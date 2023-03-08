Warren Coalition seeks teams for Scavenger Hunt

On February 22, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a celebration of George Washington. The Culpeper Minutemen Chapter conducted a ceremony on Washington’s birthday at Yowell Memorial Park with Tom Hamill as emcee. To honor our first president and his service to the nation during the War for Independence, portions of his Farewell Address, written towards the end of his second term in office. He had wanted to retire from public life after his first term, but was convinced by Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton among others, to serve another term. These men felt the country would be torn apart without his leadership. This included the state of foreign affairs, and divisions between the newly formed Federalist and Democratic-Republican parties.

In June 1792, James Madison had helped Washington write a letter at the end of his first term that would have announced his retirement. This was set aside when he ran for the second term. This letter became the basis for the address that was written in 1796 by Alexander Hamilton for Washington. He wanted to convince the people that his service was no longer necessary. He believed he was not qualified to be president and if he accomplished anything, it was as a result of the support he had received from the country.

The letter was written to the citizens of the United States and was not publicly delivered. It was first published as “The Address of Gen. Washington to the People of America On His Declining the Presidency of the United States” in “Claypoole’s American Daily Advertiser” on September 19, 1796. This was about 10 weeks prior to the presidential election in 1796. He warned Americans they must remain true to their values. It was soon reprinted in newspapers across the country and later in a pamphlet form. It was printed in Senate Document No. 106-21, Washington, D. C. in 2000 with the following lead paragraph:

“In September 1796, worn out by burdens of the presidency and attacks of political foes, George Washington announced his decision not to seek a third term. With the assistance of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, Washington composed in a “Farewell Address” his political testament to the nation. Designed to inspire and guide future generations, the address also set forth Washington’s defense of his administration’s record and embodied a classic statement of Federalist doctrine.”

Here is the opening paragraph to Washington’s Farewell Address to the people of the United States:

“Friends and Fellow-Citizens: The period for a new election of a citizen to administer the executive government of the United States being not far distant, and the time actually arrived when your thoughts must be employed in designating the person who is to be clothed with that important trust, it appears to me proper, especially as it may conduce to a more distinct expression of the public voice, that I should now apprise you of the resolution I have formed, to decline being considered among the number of those out of whom a choice is to be made.”

Washington then discusses issues of the political landscape and states his support that the government formed eight years prior with the adoption of the Constitution. He defends his administration’s record and uses the letter to help reunite the fledgling country that had seen controversy due to the Jay Treaty of 1794 between the United States and Great Britain. This treaty resolved issues remaining from the end of the Revolutionary War but was not universally accepted. Despite his belief the country would survive, he used the letter to offer advice on what were the greatest threats to the nation. Below are excerpts from the closing paragraphs to the people.

“How far in the discharge of my official duties I have been guided by the principles which have been delineated, the public records and other evidences of my conduct must witness to you and to the world. To myself, the assurance of my own conscience is, that I have at least believed myself to be guided by them.”

“With me a predominant motive has been to endeavor to gain time to our country to settle and mature its yet recent institutions and to progress without interruption to that degree of strength and consistency which is necessary to give it, humanly speaking, the command of it own fortunes.”

“I anticipate with pleasing expectation that retreat in which I promise myself to realize, without alloy, the sweet enjoyment of partaking, in the midst of my fellow-citizens, the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors and dangers.”

He concluded by asking the American people to forgive any failures during his administration. He let them know they were unintentional, and he was to blame. Washington was ready to become a private citizen and become a gentleman farmer.

The ceremony included wreath presentations by Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins, and representatives of the Culpeper Minutemen, Colonel James Wood II, Fairfax Resolves and Sgt Maj John Champe Chapters, Texas SAR, and Culpeper Minutemen, Fauquier Court House and Bermuda Hundred Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Order of Founders and Patriots of America.

The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Bill Schwetke and included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Tom Hamill, Charles Jameson, Barry Schwoerer, Richard Tyler and Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Michael Weyler.

After the wreath presentations, a three round musket salute was fired to honor our first president.