Warren County and Skyline High School Classes of 2021 share a ‘Hollywood Night Under the Stars’
What a long, strange trip the final two years of high school have been for the graduating classes of 2021. Reduced in-school, in-class time, virtual learning at home, and canceled or reduced-capacity athletic and other events once considered business as usual in packed venues. That marks the era of the worldwide Coronavirus Disease-2019 pandemic attributed with the deaths of over 595,000 Americans among nearly 3.5-million fatalities worldwide in about a year and a half.
But with a little parental initiative in cooperation with downtown Front Royal business people and the town government spearheaded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Warren County’s graduating classes of 2021 got a Hollywood-themed night to remember “Under the Stars” the evening of Saturday, May 22nd.
Late Saturday afternoon, Royal Examiner found the organizational hub and information center on that evening’s joint Senior Proms of Skyline and Warren County High Schools in Front Royal’s Village Commons area across East Main Street at White Picket Fence/Key Move Properties. Proprietor Sue Laurence was overseeing the final stages of neighboring C&C Frozen Treats couple Will and Nina Huck’s dressing for Prom Night, while her husband and co-designated prom chaperone Chris was on site across the street as the final touches to a “Hollywood Night Under the Stars” setting, and DJ musical accompaniment was underway for the lucky 7 to 11 p.m. Prom Night extravaganza.
We asked the co-organizer and Downtown Ice Cream Man, Will Huck, about the impetus for the evening’s outdoor prom night. He explained that following the public school system’s early decision not to have proms due to the still-strict pandemic guidelines at the time, it was parents of graduating seniors who took the initiative to try and facilitate some kind of open-air-site event where social distancing requirements could be met.
“Since the guidelines have changed, and they only recently changed,” Huck observed of a CDC softening of pandemic precautions as over two-thirds of the nation is now reported having received a COVID-19 vaccination, “there wasn’t enough time for the schools to change direction because they said they weren’t going to be doing proms early on. And some citizens, some local mothers of some seniors reached out, came in, and wanted to put this together, and I said ‘Sure’. So, we moved along the process, working with the Town and the community. This is a community event,” Huck pointed out.
As to the establishment of the Town Commons area between the Gazebo and new Pavilion at the East Main-Chester Street downtown central intersection, Huck noted, “Lori Cockrell brought up the idea at a town council meeting back in February. And when we knew the pavilion was going to be built, I said, yes, we need to do it, and we need to do it on Main Street, and we need to utilize the new pavilion. So, we have it sanctioned over here and laid out where it’s going to be an elegant prom contained into the parking lot area of the Gazebo.
In fact, it was the student’s parents who helped the process along financially and organizationally, Nina Huck observed. “The parents came in and brought water and sodas and gave money. It was 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here, 20 dollars here … We had snacks donated by parents, they would just bring them in and drop them off – they didn’t want any credit. They just wanted to have stuff for the kids to be able to do it. So, it was very much the community coming together, and it’s very humbling to see that happen,” Nina concluded.
“This is a community of our two schools coming together for this special occasion – to make this happen for our seniors who have had a rough year,” Nina’s husband observed of the pandemic-mitigating restrictions through 2020 and the seniors’ final semester of 2021.
Enjoy these additional scenes, including some ‘BAD’ (that means good) group dancing, of Saturday evening’s joint Warren County and Skyline High Schools “Old Hollywood Night Under the Stars” Prom night – Classes of 2021, you earned it!!
Warren County Traffic alert for May 24 – 28, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for roadside weed control, Sunday through Wednesday nights (May 23-26) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 15 to 7, westbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement marking, Sunday and Monday nights (May 23-24) from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Shoulder closures for tree removal operations between Route 605 (Poor House Road) and Route 737 (Thunderbird Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*UPDATE* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway/Winchester Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for traffic-signal work at intersections just north and south of Front Royal town limits, 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for grading and drainage work related to safety improvement project between Route 645 (Manassas Run Road) and Front Royal town limits, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated completion December 10.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Turnmeyer Galleries celebrates opening of new store location on Main Street
Turnmeyer Galleries at 407B East Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new store location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Scott and Pam to Main Street Front Royal.
Turnmeyer Galleries is a Fine Art Boutique Gift Gallery and not just your ordinary boutique gift shop or art gallery, they blend the best of both to offer something for everyone. Stop in and enjoy browsing through the local fine art photography, metalwork, and more. Or look for that perfect gift for yourself or someone else. You’ll love their hand-picked selection of apparel, jewelry, food, soap and bath, housewares, and more.
