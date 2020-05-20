Local News
Warren County community COVID pivoting response highlights
WHAT MATTERS Warren — Though world is filled with controversy and new realities in the face of COVID-19, many small businesses, citizens and community leaders are choosing to look for new ways to serve others and brighten days. Enjoy this three minute video highlight featuring three such endeavors. George McIntyre and Katie Tewell discuss their newly expanded Apple House donut outreach which has prompted shipments of nearly 17,000 donuts since early April (and approximately 1,500 donated). The Warren County Parks and Recreation department has pivoted and is now providing complimentary activity-filled “Stay Home and Stay Active” boxes every week for local children. Also, as a way to keep her team employed and our community safe, “Alterations by Millie” has filled the void of the canceled prom and wedding season by transitioning to creating colorful custom face masks for the community.
These are no doubt uncertain times, but one thing is again certain: The people of Front Royal/Warren County, as always, are proving that we can find ways to overcome challenges, embrace the silver linings in challenging situations and touch the lives of others in large and small ways. If you know of an endeavor that should be highlighted, please share with others or contact us for a video to showcase the many ways that our community will not just survive but will find new ways to thrive throughout this global transition.
Local News
Virtual commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans at Hidden Springs Senior Living
On May 14, 2020, The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility combined for a virtual commemoration ceremony for World War II veterans living at the facility. This event was coinciding with the Victory in Europe in May 1945. The State of Virginia has minted coins to honor the 75th Anniversary of Victory in World War II and the 100th Anniversary of World War I.
Due to restrictions caused by the pandemic, a virtual ceremony was developed by the Veterans Affairs Committee of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter and Hidden Springs. The SAR portion was made via zoom with physical presentation made by facility staff members complying with designated safety guidelines.
There are nine WWII veterans living at the facility: Dick Bentley, Frank Brandon, Sydney Garner, Bill Griffith, Ben Lacy, Don LaFever, Al Lawrence, Jeanne Montgomery and Ross Montgomery. To facilitate the needs of these individuals, the ceremony was conducted in three locations within the facility. The event was led by a short welcome from Dale Corey, Veterans Affairs; an invocation by Reverend Jim Simmons and the Pledge of Allegiance by Paul Christensen. This was followed by a welcome and greetings from Bill Schwetke, President, Virgina Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) and Marc Robinson, President, Colonel James Wood II Chapter. This was followed by a presentation by Brett Osborn, National Society Sons of the American Revolution, Veterans Affairs Committee.
Compatriot Osborn briefly described events surrounding the surrender of the Axis powers. The instrument was signed May 7, 1945, with all hostilities ceasing on May 8, an hour before midnight. The event coincided with President Harry Truman’s 61st birthday, who dedicated the victory to the memory of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who had died April 12, 1945, after leading the country through the majority of the war.
It was noted that 70 million people fought in WWII. Major players in the Allied powers saw massive casualties. The Soviet Union lost 7.5 million soldiers, China 2.2 million, the United States 400,000 and Great Britain 330,000. For the Axis, Germany had 3.5 million and Italy 77,000 casualties.
After the presentation, Daryl Davison, owner of Hidden Springs, presented Certificates of Appreciation and the Virginia Coins to the veterans. The event was attended via zoom by Jeff Thomas, 1st VP, VASSAR; Ken Bonner, Color Guard Commander, VASSAR; Mike Weyler, President Colonel William Grayson Chapter SAR; Charles James, President Culpeper Minute Men Chapter; and CJWII members Chip Daniel, Lew Ewing, Don Dusenbury, Rob Fagan and Ralph Pierce.
Local News
James Wood High School virtual graduation ceremony
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with the James Wood High School in a virtual graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. Due to current restrictions, a virtual ceremony was held on the football field, and with the exception of having an audience, they ran the event as close as possible to the traditional ceremony.
The colors were presented by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter by a limited Color Guard and with social distancing in affect. The ceremony was closed out, as has been traditional at this school, with cannon fire.
Local News
Governor Northam announces Education Work Group to help guide process for safe, equitable reopening of schools
~ Education stakeholders will develop recommendations to ensure continuity of learning and address the needs of all Virginia students ~
Governor Ralph Northam announced on May 18, 2020, a diverse set of education stakeholders participating in the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Education Work Group to help chart a path forward for determining how schools can safely reopen later this year.
The group is comprised of representatives from Virginia’s public and private early childhood, K-12, and higher education systems, and includes teachers, superintendents, parents, college presidents, state agency personnel, special education advocates, museum directors, and student perspectives. This wide variety of education stakeholders represent the whole of Virginia’s education system and come from every region of the Commonwealth.
