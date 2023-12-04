Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” December 2023 Theme: You Belong Here

Whether you are a lifelong resident of Warren County, or have been here only a few days, Warren Coalitions’ We See You, Warren County theme for December reminds you that “You belong here.”

The purpose of the We See You, Warren County campaign is to make every person feel welcome and provide a sense of belonging for everyone in Warren County. Cultivating this type of atmosphere helps our youth develop a sense of community and safety, which is a protective factor against drug use and alcohol misuse. Greeting others is the foundation of this program, but the monthly themes provide messages that our youth—and indeed, every person—need to hear as well.

“We are all imperfectly perfect,” is a favorite saying of Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. Each and every person in our community has value. Each and every person matters. Though no one is perfect, our imperfections and differences help make us strong, and together, we are the community of Warren County. Embracing our differences and building a community where every person feels a sense of connection, safety, and belonging makes a difference to everyone. It improves mental health overall.

Challenges for this month’s theme include: Learn something about another point of view. Stand with someone who is being treated unfairly. Write “You belong here” on your vehicle. Notice people who are alone at holiday functions and make an effort to speak to them.

There are a total of seven challenges for this month, which can be accessed via the website.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign

We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 250 registered partners, and over 1100 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)