Warren County Board of Supervisors Set for Critical August Discussions
Packed Agenda Features Rezoning Proposals, Health Insurance Contracts, and Notable Festival Permit Requests
The Government Center on Commerce Avenue will serve as the backdrop for the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ upcoming Regular Meeting at 7:00 pm on August 1st. Slated for discussion is a series of pivotal agenda items that could impact Warren County’s future trajectory.
Inside the Agenda:
- The evening’s proceeding will commence with the adoption of the agenda, allowing for potential additions or deletions.
- The community will be granted a 60-minute window during which they can share their insights and concerns.
- Reports are anticipated from distinguished board members, the County Administrator, and the County Attorney.
- Minutes from the previous session on June 6th, 2023, are lined up for approval.
Of paramount interest in the new business category are the following:
- Deliberation on the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Staffing Recognition Grant, courtesy of Ashley Woodall.
- Caitlin Jordan will be forwarding a proposition to amend the Warren County Code, focusing on the removal of Apple Mountain Lake Subdivision from certain private road designations.
- A substantial zoning alteration proposal for Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC will be tabled by Matt Wendling, Planning Director, aiming to reconfigure land allocations for both residential and commercial prospects.
- Chase Lenz, Zoning Administrator, is expected to elucidate an amendment to the Warren County Comprehensive Plan concerning the Shenandoah Club Properties, LLC.
- Conditional use permit discussions surround properties owned by Gregory Fritz and Austin Schwoegl.
In addition, the assembly will be updated about a Health Insurance Consulting Services contract, with Alisa Scott and Jane Meadows at the helm. Cultural enthusiasts should keep an ear out for festival permit requests relating to the Homesteaders of America Conference and the Appaloosa Music Festival, both presided over by Chase Lenz.
A Glimpse Ahead
The decisions taken during this meeting promise to set the tone for Warren County’s development trajectory in the coming months. From land use considerations to fostering cultural events, the board’s upcoming choices highlight its unwavering commitment to progressive, inclusive governance.
Town’s Urban Agriculture Policy Under Revision
Front Royal Planning Commission to Discuss Chicken-Keeping Limits
Residents of Front Royal may soon be hearing more clucking in their neighborhoods. The Town’s Planning Commission has announced a public hearing to consider revisions to the current urban agriculture policy, specifically concerning the keeping of chickens within town limits.
Slated for Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., the hearing will take place at the Warren County Government Center Board Room. The primary focus of the session will be on application 2300462, which proposes a text amendment to the Town Code §175-110.5. If approved, the amendment would see changes to the “Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture.”
The central tenet of the proposed amendment is to permit residents to keep up to 10 chickens, depending on the square footage available for the coop and run space. This reflects a growing interest in urban agriculture and the benefits of local, home-raised food sources.
The proposed change comes amidst a wider movement nationwide, with many urban and suburban areas revising their policies to become more lenient towards small-scale animal husbandry. Chickens, in particular, have gained popularity due to their relatively low maintenance, ability to produce fresh eggs and roles in pest control and soil improvement.
Front Royal’s Department of Planning & Zoning, located at Town Hall on 102 East Main Street, has made all related public hearing items available for residents to review. They are urging citizens, especially those with strong views on the subject, to attend the public hearing. It is a platform for all stakeholders to voice their opinions, ask questions, and gain clarity on the implications of the proposed amendment.
The upcoming public hearing is a significant step for Front Royal’s urban agriculture landscape. Whether you’re an advocate for sustainable living, an urban farmer, or someone who enjoys the charm of backyard chickens, this is an opportunity to have your voice heard. The Planning Commission’s decision will shape the town’s relationship with urban agriculture for years to come.
Supervisors Hold 10 Public Hearings, 6 for Short-Term Tourist Rentals
At its monthly meeting to handle the increase in public hearings largely driven by Short-Term Tourist Rental requests, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held ten public hearings, six for Conditional Use Permits for short-term tourist rentals. Their actions were as follows in the order presented:
1 B. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-02, Bradly Winans for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 416 Hobbs Nob Rd. and identified on tax map 15F, section 1, block 7, as lot 34. The property is zoned Residential One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Responding to a question, Mr. Lenz said the planning commission recommended denial due to setback concerns and the opposition of a neighbor impacted by the lesser setback. After hearing from the applicant, then several neighbors opposed to the permitting, Walt Mabe made a motion to deny the permit, seconded by Jay Butler. Cheryl Cullers joined those two in voting to deny, with Chairman Cook and Delores Oates voting against denial. So, the permit was denied by the 3-2 margin.
