Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” January 2024 Theme Reminds People, “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”

January can be a difficult time of year for many. Perhaps it is because of the post-holiday season let-down or Seasonal Affective Disorder. Or perhaps there is another reason. Regardless of the underlying cause, this month, Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” theme reminds everyone that “It’s okay to not be okay.”

The purpose of the We See You, Warren County campaign is to make every person feel welcome and provide a sense of belonging and safety for everyone in Warren County. The program is for the people who give a great big smile to others when they walk by, as well as the people who might need to see the smile. A simple smile and a brief greeting can make a positive influence on someone’s day.

Sometimes it can be difficult to make that effort to say hello, especially when we are feeling down. In this case, however, it is the effort that counts. Reaching out to another person, no matter how small the connection, can help our own mental health as well as theirs.

At the same time, Warren Coalition encourages community members to focus a bit on self-care this month: eat right, drink enough water, exercise, and get enough sleep. Take time for hobbies, self, friends, and family. It can be hard to balance it all, but every day is a new chance to try again. While some might feel they cannot take time to care for themselves, it is important to remember that caring for oneself can help a person be better prepared to help others.

The challenges for this month’s theme include: Walk outside with a friend. Express yourself. Greet 10 strangers. Connect with others. There are a total of ten challenges, which can be accessed via the website at weseeyou.warrencoalition.org/monthly-themes.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign

We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 250 registered partners, and over 1100 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/wecuwc.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)

About Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.