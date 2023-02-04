Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” February 2023 Theme: You Can Do Hard Things

The February 2023 Theme for We See You, Warren County is “You Can Do Hard Things.”

That phrase means something different for each person. For some people, greeting others, as We See You, Warren County members are encouraged to do, is very difficult. Some people find it hard to ask others for help. Others might have trouble getting out of bed in the morning or standing up for themselves in a conflict. Some may want to end a substance use disorder or get out of toxic relationship, both of which can be very difficult to overcome.

“We want to encourage everyone to believe in themselves this month,” said Celeste Brooks, Community Outreach Coordinator. “After all, you’ve already survived 100% of your hardest days! But we also want everyone to remember that doing hard things doesn’t mean you have to do them alone. We are here to help each other. No matter what you are going through, it’s okay to ask for help.”

Among this month’s challenges is a seemingly simple task: “Allow someone to interrupt you.” This is a challenge for this month, Brooks said, because it is harder than it sounds. “For task-driven people especially, stopping what we’re doing to listen to someone can be very hard,” she acknowledged. “But it’s very important to allow that to happen if we’re going to build relationships with each other.”

Other challenges this month are to greet ten strangers, offer to help someone, invite one person to join We See You, Warren County, and reach out to repair a relationship. The tips for this month emphasize that it is okay to ask for help, we are stronger together, and childhood trauma doesn’t have to define you.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign

We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates as sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 200 registered partners, and over 1000 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website.

About Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.