Secretary of Education Atif Qarni formed the workgroup and chaired its first meeting on April 23. Since then, the workgroup has been focused on developing recommendations to align policies throughout the Commonwealth’s PreK-20 education system and ensure continuity of learning.
“I am deeply grateful for Virginia’s educators, administrators, school nutrition workers, support staff, parents, and students for the ways they have adapted to new learning environments over the past two months,” said Governor Northam. “As we make decisions about the path forward, this panel will help ensure that we are best supporting rural students, English language learners, students of color, and students with special needs. School closures have been necessary to protect health and safety, but lost class time has a disproportionate impact on Virginia’s most vulnerable and economically disadvantaged students. That’s why equity will remain at the forefront as we determine when and how we can safely and responsibly return to in-person learning.”
The workgroup is chaired by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, and is staffed by Deputy Secretary Education Fran Bradford, State Council of Higher Education Director Peter Blake, and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. These four individuals comprise the steering committee for the COVID-19 Education Work Group.
“As we begin to think about how Virginia’s education system can operate in the summer and fall, it is crucial that we have the advice of a diverse, thoughtful group of education leaders,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This group will use their expertise to guide our approach and help ensure that all voices are heard and all recommendations are made through the lens of equity.”
Members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group include:
Steering Committee
• Atif Qarni, Secretary of Education, Chair of COVID-19 Education Work Group
• Fran Bradford, Deputy Secretary of Education for Higher Education and Museums
• Peter Blake, Director, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
• Dr. James Lane, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Virginia Department of Education
Work Group Members
• Jenna Conway, Chief School Readiness Officer, Office of the Governor
• Holly Coy, Assistant Superintendent for Policy, Communications, and Equity, Virginia Department of Education
• Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Population Health, Virginia Department of Health
• Jennifer O. Macdonald, Director, Division of Child and Family Health, Virginia Department of Health
• Dr. Lynn Clayton Prince, Director of Special Education, Powhatan County Public Schools and President-Elect, Virginia Council of Administrators of Special Education
• Pam Simms, Program Director, Gladys H. Oberle School
• Dr. Donna Henry, Chancellor, University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Chair, Council of Presidents in Virginia
• Dr. Michael Rao, President, Virginia Commonwealth University
• Taylor Reveley, President, Longwood University
• Dr. Makola Abdullah, President, Virginia State University
• Dr. Sharon Morrissey, Senior Vice Chancellor, Virginia Community College System
• Dr. John Downey, President, Blue Ridge Community College
• Dr. Eric Williams, Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools
• Dr. Jared Cotton, Superintendent, Chesapeake Public Schools
• Dr. Dennis Carter, Superintendent, Smyth County Schools
• Kathy Burcher, Representative, Virginia Education Association
• Melinda Bright, Representative, Virginia Education Association
• Dr. Travis Burns, Principal, Northumberland High School and President, Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals
• Dr. Andrew Buchheit, Principal, T. Clay Wood Elementary School and President, Virginia Association of Elementary School Principals
• Ann-Marie Ward, Council Treasurer, Virginia Parent Teacher Association
• Pamela Croom, President-Elect, Virginia Parent Teacher Association
• Teddy Martin II, Member, Henry County School Board and Regional Chair, Virginia School Boards Association
• Karen Corbett-Sanders, Chair, Fairfax County School Board
• Grace Creasey, Executive Director, Virginia Council for Private Education
• Robert Lambeth, President, Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia
• Dr. Larry Stimpert, President, Hampden-Sydney College
• Dr. Tiffany Franks, President, Averett University
• Dan Gecker, President, Virginia Board of Education
• Marianne Radcliff, Representative, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia
• Jared Calfee, Executive Director, Virginia21
• Rich Conti, Director, Science Museum of Virginia
• Dr. Betty Adams, Executive Director, Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
• Ingrid Grant, Member, Governor’s African American Advisory Board
• Hyun Lee, Member, Governor’s Asian Advisory Board
• Diana Brown, Member, Governor’s Latino Advisory Board
• Ashley Marshall, Chair, Virginia Council on Women
• Shan Lateef, Rising Senior, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology and Governor’s STEM Phenom Award Winner
On March 13, Governor Northam directed all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of COVID-19. On March 23, Governor Northam was one of the first governors in the country to issue a statewide order closing school for the remainder of the academic year. The Virginia Department of Education established the Continuity for Learning (C4L) Task Force consisting of more than 120 teachers, leaders, and collaborating educational partners across Virginia to help school divisions to develop and implement continuous learning plans in partnership with local county health departments, families, staff, and local boards of education.
