Warren Coalition to Offer Trauma-Supportive (Course 2) Training and Certification

Published

13 hours ago

on

The Warren Coalition, in partnership with Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, will host a free, in-person Trauma-Supportive Training and Certification course on November 8th from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Warren County Community Center.

Trauma-Supportive Training teaches the knowledge and skills required to support those possibly affected by trauma and toxic stress. Attendees will learn resilience-based practices that are applicable to classrooms, offices, and public services. They will also understand strategies to address hidden effects of trauma & toxic stress and to foster resilience in the individual and community.

Registration is required. To sign up for the Trauma-Supportive Training and Certification being held on November 8th, visit bit.ly/TSNov8. Please note that to be eligible for the Trauma Supportive Training: Course 2, you must have a Trauma-Informed Certification. Those who have not yet earned a Trauma-Informed Certification may attend the November 1st class being offered at the Community Center; register at bit.ly/TINov1.

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001.  The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center.  Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 20th

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 18, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 20:

• Friday: 6:00, 9:30
• Saturday: 1:00, 4:45, 8:30
• Sunday: 2:00, 6:00
• Thursday: 7:00
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 48 min

• Friday: 6:20, 9:10
• Saturday: 12:55, 3:40, 6:30, 9:15
• Sunday: 1:40, 4:20, 7:00
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 3 min

• Friday: 6:15, 8:45
• Saturday: 1:10, 3:35, 6:10, 8:45
• Sunday: 2:10, 4:30, 6:50
• Mon-Thurs: 6:50
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hr 35 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “The Marvels”
  • “Trolls Band Together”
  • “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
Community Events

Warren Coalition Offers Free Trauma-Informed Certification

Published

3 days ago

on

October 16, 2023

By

Warren Coalition will offer a free Course 1 Trauma-Informed Training and Certification on November 1, 2023, from 9 am to 3:30 pm at Warren County Community Center.

We all interact with others on a daily basis, and sometimes we are left wondering why we snapped, or why the other person acted so rudely. Sometimes those interactions can leave us feeling lonely, insecure, or as if we aren’t good enough.

Trauma-Informed Certification provides you with a different perspective. There’s nothing “wrong” with you or the other person. The question to ask, both of yourselves and others, is “What happened to you?” This allows you to approach yourself and others from a place of understanding. This trauma-informed training will explore this and more. It will help you understand the science behind trauma, the lifelong impacts trauma can have on your mental and physical health, and how to approach others whose trauma history is unknown.

Attendees must attend the full session to receive a Trauma-Informed Certification. This course is offered free of charge to community members. The class will be taught in person by Christa Shifflett, Executive Director of the Warren Coalition. It will not be recorded.

To complete the required pre-registration, visit bit.ly/TINov1 (note the link is case-sensitive). For more information about Trauma-Informed Training and whether it can help you in your personal and/or professional life, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.

This training is presented by Warren Coalition and Northwestern Prevention Collaborative (NPC). NPC covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services Board.



Community Events

Festival of Leaves dodges some Weather and Power bullets for a Successful 2023 Fall Leaf-Season Kickoff

Published

3 days ago

on

October 15, 2023

By

The 2023 Festival of Leaves in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District managed to skirt a more lengthy rain weather forecast and early-morning power outage that accompanied the rain that did come in those early-morning vendor set-up hours to have a successful homage to the Autumn leaf changing season. Skies cleared not long after the sun rose, and the power came back on, drawing an enthusiastic crowd throughout the day to vendor offerings and to view downtown Front Royal’s Fall seasonal backdrop, as many of the photos below will show.

Royal Examiner sat down with “Downtown Front Royal” festival organizers Rick Novak, Sue Laurence, and Michael Whitlow mid-afternoon between festival staffing assignments to get a perspective on the day’s event.

From left, festival staff Sue Laurence, Michael Whitlow, and Rick Novak on the job, pause for the Royal Examiner camera, and a brief interview on how things were going despite some early adversity. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

“It got off to a great start last night with the Dancing Downtown. I think we probably had between 1,500 and 2,000 people here last night off and on,” Novak observed of the festival’s kickoff, Friday, October 13th pre-Festival event. “More than we had last year,” Whitlow added, noting of the featured musical performer to jump-start that dancing, “Kashmir was amazing.”

