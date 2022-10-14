Community Events
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” charges into second year, prepares for “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween
With 175 engaged members promoting community throughout Warren County, and nearly 1,000 members on the We See You, Warren County Facebook group, Warren Coalition charged into the second year of the We See You, Warren County campaign with renewed vigor.
After inspiring members with a theme of “Change takes courage” in September, the Coalition is now encouraging people with the October theme of “Respect yourself.” This falls in line with Youth Substance Use Prevention Month and the upcoming Red Ribbon Week (October 23-31). Taking good care of your health is an important part of respecting yourself and adhering to your own values and goals can boost your sense of self-respect. Respecting yourself enough to care for your mental and physical well-being can help you avoid the pitfalls of drug and alcohol misuse.
As a way to close out both Prevention month and Red Ribbon Week, the Coalition will have some extra fun on October 31st with a “No Tricks, Only Treats” Halloween Celebration. Throughout the day, the Coalition will give away gift cards to some of the We See You, Warren County members, including those on Facebook. The gift cards will be to local member stores of the We See You, Warren County program, such as I Want Candy, Down Home Comfort Bakery, or The Apple House. This day will also act as a kick-off for November’s theme of “Share kindness.” Throughout the month of November, the Coalition will continue to give out gift cards to We See You, Warren County members, as a way to thank them for their support of the campaign.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Upcoming Parks and Recreation programs for Warren County
The County of Warren Parks and Recreation Department announces upcoming programs, starting for the month of November. To see if any of these programs are eligible for online registration, visit their website at parksandrecreation.warrencountyva.net.
Tiny Tykes Basketball League
Registration will be held through November 18, 2022
This program emphasizes learning basic skills, fundamental teamwork, sportsmanship, and positive participation with the goal of providing a fun and rewarding tiny tykes basketball experience. The young players will begin to develop a bond and love for the game while also learning what it takes to be successful off the court.
The Tiny Tykes Basketball League practices will be held on Sundays beginning December 4, 2022, at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School, located at 320 E. Criser Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Games are scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 15, 2023, and will also be held at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School.
This league is open to boys and girls, 5 and 6 years old as of December 1, 2022; age verification is necessary to register for this activity.
The cost is $50.00 per participant.
Christmas Cards
Calling all young Elves! The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for several young elves to help spread a little cheer to our local elderly by decorating a Christmas card and writing a little note of cheer. We will provide the Christmas card; we just need your help to make their Christmas Day as special and as joyful as a Christmas morning Santa Gift!
Stop by the Warren County Community Center and pick up the Christmas card from Monday, November 1, 2022, through Friday, December 9, 2022, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cards will need to be returned to the Warren County Community Center by Monday, December 12, 2022. We have a night drop box for your convenience.
Karate Program
This program will encompass the usual stances, kicking, punching techniques, stretching, weightlifting (2 to 4 lbs.), and an overall history and review of martial arts. Sensei Drago emphasizes the attitude of working with each other, not at each other.
The program is held on Saturdays, November through December 2022, at the Front Royal Karate Club, 7 Kidd Lane, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. for those ages 5 to 16.
The cost of the program is $120.00 per participant for ten (10) consecutive classes. This program is ongoing and starts the first week you register.
Piano Lessons
A fun and inspiring approach to piano, teaching the basics of music so you can learn to read music, play by ear, and be creative at the keyboard. Playing piano helps develop the life skills of discipline, goal-setting, and independent learning.
These lessons are for children and adults and will be held Mondays through Thursdays, November 1, 2022, through November 30, 2022; class time and cost varies.
All classes are held at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. For more information on available classes, fees, or to register, contact Barbara Stepp at barbara@skylinepiano.com or (540) 635-1919.
Walking Club
This club is geared towards providing participants with a safe environment to walk and stay active and healthy throughout the year. This program is “self-paced” to fit everyone’s lifestyle.
Walking Club will be held on Monday through Friday, November 1, 2022, through December 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630. The Walking Club is a free-to-join, drop-in program for all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Square Dance Lessons
These classes are co-sponsored by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and the Rivermont Rambler Square Dancers. Classes will be held on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through August 29, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers (RES) Youth Center, located at 200 East 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
First two lessons are FREE, then just $5.00 per class.
For more information or to register, contact Nick Capozio at (540) 636-2323.
Mah Jongg “Players Club”
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. Players must bring their own league card.
This club meets on Tuesdays, November 1, 2022, through November 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Band Room, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost for the club is $10.00 for the month prepaid or $3.00 per day drop-in at the door.