Virginia’s COVID-19 Education Work Group will develop recommendations on key issues schools must address before reopening and help determine how to ensure continuity of learning for Virginia students from cradle to classroom to career. After this guidance is developed, the workgroup will transition to focus on long-term recovery plans to include addressing the learning gaps and the social-emotional needs of students resulting from school closures.
In the coming weeks, Governor Northam will outline a roadmap for Virginia schools, colleges, and universities to return to in-person learning in a safe, equitable, and responsible manner. The data-driven and science-based approach will include recommendations from the COVID-19 Education Work Group and will be coordinated with the Forward Virginia plan to gradually ease public health restrictions. The Forward Virginia plan is grounded in federal CDC guidelines and includes specific goals to contain the spread of the virus through increased testing, contact tracing, and ensuring adequate medical capacity.
Local News
Maryland, Virginia, D.C. join forces to challenge EPA inaction on Bay cleanup
The non-partisan Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) citizen watchdog group is lauding a joint action by the Attorney General’s Offices of Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. regarding a failure by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to hold two northern states accountable for their roles in pollution of the Chesapeake Bay. That pollution is seen as a major threat to the Bay’s billion-dollar commercial fishing industry.
Warren County and other Northern Valley counties are also part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed impacted by past mandates on preventing regional pollution from floating downstream to the Bay. Targeted by the trio of AG Offices are EPA failures to hold Pennsylvania and New York to standards mandated as part of the long-term cleanup plan to preserve the Chesapeake Bay’s ability to sustain the aquatic life at the heart of a major source of the U.S. seafood supply.
Below is the full text of the Environmental Integrity Project release on the action, followed by the press release of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office elaborating on why the suit is being brought forward:
Praise for Legal Action Against Trump EPA over its Failure to Enforce Chesapeake Bay Cleanup
Attorneys General for MD, VA and DC File Notice of Intent to Sue EPA for Failing to Force PA and NY to Reduce Pollution
Washington, D.C. – The Attorneys General of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia today filed a notice of intent to sue the Trump Administration EPA over its failure to force Pennsylvania and New York State to meet their Chesapeake Bay cleanup obligations under a 2010 regional agreement with a deadline of 2025.
Eric Schaeffer, former Director of Civil Enforcement at EPA and Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project, issued the following statement in support of the legal action.
“This is a welcome development and long overdue, because the Trump Administration’s EPA has really fallen down on its job to enforce the Chesapeake Bay cleanup plan,” said Schaeffer. “This lack of accountability has been especially troublesome in the case of the state adding the largest share of pollution in the Bay, Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth has been slashing the budget and staffing of its Department of Environmental Protection and doing little to reduce agricultural pollution and even sewage overflows from the state capital, Harrisburg, during the same decade when it had promised to step up its efforts. Enough is enough.”
A copy of the notice is attached. The notice says in part: “The Bay TMDL (cleanup agreement, or Total Maximum Daily Load) requires Pennsylvania to reduce its nitrogen pollution by about 33.8 million pounds per year. Pennsylvania’s (most recent cleanup plan, called the ‘Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan’) however, reflecting significant deficiencies in funding, shows anticipated reductions of only 24.8 million pounds per year. Thus, Pennsylvania’s Phase III WIP leaves the Bay with an excess of approximately 9 million pounds of nitrogen per year.”
Below is the press release from Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s Office:
Attorneys General Frosh, Herring, Racine File Notice of Intent to Sue EPA
Agency Failed to Hold Pennsylvania and New York Accountable for Bay Pollution
BALTIMORE, MD (May 18, 2020) – Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, joined by the Attorneys General of Virginia and the District of Columbia, today filed a Notice of Intent (NOI) to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over its failure to require Pennsylvania and New York to develop and implement plans to achieve 2025 Chesapeake Bay restoration goals. Under the Clean Water Act, EPA has a nondiscretionary duty to “ensure that management plans are developed and implementation is begun by signatories to the Chesapeake Bay Agreement to achieve and maintain” the Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL). The TMDL is a comprehensive “pollution diet” aimed at restoring clean water in the Bay States that sets limits for nitrogen and phosphorus pollution, in addition to reductions in sediment.