2 C. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-05, Nancy Hilliard for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 83 Moonshiner Way in the Blue Mountain subdivision and identified on tax map 24B, section 1, block 28 as lot 690. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. With no speakers other than the applicant at the public hearing, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the permitting was approved unanimously on a roll call vote.
3 D. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-05-06, Erica Baker & Richard Case for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. The property is located at 31 Farms Riverview Rd. and identified on tax map 15D, section 1, block 3 as lot 2. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. A curve was thrown to these applicants as staff informed the board it had been discovered that notices of the public hearing mailed to four adjacent property owners, including the County as the owner of a nearby boat landing, had the incorrect applicant property address included. After much back and forth on the issue, on a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Mr. Butler, the board unanimously tabled action on the application. They indicated they would try to meet any re-advertising standards and bring the application back for a vote as soon as possible, hopefully at the August 15 meeting.
4 E. Public Hearing – Proposed Amendment to Warren County Code Section 179-12H to Amend Wells and Sewage Disposal Systems Variance Application Fee Language – presented by Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz. After it was explained that the new $200 fee, up from $100, had been implemented but was not yet reflected in the code, the board unanimously approved the requested code amendment on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe.
5 F. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-04 – David A. Downes for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 125 Freeze Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 168A. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Wendling explained the legal dynamics and went ahead w/ the public hearing while the applicant was working to get the proper legal authority as estate executor to make the permitting application for the estate of a deceased friend, that estate being to the benefit of the deceased friend’s daughter, who is not yet 21 and lives overseas in the Philippines. Despite staff showing little concern over having the matter move through the planning commission level without the proper estate authority being established, Supervisor Oates worried that the first review and recommendation would be ruled illegal, making any subsequent board action illegal as well (42:45 video mark). After some research by Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, it was established that the board could simply vote to remove the item from the evening’s agenda without it appearing, further consequence on what had gone prior. And on Ms. Oates motion, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board voted unanimously to remove the item from the meeting agenda.
6 G. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-03 – Walter Scott & Victoria Marie Piotti for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 192 Howellsville Heights Circle in the Howellsville Heights subdivision and identified on tax map 15I section 1, as lot 10A. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. With no speakers at the public hearing, Ms. Oates made the motion, Butler seconding, to approve the application, which passed unanimously.
7 H. Public Hearing – Lease of County-Owned Property located at 229 Stokes Airport Road presented by Finance Director Alisa Scott. Scott explained the property was at the County-overseen Front Royal Airport (FRR) and had previously been used as a pilots’ lounge and planning office. It would be rented to Skyline Front Royal LLC as an office space of 368 square feet. Scott told the board both parties had agreed to the lease terms. There were no speakers at the public hearing. Mr. Mabe then made the motion to approve the lease, seconded by Mr. Butler, which passed unanimously.
8 I. Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-08 – County of Warren – Shenandoah Farms Fire Station in the Riverview section off Howellsville Road, partially in the flood zone, presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. He explained that the CUP request the use of a “Public Protection facility” fire station and medical emergency station for Company 6 in Shenandoah Farms. “Dwelling quarters” for Station 6 were recently demolished due to “unsafe structural and building issues,” Wendling told the board. This permitting will allow staff to stay closer to the equipment garage and reduce emergency response turnaround time. Ms. Oates expressed concern with a VDOT report on traffic patterns and speeds at the site, often exceeding the 35 mph limit. Mr. Wendling suggested several ways to address the issue, with cutting back vegetation and increasing signage in the area. With no public hearing speakers, on a motion by Mr. Butler, second by Mr. Mabe, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
9 J. Public Hearing CUP 2023-05-09 – Barbara J. Hessler for a Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation – presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2930 Long Meadow Road and identified on tax map 9E, as lot 1. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. The planning director explained that the 3.1-acre property would be used as a training facility for off-road motorcycle classes related to the applicant’s existing business known as DC Dirt Camp. The applicant addressed the board, expressing enthusiasm for being able to operate her business on her own property with her home on it. And she invited the board to come out and learn to ride dirt bikes. One speaker appeared at the public hearing. He said he is a certified safety instructor for dirt bikes and motorcycles and noted he had driven two hours from his Pennsylvania home to speak in favor of the application. On a motion by Ms. Cullers, seconded by Ms. Oates, the board unanimously approved the permitting.
