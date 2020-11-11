Local Government
Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session – November 4, 2020
During the November 4, 2020 work session, the Board of Supervisors discussed the following issues:
Discussion – Backroom Brewery Grant Master Agreement – Taryn Logan B. C. D. E.
Discussion – Overview of the Parks and Recreation Department – Dan Lenz Discussion
Overview of the Planning and Zoning Department – Taryn Logan
Discussion – Compensation Plan Phase II Implementation – Jodi Saffelle
County headed to public hearings to end coyote bounty payments and expansion of loose dog prohibitions
Prior to getting detailed overviews on the operations and challenges facing the County’s Fire & Rescue Department and Sheriff’s Office at a Tuesday, November 10, evening work session, Legal and Animal Control staff presented recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on ordinance amendments that would put an end to the County’s paying a $50 dollar bounty for the killing of coyotes and make prohibitions and legal penalties on dogs running loose a countywide offense. County Codes have made prohibitions and fines on unattended dogs running loose a neighborhood-specific offense since 1984 a staff summary noted.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officer Laura Gomez brought the recommendation to the supervisors, minus the absent Tony Carter.
Jordan summarized information from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) citing, as our contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. pointed out in a November 2017 Royal Examiner article, studies indicating no evidence that the random killing of coyotes has any positive impact on reducing their numbers in a given location.
“Coyote bounties have been tried throughout the United States for more than 150 years. There is not a single documented instance of a bounty program temporarily or permanently reducing coyote populations or livestock depredation problems,” Michael L. Fies of VDGIF wrote in response to a November 2016 inquiry by Bath County Animal Control officials included in Tuesday night’s agenda packet.
“Other concerns with coyote bounty programs include rampant fraud – coyotes turned in from other counties, coyotes checked in multiple times, etc. – Bounty programs may also increase the likelihood that domestic dogs will be accidentally shot or trapped,” Fies wrote in response to the Bath County inquiry four years ago, also noting, “Most coyotes are killed opportunistically by hunters and farmers. Very few additional animals are killed as a result of bounty programs. Research has shown that coyote populations must be reduced by more than 60% or their numbers will recover in a single year … Since coyote bounties are ineffective, our Department has consistently recommended against these programs in favor of targeted control efforts around farms with a history of coyote damage. This approach has been successfully used by USDA Wildlife Services to reduce livestock losses in other portions of the state.”
An agenda summary included in the work session packet noted the $50 bounty offered by Warren County totaling between $2500 and $3800 dollars since Fiscal Year 2011-12. Records traced the County’s paying of coyote bounties back to FY-2000-01.
Referencing Fies letter, Gomez pointed to bounties being paid to out-of-county residents traveling here to take advantage of the bounty program and the overall waste of County funds on bounty payments.
“The biggest issue with that is we have documentation showing it’s not effective in any way. And removing the coyote bounty would not prevent people from still being able to protect their property and their livestock,” Gomez noted of the proposed ordinance amendment ending the bounty program. “And another issue is we don’t pay anyone to kill other nuisance animals such as raccoons, foxes and things like that. And they’re showing in that letter that it has over a 150-year failure.”
And while the recommendation was to end the bounty program completely, Assistant County Attorney Jordan suggested in the short term, adding a legal penalty to the existing code for filing a false coyote bounty claim. This late in the year, with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons approaching and a reduced board meeting schedule, Jordan suggested bringing the two ordinance amendment recommendations to Public Hearing in early January 2021.
While there wasn’t much push back on this portion of the recommended codes sections, North River District Supervisor Delores Oates and South River’s Cheryl Cullers expressed some concern with expansion of the loose dog amendment. Oates worried that her dogs may break through her electric fencing and wondered if she would be fined if she called seeking help in re-capturing her dog. She also noted that people whose dogs have gotten loose are already in a stressful situation of concern their escaped dog might be hit in traffic.
Gomez pointed to 800 calls this year to her department concerning dogs at large, and a total of 900 calls last year. She noted that about 30 county neighborhoods already have prohibitions on dogs at large, saying the change would assure all the county’s citizens are treated the same.
Interim County Administrator Ed Daley pointed out that the ordinance change expanding the $50 fine for a lone dog at large, and $100 for dogs running loose in a pack, was aimed at chronic, repeat offenders, rather than isolated incidents of a dog getting away from its owner.
This seemed to ease some of the concern expressed by Oates and Cullers that the amendment might be too harshly applied on citizens trying to recapture their dog after accidental escapes.