Turnmeyer Galleries is also the home of Scott Turnmeyer Photography, offering not only the finest photographic prints by Scott from the local area and around the world, but the highest quality portrait services for both those looking for indoor and outdoor services. Want to learn more about photography? Scott utilizes their classroom environment to teach photography classes and provides workshops throughout the region.
Find out more on their website and Facebook page.
Aug. 17 school start date approved; WCPS to offer virtual learning academy
The Warren County School Board at its Wednesday, May 19 meeting and work session unanimously voted to change this year’s school start date to August 17 for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) and learned that WCPS will move forward with plans to create an online learning academy to start this fall.
School Board members — including Board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., and board members Kristen Pence, Ralph Rinaldi, and James Wells, with Board Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower absent — approved a revised 2021-2022 school calendar that reflects changes made by WCPS administrators in response to concerns raised by parents and division employees.
The changes move the first day of school from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17 and the last day from June 9, 2022, to June 3, 2022. The board will consider the draft school calendar for the 2022-2023 academic year at its next meeting on June 5, according to Assistant Superintendent for Administration Melody Sheppard.
During the School Board’s work session portion of the meeting, WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger said that the school division is working to establish an in-house virtual academy for students in grades 3-12. No vote or action was taken by the board as this was just a discussion with the superintendent about plans for the program. Once the details are worked out, the plan will be submitted to the School Board for action.
Because WCPS has “a lot of students who maybe weren’t successful in a brick-and-mortar but who have been very successful” with online learning during the altered pandemic school schedule, Ballenger said the school division would like to offer a virtual academy or some type of virtual learning option for students during the upcoming school year and possibly beyond.
“We want to make sure as educators that all of our students are successful,” Ballenger told the School Board members. “So, do we want to shut down this opportunity for that student or that group of students who struggle in the classroom with their peers, but they have been online and thrived?”
Ballenger said that most schools across the Commonwealth will offer a virtual component during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, and there is also an existing online learning program offered by the Virginia Education Department entitled Virtual Virginia for grades 6-12. “Virtual learning is here to stay,” he said.
“If it costs a little more, then that’s okay,” commented School Board Chairman Williams. “It’s the cost of doing business. And our business is educating our children.”
And there’s already community interest in a WCPS virtual learning offering, said Ballenger, who cited a WCPS survey showing that of the current number of students enrolled, 71 elementary school students are interested in virtual learning; 53 students in grades 6-8 are interested, and 84 students in grades 9-12 are interested.
Likewise, WCPS reached out to home-instruction parents and 42 elementary school students are interested; 21 at the middle school level are interested, and 24 at the high school level are interested, said Ballenger.
Ballenger said that in addition to a WCPS virtual learning program or Virtual Virginia, there is a third option: “We can do nothing and make everyone just come back to school,” he said. “And there are students who we would lose by not offering virtual learning.”
“Personally, the do-nothing [option] — that’s off the table as far as I’m concerned,” Williams said. “Virtual Virginia? Yeah, that’s nice, but I’d much rather it be us because this is our community. It would be so much more personable to have it in-house.”
Board member Wells agreed and said WCPS should “take the leap and see what it can do with a virtual learning academy.” Rinaldi also was on board with the plan and asked if students from other counties would be able to transfer to the WCPS program. Ballenger said yes.
“We will work on this plan over the next few months,” said Ballenger, noting that details will be worked out regarding the program’s total cost, the number of teachers needed, course work, the overall process, etc., and then he will present it to the board.
“I feel it’s important to offer this virtual component not just next year but beyond. This is something that I think is sustainable. This is something that I think is needed, especially within Warren County, and I think we can provide a good quality program and give the students and families what they need,” said the superintendent.
Other actions taken
The School Board took other actions earlier during its meeting and unanimously approved several other items, including:
• The purchase by WCPS of new security equipment in the amount of $208,500;
• The annual $18,765.30 fee for the WCPS Human Resources Department to continue use of the Unified Talent’s applicant tracking, records, contracts and job board software as part of its management system;
• Three contract awards. An $80,200 contract to Vertex Roofing Inc. to replace the shingle roof on the gymnasium at Skyline High School; a $32,052 contract to John Lake Paving Inc. to resurface the asphalt for the bus loop at A.S. Rhodes Elementary School; and a $41,142.70 contract to The Gordian Group to perform the necessary concrete replacement to the stairs and sidewalk at Skyline Middle School; and
• Two memorial scholarships. The Shell Harris Memorial Fund scholarship, which is awarded to a Warren County or Skyline high school student who wishes to pursue a career in the arts, design, or creating writing, and the Faye Smoot Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a volunteer serving his or her community.
Board members also accepted with gratitude a $16,400 check from Giant-subsidiary Martin’s that will be used toward food services for WCPS students.
Commonwealth’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.7 percent in April
On May 21, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s unemployment rate fell 0.4-percentage point to 4.7 percent in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1 percent.
“Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every month since last June and is edging closer to pre-pandemic record lows,” said Governor Northam. “More people are working, businesses are hiring, and our economy is getting even stronger than more and more Virginians receive their COVID-19 vaccines. Our Administration remains focused on ensuring there is an opportunity for every Virginia resident, in every part of our Commonwealth, so we can all move forward.”
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 2,400 jobs in April. The labor force decreased by 12,422 to 4,225,614, and the number of unemployed residents decreased by 17,097 to 197,338. The number of employed residents rose by 4,675 to 4,028,276. Virginia’s over-the-year job gain of 7.7 percent was less than the 10.9 percent increase nationwide.
“It’s great to see more Virginians getting back to work, and industries that were hard hit by COVID-19, like tourism and hospitality, making a comeback,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Governor Northam has made wise, measured decisions throughout the pandemic, which is a major reason why Virginia’s economy is faring better than other states. We know we still have work to do, but this decrease in the unemployment rate is welcome news.”
“The Commonwealth enjoyed a strong and vibrant economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decreasing unemployment rate demonstrates that we are on a solid path to recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “With over 63 percent of adults in Virginia fully vaccinated, workers are growing more confident to go back to school or rejoin the workforce. Our focus moving forward will be to ensure that they have the skills, training, and support they need to thrive in the post-pandemic economy.”
In April, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 289,800 jobs, while employment in the public sector lost 11,100 jobs. Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of 11 major industry divisions experienced employment increases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 114,000 jobs, or 52 percent. The next largest over-the-year job gain occurred in trade and transportation, up 67,300 jobs, or 11 percent. Education and health services experienced the third-largest over-the-year job gain of 38,200 jobs or seven percent. The government experienced the largest decrease, falling by 11,100 jobs. Local government employment fell by 10,100 jobs and state government employment was down 3,400 jobs, while the federal government added 2,400 jobs.
For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) announced that the number of initial claims filed during the most recent filing week continued the trend of recent weeks’ lower claims volumes.
For the filing week ending May 15, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial claims in Virginia was 10,642. The latest claims figure was a decrease of 628 claimants from the previous week. This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,672,979, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 60,413, which was an increase of 2,569 claims from the previous week, but 85% lower than the 403,557 continued claims from the comparable week last year. Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, retail trade, administrative and waste services, and health care and social assistance industries.
The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has a special guest on their Wildlife Walk – Today and tomorrow only!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has many wildlife ambassadors – animals that cannot be released back to the wild – who now help us educate the public on native wildlife, human-wildlife conflicts, habitat protection, and overall environmental stewardship. Our unique Wildlife Walk guides the visitor around the enclosures of our ambassadors so that you can see them up-close and learn their stories.
The Wildlife Walk is open to visitors, but reservations are required. Today and tomorrow only, we have a special guest, Vega, a Turkey Vulture!
Vega was admitted to BRWC in 2019 suffering from a gunshot wound, most likely from a shotgun. One pellet had fractured her right wing; several others remained in the body, some in the digestive tract, causing lead-poisoning. Another pellet has become lodged in her skull, near the brainstem, damaging the nerves from her right eye; the eye was later removed for her comfort. The loss of her eye and the lingering effects of the lead poisoning make her non-releasable.
Reserve your spot and come visit us today!
Groups will be spaced out in 10 minute increments to ensure proper social distancing. Your tour will begin exactly at the time you select. If you have not arrived by your tour time we will allow another group to go. Group size not to exceed 10 people. Masks required. No pets, drinking, or smoking.
Meet May’s business sponsored pet of the month, Scarlett
Scarlett is a 5-year-old, we are thinking Shar Pei mix, who is ready for some love! Scarlett would really thrive as the only dog in the family, but would be okay with cats and children! Watch this video to see how she is friendly and not overly energetic. Age 5 sometimes brings a little extra calm to a pooch.
The Humane Society has adjusted their appointment requirements. Feel free to stop out during the week to visit with the animals. Appointments are just required on the weekends. Please take 5 minutes to fill out an online application. Someone from the shelter will call you and schedule your meet and greet time shortly after you submit your application: humanesocietywarrencounty.com
Are you a business and would like to sponsor a pet of the month? OR would you be interested in learning more about a Business Partner Membership? Let’s talk! (540) 635-4734