10 K. Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit CUP2023-05-07 – Michael DeLutri for a Short-Term Tourist Rental presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling. The property is located at 2706 Freezeland Rd. in the Hidden Orchard Manor subdivision and identified on tax map 23G, section 1, as lot D. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District on 2.419 acres. Wendling explained the applicant lives in California, likely explaining their absence from the public hearing, but will utilize local property management for the operation. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Mr. Mabe, second, I believe, by Ms. Oates, the application was unanimously approved.
On a motion by Mr. Mabe, second Mr. Butler, the 6 p.m. meeting was then adjourned by a unanimous voice vote at 7:15 p.m.
Click here to watch the July 25th Board of Supervisors meeting.
Saddlecrest Residential Development Rezoning Request on Sayre Property Derailed by Town Due to Access/Egress Issues
At its meeting of Monday, July 24, the Front Royal Town Council voted 5-0, Councilman Rogers absent, to deny the rezoning application for 43.9 acres of property to facilitate a 128-lot subdivision known as the Saddlecrest Project on the property of former town councilman and county supervisor Tom Sayre and his wife.
The motion to deny was made by Amber Morris, seconded by Josh Ingram. Morris explained her agreement with the six public hearing speakers all opposing the project due to transportation issues surrounding the one entrance/exit road into and out of the Shenandoah Shores area, which crosses railroad tracks that are often blocked by stopped trains. Morris bemoaned years of a lack of municipal action to deal with the limited access/egress issue, pointing the finger at those preceding the current council lineup for not following up on discussed alternate access road plans brought to the table over a number of years, even decades.
Following the only other public hearing of the evening, also on a motion by Councilwoman Morris, this time seconded by Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, council also voted 5-0 to appoint a viewing committee to explore potential consequences of the request by Donald McCarty to Vacate a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley owned by the town. The staff agenda summary cited the reason for the request “to increase the area of parcels for development that will front Orchard Street and with the intent to purchase the 13,001 square footage and a portion of the unimproved alley from the Town.”
Earlier, near the meeting’s outset, a “Proclamation to Recognize Front Royal Little League 8, 9, 10-year-old All Stars” was approved. The team was recognized for an 11-2 season record, winning the District 3 Championship to advance to the State Championship Tournament in Abingdon, where they came out of the Loser’s Bracket to win four straight games to advance to the Championship finals and a second-place state finish. Well done, young All-Stars.
Also acknowledged during Town Manager Joe Waltz’s report to council was “Town Employee Appreciation Week” — all 167 of them the town manager observed.
During her report, Mayor Cockrell noted the annual “National Night Out” spearheaded by FRPD and other first responders on Tuesday, August 1st, at the Gazebo-anchored Village Commons area.
Before adjourning to a closed session to discuss personnel matters involving the town manager and town attorney, council approved a five-item Consent Agenda as presented. Items on that agenda were:
- Bid Award for Curb & Gutter Installation;
- FY24 Budget Amendment to Accept Funds from VRSA for Pavilion Damage;
- Solid Waste Utility Cost of Service Fee/Rate Study Contract and FY-24 Budget Amendment;
- Reappointment of Planning Commission Member;
- Recommendation to the Board of Zoning Appeals;
Click here to watch these discussions and votes in the video of the Town Council Meeting of July 24, 2023.
Town-County Liaison Committee Traverses Wide-Ranging Agenda
Thursday evening, July 20, at 6 p.m. at the Front Royal Town Hall 2nd floor conference room, the Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee held its quarterly meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest to the town and county governments. Representing the Town were Mayor Lori Cockrell and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock, along with Town Manager Joe Waltz. On the County side were board Chair Vicky Cook and Walt Mabe, as well as County Administrator Ed Daley. A number of other staffers, council, and supervisor members were on hand as observers who could offer comments when acknowledged by the committee chair, in this case, the mayor, with the Town hosting the meeting.
Highlighting the meeting was a discussion on:
– tourism promotional efforts, individually or jointly;
– logistics of a cooperative reopening the county-owned former Santmyers Youth Center to a new generation of the community’s youth;
– the installation of radar-calibrated cameras by the Front Royal Police Department, initially in four school zones in a move toward increased enforcement of public school zone speed limits, particularly during reduced, flashing light school opening and closing times. While the goal is to provide the most cost-efficient increased safety plan for the community’s school-age children, Supervisor Oates weighed in with opposition to the plan, which would prosecute violations as a civil matter with a typical $100 fine, $75 returned to the locality, due to what she termed “Constitutional issues” (1:51:05 video mark);
– updates on municipal Comprehensive Plan reviews and rewrites;
– an update on the status of WC EDA development of the Avtex Conservancy Park project inside the town limits;
– potential joint action on resetting deadline dates as a result of five years of delays in the mailing out of Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills;
– and an update on the status of the Saddlecrest residential rezoning application on the property of former councilman and supervisor Tom Sayre and his wife in Shenandoah Shores near the Shenandoah Shores Road/Happy Creek Road intersection, among other topics.
Leading off the discussion was a review of possible changes in the parameters of future liaison committee meetings. It appeared after some discussion that the consensus was
leaving things as they currently stand with the respective board chairs and a rotating second committee member, with other elected officials contributing to the discussion from the audience, as acknowledged by the chair.
See these discussions in the linked Town video. Below is the order in which the topics were addressed and which municipality brought the subjects to the liaison agenda, with approximate video starting marks of those discussions:
1) Revisions to the Liaison Committee Meeting Policy – Town (:22 video mark)
2) Delay of the Mailing of Real Estate and Personal Property Tax Bills the Last Five Years – Town (14:40)
3) Update on Tourism – Town (20:10)
4) Update on Saddlecrest Project – County (36:10)
5) Update on Comprehensive Plans – Town (52:40)
6) Citizen Appointment to the Front Royal/Warren County Joint Towing Advisory Board – Town (54:53)
7) Discussion of Revitalization of Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center – Town (1:00:25)
8) School Zone Speeding and Enforcement – Town (1:32:00)
9) Update on Progress of the Avtex Conservancy – Town (2:00:55)
10) Update from Transportation Ad hoc Committee – Town (taken earlier out of turn)
11) Update on the McKay Springs Project – County (2:09:00)
The next liaison committee meeting will be Thursday, October 26, at 6 p.m., hosted by the County in the Warren County Government Center main meeting room.
Click here to watch the Front Royal-Warren County Liaison Committee.
Town Planning Commission Recommends Denial of Two Short-Term Rentals, Approves Ground-Floor Dwellings
At its regular meeting on July 19th, the Front Royal Planning Commission, absent Commissioner Michael Williams, unanimously approved a Consent Agenda to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing on a text amendment of the Town Code Section 175-110.5, “Performance Standards for Urban Agriculture,” that would allow up to 10 chickens in town limits based on the square footage of coop and run space. The amendment will be the subject of a commission work session on August 2 and the commission’s public hearing on August 16.
The Commission then turned its attention to public hearings for this month.
Joseph Chetupuzha has requested a Special Use Permit (SUP) to allow a short-term rental located at 912 Virginia Avenue. The property is zoned R-3, Residential District. Zoning Administrator John Ware told the Commission that an inspection of the interior of the property was conducted, and it was found to comply with the short-term rental ordinance. Under questioning by Commissioner Connie Marshner, the applicant indicated that the original intent was to occupy one of the three bedrooms, but doing so would require five parking spaces, and there are only two. The Ordinance requires one off-street parking space for each rentable room. He decided to advertise the rental as a single-family property, which he asserts two parking spaces would accommodate.
At the public hearing, Diane Deutman objected to the permit, citing a lack of on-street parking, narrow street, traffic, lack of fences, or constraints for pets.
Planning Staff had recommended the denial of the permit due to insufficient parking. Chairman Darryl Merchant asked Zoning Administrator Ware to explain the rationale for the recommendation. Ware explained that the application was for a 3-bedroom rental, and there are only two spaces. The chairman persisted, “Is that based on the stated intent of the applicant or on the actual number of bedrooms?” Answer: “It’s based on the statement of the applicant. If the applicant wants to rent only two rooms, that is a partial house rental, not a whole-house rental. It is up to him.”
Commissioner Glenn Wood asked if the planning department was verifying that short-term rentals were complying with these kinds of conditions. He was reluctant to approve, with the ordinance being as specific as it is. Chairman Merchant asked Planning Director Lauren Kopishke if there was a way to inform Town Council about this ambiguity. “When we developed this ordinance, it was kind of a trial run, to see what issues cropped up. Parking seems to be a consistent issue,” Chairman Merchant observed.
Planning Director Kopishke agreed. “I would suggest that this body make a recommendation to the council to amend the code.” After further discussion, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Daniel Wells, seconded by Commissioner Wood, the commission voted to recommend denial of the SUP due to insufficient parking. The request will now go to Town Council for a final decision.
Independence Realty LLC has requested a SUP for two apartments on the ground floor at 1127 North Royal Avenue. The apartments already exist but were unpermitted. The property is zoned C-1, Community Business District, and located in the Entrance Corridor Overlay District. These units are in addition to a pre-existing dwelling unit, making three units in the building. Zoning Administrator Ware told the commission this action resulted from a maintenance inspection discovering that a single-family house had been converted to three apartments. The zoning ordinance requires that three dwelling units require 6 parking spaces, and the applicant has submitted a revised plat to show an expanded parking space for four vehicles and a draft lease for an additional two spaces on an adjoining property, which the applicant also owns.
Chairman Merchant said that the original purpose of the restriction of residential units on the ground floor in the commercial area was to make sure that commercial space was available, but this property had never been used as a commercial property, and it would be difficult to do so. The commissioners discussed the parking arrangements and unanimously decided, on a motion by Commissioner Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Wood, to recommend approval of the request.
Mesa Rose Coral has requested a SUP for a short-term rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue. The property is zoned R-1, Residential District. Zoning Administrator Ware described the permit request as a whole-house rental of a single-family dwelling with two bedrooms for four people. An inspection of the property’s interior was conducted, and it was found in full compliance with the application. Parking is available only on the street, and the property does not have a driveway or an apron to accommodate one. The applicant told the commission that she purchased the property not as an investment but shortly after closing, was accepted to a school in Washington state, and felt that short-term rental would allow her to come back and live in the property. She also stated that if the parking regulation on-street parking had been explicitly stated, she would not have spent the money to furnish the property and apply for a permit. Instead, she could have simply rented the property out long-term.
The applicant stated that she does not intend to create a parking area on the fenced lawn at the front of the property. She observed that the town has previously approved short-term rentals with on-street parking. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and Commissioner Marshner asked, “If the applicant were to rent the property as a regular rental, would the lack of off-street parking be an impediment?” Answer: If the rental were for 31 days or longer, there would not be a requirement for off-street parking.
Ordinary longer-term rentals are not processed or handled by the Planning Department, Planning Commission, or Town Council. They are strictly between the property owner and the tenant.
Chairman Merchant addressed the applicant: “I’d like to thank you for your candid remarks. It is a shame that this use is confusing, to say the least. It puts us in a conundrum. I would like to stress to staff that you must emphasize this parking [requirement] before these people spend $400 on an application. That being said, we can move this thing forward and let the council, in their wisdom, rule on this situation.”
There was additional discussion of potential alternatives for the parking requirement before Vice-Chairman Wells motioned to deny the application, seconded by Commissioner Wood. Before voting, Commissioner Wood expressed his unhappiness with the denial, but the ordinance requires it. Town Council can still vote to approve, as in other cases. The vote was 3-1, with Chairman Merchant voting against denial. Commissioners Wood, Marshner, and Vice-Chairman Wells voted for denial.
Chickens in Town
Planning Director Kopishke told the commissioners that at their August 2 work session, they will be looking at a proposed change to the Ordinance governing chickens in the town limits. Staff is preparing a text amendment that may increase the maximum number of chickens allowable from 6 to 10, depending on the lot size. The proposed ordinance change would then be voted on at the August 16 meeting.
Chairman Merchant says that his term on the Commission expires in August, and he was cagey about what the future may hold. It’s entirely possible he may not seek reappointment, but we’ll know in August.
The Meeting adjourned at 8:15 p.m.
