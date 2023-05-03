Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” May 2023 Theme: Speak Kindly to Yourself

The Warren Coalition has announced that the May 2023 Theme for We See You, Warren County (WeCUWC) is “Speak Kindly to Yourself.”

The theme goes hand-in-hand with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the greatest challenges we face is how we treat ourselves. “We say things to ourselves that we would never say to someone we love or respect,” points out Celeste Brooks, Warren Coalition’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “There is truth in the statement that we are our own worst critics. We forget that when we speak to ourselves, we are actually listening to and believing what we say.”

A prime example of this is when a person makes a mistake, they will often say something negative about themselves, such as “I can’t believe I did that. I’m so stupid!” We should all remember that everyone makes mistakes. It is important to take responsibility for our mistakes, apologize for them when appropriate, correct them if we can, and then move on without berating ourselves.

In relation to reaching out to others through the WeCUWC campaign, the Warren Coalition staff encourages everyone to pay attention to how others are treating themselves. “If you hear someone putting themselves down, take the time to talk with them and encourage them,” says Brooks.

Speaking kindly to yourself—such as giving yourself a bit of grace when you make mistakes or encouraging yourself with positive statements each day—might feel awkward at first, and it is not a magical self-help tool. But done consistently in conjunction with other steps, it can help improve your outlook on life, your self-confidence, and even your overall mental health.

The WeCUWC challenges this month include reciting positive daily affirmations to yourself, sharing with others three positive things about them, greeting ten strangers this month, and speaking kindly to yourself, among others.

More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign

We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 225 registered partners, and over 1050 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.

In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)

About Warren Coalition

Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.