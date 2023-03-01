Local Government
Warren County Board of Supervisors conducts 9 Public Hearings and gets FY-2021/22 Audit Report at meeting of Feb. 28
The results of the 6 p.m. February 28th Warren County Board of Supervisors Public Hearings meeting are listed below in order they appeared on the agenda. Seven of the nine matters were Conditional Use Permit applications for Short-term Tourist Rentals. The first two public hearings involved approval for the lease of space at the County overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR):
Public Hearings:
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Tom Schwietz – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Jay Butler, second Walt Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Lease of County-Owned Property at the Front Royal-Warren County Airport to Shane Neitzey – staff summary Alisa Scott, Finance Director – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-01, Remo Kommnick for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 226 Judy Lane and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 576A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Delores Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-02, Robert Chevez for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 604 Windy Knoll Drive and Identified on Tax Map 20, as Lot 29F – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Oates, second Butler – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-03, Gabriel Gaillard and Natasha Nyirongo-Gaillard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 95 Pickford Court and Identified on Tax Map 15E, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 471 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-04, Nicholas E. and Cara S. Achterberg for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 671 Thompson Hollow Road and Identified on Tax Map 42B, Section 2, as Lot 12A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Butler, second Mabe – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-05, Shenandoah Shores Management Group, LLC for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 301 Rollason Drive and Identified on Tax Map 13C, Section 5, Block 5, as Lot 944A – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Mabe, second Oates – approval 3-2, Butler and Cheryl Cullers dissenting due to the waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-06, Jose L. Canales for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 68 Skunk Hollow Lane and Identified on Tax Map 28, as Lot 68A – staff summary Matt Wendling, Planning Director – On a motion by Butler, second Oates – unanimous approval.
- Conditional Use Permit 2022-12-07, Natalya Scimeca for a Short-Term Tourist Rental Located at 1086 Lower Valley Road and Identified on Tax Map 17C, Block H, as Lot 33 – staff summary Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator – On a motion by Oates, second Mabe – approval 3-2, Butler and Cullers against due to waiver request for the 100-foot setback requirement.
Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report
In addition to its public hearings meeting of 6 p.m., at 5 p.m. the supervisors received a summary of the Fiscal Year-2021/22 Audit Report from Michael Lupton of the County’s contracted auditing firm of Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates. Included in that report were Governmental Funds Financial Highlights which included the following, noted as “Prepared on the modified accrual basis (same basis as County budget)”:
Exhibit 3:
Combined ending fund balances for governmental funds of $41.25 million
General Fund – Fund balance total was $24.02 million
Unassigned fund balance was $21.36 million
Unassigned and committed accounted for $37.86 million – both categories available for appropriation at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors.
Exhibit 5:
Combined fund balances increased by $1.21 million in FY 2022
General Fund – Fund balance increased by $5.52 million
General Fund balance increase was mostly due to transfer from Special Projects Fund.
It was noted that a “Brief analysis of the change in fund balance can be found in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis” which did not appear to be included in the public Power Point presentation.
Treading ‘discretely’ on EDA budget impacts
Responding to a question at the 6:43 video mark, Lupton noted that the County’s EDA budget was treated as a “separate entity” per earlier remarks by County Administrator Ed Daley. At the 6:55 video mark, responding to a question from Supervisor Delores Oates, Daley noted that legally the jointly created FR-WC EDA should remain a part of both municipalities books, though he did not claim knowledge as to whether it remained so on the Town’s books.
Lupton revisited the EDA equation as to the audit report at the 12:58 video mark. That financial implications of the County’s bringing the still legally named Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) in as essentially a county departmental operation** was treated delicately, was indicated by the Power Point reference under the header Disclaimer of Opinion – EDA/IDA: Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA
That two-paragraph statement reads: “The financial statements of the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (EDA) have been omitted. The amounts by which this omission would affect the assets, deferred outflow of resources, liabilities, deferred inflows of resources, net position, revenues and expenses of this discretely presented component unit have not been determined.
“Because of the significance of the matter described in the ‘Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Discretely Presented Component Unit – EDA’ paragraph, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on the financial statements of the discretely presented component unit EDA of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion on these financial statements.”
See both meeting aspects in the County video, opening with the audit presentation. The Public Hearings begin at the 43:50 mark of the video.
