receive a Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is offered free of charge to community members. The class will be taught in person by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition. It will not be recorded.

To complete the required pre-registration, visit bit.ly/TINov1 (note the link is case-sensitive). For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.

This training is presented by Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative (NPC). NPC covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services Board.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.