For more information about the Mah Jongg “Players Club”, please contact Deb Jones at (540) 252-4252.
Spinning on Spindles
This class will teach participants how to use a top whorl drop spindle to turn fibers of all types into workable thread and yarn that can be used for anything from knitting and crocheting, to weaving and embroidery. A small demonstration on fiber prep will also be given.
Classes will be held on Mondays, November 7, 2022, through November 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to seniors 55 years of age and older.
Each participant will be provided with all the tools needed for learning the basics during this class and get to take home their own spindle.
The cost for the class is $28.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 4 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is November 4, 2022.
Christmas Candle Making
This class will give beginners a chance to learn how to make soy candles in a hands-on environment. Each person will have their own workstation. The instructor will provide materials including trays, measuring/mixing cups, spoons, candle vessels, wooden wicks, all labeling, thermometer, fragrance oil, and soy wax. Wax will only be melted by instructor and distributed to each person at their workstation. Participants will be able to choose from 6 to 8 fragrance oils for their candle and take 1 candle home with them along with a room spray of a matching scent.
This class will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is for those 18 years of age and older.
The cost of the class is $35.00 per participant. Materials are included in the registration fee. Pre-registration is required; deadline to register is November 14, 2022.
There is a minimum of three (3) participants needed to hold this class with a maximum of twelve (12) participants.
Basic Pistol Shooting Class
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This class is open to anyone 10 years of age and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
This class deals with the basic knowledge, skill, and attitude necessary for owning and using a firearm safely. Through this class, the student will learn the following:
- Firearm parts and operation
- Ammunition
- Gun safety
- Virginia laws regarding firearms
- Shooting fundamentals
This class satisfies all requirements for a Virginia Concealed Carry Permit.
The cost for the class is $75.00 per participant, and the class is limited to 12 participants. Pre-registration is required; registration deadline is October 20, 2022.
For more information about this class, please contact Rex King at DFV357@yahoo.com.
SCHOOL’S CLOSED, GYM’S OPEN
NO SCHOOL? No reason to sit at home wondering what to do! Grab some friends and come join some structured and non-structured activities such as pick-up basketball, volleyball, dodgeball, or take some swings in the batting cage. We will also have a game room with various video games as well as ping pong and pool tables.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be holding School’s Closed, Gym’s Open for those interested on Monday, November 21, 2022, through Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Warren County Health and Human Services Complex Gym, located at 465 W. 15th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
This program is open to anyone 7 to 15 years old; those attending must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian. Permission slips can be picked up at the door or in advance at the Warren County Community Center, located at 538 Villa Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost is $10.00 per participant per day or $25.00 for all three (3) days if pre-paid. A wristband will be given so children can come in and out at no additional cost.
Youth Volleyball Winter Camp
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a winter volleyball camp for those ages 9 to 15 years.
This camp is designed to help strengthen skills and techniques while gaining knowledge of the sport and building confidence. Participants will need to bring a water bottle to camp.
This camp will be held on Sundays, November 27, 2022 through December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Warren County Middle School gymnasium, located at 522 Heritage Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The cost is $45.00 per participant. Deadline to register is November 21, 2022.
There is a minimum of ten (10) participants needed to hold the camp with a maximum of 55 participants.
Community News & Real Estate (September/October 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
COMMUNITY NEWS
Chamber of Commerce
- Festival of Leaves will be hosted on October 15th this year. Be sure to come out downtown and enjoy all the great music, food, and fun! Full details: festivalofleaves.org
Homecoming Weekend – Special Opportunity!
- Randolph-Macon Academy will be celebrating Homecoming 2022 on October 21, 22, and 23. Our town can expect between 200-400 visitors who might be interested in what we have to offer! Would you be interested in being part of a directory that can be shared with these visitors? Would you consider a special or a coupon or some other creative idea to inspire new business? Let’s talk! Call me! 540-683-0790
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser
- Facebook Event Page
- November 15th at the Volunteer Fire & Rescue off Commerce Ave.
- Call Jen at 540-683-0790 for tickets: $75.00 per ticket
- We will have a mechanical bull! You gotta come out and join the fun! This fundraiser will be used to purchase BOOK VENDING MACHINE for a local elementary school.
- Or buy tickets online!
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for September 2022 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for September 2022. We are in the red once again for new listings, new pending, and closed listings.
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -28.7%
- New Pending DOWN -16.7%
- Closed sales are DOWN -4.3%
- Average Median Sold $352,500
- Average Days on Market 27
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: September 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated October 2022
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790 | www.jenaveryrealtor.com
CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley celebrates 5 year anniversary of flagship program: Valley Assistance Network and goes mobile
October marks the 5th anniversary of Valley Assistance Network, flagship program of United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley. Through its VAN program, UWNSV offers essential support to families in crisis. Over the past five years, this program has provided a hand up to more than 8,800 working families across the valley.
The program was launched in October 2017 to help ALICE families. Resource Navigators have made more than 20,000 referrals to connect residents with community partner organizations like: Faithworks, Highland Food Pantry, and CCAP. This vital link helps struggling families find their way when they don’t know where to turn for help.
“When I reflect on the last five years, I am so grateful to our community for embracing VAN and United Way’s vision to make a deeper impact,” said Jennifer Hall, Senior Director of Community Investment. “VAN is helping thousands of families stay in their homes, keep the lights on, and keep food on the table. We take pride in finding creative solutions to address the community’s most pressing and persistent needs.”
In August of this year, VAN opened an office at Shenandoah Community Health Clinic, located at 124 Valley Vista Drive in Woodstock. Along with the new office in Front Royal at 134-B Peyton Street, VAN staff are also visiting Clarke and Page counties at least once a month to help make access to resources easier.
To celebrate these milestones, United Way NSV is holding a Mobile Resource Fair on October 20th, sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union and in partnership with George’s, Inc. The event will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at DCCU, located at 1025 Woodstock Commons Drive in Woodstock.
VAN Resource Navigators will be on hand to connect families with a wide range of community resources. Several partners will provide onsite services, including:
- Free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines
- On-site job interviews
- Connections to rent and utility assistance
- Assistance signing up for SNAP or childcare benefits
- Setting up a bank accounts
- Free financial check-ups
- Free lunch
- Giveaways and lots of chances to win gift cards!
“Helping to improve the financial wellness of our members and the community is important to DCCU. We are proud to join with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and other community wellness partners in order to bring this valuable resource to the Woodstock community,” said Allison Fink, Vice President-Executive Administration at DuPont Community Credit Union.
About United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley: Since 1946, the United Way NSV has led the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community – to meet the needs that matter most to the people of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, as well as the City of Winchester. United Way NSV convenes the people and organizations necessary to create solutions to our region’s most pressing challenges and collaborates with effective partners. United Way NSV seeks to serve as the catalyst for community change by supporting over 45 partner agencies in the area on income, health, and education. For more information visit our website www.unitedwaynsv.org.
Shenandoah University to host esports event in honor of Veterans Day
Shenandoah University, in collaboration with its esports programs, SU’s Veterans, Military and Families Center (VMFC) and the Warrior GMR Foundation, is hosting a two-day esports event in honor of Veterans Day.
The event centers around the Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open, which will be played in Shenandoah’s Esports Arena on the university’s main campus in Winchester, Virginia, Nov. 10-11.
Professional esports teams from the Army, Navy, Space Force, Air Force and Coast Guard will challenge SU’s esports team, Regiment Gaming and the Gold Star Gamers, a team composed of teens who lost a military parent. “We are honored to include the Gold Star Gamers in this event,” said Josh Otero, chairman of the Warrior GMR Foundation. “The kids have paid a sacrifice most of us can’t comprehend. We want them to know on this Veterans Day, and every day, they are supported and included in our military community.”
Gold Star Gamer teens will travel to Virginia from all over the U.S. to compete. They will receive a VIP tour of SU’s esports program and participate in a special on-campus ceremony in honor of their late parents.
“Shenandoah University is committed to supporting our nation’s military veterans and their families, and we’re proud to partner with the Warrior GMR Foundation and Gold Star Gamers to provide an opportunity for hope and healing through gaming,” said Shenandoah University Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D., who is a U.S. Army veteran. “SU is excited to incorporate this event into our HIVE groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, and we look forward to making the participants a part of the day’s celebration.”
The Warrior GMR Veterans Day Valorant Invitational and Smash Bros Open is being held in collaboration with community and industry partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, SHI and Microsoft. Contact Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org for more information on sponsorship and collaboration opportunities.
About the Warrior GMR Foundation
Warrior GMR Foundation is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to build communityship and promote health and wellness in esports. Its events promote other esports nonprofits, bring gaming to diverse communities, and create opportunities for intergenerational play. To learn more about Warrior GMR Foundation, visit warriorgmrfoundation.org or email Josh Otero at josh@warriorgmrfoundation.org.