But refocusing on Saturday’s festival, Novak noted the rain-accompanied power outage that morning, “There were some tense moments for some folks that were trying to make coffee and beans … but we persevered. And this is an amazing crowd today,” he noted in the wake of nearly a week of rain-throughout-the-day forecasts. “So, I mean Front Royal and the Festival of the Leaves is blessed, and we turned it into a great day with the help of our customers who showed up.”

“Even with the rain forecast yesterday, we had people calling and asking to set up,” Laurence said of some intrepid vendors.

The Village Commons ‘Road’ may be closed to vehicular traffic, but it was open to pedestrian traffic, which was steady throughout, perusing vendor choices in food, beverages, arts & crafts, and information on a variety of things Fall and otherwise related.

“Our modest goal was 150, our shoot for the stars goal was 175, but we exceeded that,” Novak said of the 190 vendors who were contracted, adding that some of those did not end up making it due to the forecast and early morning rains. “So, congrats to Arlene and Sue, who did a phenomenal job,” Novak said of the vendor recruiting staff.

“Everyone did – you did a great job with sponsoring, getting sponsors, it was just everyone,” Whitlow said with a nod to Novak’s pre-festival efforts as well. That led Novak to continue to pass the organizational credit around with additional nods to Tom Eschelman and Lizzie Lewis, the latter the Town’s new tourism director. And speaking of tourism, as Dancing Downtown was a kickoff for the the Festival of Leaves, the Festival of Leaves is the kickoff to the heart of the Autumn leaf-changing season and its draw as a tourist attraction to this community inside and outside the town limits. Laurence noted a recent, almost pre-festival “overnight” spreading of the Fall leaf-changing color blanket in the Village Commons/Gazebo area — again, the festival seemed blessed. As it did once again several hours later when the rains that stopped around 8 a.m. returned in an aggressive and torrential way at 6:40 p.m., about 40 minutes after the festivals’ close and vendor breakdowns.

From any perspective, it was a beautiful Fall day for the Festival of Leaves in Historic Downtown Front Royal, sliced between the rain that ended around 8 a.m. and the torrential downpour that returned at about 6:40 p.m.

And speaking of good jobs, the festival organizers also gave a nod to some participating local organizations like Randolph-Macon Academy’s color guard, the Sons of the American Revolution, as well as youth volunteers through various sources. It was also noted that a number of scheduled bands were canceled due to the weather forecasts and the dangers of plugging in electronic equipment in the rain. However, a DJ was there, and some musical acts were performed that could make it with the DJ’s equipment.

The Festival of Leaves information booth at the East Main/Chester Street heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal. Below, left to right, Kelsey, Brook, Rebecca, and Johnny smile for the camera between Information Booth paraphernalia sales and question answering.

Festival character alert: Michael Hasty, left, who plugged in and offered some live musical entertainment in place of canceled bands, and C&C Frozen Treats proprietor Will Huck on the move.

Below are some additional perspectives on the Oct. 14, 2023, Festival of Leaves:

A karate club display offered passersby a trial shot and perhaps some aggression sublimation. Ouch, I’ll bet that hurt. Below, ‘It is awful pretty out here, but I’m tired. Can we go home now?’ one festival-goer seemed to be thinking.

The new Chester Street Tavern sign was installed just prior to the festival. And while the Tavern is not scheduled to open for about a month, proprietor Jim Justice, below, took the opportunity to give tours of the Tavern-renovation-in-progress at the historic 12 Chester St. Mullen-Trout house location to festival goers, who also had the opportunity to wish Justice a happy birthday.


The views up E. Main St. (west) down E. Main St. (east), and up Chester St. (north)

Here are a few miscellaneous shots of festival fun for a wrap-up: Something getting smoked; kids find rings of various sizes to have fun with …

Is that a hula hoop competition gaining momentum? – It must be with Molly, the Hula Hoop Fairy, on the scene.

Community Events

Family Promise NSV Celebrates Family Promise Week 2023 and One-Year Anniversary

Published

6 days ago

on

October 13, 2023

By

Family Promise of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) will host a week-long event to raise awareness about the crisis of family homelessness during National Family Promise Week, which runs October 15 to October 22, 2023, to highlight an issue many call “an invisible crisis.”

Every year, more than three million children in America experience homelessness, and one in 16 become homeless before they reach the first grade. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated an existing affordable housing crisis and has increased economic instability, increasing the risk of homelessness for families.

Family Promise Week will highlight this crisis through special events and social media posts. This week coincides with Family Promise NSV’s celebration of the organization’s one-year anniversary as a national Family Promise affiliate.

