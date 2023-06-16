Local News
Warren County Democratic Committee acknowledged for eco-friendly initiative
The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council recently awarded recognition to the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) for their staunch commitment to reducing community litter. The WCDC’s ongoing campaign to rid South Royal Avenue of trash has garnered praise and set a high bar for community service.
This commendation celebrates WCDC’s consistent efforts since 2021 to keep the stretch between South Street and Criser Road free from litter. These regular cleanups especially impact the approach to the picturesque Shenandoah National Park, preserving its natural beauty. The WCDC’s campaign was one of several initiatives acknowledged by the Anti-Litter Council, which aims to honor substantial contributions to community cleanliness.
WCDC chair Paul Miller, who led the charge to adopt the road, expressed gratitude and excitement over the recognition. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Anti-Litter Council’s efforts to keep Warren County clean and beautiful,” Miller commented.
Their most recent cleanup was on Saturday, June 10, indicating their ongoing commitment to the cause. The initiative welcomes volunteers and encourages families to get involved, promising an activity that is both beneficial for the community and fosters environmental responsibility.
In a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, the recognition of the WCDC by the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council underscores the importance of grassroots efforts. As the WCDC continues its campaign to enhance the beauty of Warren County, it serves as an inspiration for community service and environmental stewardship.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office earns prestigious Certified Crime Prevention Community Designation
In a major step forward for local law enforcement, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been officially certified as a Certified Crime Prevention Community (CCPC) by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), making it the 13th agency in the state to receive this esteemed designation.
This distinctive DCJS program recognizes law enforcement agencies that have demonstrated exemplary community policing programs. As Sheriff Mark Butler puts it, the program’s objective is to “foster the development of community safety initiatives at the local level, in close collaboration with our stakeholders.”
The CCPC Program, one of the first of its kind in the nation, encourages localities to develop and implement collaborative community safety plans. The program provides a flexible framework for Warren County to regularly reassess and update its strategies to address emerging community safety issues.
Achieving this certification required the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to meet a rigorous set of 12 core community safety elements/strategies, supplemented by a minimum of seven approved optional elements. This comprehensive approach spans nineteen elements, each with one to three quantifiable goals and a minimum of three objectives supporting each goal.
Sheriff Butler and his team have worked tirelessly towards this goal since his election in 2019, with collaboration from local residents, schools, Community Advisory Council members, elected officials, business owners, social services, nonprofit senior and youth programs, and other law enforcement agencies.
The CCPC Program brings numerous benefits and incentives to the community at large, including giving Warren County preference in the state criminal justice grant application process and the potential for premium reductions from insurance companies for policyholders living in Warren County. The Certified Crime Prevention Community designation enhances the professionalism of county management and the Sheriff’s Office by showing that the county can meet rigorous standards related to community safety.
Sheriff Butler wishes to express his sincerest appreciation to all those who supported this initiative. This prestigious CCPC designation is set to enhance service delivery to the county, with recertification due every three years. As Sheriff Butler noted, achieving both the VLEPSC accreditation and the CCPC Program award in the same month is truly historic and sets a new precedent in community safety.
Upperville Colt & Horse Show honors Barbara Riggs with “Spirit of the Horse Award”
The prestigious 2023 Upperville Colt & Horse Show, hosted by MARS EQUESTRIAN™, welcomed Governor and Mrs. Youngkin on its final day, June 11. One of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the “Spirit of the Horse Award” by First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin.
The award, now in its second year, was created in collaboration with the First Lady to acknowledge a female resident of Virginia demonstrating remarkable commitment to, or promotion of, the horse industry. This year’s honoree was Barbara Riggs, celebrated for her lifelong dedication to horses.
Riggs’ involvement with horses was evident throughout her career. Notably, she was among the first 10 women to join the U.S. Secret Service as a special agent and later became the agency’s first female deputy director. Riggs’ commitment to the equestrian lifestyle has seen her ride with President Reagan, serve on boards including the Piedmont Fox Hounds and the Upperville Horse Show, and commit countless volunteer hours to the show and various equestrian nonprofits.
The Spirit of the Horse Award is conferred annually at the Upperville Colt & Horse Show, honoring Virginia’s prosperous agricultural and equine industry. The award features an engraved bowl, a gift certificate to a Virginia Governor’s Cup award-winning winery, a family and friends reception, and a $1,000 donation to an equine charity of the recipient’s choice. The UCHS collaborates with Youngkin to spotlight and celebrate unsung heroes, affirming Virginia’s love for horses.
Established in 1853, UCHS is the oldest horse show in the U.S., initiated to promote better horse breeding and care. The event has evolved into a week-long tradition attracting over 2000 equestrian and equine pairs, participating in various competitive disciplines under the awe-inspiring oaks at Grafton Farm.
The show concluded on June 11 with the thrilling $226,000 Upperville Jumper Classic CSI4*, featuring top world-class equestrians. Presentations by the Youngkins preceded the Jumper Classic. The event also saw support from sponsors, including The Ethel M® Chocolate Brand, Lugano Diamonds, Buckeye Nutrition, Nutro Natural Choice, The Salamander Collection, B&D Builders, Delta Air Lines, Markel, and Piedmont Equine Practice.
The 2023 Shenandoah County Fair unveils revised lineup for grandstand concerts
The Shenandoah County Fair is hosting their annual fair, August 28th-September 2nd. This year’s fair includes performances by music artists Chris Tomlin and Russell Dickerson. Concert tickets for Russell Dickerson officially go on sale Friday, June 16th. The general fair schedule has not changed as visitors can enjoy the Demolition Derby, County Tractor Pull, Modified Truck & Tractor Pull, great food, children’s activities, entertainment acts, and more. Make sure to check it all out at the Shenandoah County Fair!
