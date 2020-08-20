Warren County 4-H Livestock Program show and auction at VA Livestock Market this weekend

WHAT MATTERS Warren — In this video, meet the Jenkins family, Chester (their son Jacob’s grain-fed steer) and George and Karen McIntyre (avid 4-H supporters and the high bidders for Jacob’s hog at last year’s 4-H WC Fair auction event). Many avid Warren County Fairgoers are missing the 4-H livestock section as they peruse the fairgrounds on Rockland Road this week. This Saturday evening (8/22), however, they’ll have the chance to visit the beloved animals and support the 4-H Livestock Program through the animal auction at 7pm. The community is invited to the Virginia Livestock Market at 2796 Rivermont Dr in Front Royal, this Friday and Saturday, for a show at 6pm each day, and an auction at 7pm on Saturday night (registration begins at 6pm).

The youth participants in the livestock program are among the many victims of the COVID crisis who face unwelcome changes to their routines. Their traditional avenue of raising funds during the WC Fair auction (to cover the expenses they have incurred in the specialty raising of their market animals) has been eliminated. These hard-working youth and their supportive families are fearful that the turnout for the auction at its new location off Rt. 619 this weekend will be limited.

George and Karen McIntyre encourage small businesses to come out to support the families by bidding on the animals and considering splitting the meat and stocking the freezers of employees or clients. Friends and family could also consider joining together to split the beef or pork. It’s a win-win way for meat-lovers to support the 4-H, the Livestock Program and the youth who have dedicated countless hours to raising fantastic market animals.

For more information, to register or inquire about the process or program, please contact David or Cristel Jenkins at 540-636-4952. Due to COVID restrictions, the program facilitators would appreciate a head-count to know how to best accommodate those who plan to attend. Gore’s Meats has already been booked for the animals from the auction so there is no waiting period for the animals. Those interested in becoming a part of the 4-H family are welcome to call the extension office at 540-615-4549.

ABOUT THE JENKINS:

The Jenkins are a fine example of a dedicated family who invests time, money and energy into raising their 4-H livestock to market. Jacob has been showing through the program for seven years, and his siblings for a total of 18 years. His parents, David and Christel Jenkins, are proud to support the program that teaches their children responsibility and many practical life skills. This year, Jacob will be showing a special steer (Chester) and two hogs.

ABOUT THE 4-H LIVESTOCK PROGRAM:

The 4-H Youth Livestock Program is the largest animal science project area enabling youth to develop their interest in beef cattle, sheep, and swine in their 4-H projects. Youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on life skill development.

This program offers competitions such as livestock judging and stockmen’s contests as well as livestock shows at the county, district, and state levels.*

*From the VA Cooperative Extension Website