Community members are invited to participate in Night Without a Bed. The official date of Night Without a Bed is Saturday, October 21, 2023, although it can happen anytime that week. Youth groups, civic groups, businesses, agencies, and individual families are invited to spend one night without a bed to spread awareness for families experiencing homelessness. Teams or individual families can use a building or backyard to pitch a tent and sleep in a sleeping bag, spend a night inside your cars, sleep in your living room on the floor or couch, or any other way to create an environment where you do not normally sleep.

Individuals and Teams can register online for the Night Without a Bed event and receive an information packet and facilitators guide: lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wb86vuy.

Participants and the community at large are invited to donate to FPNSV to help support families with children experiencing homelessness. Donations can be made at https://giv.li/ye2dpf  or by sending a check to FPNSV, 131 Market St., Winchester, VA 22601. How Your Donations Help Families in Need: $100 can help with household utilities; $250 will help fund our Prevention & Stabilization program for at-risk families; or $500 will help pay for a week in a local motel.

The agency is holding a Lunch and Learn on October 19th from 12:00 – 1:30 PM.  The community is invited to attend to learn ways to join the fight to end family homelessness. The event will be held in the Eagles Board Room on the Our Health Campus, located at 329 N. Cameron Street in Winchester.

Topics will include data on the number of homeless families living in Winchester and Frederick County, current needs at Family Promise NSV, a matching grant opportunity, and how local churches, civic groups, and community members can help. The event is free to attend.  People interested in attending should RSVP by emailing jennifer@familypromisensv.org or by calling (540) 323-8038.

Community Events

This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of October 13th

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, October 13:

• Friday: 6:00, 8:00, 9:30
• Saturday: 1:00, 4:45, 8:30
• Sunday: 2:00, 5:45, 7:00
• Thursday: 7:00
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 48 min

• Friday: 6:10, 9:15
• Saturday: 1:30, 5:00, 8:35
• Sunday: 2:05, 5:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13 | Run Time: 2 hr 13 min

• Friday: 5:40
• Saturday: 1:20, 3:40, 6:10, 8:45
• Sunday: 2:10, 4:30, 8:05
• Mon-Thurs: 7:15
Rated PG | Run Time: 1 hr 32 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “The Marvels”
  • “Trolls Band Together”
  • “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”
Community Events

Local Food Pantries Running Low; Food Drive Set for Oct 14-26

Published

1 week ago

on

October 11, 2023

By

At a recent Adult Needs Committee meeting hosted by the Warren Coalition, several members reported that local food pantries are running low on supplies, and the number of people seeking food assistance is increasing.

To help local food pantries restock their shelves, the Committee decided to host a short-notice food drive, kicking it off at the Festival of Leaves on October 14th and ending at the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on October 26th.

Donations of nonperishable foods are welcome. This includes canned meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit. Meat is typically the item most needed and the least donated. Pop-tops or pouches are ideal, as some recipients may not have can openers. Donations may also include cereal, oatmeal, powdered milk, rice, instant potatoes, pasta, and canned soups and stews.

Throughout the drive, collection boxes will be available at the following locations:

  • Front Royal Town Hall, 102 E Main St
  • Front Royal Visitors Center, 414 E Main St
  • Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Ave
  • Social Services Office, 465 W. 15th St (outside near drop box)
  • Samuels Public Library, 330 E Criser Rd
  • Warren County Government Center, 220 N Commerce Ave

There will also be collection boxes at the Festival of Leaves in downtown Front Royal, October 14th, 10 am to 6 pm at the Visitor’s Center Tent, and the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee at the Health and Human Services Complex football field (465 W 15th Street) on October 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club will also be collecting food.

In addition, you may bring food donations directly to several of the food pantries. Call ahead to ensure they will be open when you arrive and are available to receive donations:

  • C-CAP, 400 Kendrick Lane, Suite B; 540-636-2448
  • The Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center, 413 South St, Suite G&H (Friday nights); 540-636-9595
  • Helping Hands (Warren Charge UMC), donations by appointment only; 540-683-9080
  • Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St; 540-635-4020
  • Warren County Department of Social Services, 465 W 15th St; 540-635-3430

Other food pantries may also be accepting donations. Only those that agreed to participate in this food drive are listed here. Even if the pantry you typically support is not on this list, they may still need your help! Please check in with them.