Highlights of 2023 Fair Schedule are below:
- Grandstand Concerts:
- Chris Tomlin – Friday, September 1, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Russell Dickerson – Saturday, September 2, 2023, 7:30 PM
- Grandstand Shows:
- Figure 8 Race – Monday, August 28, 7:30 PM
- Demolition Derby – Standard Derby – Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 PM
- Gas and Diesel Truck Drags – Thursday, August 31, 7:00 PM
Tickets for the Russell Dickerson concert go on sale Friday, June 16, 2023. To buy tickets visit www.shencofair.com. General admission tickets from August 28th through September 2nd will be available for online purchase prior to the Fair and on-site during the Fair.
Shenandoah University celebrates academic excellence of athletes
Excellence in both the field of play and academics has once again been manifested among the student-athletes at Shenandoah University. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics recently announced its Athletic Director’s List honorees for the Spring 2023 semester, featuring an impressive 349 student-athletes who achieved a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Among the distinguished honorees are student-athletes from Front Royal, VA, including David Kelly, Aaliyah Chunn, Brennan Komelasky, and Caleb Reedy. Patrick Coffron, also from Front Royal, VA, and Cody Crawford of Linden, VA, have also earned their well-deserved spots on the list.
The exemplary academic performance of these athletes reflects Shenandoah University’s commitment to providing a comprehensive learning experience that intertwines sports and academics, instilling discipline, dedication, and perseverance among its students.
A remarkable 243 of these honorees also made the university’s Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.50 or higher, and 111 earned an exceptional GPA of 3.90 or higher to be named to the President’s List. All 22 sports at Shenandoah were represented on the Athletic Director’s and Dean’s lists, further attesting to the balanced focus on physical prowess and academic rigor within the athletic department.
Established in 1875 and headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, Shenandoah University continues to pride itself on being a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with a wide-ranging education. For more information, visit su.edu.
An Honorable Salute: Virginia’s Sons of the American Revolution join the Honor Flight Journey
On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) stepped onto a journey of gratitude and honor as they took part in the Honor Flight Top of Virginia’s Flight #17. The group is part of a broader Honor Flight Network, a respectful tribute to the selfless service of America’s veterans.
This engaging event commenced at Shenandoah University, setting the tone of respect and appreciation with a formal welcome ceremony. Here, the SAR played a key role in presenting the colors for the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. It was a powerful start to an emotional day as veterans, accompanied by their guardians, were escorted to waiting buses.
As these distinguished men and women stepped aboard, the color guard formed an honor line, their arms raised in tribute, a visual representation of the deep respect for the sacrifices these veterans made in service of their country. From here, the veterans embarked on a heartfelt journey to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials dedicated to the conflicts in which they served.
Throughout the day, they reflected on the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial. The day concluded at Arlington National Cemetery, where the veterans bore witness to a solemn changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The Honor Flight Top of Virginia, a hub of the Honor Flight Network, services the Shenandoah Valley, Loudoun County, and beyond. They organize three flights annually, with their next flight slated for September 23rd from Harrisonburg. The intent is not only to honor the veterans but also to inspire the younger generations to appreciate the sacrifices made for the freedom they enjoy today.
Upon their return, the veterans were met with a heartwarming reception from family, friends, and fellow patriots, a testament to the everlasting respect for their dedication to the country.
The participation of the Colonel James Wood II color guard, composed of prominent figures such as Commander of the Guard Brett Osborn, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Richard Tyler, Bryan Buck, and Warner Workman, was a testament to the ongoing commitment of the SAR to honor the service and sacrifices of our country’s veterans. It’s these heartfelt gestures of recognition that ensure the spirit of gratitude endures and the legacy of our heroes lives on.
Laurel Ridge’s Pioneering Summer Academy: Empowering youth through hands-on career exploration
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Workforce Solutions has successfully concluded its inaugural Summer Academy for Career Exploration. This unique initiative, held on the Middletown Campus from June 5-9, welcomed ten local high school students aged between 15 and 18, all of whom had a disability.
The academy, a synergistic collaboration between the college, the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and NW Works, Inc., provided these teens with enriching, hands-on learning experiences across diverse domains.
“The emphasis was on making accessible avenues for these teens to navigate career paths that lead to greater remuneration and opportunities for progression,” expressed Debera Taylor, Director of Corporate Training and Development for Workforce Solutions. She further emphasized that each day was structured to consolidate learning, beginning with an overview of the previous day’s lessons and ending with a recap.
The curriculum leaned on the National Center for Construction Education and Research Core Training Program, imparting critical skills like safety practices, welding, handling of small tools, ladder safety, and fire extinguisher safety. The students were also given the opportunity to test their skills on heavy equipment operator simulators.
In addition to the hands-on training, the academy organized a comprehensive tour of Laurel Ridge and Mercury Paper’s extensive manufacturing facility in Strasburg, spanning 600,000 square feet.
The Summer Academy for Career Exploration culminated in a memorable moment for each student, who received a certificate and a commemorative photo from one of their activities. The parents were provided with insights about the training possibilities and available funding sources at Laurel Ridge.
The success of the inaugural Summer Academy for Career Exploration reflects a bold step forward in providing equitable opportunities for young individuals with disabilities. This innovative initiative not only nurtures their skill set but also fuels their aspirations toward promising career pathways.