About Gold Star Gamers
Gold Star Gamers Limited is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to help kids who lost a military parent find hope and healing through competitive gaming. To learn more or to make a donation, please visit goldstargamers.networkforgood.com or email Martha Laughman at martha@goldstargamers.org.
About Shenandoah University Esports
Shenandoah University’s esports program includes competitive varsity teams, one of the country’s first academic esports degree programs, and other academic programs. SU is a longtime supporter of the U.S. military and attracts veterans and military families from all over the nation. To learn more about Shenandoah University Esports, visit su.edu/esports or contact Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak, Ph.D., at jgawrysi@su.edu.
Fresh Florida Citrus Band Fruit Fundraiser is back!
The Warren County High School Band is currently running their pre-order Fruit Campaign. If you know a band student, you may simply order from them, but if not, ordering has never been easier to do. You may enter the following link or copy and paste the link into your browser and see the wide variety of fruit available. You can order on the site and pay on the site and pick up the delivery in December when it arrives at the school. You may even choose to have it delivered to your house! There are delivery fees attached with home delivery.
Here is the information:
- Seller: Warren County High School Band
- Organizer Contact: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
- Website Information: shop.floridaindianrivergroves.com
- Pre-Order Sales Dates: NOW until Nov 9th.
- Arrival Dates: Specific dates are TBA, but should be available the 2nd week of December.
Thank you so much for your support of the WCHS Band over the years. We look forward to serving you again!
David Dingess
Director of Bands
Warren County High School
Record numbers attend Warren Coalition’s Celebrate Kids Day
An astounding wave of people flooded the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center on Sunday, September 25, 2022, keeping the volunteers and Warren Coalition staff members busy during the first Celebrate Kids Day held since 2019.
The children who attended enjoyed pony rides, face painting, and a petting zoo, along with various inflatable rides, including a giant slide, a moon bounce, an obstacle course, and a T-ball challenge. In addition, 200 children painted a pumpkin. Inside the building, children and their parents discovered various games and activities, where they won prizes from the Warren Coalition as well as the agencies who hosted tables: Department of Social Services, Warren County Health Department, Boy Scouts, Phoenix Project, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, Mountainview Music, and Samuels Public Library.
Kids also threw balls at the pitch burst, breaking 11-inch water balloons over six cheerful volunteers: WZRV DJ Randy Woodward, Captain Crystal Cline of Front Royal Police Department (FRPD), FRPD Police Chief Kahle Magalis, Jen Avery of Jenspiration, LLC, George McIntyre of the Apple House, and Warren County Sheriff Mark Butler. Each person was challenged to raise $500 to earn the “honor” of sitting in the pitch burst. The top fundraiser was Jennifer Avery!
Though a passing storm halted activities briefly, it did not subdue the crowd gathered. Some merely headed inside to partake in the activities there, some stayed under the pavilion and finished up their face painting and pumpkin painting, and some even went home to wait out the storm and then returned.
Organizer and Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett estimated that approximately 675 people attended the event. “This is the first time we’ve ever run out of pumpkins!” she exclaimed. Several agencies ran out of materials/prizes, and even the food and drinks came close to running out.
The Coalition took a leap of faith this year, lowering the price of the event from $5 per child to just $1 per child before soliciting sponsors. This was done in recognition of difficulties many families are facing in today’s world. Fortunately, additional sponsors stepped up to ensure that the costs of the event were covered, including: Front Royal Dental Care, Marilyn King of Avery Hess Realty, Michelle Napier of CBM Mortgage, Cool Tech Heating & Air, Code Jamboree, Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382, Fraternal Order of Police Front Royal-Warren County Lodge #33, Limeton United Methodist Church and Warren County Parks and Recreation (WCPR). WCPR is also one of the Coalition’s annual “Elite Sponsors,” along with Aire Serv, Family Preservation Services, and Beth Waller, Keller Williams Realty Solutions & What Matters Now.
“I am deeply grateful to all of our amazing volunteers—especially those who sat in the Pitch Burst!—and my wonderful staff for making this event a success,” said Christa. “And of course we are thankful for our sponsors for making the event possible. Having the support of the community to put on an event like this means everything. We couldn’t do it on our own.” Christa also expressed appreciation to “Card My Yard” for the last-minute promotional signage they provided over the weekend, which helped to draw a lot of attention.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
