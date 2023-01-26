Local News
Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Line of Duty Death – Funeral Notification
With great sadness, we announce the passing of District Fire Chief Homer Larry Cross (Age 74) of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.
On Monday, January 23, 2023, members of the Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department discovered District Chief Cross unresponsive at the Fire Station and began life-saving intervention procedures, but unfortunately, the Chief was pronounced deceased at the station.
Chief Cross began his career as a firefighter with Fortsmouth Volunteer Fire Department in 1983. Later serving his community as a long-tenured District Chief, he dedicated himself to saving lives and helping those in need. Through his years in the fire service, Chief Cross felt honored to work alongside a fantastic group of men and women, many of whom serve in various fire service leadership capacities across the Commonwealth’s Fire Service today.
“District Fire Chief Homer Cross was an inspiration for our Department and a fixture on almost every fire ground,” stated Fire Chief James Bonzano. “He was a dedicated fire officer but, above all else, a great friend whose legacy will certainly live on through the care and compassion he instilled in the next generation of our Fire Department.”
Arrangements for District Chief Cross are as follows:
Family Night will be held Monday, January 30, 2023, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. at Maddox Funeral Home at 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA.
A Funeral Service with Fire Service and Military Service Honors for District Chief Cross will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at noon at Riverton United Methodist Church at 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, VA.
A procession from the church to Panorama Memorial Gardens will be conducted, where final respects will be paid.
The Cross Family will receive guests following the service at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Station at 221 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA.
Local News
Jenspiration
Concern Hotline named beneficiary of Ride with Rotary
Rotary Club of Warren County is excited to announce their beneficiary for the Ride with Rotary 2023 is Concern Hotline! Watch this video with Executive Director, Rusty Holland, as he shares a little about who the Concern Hotline is and what they offer to Warren County and surrounding counties.
Learn more about Concern Hotline: www.concernhotline.org
Concern Hotline is a free 24/7/365 anonymous information & referral, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention hotline serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
For Concern Hotline calls, dial any of these local numbers:
- CLARKE, FREDERICK, WINCHESTER COUNTY – 540-667-0145
- SHENANDOAH COUNTY – 540-459-4742
- PAGE COUNTY – 540-743-3733
- WARREN COUNTY – 540-635-4357
Ride with Rotary 2nd Annual Bike Event
- April 29th – Check in starts at 8am Rockland Park
- Register Today!
- Interested in being a sponsor? Call Jen Avery at 540-683-0790 to learn about sponsorship options.
Local News
Super Bowl LVII fans don’t let fans drive drunk
During Super Bowl LVII, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to remind football fans everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, February 12, 2023. If you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party and plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the night’s end.
In 2020, there 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Drunk driving can have many consequences, including possibly causing a traumatic crash. These crashes could cause you, someone you love, or a total stranger to suffer serious injuries or even death.
We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities and responsible drivers on our roads. If you are planning to be away from home during Super Bowl, make a game plan to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. If you’re hosting a party, make sure you take care of your designated drivers. Remind your friends and family: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.
Be the DD MVP
If you plan to be a designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. Commit to a sober evening — people are relying on you. If you are attending a party or are at a bar or restaurant, enjoy the food, the company, and the nonalcoholic drinks. Encourage other designated drivers on social media by using the hashtag #DesignatedDriver. Your positive influence could help keep them on the right track. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely. They may complain, but they’ll thank you later.
Have a Game Plan Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver, plan to use a ride service, or call a taxi sober friend to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Make a commitment today to refrain from drunk driving. For more information, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving
Local News
VDOT reopens Route 522 southbound lanes at rockside site west of Winchester
At 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, the Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen the southbound lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County. This is the site of a rockslide that occurred late on Friday, January 13. Earlier on January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed out of caution due observed slide activity.
VDOT officials have examined the site and determined the slide is stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes remain closed next to the slide activity.
The Route 522 northbound lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.
Route 522 is a four-lane divided highway in this location. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and southbound traffic. Route 522 will have single southbound and northbound lanes in this area. Travelers are advised to use caution with the temporary traffic pattern.
Both ends of the detour will have Virginia Department of Transportation crew members present to help direct traffic 24/7 during this event. Local law enforcement will assist to ensure traffic does not enter the slide area, which remains unstable and extremely dangerous.
The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT.
Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location.
VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
VDOT closes all northbound and southbound Route 522 lands at rockside west of Winchester
A rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on a segment of Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) west of Winchester. Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
The Virginia Department of Transportation has set up a detour:
For northbound Route 522, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road), with traffic detouring south on Route 654 and then heading west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road) and then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road) and then south on Route 684 to Route 522.
For southbound Route 522 traffic, a left lane closure will be located north of Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Traffic will be detoured north on Route 684, then south on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), east on Route 50 (Northwestern Pike), north on Route 37, and then onto Route 522.
Emergency vehicles will be allowed to use the closed Route 522 lanes.
The rockslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13. The Route 522 northbound lanes were immediately closed by VDOT. Upon inspection in the daylight hours of Saturday, January 14, a more significant slope failure was discovered above the rockslide location. VDOT has contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs. Repairs began at the top of the slide area and proceeded down. On Tuesday, January 24, additional cracks and slope failures occurred and continue, causing VDOT to close all lanes of Route 522 in this location. It is unknown when the Route 522 lanes will reopen. Crews and geological staff will continue to work and monitor the site.
In this location, the average daily traffic volume is approximately 18,000 vehicles per day.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren
Help wildlife by keeping your cat indoors.
This Carolina Wren has been in care at the Center since early January after suffering a right radius (bone in the “forearm” of the wing) fracture as the result of a cat attack.
As with all confirmed cat interactions (finder saw the bird in the cat’s mouth), this patient immediately received antibiotics. Needle-like feline teeth pierce through the skin and when they pull out the skin tissue closes quickly, trapping bacteria from the cat’s saliva and increasing the chance of developing a fatal infection.
After more than three weeks in care, this patient is doing well on antibiotics but is still not fully healed or flying. With continued care, we are hopeful that they will be fully flighted and ready for release in the next week.
What kind of impact do domestic cats have on wildlife?
You may be surprised to learn that over a billion birds are killed by cats EACH YEAR in the United States (some studies estimate that that number is closer to 4 billion).
And between 6-22 billion mammals and hundreds of millions of reptiles are also killed annually by cats in the U.S.
In Virginia, it’s estimated there are 2.1 million free-roaming cats, and over 40% of them have an owner.
What is the solution?
There is no single solution to the free-roaming cat issue, though nearly everyone agrees that the population of free-roaming cats must decrease.
Along with other experts in wildlife conservation, veterinary medicine, public health and safety, we are honored to have been selected as part of a Virginia General Assembly workgroup to study problems associated with free-roaming cats.
The workgroup, appointed in 2021, has just released a comprehensive report detailing the impact of cats on wildlife and public health, as well as recommendations for reducing free-roaming cat populations in our state. (Read the full report here)
Help us help wildlife by committing to keeping your pet cats indoors and encourage other cat owners to do the same!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.