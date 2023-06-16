Warren County Democratic Committee acknowledged for eco-friendly initiative

The Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council recently awarded recognition to the Warren County Democratic Committee (WCDC) for their staunch commitment to reducing community litter. The WCDC’s ongoing campaign to rid South Royal Avenue of trash has garnered praise and set a high bar for community service.

This commendation celebrates WCDC’s consistent efforts since 2021 to keep the stretch between South Street and Criser Road free from litter. These regular cleanups especially impact the approach to the picturesque Shenandoah National Park, preserving its natural beauty. The WCDC’s campaign was one of several initiatives acknowledged by the Anti-Litter Council, which aims to honor substantial contributions to community cleanliness.

WCDC chair Paul Miller, who led the charge to adopt the road, expressed gratitude and excitement over the recognition. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Anti-Litter Council’s efforts to keep Warren County clean and beautiful,” Miller commented.

Their most recent cleanup was on Saturday, June 10, indicating their ongoing commitment to the cause. The initiative welcomes volunteers and encourages families to get involved, promising an activity that is both beneficial for the community and fosters environmental responsibility.

In a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of public consciousness, the recognition of the WCDC by the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council underscores the importance of grassroots efforts. As the WCDC continues its campaign to enhance the beauty of Warren County, it serves as an inspiration for community service and environmental stewardship.