Warren County Circuit Court awarded grant to preserve local records

The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore a grant in the amount of $40,819.75 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve Chancery Orders A, Superior Court, 1836-1866; Common Law Orders A; Superior Court, 1836-1855; Deed Book Y, 1892-1893; Land Book 1861-1870; Land Book 1871-1875; Land Book 1876-1882 (1883); Land Book 1884-1889; Land Book 1925-1925. They will also be digitized so that they can be made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.

“We’re very excited,” said Angie Moore. “These records are the history of our county! We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”

Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.

The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.