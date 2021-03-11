High-speed chase from northside Front Royal to Morgan’s Ford Road leads to multiple charges against Maryland man

A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was cited as recovered in the possession of 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards after he was killed by law enforcement officers who had tracked him to a barn on the 700 block of Marksville Road after the fatal shooting of Stanley Police Officer “Nick” Winum on February 26. A handgun was also reported recovered from Richards’ vehicle, with no additional information on that weapon in a March 3 update on the incident investigation by the Virginia State Police.

An online search of the referenced M&P-15 rifle revealed a military-style assault rifle pictured below.

The VSP early March update also notes that the traffic stop Winum initiated of Richards was in response to a Be On the Lookout (BOL) “issued for a suspicious person with a gun” in a vehicle matching the description of the Honda Civic Richards was traveling in.

Following is the March 3, VSP Press Release from the office of Culpeper Division Public Information Officer Brent Coffey in its entirety:

STANLEY, Va. – The investigations into the fatal shootings that occurred Friday (Feb. 26) in the Town of Stanley remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office.

Town of Stanley Police Officer D.J. “Nick” Winum observed a 2002 Honda Civic that matched the description of a “Be On the Lookout” issued for a suspicious person with a gun. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Officer Winum activated his marked patrol vehicle’s emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The Honda Civic pulled over in the 600 block of Judy Lane.

Before the officer could exit his patrol vehicle, the driver, Dakota G. Richards, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Officer Winum’s vehicle. Officer Winum succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Richards, 29, of Stanley, Va., fled into the nearby woods on foot. A handgun was recovered from Richards’ vehicle.

Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and assisted with tracking Richards. He was later located hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County Sheriff’s Deputies. Richards succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle was recovered in his possession.

No additional law enforcement was injured.

Once state police complete the officer-involved shooting, the criminal investigative files will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.