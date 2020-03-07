Warren County citizens can weigh in on coming (540) area code change

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow.

Significant upcoming traffic impacts include:

• I-66 narrowed to one lane in each direction on Saturday, March 7, in western Fairfax County for demolition of the Bull Run Drive bridge over I-66 East. Both directions of traffic will use I-66 East for about one mile. Details

• Utility work near Cedar Lane on the nights of March 8, 13, and 14 will narrow I-66 to one lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with occasional 20-minute stoppages. Details

• Overnight ramp closures at I-66 West to Route 28 North (Sunday, March 8); I-66 East to Route 123 (Monday, March 9); I-66 East to Route 28 North (Wednesday, March 11, through Friday, March 13); and Route 50 West to I-66 West (Thursday, March 12). Details

• Bridge pier construction will require overnight closures of two lanes on I-495 North and of three lanes on I-495 South near I-66 from Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13.

Current activities include:

• Bridge demolition at Bull Run Drive and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286)

• Constructing bridge foundations at Route 29, Route 28, Waples Mill Road, Jermantown Road, Route 123, Vaden Drive, and I-495

• Small charge dynamite operations along Route 28 and I-66 East and West near Route 28

• Bridge deck work for new collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), expanded bridge over Compton Road, new Route 28 bridges over I-66, and new Poplar Tree Road bridge over Route 28

• Relocating water lines at Jermantown Road, Stringfellow Road, and Gallows Road

• Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East

• Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

• Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed

Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.

ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

No significant traffic impacts scheduled.

ROUTE 234 BUSINESS (SUDLEY ROAD) / MANASSAS

I-66 West between Compton Road and Route 234 Business (Sudley Road)

Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Three lanes will be closed for overhead gantry removal. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-66 East and West at Bull Run Drive

Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-66 will be reduced to a single lane in each direction under Bull Run Drive. Two-way traffic will run on I-66 West during this period.

ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road

Route 28 North and South between Route 29 and Braddock Road

Braddock Road at Route 28

Tuesday, Mar. 10, through Friday, Mar. 13: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic on I-66 East and West, Route 28 North and South, and on Braddock Road near Route 28 for blasting operations.

I-66 West between Stringfellow Road and Route 28

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North

Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two right lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work. The ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Route 28 South, follow signs to Route 29 North, then stay to the right and follow signs to Route 28 North.

I-66 West between Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) and Route 28

Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Route 28 North between E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields and Westfileds Boulevard

Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Route 29 Centreville to Route 28

Tuesday, Mar. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 28

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North

Wednesday, Mar. 11, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work at Route 28. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed between midnight and 4 a.m. Drivers will be detoured farther east to Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.

Route 28 South between Westfileds Boulevard and E.C. Lawrence Park athletic fields

Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work.

ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY) / FAIR LAKES

Stringfellow Road between Fair Lakes Boulevard and Village Square Drive

Monday, Mar. 9, through Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 13, from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Mar. 16

The right lane of southbound Stringfellow Road will be closed for underground utility relocation. The lane will be reopened weekdays between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to accommodate the evening rush.

Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) South from Fair Lakes Parkway to I-66

Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North from Lee Highway (Route 29) to I-66

Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge demolition of I-66 bridges over Route 286. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

I-66 East between Monument Drive and Route 50

Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for crane mobilization.

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 West

Thursday night, Mar. 12: Midnight to 4 a.m.

The ramp will be closed for utility work. Traffic will be detoured farther west to Route 608 (West Ox Road) South, stay to the right for Route 50 East, then follow signs to I-66 West.

ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

I-66 East at Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Ramp from I-66 East to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) North and South

Monday, Mar. 9: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

One lane will be closed on I-66 East for overhead sign removal. The ramp from I-66 East to northbound and southbound Route 123 will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured farther east to Route 243 (Nutley Street) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 123 North and South.

I-66 West from Blake to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

I-66 East from Route 50 to Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road)

Tuesday, Mar. 10, and Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed on westbound I-66, and two left lanes closed on eastbound I-66 for equipment mobilization and bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect periodic 20-minute stoppages between midnight and 4 a.m.

ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane

I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane

Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.

I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY) / DUNN LORING

I-495 North from Route 50 to I-66

Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation.

I-495 South from Route 7 to I-66

Monday, Mar. 9, through Thursday, Mar. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for bridge pier excavation. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages.

I-66 West from I-495 to Cedar Lane

I-66 East from Route 123 to Cedar Lane

Sunday, Mar. 8: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Mar. 13, and Saturday, Mar. 14: 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Three left lanes will be closed for relocation of overhead Verizon communication line. Drivers should expect occasional 20-minute stoppages in both directions between midnight and 4 a.m.

Commuter Alternatives

VDOT and the project team have invested in a broad range of programs to help commuters and others stay mobile and safe during construction. Learn more about carpool, vanpool, telework, and commuter bus alternatives.