See this discussion, as well as County Fire Chief Richard Mabie and staff’s presentation on the state of their department and Sheriff Mark Butler and his administrative staff’s summary of their department in this Royal Examiner video:
Happy Creek bank work criticism and response dominate start of Monday Town Council meeting
At a meeting where nearly $12.5-million-dollars in various Town Fund Reserves was approved for unfinished projects without much discussion of impacts on those fund reserves; where Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes urged the town council to approve the use of PUBLIC property along Kidd Lane by the Front Royal Brewing Company to stimulate the outdoor serving of beer and refreshments as a stimulus to drawing tourists to Front Royal, even though they have rejected his request to utilize a similarly sized stretch of his own PRIVATE property nearby for the same use; and where after a slight, approximate 10-second hesitation on the making of a motion to do so, approved the existing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s request to rezone 62.7 acres of EDA-overseen town land adjacent to the Happy Creek Technology Park from Residential to Industrial to raise the statewide tier ranking of the property for commercial marketing, among other business conducted; it was two opening salvoes of criticism concerning work ostensibly to stabilize and flood-proof Happy Creek between South and Prospect Streets that seemed to set a tone for the Monday, November 9th meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
About that Creek Bank
That opening public comment criticism came from Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek and long-time council critic Paul Gabbert. The criticism included Gabbert’s assertion council allows Interim Town Manager and long-time Republican Committee officer and strategist Matt Tederick to re-define reality for it. Gabbert cited Hotek’s previously expressed concerns about replacing native vegetation with rocks as a stabilizing strategy, as a glaring example. And Hotek wasn’t speaking for herself, but rather seven organizational signees to a letter submitted to council.
Gabbert’s assertions led to a verbal spat with Councilman Jacob Meza, who complained to the mayor that Gabbert’s comments aimed the interim town manager and council’s way were unfair and counterproductive to the meeting’s requirements of decorum not becoming unduly personal. Gabbert countered that he had not mentioned the interim town manager by name and asserted his 1st Amendment right of free speech to criticize council actions. Mayor Tewalt cautioned Gabbert to keep his comments on policy and allowed him to continue. A quick read of council’s rules of decorum indicated no crossing of rules against “profanity, vulgar or sexist language” or “irrelevant commentary”.
And Hotek and Gabbert’s comments led to an 11-minute-plus rebuttal by Tederick during his Town Manager’s Report. That rebuttal largely quoted from the council approval process in moving toward a Consent Order for the work and cited professional qualifications of involved personnel from I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) project consultant CHA who has forwarded permitting applications to the State and County for the Town.
Whether Tederick’s rebuttal made Gabbert’s point on council’s acceptance of an interim town manager redefined reality or refuted Hotek list of concerns and questions surrounding the Town’s Happy Creek project, likely depends on one’s environmental, and perhaps political, perspective.
In the wake of Hotek’s submission of the joint letter of concern and related questions about the Happy Creek project, one known fact is that seven environmentally conscious public organizations and at least one local landscaping professional believe the project is not accomplishing its stated permitting purpose of stabilization and flood control.
In addition to the Tree Stewards, those organizations signing on to the concerns and assertions of flawed processes, work and permitting the Stewards have brought forward are Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, The Shenandoah Riverkeeper, the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee, The Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Sustainability Matters, and the Izaak Walton League.
In response to one criticism of the downing a Willow Tree gifted by the Tree Stewards with a commemorative plaque, Tederick called Public Works Director Robbie Boyer forward. Boyer explained the tree had been taken down several months earlier because it was dead and was not removed as part of the creek project.
Following Tederick’s rebuttal to the criticism of the Town plan to replace vegetation with rocks the length of Happy Creek’s banks between South and Prospect Streets, the interim town manager took on a more pleasant and less controversial task – the awarding of dual “Star of the Month” awards to Town employees.
Those employees were Robbie Taylor of the Wastewater Treatment Plant staff and Water and Sewer Supervisor Ray “Tony” Rogers. See those awards following the earlier debate on the Creek work and council’s other business including three public hearings on the Front Royal Brewery request;
the Budget Amendment reserve fund outstanding project expenditures; and EDA rezoning request – all unanimously approved; as well as approval of acceptance of a Deed of Easement from ELP Riverton, LLC to provide water-sewer service to the new Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants; and an ordinance amendment facilitating remote participation in meetings in this Royal Examiner video:
County appoints Keith A. McLiverty as Finance Director
Warren County is announcing the appointment of Keith A. McLiverty as the new Finance Director for Warren County. Mr. McLiverty graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and received his Master’s Degree in Finance from the New England College of Business and Finance in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. McLiverty will begin his employment with the County effective November 30, 2020. He fills the vacancy created this past September by the resignation of Jonathon Munch, former Finance Director.
