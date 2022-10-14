Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween

The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of November. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net .

Tiny Tykes Basketball League

Registration will be held through November 18, 2022

This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.

The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.

This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.

The cost is $50.00 per participant.

Christmas Cards

Calling all young Elves! The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for several young elves to help spread a little cheer to our local elderly by decorating a Christmas card and writing a little note of cheer. We will provide the Christmas card; we just need your help to make their Christmas Day as special and as joyful as a Christmas morning Santa Gift!

Stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the Christmas card from Monday, November 1, 2022, through Friday, December 9, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Monday, December 12, 2022. We have a night drop box for your convenience.

Karate Program

This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weightlifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.

The program is held on Saturdays, November through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.

The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.

Piano Lessons

A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.

These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.

All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.

Walking Club

This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s lifestyle.

Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, November 1, 2022, through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Square Dance Lessons

These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.

For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.

Mah Jongg “Players Club”

Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.

This club meets on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost for the club is $10.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.

For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.

Spinning on Spindles

This class will teach participants how to use a top whorl drop spindle to turn fibers of all types into workable thread and yarn that can be used for anything from knitting and crocheting, to weaving and embroidery. A small demonstration on fiber prep will also be given.

Classes will be held on Mondays, November 7, 2022, through November 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to seniors 55 years of age and older.

Each participant will be provided with all the tools needed for learning the basics during this class and get to take home their own spindle.

The cost for the class is $28.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 4 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is November 4, 2022.

Christmas Candle Making

This class will give beginners a chance to learn how to make soy candles in a hands-on environment. Each person will have their own workstation. The instructor will provide materials including trays, measuring/mixing cups, spoons, candle vessels, wooden wicks, all labeling, thermometer, fragrance oil, and soy wax. Wax will only be melted by instructor and distributed to each person at their workstation. Participants will be able to choose from 6 to 8 fragrance oils for their candle and take 1 candle home with them along with a room spray of a matching scent.

This class will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is for those 18 years of age and older.

The cost of the class is $35.00 per participant. Materials are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required; deadline to register is November 14, 2022.

There is a minimum of three (3) participants needed to hold this class with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.

Basic Pistol Shooting Class

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:

Firearm parts and operation

Ammunition

Gun safety

Virginia laws regarding firearms

Shooting fundamentals

This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.

The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.

For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.

SCHOOL’S CLOSED, GYM’S OPEN

NO SCHOOL? No reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join some structured and non-structured activities such as pick-up basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in the batting cage. We will also have a game room with various video games as well as ping pong and pool tables.

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Closed, Gym’s Open for those interested on Monday, November 21, 2022, through Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Permission slips can be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost is $10.00 per participant per day or $25.00 for all three (3) days if pre-paid. A wristband will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.

Youth Volleyball Winter Camp

The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a winter volleyball camp for those ages 9 to 15 years.

This camp is designed to help strengthen skills and techniques while gaining knowledge of the sport and building confidence. Participants will need to bring a water bottle to camp.

This camp will be held on Sundays, November 27, 2022 through December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School gymnasium, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

The cost is $45.00 per participant. Deadline to register is November 21, 2022.

There is a minimum of ten (10) participants needed to hold the camp with a maximum of 55 participants.