** FOOTNOTE: The County’s decision to internalize the FR-WC EDA was made in the wake of the Front Royal Town Council’s decision over the objection of then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt, circa 2019/20, to drop out of involvement with the half-century old joint EDA in favor of hostile civil litigation over municipal liabilities and misdirected asset recovery in the wake of the circa 2014-2018 FR-WC EDA “financial scandal”. As has been reported, the unilaterally established Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has not met since July 2022 due to the town government’s failure to acquire the necessary federal or state designations to allow FREDA to legally acquire assets with which to conduct business.
Local Government
After positive start, town council meeting takes turn toward municipal controversy on tourism promotion and ‘back-alley’ citizen finger pointing
Following a somber acknowledgement of the death that afternoon of former Front Royal Police Chief Richard Furr, Monday evening’s Front Royal Town Council meeting of February 27 in front of a packed Warren County Government Center meeting room began on a positive and uniformly popular front – first, acknowledgment of the Skyline High School wrestling team for its achievement of an unprecedented four consecutive Region 3-B championships, achieved with the placing of wrestlers in 11 of the 13 weight division finals. Those four district and regional championships were punctuated by two second place and two third place state tournament finishes. Also this year Skyline produced one of the girl’s state champions, Morgan Layman at 118 pounds, in the Virginia High School League’s first Girls State Wrestling Tournament in history (acknowledged at 9:30 mark of video).
The wave of enthusiasm, at least with town officials, continued with Town Manager Joe Waltz’s acknowledgement of the efforts of Mary Ellen Lynn in the Town Energy Department during a period of transition at its department director’s position. Beginning as what was anticipated as likely to be a short-term internship, Waltz noted Lynn displayed “leadership skills” as she evolved into the department’s Manager of Administration position.
Following the agenda’s only public hearing, which attracted no speakers or contention, council unanimously approved the Special Use Permit (SUP) application of Barbara Samuels for placement of one ground-floor residence at 437 South Royal Avenue. The building’s first floor has been zoned C-1 for commercial use, with a single residence on the second floor. The original application indicated the SUP request was initiated to help accommodate mobility issues of the applicant.
Public Comments then gave a hint of what was to come on two “Business Items” near the agenda’s conclusion at which there would be no public hearing opportunity for comments. One was council’s unilateral initiative to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement with Warren County involving creation of the 501-C6 Destination Management Organization (DMO) known as “Discover Front Royal” and consequent tourism promotional efforts (see related story). The other yet unresolved “Business Item” was a highly contentious one which already had its public hearing at an earlier meeting. That item was the alley vacating request to allow the expansion of adjacent home properties belonging to Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway, families of former Mayor Chris Holloway’s father and brother, respectively. Nine of 16 Public Comment speakers addressed the Holloways request for an unpaved alley running behind several residential properties and the Church of the Brethren.
By 3-2 vote Town Council votes to seek additional information on Holloway alley ‘vacation’ request
The public speaker split was 5 against, 4 for the requested alley vacating. The four, “for” speakers included three of the four applicants, William and Wade Holloway, Wade’s wife Stephanie, and William’s son and Wade’s brother Chris.
In fact, former mayor Chris noted that he had been home watching the remote live-stream of the meeting and felt compelled to come to the government center to counter some of his family’s neighbors’ assertions about relative work on grass cutting and maintenance of the unpaved alley over the years. With most of the applicant Holloways comments coming prior to the neighboring opponents’ rebuttals, Chris told council he came to defend the family’s position in the debate.
In responding to applicant Holloway assertions of essentially unilateral alley maintenance over years, several neighbors and church members called those assertions untrue, even categorizing them as lies, leading Mayor Lori Cockrell to caution against personal attacks during public comments. One church speaker wondered how to respond to what they saw as untruths without calling those untruths out for what they believed they were. One of those speakers, Lee Keeler, noted that he had been hired by the church seven years ago to mow the alley, a job he has been doing ever since.
However, noting his father’s presence in his home abutting the alley since 1968, Chris Holloway countered those assertions, supporting his family’s side, saying from his experience he rarely saw others working to maintain the alley. The former mayor was also critical of several council members, asserting they had told him prior to the public hearing they had no problem with the alley vacating request and saw no need for him or the applicants to speak at the public hearing.
After all the back-alley back and forth, and referencing the three “viewer” committee appointed by council to inspect the alley and adjacent properties from an objective perspective, on a motion by Bruce Rappaport, seconded by Skip Rogers, council voted 5-0 with one abstention (Vice-Mayor Sealock) to deny the Holloway’s alley “vacation” request. The viewer’s recommendation cited in the agenda packet was: “If the applicants’ request is approved, the future access for neighbors could be questionable. We, the viewers, are in unanimous agreement that the application to vacate a portion of the alley should be denied.”
See the back-alley verbal brawl during Public Comments, and pre-vote council discussion, as well as the vote to terminate the Joint Tourism Agreement, as noted above to be addressed in a related story, and other business addressed by the public and council, in the Town meeting video.
Local Government
Light agenda segues into lengthy discussion of departmental accountability for details on monthly expenditures – Why does that sound familiar?
Following a closed session on legal advice related to the various EDA financial scandal-related litigations, the Warren County Board of Supervisors faced an unusually light open meeting agenda beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 21st. As to “New Business” the board’s agenda contained only a six-item Consent Agenda from which nothing was pulled for additional discussion; one personal service acknowledgement resolution of appreciation (to Ron Harvey for his lengthy service on the Parks & Recreation Board); routine monthly approval of accounts and budgetary appropriations and transfers; and outside agency reports from VDOT, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, and county Department of Social Services.
Why aren’t they here when I want them here?
The latter category was shortened by the lack of presence of representatives from VDOT or the Cooperative Extension Office to review and respond to questions about their submitted written reports. That has increasingly been the case since the board recently voted to eliminate its monthly 9 a.m. morning meetings utilized for four decades or more to accommodate the work schedules of involved agency personnel, some like VDOT’s, traveling from other areas of the state. That scheduling change was made at the request of North River Supervisor Delores Oates, who reasoned morning meetings were inconvenient to the work schedules of her and Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler. The board approved the request without discussion of the potential inconvenience it might cause for those presenting those monthly outside agency reports.
The board’s second monthly meeting of February also saw no speakers at Public Comments on non-agenda matters of constituent concern. However, the board spent some time reviewing one matter of citizen concern – the reassessment appeal process, which is nearing the end of its first phase with the Board of Assessors and moving toward Phase Two with the Board of Equalization. It was forecast that by April the board will have the final reassessment numbers and be ready to move the real estate tax rate toward or at revenue neutral level before the board addresses any potential need to maintain some of the additional real estate tax revenue from the average 43% higher assessments being experienced. Information on those processes is available on the county website or through the Commissioner of the Revenue or County Land Office.
Pandemic era assistance ending
And as to another citizen concern, the one agency report delivered in person, by Warren County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz (beginning at the 16:20 mark of linked county video), did take some time as he reviewed the pending end of pandemic era alterations to various federal social services benefits that were increased during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on businesses and jobs.
Among those pending changes away from extra help Martz reported during a PowerPoint presentation were the March 1st end of large increases in the federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) money available to help feed lower income households; Medicaid eligibility – Martz told the supervisors as many as 2,000 of the county’s 10,086 Medicaid recipients were facing the loss of coverage as of April 1; and the re-institution of Child Care co-payments from recipients that went into effect January 1, among other variables.
With the end of Martz’s report the board discussed potential ways of trying to help county citizens still struggling financially through the loss of the cited additional services benefits. The SNAP changes impacting families ability to acquire adequate nutrition was cited as a particular concern. Martz replied to a question, noting an initial run on food banks. But he added that his office had one overriding rule – “Nobody leaves with nothing”. Some optimism was expressed by the county’s elected officials that the county government would find a way to assist those still needing extra help beyond the parameters federal programs are returning to as the COVID pandemic restrictions are eased.
Approval of Accounts – not so fast
But as the meeting progressed through its routine business toward its brief action agenda there was a bump in the business-as-usual road. That came as the board reached Approval of Accounts, particularly it seemed to the Expenditures Report. Asked if there were any questions on the submitted report by Chairman Vicky Cook (at the 1:22:10 mark of linked county video), South River District Supervisor Cheryl Cullers referenced what she perceived as vagaries in some purchase orders. After complimenting Board Deputy Clerk Emily Ciarrocchi for the preciseness of her entries regarding purchases, Cullers cited questions about other departmental entries. And while Cullers said she wasn’t accusing anyone of anything, her concern over the lack of detail in the Approval of Accounts section of the meeting agenda led her to cast the lone “no” of five votes on the motion to approve the financial accounts presented to the board that night.
Cullers cited line item vagaries such as “Amazon purchase” in departmental accounting records leading to a lack of certainty in what the county’s elected officials were being asked to approve as expenditures in monthly financial accounting reports. Cullers eventually focused in on gasoline purchases for county vehicles. Could staff be buying cheaper regular fuel while being charged for higher grade, which the county’s elected officials were then being asked to authorize payment for, Cullers wondered.
To at least one observer, Cullers concerns seemed to echo those expressed by some Shenandoah Farms residents, including members of past and current Farms Sanitary District Advisory boards, directed the board of supervisors way without direct answers for two years or more now. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Shenandoah Farms citizen questions have revolved around infrastructure project decision-making processes and contracts, as well as an accounting of whether some Farms Sanitary District tax revenue has been moved for use outside the Sanitary District over the past three years during a period of repeated turnovers at the top of the county finance department in the wake of the departure of the former county administrator and deputy administrator. To our knowledge, despite Supervisor Oates disputed public assertion the necessary information is available on the County website, those questions have not yet been answered to those citizens satisfaction.
POSF Chairman disputes Supervisor’s assertion county website provides all necessary information to answer Sanitary District revenue/expenditure questions
But perhaps with Cullers new interest in more detail in the accounting of county expenditures, not only will she get the answers she seeks about car fuel and Amazon purchases. Perhaps too, she and her colleagues will acquire the requested information Shenandoah Farms citizens have been seeking about how, why, and where their Sanitary District tax revenue is being spent. And might that information be acquired before the supervisors current appointed Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District Advisory Committee (SFSDAC) is asked to sign off on future infrastructure project decisions coming from the supervisors and county staff? For it seems that they, like their predecessor the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF), uniformly disagree with those county staff and supervisor infrastructure project decisions and recommendations as not providing the “best bang for the buck” to Farms Sanitary District taxpayers.
Maybe a little across-the-board county financial and expenditure oversight and more transparent detailing could lead to positive movement on the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management/advisory front. – “Hey, if you don’t have good dreams, you’ve got nightmares” as Mickey Rourke’s character in the movie “Diner” said.
See full board discussion and agency and staff presentations in the county video.
Local Government
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s partial rezoning request to age-restricted housing headed to March 8 Planning Department Public Hearing
A rezoning request to convert over half of the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) property to residential housing may be a hard sell to county officials despite efforts by club owner Richard Runyon to minimize impacts on the Rockland area with an age-restricted residential designation. Runyon’s rezoning submission to the Warren County Planning Department indicates the development of nearly 290 homes on 104 acres of the 195-acre property. County numbers indicate 475 existing homes in the Rockland area of northern Warren County. The rezoning request is scheduled to come before the Warren County Planning Commission on March 8 for its initial public hearing, after which a recommendation on approval or denial will be made to the elected Warren County Board of Supervisors prior to their public hearing and a final ruling on the application.
Runyon’s submission comes in the wake of his recent purchase of the adjacent Bowling Green Golf Club. According to graphics submitted to the County with the rezoning request, the proposed older-adult residential rezoning area lies entirely on the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property. According to staff at the club that is correct. They also indicated that two 18-hole courses will remain at Bowling Green, with the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club property pared down to two 9-hole courses. Royal Examiner was still attempting to reach Richard Runyon for additional detail at publication.
But Runyon may face an uphill battle based on the initial review of county planning department staff. Reacting to the rezoning submission, officials at the Warren County Planning Department noted conflicts with the County’s Comprehensive Plan for the area which contains nearby Agriculturally and Historically zoned properties.
Transportation concerns with the new development’s access roads were also noted. Graphics attached to the rezoning request indicate two new neighborhood access roads intersecting with Bowling Green Country Club Road. Submitted graphics indicated 27 existing homes along Bowling Green Country Club Road between or in the vicinity of the two proposed neighborhood access roads.
Two other proposed neighborhood roads are shown intersecting with private roads through the current Shenandoah Valley Golf Club entrance and facilities area accessed from Rockland Road. However, those graphics indicate those public access neighborhood roads will end at cul de sacs where they meet the private, commercial-area roads, preventing new neighborhood access or exit to Rockland Road where there also is existing residential development.
Contacted about the proposal, Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe, in whose district Rockland lies, said that planning department concerns will be addressed as the review and public hearing processes proceed. Mabe called it “much too early” in that process for any definitive comment on the rezoning application.
Crime/Court
EDA officials, attorneys mum on circumstance of Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal – But a good guess might be…
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority has made another out-of-court resolution of part of the civil litigation surrounding the financial scandal alleged to have been orchestrated by former FR-WC EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald between 2014 and 2018. In the wake of a jointly filed motion of December 21, 2022, filed with the court six days later, the EDA’s civil claim against Rappawan Inc. and company official William T. Vaught Jr. was dismissed “with prejudice” – meaning it cannot be refiled.
Vaught Jr. and Rappawan were involved in a 2016 transfer of real estate assets with Jennifer McDonald over a 37 day period in which McDonald, utilizing her DaBoyz real estate company and EDA assets according to the civil action claim, bought a piece of property from Rappawan/Vaught Jr. for $1.9-million dollars, then sold it back to Rappawan/Vaught Jr. 37 days later for $1.3 million, absorbing a $600,000 loss. The EDA alleges McDonald made the transactions with EDA assets and without the knowledge or approval of the EDA Board of Directors.
Royal Examiner contacted what is now the unilaterally Warren County-overseen FR-WC EDA Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne about the December resolution of the Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil action. Browne explained that as part of that resolution he could not comment on the case dismissal. EDA counsel Cullen Seltzer and Executive Director Joe Petty both confirmed the gag order on details of the EDA/Rappawan/Vaught Jr. joint filing for dismissal of the civil case.
But with the EDA and its contracted Sands-Anderson legal counsels’ 5-for-5 track record in five civil jury findings of liability against 7 other civil case defendants last year, one might hazard a guess the EDA did not agree to the binding dismissal without realizing at least a significant compensatory claim in either real estate or cash as part of that dismissal agreement – let’s take a wild guess, somewhere in the $600,000 range.
In four trials last July and one more in October, five people and two companies were found liable for over $14 million in compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy damages by Warren County civil trial juries. Judge Bruce D. Albertson later dismissed all defendant motions to have the jury verdicts overturned.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
As previously reported, the EDA reached an out-of-court, “no-fault” settlement with McDonald for an estimated $9-million in real estate assets held in her or one of her real estate companies names. It would appear that such out-of-court settlements shield defendants against punitive or statutory conspiracy claims that tacked significant additional financial liability to several defendants in civil case verdicts handed down in July and October 2022.
Delayed civil cases
In other EDA civil court news, attorneys for seven more defendants – three companies and four people associated with those companies – filed a joint motion on January 3rd to have civil trials slated for March 13 continued to a date following Jennifer McDonald’s trial on criminal charges related to the EDA financial scandal. McDonald’s trial on over 30 criminal indictments is now scheduled for as many as five weeks in May-June in the Western District of Virginia federal court in Harrisonburg. Those defendants filing for a continuation were: TLC Settlements LLC and Tracy L. Bowers; Campbell Realty Inc., Jeanette M. Campbell and Walter L. Campbell; Service Title of Front Royal LLC and Victoria L. Williams.
The plaintiff EDA claims those companies involvement in some of McDonald’s real estate transactions utilizing EDA assets it says never received the necessary EDA board authorization led to the unjust enrichment of defendants as part of the conspiracy it alleges McDonald orchestrated to move EDA assets to her own benefit, as well as the benefit of other involved parties. EDA counsel filed a Memorandum in Opposition to those filings for delay in the civil trials of those defendants.
Several defense counsel pointed to McDonald’s past testimony in other related civil trial where the predominance of her testimony was to plead her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination with the criminal cases hanging over her. Should she be acquitted, more forthcoming testimony exonerating their clients might be expected, defense counsels reasoned.
In arguing against the continuance, EDA attorneys noted that the case against these defendants collectively seeking over $4.4-million in damages was filed on April 15, 2020, and all the defendants were served two days later, with the court setting the trial to open March 13, 2023, on June 18, 2020. Plaintiff EDA counsel viewed the motion to continue as a reaction to the EDA’s string of successful civil prosecutions referenced above.
As Royal Examiner as previously reported, including the no-fault out of court settlement with McDonald and the five civil trial verdicts against seven other defendants last July and October, on paper the EDA has been awarded approximately $23 million in liability or settlement findings. And as noted above, with the closing of information on the jointly agreed upon Rappawan/Vaught Jr. civil case dismissal, it remains unknown if that settlement may have raised the compensation which the EDA has achieved in or out of the courtroom into or past the $24-million range.
On February 2nd Judge Albertson removed these civil cases from the March Warren County Circuit Court docket and told attorneys to seek mutually available dates in June for those defendants cases to be heard. Of course, that assumes the oft-delayed and batted from one jurisdiction to another criminal cases against McDonald aren’t once again continued on a motion by her federal court-appointed attorney.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission hears Jeff Kelble’s request for a permit to operate outdoor recreation facility
On Wednesday, February 15, at 7:00 pm in Warren County’s Government Center, the town of Front Royal met for a planning commission meeting.
Jeff Kelble, the owner of 1847 North Royal Avenue, presented his application to the commission for a special use permit for a commercial outdoor recreation facility on that property that borders the Shenandoah River. He would like to offer inner tubing, canoeing, kayaking, shuttle service, and rustic and light camping at that site. Before he spoke, Lauren Kopishke, director of planning, outlined a few key points: the peak season would be from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the busiest days being Saturdays and Sundays, with the highest projected volume between the third week of June and the third week of August, essentially summer vacation.
“It’s got about a quarter mile of riverfront,” Kelble stated in his presentation to the commission. “It’s just a lovely site; it’s a nice asset for the town.” Eventually, he wants to service one thousand customers daily between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm. Guests would be required to make reservations.
Several people spoke in support of Kelble’s endeavor. “This adds another avenue for our youth who have activities to do during the summer,” said Robert Sealock. “The more we can do for our youth, the better off we are.”
Fred Andrea, who owns a property adjacent to 1847 North Royal Avenue, underlined how pivotal this business enterprise could be in supporting the kind of tourism that characterizes Front Royal, particularly restaurants that will serve the river goers. Herschel Finch, who has known Kelble for nearly twenty-five years, said, “in all the years I’ve known Jeff, I’ve known him to be a man of integrity and honesty.” Herschel is especially excited about the “rail to trail” entity, a component of the business that would potentially bring bikers and hikers across the property.
Kelble has a fifteen-year relationship with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, who were the original owners of the riverside property; after an arsonist destroyed their facility and the VFW determined that it would be unable to rebuild, Kelble stepped up to purchase the property while continuing to facilitate the VFW’s use of it. This came to fruition a year and a half ago. Kelble emphasized just how important it is to him that VFW remains present on the property. “They’ve been there for generations, and it’s important to me that they continue to be involved in that property down there regardless of whether I’m running a business there or not.” Any business operating on the property will donate one percent of its revenue to VFW to create a revenue source.
Kelble answered questions from the commission regarding the length of stay, waste management, bathhouse facilities, campsites, safety precautions for guests, on-site management, the number of shuttle vehicles, and how to monitor the weather. Also, he is prepared to address any difficulties pertaining to the passageway under the railroad, which raises questions about traffic. However, his studies at a similar site he owns in Harpers Ferry led him to believe that the traffic would not be a concern.
In terms of flash flooding from the stream, he said, “we don’t get flash flooding on a stream of this size.” Small mobile RVs are welcome. “I don’t really want an RV campsite,” Kelble explained, “but I would hate to turn somebody away who had a small mobile RV who wanted to come to stay a couple of nights.” He will make showers in the existing bathhouse if they are in demand. On that point, Kelble is prepared to meticulously follow the Department of Health’s code pertaining to the ratio of campsites to bathroom facilities.
The commission unanimously voted to forward the request to the Front Royal Town Council with a recommendation for approval with the condition that excluding caretakers, the length of stay is no longer than fourteen calendar days at one time.
The evening ended with a nomination of Daniel Wells for vice chair, his term beginning on March 1 and expiring at the end of February 2024. Darryl Merchant was nominated as chairman for the duration of his term. Both nominations were approved. “I look forward to working with you,” Merchant said to Wells. “You will do a good job. I am confident.”
After concerns were heard from commissioners and Kopishke discussed two different reports, the meeting was adjourned.
Local Government
Council looks at coming agenda items, projected fiscal year revenue-expenditure numbers, among other issues
At a work session on Monday, February 13, the Front Royal Town Council heard from staff about variables impacting the coming Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget, and reviewed a variety of coming agenda action items before adjourning to Closed/Executive Session for legal advice regarding two residential development proffer offers (HEPTAD-Swan Estates and Sayre-NVR, Inc.); the joint tourism destination marketing and promotion agreement with the County; and PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) fees tied to Valley Health operations and properties in town.
Opening the meeting was discussion of a Habitat for Humanity request for a waiver on curb & gutter requirements for a property at 219 Orchard Street. While concern about ongoing curb & gutter waivers being granted was heard from two members (Sealock and Rappaport), it seemed a 4-2 consensus was reached to approve the request in a neighborhood without any existing curb & gutter and no obvious negative impacts on neighboring properties.
Putting teeth in dilapidated bldg. code
Following that discussion council moved on to establishment of its new Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA) designed to hear property owner disputes regarding the Town’s established dilapidated building code. There was a question from newly appointed council member Melissa DeDomenico-Payne as to how a $400 appeal application fee was calculated, but overall finally putting a means of enforcement of the code, put into place a year or so back, was supported by council. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke noted that the five-person board appointed by council had its first meeting February 2nd during which bylaws drafted by staff based on state property maintenance codes were reviewed. As to the $400 fee, Kopishke cited staff costs to inspect properties and board-generated costs. She also pointed out that the existing Board of Zoning Appeals fee and the Special Use Permit application fee were both also $400, keeping the new fee consistent with related costs elsewhere in the town budget.
Coming Budget & AMP grant application
Speaking of budgets, Finance Director B. J. Wilson presented a detailed power point on projected revenue and expenditure numbers for FY-2023/24. He promised more detail on revenue needs in the wake of projected expenditures as the budget process progresses toward March-April. Wilson’s report begins at the 45:40 mark of the linked Town video. Details of his PowerPoint presentation not visible in the video, are available on the Town website under the “Agendas” category for the February 13 council work session.
Council also got a summary from Town Director of Energy Services Carey Saffelle on implications of the Town’s participation in the AMP-OHIO municipal energy cooperative’s application for a “Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP)” funding opportunity through the federal Department of Energy. If approved, AMP’s “Smart Grid: Using Edge Computing to Build Grid Resiliency” project, would provide fifty percent of the cost associated with the installation of an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).” Seen as a long-term revenue saving project, the Town’s portion of the “up to $50 million” awarding range would be $1.7 million, with as much as half that cost matched by the grant award. Town Manager Joe Waltz, who was here during the Town’s decision to join the AMP municipal cooperative, supported energy staff on the potential benefits of AMP projects on the members’ long-term energy costs.
The staff summary noted that the GRIP grant program was generated by passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Other business
Several coming Consent Agenda items were reviewed for inclusion in coming meetings. Those included the purchase of a RTV Vehicle for the Wastewater Treatment Plant at a cost of $22,182.70; the awarding of a bid to purchase services for the biosolids container rental and disposal to what was described as “the only responsive and responsible bidder, Republic Services of Winchester” at the rates of: $457.30 for haul/container, $139.25 per month for container rental of 20 cuyd roll-offs, and $60.00 per ton for disposal at the Page County landfill. In response to questions about those costs staff noted a history verifying those costs and that funding for those costs have been budgeted in the Public Works Wastewater Treatment Plant line item.
Other topics raised during Open Discussion included Councilman Skip Rogers seeking council’s agreement on recognition of Skyline High School qualifying 11 wrestlers for the State Tournament off its regional championships performance. Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock suggested the Town start making use of the “Front Royal Train Company” caboose in the Village Commons Park downtown. Sealock said it could be open for special events and even rented out under established criteria. It was also suggested that council see that developers and landowners are held responsible for infrastructure costs associated with their construction projects, rather than putting too much of that financial burden on the back of town taxpayers.
Which presented a nice run up to council’s Closed/Executive Session discussion of two such projects currently on the table, as noted above: HEPTAD-Swan Estates and Sayre-NVR, Inc.