Mr. McLiverty joins Warren County from the City of Derby in Connecticut where he served as the elected Treasurer for over twenty (20) years as well as the Director of Finance in several of Derby’s Regional School Districts from 1998 through 2019. Most recently, Mr. McLiverty has served as the City of Derby’s Finance Director where he was responsible for budget management and forecasting, long-term financial planning, and interfacing with bond rating agencies on the City’s fiscal condition, among other duties and responsibilities. As the Director of Finance for the City’s Regional School Districts 5, 9, 12, and 15, he oversaw the cash flow management for a $62 million entity; supervised and managed general ledger and account reconciliation for multiple accounts and funds; and supervised payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivables, and purchasing.
Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “We are very pleased to find such an individual as Keith, who possesses the knowledge, experience, and education to make an immediate effective impact in Warren County. Given his past experience in the business, school system, and local government worlds, he has shown that he is quite the capable individual. We are pleased that he is joining our team from a larger locality, bringing fresh ideas and solutions to our daily challenges.”
Ed Daley, Interim County Administrator, stated, “Keith brings extensive local government finance experience to Warren County. His background as a municipal Treasurer and his work with the public school system will be particularly beneficial as Warren County continues moving forward.”
Mr. McLiverty said, “I value the opportunity to become part of the Warren County team, and in particular the Finance Department. We are in challenging times, and it is essential that everyone rows together in order to provide the necessary fiscal prudence and maximize taxpayer returns. I look forward to bringing my experience to Dr Daley’s team, and complementing the great crew!”
He continued, “I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for their support and trust. Each day we will strive to serve our internal and external customers with nothing but quality service.”
The Finance Department is located in the Warren County Government Center at 220 North Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Front Royal Planning Commission work session takes on comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance changes
A Town Planning Commission work session Wednesday night to review and discuss a package provided by the Planning Staff. Immediately on opening, Town Attorney Doug Napier apologized for having not attended previous Planning Commission meetings and indicated his office would attend all future meetings to provide legal input to the commission. For this meeting, Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett was present and acting for the office.
Before any other business, the commissioners came up against a procedural challenge raised by the new Town Director of Planning Tim Wilson.
At the request of Chairman Douglas Jones, Mr. Wilson directed the attention of the commissioners to a memo he had prepared regarding three separate but interrelated planning and zoning matters pertaining to Solar Energy facilities.
- A proposed amendment to the Town of Front Royal Comprehensive Plan
- A proposed amendment to the town’s Zoning ordinance to add “Large Photovoltaic Solar Power Project” to the list of allowable uses by special use permit in Agricultural and open Space preservation Districts (A-1).
- A special Use Permit application for a utility solar facility on 177.98 acre parcel owned by Front Royal Limited Partnership (FRLP).
Mr. Wilson’s memo cites the Virginia Code provisions that govern Comprehensive plan amendments and Zoning ordinance text changes, and those actions cannot be initiated by property owners or other parties, but must originate from the governing body, in this case the town council or the Planning commission. Mr. Wilson went on to describe the issues as “procedural and easily corrected”, but they must be resolved for the Special Use permit to be considered.
Once the chairman opened the floor for Commissioner comments and questions, Commissioner Merchant opened with a question: “Are you saying that the Planning Commission doesn’t have the authority to initiate a Comprehensive Plan amendment?” He asked if Mr. Sonnett could provide that opinion in writing.
Planning commission already performs a review and update of the Comprehensive Plan every 5 years and it has not been the practice to wait for the Town Council to direct it. Mr. Sonnett indicated that the 5-year review is one of the things the commission is chartered to do, so that is a different case. In cases where an issue arises that requires a change, the Town Council initially acts and refers the issue to the Planning commission, which holds a public hearing, then makes its recommendation back to the council.
Commissioner McFadden then asked if the Commission’s current and previous practice was wrong. Short answer: “Yes” But requiring a property owner to first go to the Town Council, back to the Planning Commission, then back to town council “Doesn’t sound like a very good process”
Commissioner Connie Marshner echoed the sentiment. “How does this help?”
Commissioner Gordon indicated that clearly the commission needed to adjust its process, but how?
The commissioners were referred to some example processes used by other counties and municipalities, particularly a flow-chart used by Hanover County.
Commissioners asked Mr. Wilson if the planning staff could create a flowchart for the process he was proposing for the commissioners to use. He agreed.