EPA’s recent evaluation of each Bay state’s Watershed Improvement Plan (WIP) concluded that Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia all will attain their respective necessary load reductions by 2025. EPA also concluded that the plans submitted by Pennsylvania and New York were deficient, falling short of nutrient reduction goals and lacking in sufficient funding. EPA has not, however, required Pennsylvania or New York to develop or implement plans that fully meet the pollution reduction goals.
“The Chesapeake Bay is one of our country’s most valuable natural resources,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Restoring the health of the Bay will take a coordinated, multistate effort with every state sharing the burden. EPA has abandoned its responsibility to regulate and manage the efforts of the Bay states. Together, we fully intend to hold EPA accountable and require it to perform its regulatory duty.”
“Protecting and restoring the Chesapeake Bay requires a comprehensive effort by each of the watershed states as well as the EPA,” said Attorney General Mark R. Herring. “As the administrator of the Chesapeake Bay Agreement, EPA must treat each of the partners equally and make sure every state is pulling its weight and upholding its portion of the agreement, but instead, the Trump EPA simply rubberstamped plans that are plainly inadequate. I hope we are able to come to an understanding that is beneficial for all parties, while keeping the health of the Bay at the forefront.”
“Our coalition of State Attorneys General will not allow the EPA to walk away from its enforcement obligations and undermine decades of work to reduce pollution across the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine. “The District is committed to reaching our pollution reduction goals, but if other states are not doing their part, and the EPA is not keeping watch, we will fail to restore the Bay and our local waters, including the Potomac River.”
“Maryland will continue to work with all of our partners to meet Bay restoration goals, as this important lawsuit moves forward,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “EPA must be held accountable to enforce the clean water commitments made by our upstream partners.”
In 2007, the Bay States and EPA agreed that EPA would establish a TMDL for the entire Bay Watershed. Pursuant to that agreement, in 2010, EPA established the Bay TMDL, a comprehensive “pollution diet” aimed at restoring clean water in the Bay States. The Bay TMDL sets limits for pollution that equate to a 25 percent reduction in nitrogen, a 24 percent reduction in phosphorus, and a 20 percent reduction in sediment. The Bay TMDL further allocates these pollution reductions to the respective Bay States, including Pennsylvania and New York, with a 2025 deadline to achieve the reductions.
To ensure they met the Bay TMDL’s goals, EPA required each Bay State to submit a series of WIPs detailing how it would achieve its allocated pollution reductions over the course of the Bay TMDL’s term. EPA received the third and final WIP for each Bay State on August 23, 2019.EPA concluded that the Phase III WIPs (Watershed Implementation Plan) submitted by Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia showed they would attain the necessary load reductions by 2025. EPA similarly concluded that Delaware and West Virginia had submitted Phase III WIPs that met their respective numeric planning targets and would attain the necessary load reductions by 2025. Pennsylvania and New York, however, submitted Phase III WIPs that failed to meet their planning targets. Pennsylvania’s plan, as approved by EPA, would only achieve approximately 75 percent of its target for nitrogen reduction and reflected significant deficiencies in funding. New York’s plan would only achieve a 64 percent nitrogen reduction – falling short of the planning target by nearly 1 million pounds per year.
EPA has not required Pennsylvania or New York to prepare a Phase III WIP that remedies these deficiencies. The obligations of Pennsylvania and New York in the Bay Agreement and Bay TMDL are critical to restoring clean water in the Chesapeake Bay and its streams, creeks, and rivers. Yet EPA has allowed these jurisdictions to send approximately 10 million excess pounds of nitrogen into the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed every year, and threaten the success of efforts to restore the Bay.
Local News
Here’s what you need to know about the state and federal protections for renters and homeowners, in response to COVID-19
Here’s what you need to know about the state and federal protections for renters and homeowners, in response to COVID-19:
Federal Guidelines:
Below is a recap of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Mortgage Relief: Two protections for homeowners with federally backed mortgages:
Suspension of New Foreclosures: Your lender or loan servicer may not foreclose on you for 60 days after March 18, 2020. Specifically, the CARES Act prohibits lenders and loan servicers from beginning a judicial or non-judicial foreclosure against you, or from finalizing a foreclosure judgment or sale, during this period.
Forbearance: If you experience financial hardship due to the coronavirus public health crisis, you have a right to request a forbearance for up to 180 days. You also have the right to request one extension for up to another 180 days. You must contact your loan servicer to request this forbearance. There will be no other fees, penalties or additional interest (beyond scheduled amounts) added to your account.
If you don’t have a federally backed mortgage, such as an FHA loan, you still may have relief options through your mortgage servicer or from your state. Virginia recently passed the Governor’s amendments to HB 340, which provides 30 days of forbearance for homeowners with COVID-19-related income loss.
Renter Relief: 120-day moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing or from a property with a federally backed mortgage loan. For those not covered, Virginia recently passed the Governor’s amendments to HB 340, which provides 60 days (effective May 17 – July 16, 2020) of continuance for renters and impacted properties experiencing COVID-19-related income loss.
Unemployment: Expands unemployment insurance from three to four months, and provides temporary unemployment compensation of $600 per week, which is in addition to — and at the same time as — regular state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
Direct Payments: Eligible individuals receive $1,200, and married couples receive $2,400, plus $500 for each child under age 17. Payments are reduced for individuals with adjusted gross incomes over $75,000 ($150,000 for couples). Anyone earning over $99,000 will not receive a payment ($198,000 for couples).
* Federal Guidelines credited to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
State Guidelines:
Suspension of all eviction proceedings until May 17, 2020. The Supreme Court of Virginia has extended its emergency declaration an additional 21 days to 5/17/20 (was set to expire 4/26). The Court also may issue further extensions of the emergency order.
Utilities: The State Corporation Commission (SCC) issued an order directing utilities it regulates, such as electric, natural gas, and water companies in Virginia, to suspend service disconnections for 60 days to provide immediate relief for any customer, residential and business, who may be financially impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Support for Impacted Businesses: Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million from the SBA to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses. To submit a loan application through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Deadline Extension on Income Tax Payments: The Department of Taxation has extended the due date for payment of Virginia individual and corporate income taxes. While filing deadlines remain the same, the deadline for payment of individual and corporate income tax is now June 1, 2020. (Interest will still accrue, so taxpayers who are able to pay by the original deadlines should do so.)
Faster Unemployment Benefits: Governor Northam has directed the Commissioner of the Virginia Employment Commission to waive the one-week waiting period to ensure workers receive benefits as soon as possible.
Fewer Restrictions: For individuals receiving unemployment insurance, Governor Northam has directed the Virginia Employment Commission to give affected workers special consideration on deadlines, mandatory re-employment appointments, and work search requirements.
Enhanced Eligibility for Unemployment Benefits: Workers may now be eligible to receive unemployment benefits if:
Their employer must temporarily slow or cease operations due to COVID-19.
They have been issued a notice to self-quarantine by a medical or public health official and are not receiving paid sick or medical leave from their employer.
They must stay home to care for an ill family member and are not receiving paid family medical leave from their employer.
* State Guidelines credited to the Governor’s Office of Virginia
Local News
Hiker rescued from Buzzard Rock Trail
On Monday, May 11, 2020 at just after 12:00 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCFR) were dispatched to the George Washington National Forest – Buzzard Rock Trail for a reported hiker who sustained a broken ankle and needed assistance off the trail.
Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Medical Service units arrived on the scene determine that a 34-year-old female sustained a traumatic injury approximately 4 miles into the trail. Initial rescuers began to hike the trail via foot in attempt to locate the injured hiker while additional resources assembled to assist in the rescue. After approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes, rescuers were met by the husband of the injured hiker who was able to direct the rescuers to her location. Rescuers were able to locate and access the injured hiker in less than 2 hours and began treatment of the injury.
Based on the physical location of the patient, conditions of the trail and nature of the injury, it was determined that it would be best to extract the patient by way of the Shaw Gap Trail. Rescuers, with assistance from the patient’s husband, utilized a variety of methods to extract and/or assist the hiker of the mountain. WCFR rescuers were intercepted by a rescue team from Shenandoah County/Fort Valley Volunteer Fire and Rescue to assist in the extraction of the hiker. It took rescuers just over 3 hours to extract the patient to an awaiting ATV which transported the hiker to an awaiting ambulance. The patient was evaluated, treated and refused transportation to the local hospital. The patient self-transported to a medical facility where she was diagnosed with a fractured left ankle.
In total, rescuers hiked a total of 7.5 miles of mountain trails with an elevation gain of 1,692 feet. All crews were clear of the mountain and returned in service by 6:30 pm. A total of 17 personnel responded to the scene.
Units on the call:
- North Warren Medic 10
- Fortsmouth Ambulance 8
- South Warren Ambulance 3
- South Warren Rescue Engine 3
- Shenandoah Shores Gator 5
- WCFR Chief 100
- WCFR Fire Marshal 1
- Shenandoah County – Fort Valley VFD