Supervisors Tackle Light Agenda — But First There Were Public Comments on Non-Agenda Items (hint – public reading material)
Before the Warren County Board of Supervisors headed into what at least appeared to be a fairly routine agenda, with three “Unfinished Business” items — delayed votes on two Conditional Use Permits on Short-term Tourist Rental applications and renewal of the “Animal Impound Agreement” with the Humane Society of Warren County and its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter — there was the matter of Public Comments on County business not on the evening’s agenda.
And what 20 citizens rose over the course of the one hour of time allotted to such comments was the board majority’s decision to only partially fund Samuels Public Library for the coming fiscal year due to the call for the removal of 134 books by the “CSL” group (CleanUp Samuels Library) of 53 members and like-minded, often self-identified local Catholic Church-based, supporters over allegations of pornographic sexual content.
At issue for the 20 Public Comments speakers, all of whom indicated support of full library funding, was whether the content of the cited books is actually pornographic or simply deals with alternate sexual identity issues that children at or approaching puberty may face in their teen years. And the judgment of a number of speakers, some citing the reading of entire books at issue in the CSL removal effort, was that rather than pornography, the books they encountered offer life-affirming emotional support to children who may from internal developmental patterns as opposed to outside grooming, self-identify as an emerging part of the “LGBTQ+” community.
Several speakers emotionally referenced past suicides of loved ones facing those sexual identity issues from the very lack of cultural and emotional support they believe the CSL group is now trying to remove from the community’s public library. The sixth speaker Kelsey Lawrence (20:25 video mark), read a letter from Bridget Randolph on the loss of her sister Rose to suicide at age 19 over, at least in part, just such issues. (see that letter in our OPINION page, Letters to the Editor, under the header “Every human being deserves to be educated in the truth“).
Local activist Stevie Hubbard opened the Public Comments portion of the meeting at the 3:30 mark of the linked County video. She was wearing a T-shirt that read “Got $20k? — Delores Oates does” with a jail mug shot of a person believed to be Oates’ state delegate campaign consultant Thomas Hinnant at a younger age. As has been previously reported by Royal Examiner, Oates paid Hinnant $4,000 a month between January and May of this year after Hinnant contributed $500 to her campaign fund last year. Since landing here last year, Hinnant has been vocal in supporting the book removal initiative and in opposition to the SVGC rezoning application of Richard Runyon. Hubbard critiques Mr. Hinnant and Ms. Oates relationship to him at the 4:30 linked video mark.
See all the Public Comments between the 3:20 and 1:05:20 marks of the County video. And while several speakers urged the supervisors to approve full funding of the library budget that night, no action in that regard was added to the evening’s agenda.
Agenda items business
In its regular business, the supervisors approved two Short-Term Tourist Rentals they had delayed votes on from the June 27 meeting pending receipt of property management plans. Those CUP applications, from Yesl Cho and Roman Semenov, were both approved by unanimous votes in the wake of receipt of those property management plans.
There was a great deal of discussion regarding the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) involvement in its Animal Control Department’s aspect of animal impound related to Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) operations of its Julia Wagner Animal Shelter as the County’s animal impound facility. The primary issue appeared to be that the county government assure that the WCSO “initiate good faith training” of its Animal Control operations. Sheriff Butler has broached the idea of eliminating Animal Control as a department and simply dispatching the closest available deputies on duty to animal-related calls. Whether that is even allowed by state code has been an issue of discussion.
Ms. Oates noted that with the sheriff being an elected position, rather than appointed like the town police chief, the sheriff’s department is essentially an independent entity that “makes its own rules” on training standards and operations, albeit while being largely financially dependent on the county government. But in the wake of the HSWC signing off on the adjusted agreement, on a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Mr. Mabe, the board unanimously approved the updated the Animal Impound Agreement with HSWC. See that discussion beginning at the 1:31:10 video mark.
A seven-item Consent Agenda was also approved after three items were pulled for additional discussion. Pulled for discussion prior to their approval were: Amend Board of Supervisors Policies and Procedures; Approval of the Virginia Department of Aviation’s 2022 Master Agreement on Terms and Conditions for Accepting State Aviation Funding Resources; and Award Recommendation for 5 New Asset Replacement Vehicles for Sheriff’s Department. Those somewhat extended board/staff conversations come after the 1:42:00 video mark where Chairman Cook calls the Consent Agenda to the floor — dare you.
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Meeting of July 18, 2023.