All this was going on without a discussion of the Special Use Permit being requested by FRLP. The consensus of the commissioners was that action on that request would have to be deferred, “rested” while the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance issues were worked out. To that end, the Chairman asked FRLP representative David Vazzana, who had been observing the discussion, if he was willing to “Rest” his Special Use Permit application. Mr Vazzana, who had written a comprehensive memo to the Commission, outlining the history and activities of the project, agreed. The document he provided outlines all the past actions taken by FRLP to comply with town guidance and previous policies. None of the issues raised on the FRLP memo were discussed or responded to by the town planning director or the Assistant Town Attorney. FRLP hopes to build a Solar Utility facility off Mary’s Shady Lane. The proposals form part of FRLP’s plans for developing that site with commercial and residential portions, and has been the subject of endless discussions in the community for more than six years.
Once agreement had been reached on developing a serviceable process for Front Royal to follow, and transmitting it to Town Council the commission adjourned the work session, and left for future regular meetings the final processing of the requests.
Warren County to provide financial assistance using CARES Act funds
From the Warren County Office of Emergency Management:
Warren County has appropriated a portion of the funds that the County has received under the CARES Act to the Front Royal and Warren County Chamber of Commerce (the “Chamber”) and will conduct a third (and final) round of financial assistance. The third round business grant program will provide $100,000 in funds. Including the first and second rounds, a total of $1,839,560 has been available for distribution by the County.
Warren County has realized that one group of businesses, those located within Front Royal that are not required to have a business license, have not been eligible to receive relief funds so far from either the County or the Town of Front Royal. This third round program is intended to provide funds to such businesses.
This final program requires that the entity or individual must have been adversely affected by COVID-19, and only applies to entities and individuals who are located within the Town of Front Royal and that are not required to have a business license. Grants vary from $5,000 to $40,000 depending upon the size of the entity measured in accordance with its revenue. The grants do not need to be repaid. Businesses with annual revenues of less than $6 million are eligible to apply. Other program requirements apply to this final round.
The Chamber will begin receiving applications on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:00 AM. An online application can be completed and submitted at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares, or a paper copy application can be picked up at the Warren County Government Center Administration Office or at the Chamber. All paper copy applications must be returned to the Chamber. The application window will close on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 5:00 PM.
Further details can be found at www.warrencountyva.net/warren-county-cares.
Supervisors approve small sanitary district, EMS cost sharing with Rappahannock and new WCSO position amidst diversified agenda
The Warren County Board of Supervisors first November meeting covered a range of business the morning after Election Day 2020, none of it being ballot-related in this off year for a county election.
Following a revisiting of earlier discussions or public hearings the board unanimously approved:
- creation of a small 14-lot, 12-home Shannon Woods Sanitary District;
- a split funding arrangement with Rappahannock County for a staff position at the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department at $5,000 per month, per county. The added staff position will address a staffing shortage allowing more than one person on duty, particularly to respond to EMS life-saving calls;
- modifications to a request to add seasonal agricultural classes and seminars to an existing Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a Rural Events Facility on a farm property at 4022 Rockland Road. The request by Gregory and Mary Huson was modified after further discussion with planning and zoning staff resulting in the elimination of those new classes being held indoors, Zoning Administrator Joe Petty explained to the board. Previous public hearing discussion indicated those classes would be held indoors but questions arose around Health Department water availability for bathroom use standards related to the number of involved people taking the classes at a given time.
The supervisors also authorized Sheriff Mark Butler to add a new crime analyst position and fill a vacant officer’s position with a sergeant without a vote since he explained he is able to fund those positions within his existing budget. Butler told the board he will actually be able to save money with the new staff since he has been filling the staffing gaps utilizing existing personnel with overtime pay.
The agenda summary indicated that the sheriff was seeking authorization for 12 new positions, a number moved up from an original agenda draft six positions. However, North River Supervisor Oates indicated some hesitation before a more comprehensive understanding of the department’s staffing responsibilities versus existing personnel. Butler agreed the board should understand what they would be funding and promised he would be back to request what he said were necessary positions across his department to make it function optimally and safely for all involved.
Several CARES Act COVID-19 pandemic expenditure adjustments were also approved after detailed explanation by County Deputy Emergency Services Coordination Rick Farrall.
At the meeting’s outset the board got monthly reports from VDOT, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, the Department of Social Services, and the founder of public school based “Reaching Out Now” program designed as a support mechanism for secondary students and teachers. They also got a detailed update on county public schools progress in adjusting to student needs in the partially in-house, partially virtual pandemic learning environment from Superintendent Ballenger.
And during a Public Comment period delayed to allow the various agency reports to be made in a timely manner, representatives of Front Royal Unites revisited their assertion that the majority, non-binding referendum vote to keep the Confederate soldier statue in place on the courthouse lawn, should not be the deciding factor in the board’s decision-making process.
See these presentations, votes, and discussions in this Royal Examiner video:
