Warren County Deputies Thwart Drug Activities in Front Royal
Two Major Busts in a Week Showcase Dedicated Law Enforcement Efforts
Back-to-Back Drug Busts Illuminate the Night
Residents of Front Royal have witnessed a commendable commitment to safety and lawfulness from their local police. In two separate incidents, just days apart, officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office ensured a significant amount of drugs would never reach the streets.
Deputy Ulibarri’s Sharp Observations Lead to Arrests
On the evening of October 3, 2023, Deputy Ulibarri’s watchful eyes detected a vehicle struggling to keep its course on North Shenandoah Avenue. After seeing the car drift over lines, Ulibarri stopped the vehicle at 1724 North Shenandoah Avenue. Alongside Sergeant Gregory and the ever-reliable canine Roman, an air sniff resulted in a red flag for drugs. This led to a comprehensive search, unearthing 20 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, 10 Suboxone patches, and other illegal items. This encounter concluded with the arrest of Racheal D. Huntt and Cristan Blow on multiple drug charges.
A Keen Deputy Doffermire Dismantles Another Drug Operation
Just five days later, on October 8, Deputy Doffermire’s routine patrol turned significant. Noticing a car behaving oddly, perhaps to avoid law enforcement, Doffermire acted. His hunch paid off when a search revealed 25 grams of crack cocaine, 3.25 grams of methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia, including $343 in cash. The driver, William Leslie Moore III, now faces multiple charges, underscoring Doffermire’s consistent and insightful commitment to his community’s well-being.
Officers Hold the Front Line Against Drug Activities
These consecutive incidents highlight the pivotal role officers play in keeping Front Royal safe. Their proactive approach, combined with a deep understanding of the community’s nuances, proves invaluable. Residents can sleep a tad more soundly knowing officers like Ulibarri and Doffermire, with their sharp instincts, are on patrol. These actions remind us that even on routine nights, dedicated officers are always working hard to ensure safety.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 16 – 20, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of October 15 to November 17.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight Tuesday through Thursday nights.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
31st State House Candidate Steve Foreman Rallies Supporters During Campaign Ad Filming
31st State House candidate Steve Foreman rallies supporters during campaign ad filming
On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 10, supporters of 31st State House Delegate candidate Steve Foreman gathered at the Town of Front Royal Village Commons/Gazebo area to participate in the filming of a political ad for the Democratic opponent challenging current Warren County Supervisor, Republican-endorsed Delores Oates for the newly created state congressional seat.
Foreman’s election website https://www.foremanforvirginia.com/ summarizes what he and statewide Democrats and many independents feel is on the line for the Commonwealth in the November 2023 election run-up to the November 2024 national presidential race. Under the banner “Let’s Put Virginia On A Brighter Path,” Foreman states:
“Governor Glen Youngkin is poised to bring his extreme policies to Virginia – and all he needs is a majority in the state house to do it. Republican governors all over the nation are forcing their restrictive agendas on the people. Whether they’re stripping away reproductive freedoms like abortion access or censoring our shared history in the classroom, these radical politicians are on a mission to make America less free.
“I’m running as your Democratic Candidate for HD31 (House District 31) to keep Virginia free, fair, and safe.”
The above reference to “stripping away reproductive freedoms like abortion” appeared to be verified by a Richmond Times Dispatch story reporting that Youngkin’s Political Action Committee (PAC) “Spirit of Virginia” was launching a $1.4 million statewide ad campaign on the issue of abortion rights by “calling for a ban of the procedure.” Coupled with similar moves in Republican legislatively-controlled states nationwide, the next step Democrats assert will be a 2024 Republican move toward banning abortion in every state in the nation to mirror the U.S. Supreme Court Catholic majority’s overturning of Roe v Wade at the federal level.
As many present noted surrounding the Warren County Samuels Public Library funding controversy at which Oates and her county supervisor colleagues sat center stage, local interest in politics appears to be soaring. Foreman supporters present to back their candidates’ campaign ad filming pointed out that many citizens without a history of political involvement have become involved as ultra-conservatives have made aggressive political moves on personal lifestyle choice rights, not only nationally and at the state level, but here locally as well as November 2023 approaches.
They point to efforts to gain operational control of public libraries across the nation, often tied to the “Moms for Liberty” group that county Republican Committee-endorsed South River District School Board candidate Leslie Matthews chairs locally, to the elimination of access to not only abortion but in some Republican-controlled states even preventative birth control medications that head off conception and historically reduce requests for abortions.
But does their candidate Steve Foreman have the cross-county, congressional district-wide name recognition to challenge a sitting elected official like Oates? Prior to the resolution of the Samuels Library funding issue, most would likely have said “No.” But in the wake of weeks of conflicting messaging from the county supervisors and the sudden turnaround that maintained funding and operational control with the independent 501 c-3 Samuels Library board, that perspective may be changing.
In a circulated statement titled “Et tu, Brute?” the Clean Up Samuels Library contingent has likened Oates and her colleagues to the Roman senators who slayed Caesar, for the county supervisors perceived “stabbing in the back” of CSL on the library anti-alternate sexual identity content issue they believed they had majority county board support for. — CSL identifies with the slain Caesar in this scenario, though they did announce a resurrected entity to carry on the fight locally and nationally in the wake of the loss on the Samuels Public Library take-down attempt.
So, Foreman supporters present to offer support and background to his filmed campaign ad this past Tuesday asserts that in such a shifting and contentious political environment, we’ll all just have to wait and total the final vote counts before declaring winners in November. All that’s at stake, they reminded us their candidate has observed, is the future direction of personal choice and public education in a community, a state, and eventually a nation, it would seem.
Family Promise NSV Celebrates Family Promise Week 2023 and One-Year Anniversary
Family Promise of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) will host a week-long event to raise awareness about the crisis of family homelessness during National Family Promise Week, which runs October 15 to October 22, 2023, to highlight an issue many call “an invisible crisis.”
Every year, more than three million children in America experience homelessness, and one in 16 become homeless before they reach the first grade. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated an existing affordable housing crisis and has increased economic instability, increasing the risk of homelessness for families.
Family Promise Week will highlight this crisis through special events and social media posts. This week coincides with Family Promise NSV’s celebration of the organization’s one-year anniversary as a national Family Promise affiliate.
Community members are invited to participate in Night Without a Bed. The official date of Night Without a Bed is Saturday, October 21, 2023, although it can happen anytime that week. Youth groups, civic groups, businesses, agencies, and individual families are invited to spend one night without a bed to spread awareness for families experiencing homelessness. Teams or individual families can use a building or backyard to pitch a tent and sleep in a sleeping bag, spend a night inside your cars, sleep in your living room on the floor or couch, or any other way to create an environment where you do not normally sleep.
Individuals and Teams can register online for the Night Without a Bed event and receive an information packet and facilitators guide: lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wb86vuy.
Participants and the community at large are invited to donate to FPNSV to help support families with children experiencing homelessness. Donations can be made at https://giv.li/ye2dpf or by sending a check to FPNSV, 131 Market St., Winchester, VA 22601. How Your Donations Help Families in Need: $100 can help with household utilities; $250 will help fund our Prevention & Stabilization program for at-risk families; or $500 will help pay for a week in a local motel.
The agency is holding a Lunch and Learn on October 19th from 12:00 – 1:30 PM. The community is invited to attend to learn ways to join the fight to end family homelessness. The event will be held in the Eagles Board Room on the Our Health Campus, located at 329 N. Cameron Street in Winchester.
Topics will include data on the number of homeless families living in Winchester and Frederick County, current needs at Family Promise NSV, a matching grant opportunity, and how local churches, civic groups, and community members can help. The event is free to attend. People interested in attending should RSVP by emailing jennifer@familypromisensv.org or by calling (540) 323-8038.
Local Food Pantries Running Low; Food Drive Set for Oct 14-26
At a recent Adult Needs Committee meeting hosted by the Warren Coalition, several members reported that local food pantries are running low on supplies, and the number of people seeking food assistance is increasing.
To help local food pantries restock their shelves, the Committee decided to host a short-notice food drive, kicking it off at the Festival of Leaves on October 14th and ending at the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee on October 26th.
Donations of nonperishable foods are welcome. This includes canned meat, fish, vegetables, and fruit. Meat is typically the item most needed and the least donated. Pop-tops or pouches are ideal, as some recipients may not have can openers. Donations may also include cereal, oatmeal, powdered milk, rice, instant potatoes, pasta, and canned soups and stews.
Throughout the drive, collection boxes will be available at the following locations:
- Front Royal Town Hall, 102 E Main St
- Front Royal Visitors Center, 414 E Main St
- Warren County Community Center, 538 Villa Ave
- Social Services Office, 465 W. 15th St (outside near drop box)
- Samuels Public Library, 330 E Criser Rd
- Warren County Government Center, 220 N Commerce Ave
There will also be collection boxes at the Festival of Leaves in downtown Front Royal, October 14th, 10 am to 6 pm at the Visitor’s Center Tent, and the Jack O’Lantern Jubilee at the Health and Human Services Complex football field (465 W 15th Street) on October 26th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School Interact Club will also be collecting food.
In addition, you may bring food donations directly to several of the food pantries. Call ahead to ensure they will be open when you arrive and are available to receive donations:
- C-CAP, 400 Kendrick Lane, Suite B; 540-636-2448
- The Embassy Deliverance and Worship Center, 413 South St, Suite G&H (Friday nights); 540-636-9595
- Helping Hands (Warren Charge UMC), donations by appointment only; 540-683-9080
- Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St; 540-635-4020
- Warren County Department of Social Services, 465 W 15th St; 540-635-3430
Other food pantries may also be accepting donations. Only those that agreed to participate in this food drive are listed here. Even if the pantry you typically support is not on this list, they may still need your help! Please check in with them.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
WCHS DECA Stars Shine at Virginia State Fair
Highlighting Achievements and Dedication at DECA Day.
On September 27, a spirited group from the WCHS DECA chapter joined the fun at the Virginia State Fair. But they weren’t just there for the rides and snacks; they had a mission. The DECA Day provided an opportunity for these students to participate in competitive events and demonstrate their marketing talents.
Amidst the cheerful ambiance of the fair, some of the WCHS members stood out. Evie Huston, Ava Powell, and Carissa Spear teamed up for the Branding Competition Event. They were given the task of reimagining the branding for their community. Their collective efforts and understanding of what makes their community unique brought them a well-deserved 1st place in their section.
Not to be left behind, Delaney Haw showcased her skills in the Customer Relations Role Play Event. With her knack for understanding customer needs and scenarios, she secured 2nd place in her category. It’s impressive to see such young minds adeptly handle these real-world challenges.
Events like DECA Day emphasize the importance of hands-on experience for students. By stepping out of the classroom and into a setting that mirrors real industry challenges, they gather invaluable insights. It’s not just about the competition but the experience, growth, and camaraderie among members.
The WCHS DECA team’s day at the fair was marked by learning, fun, and commendable achievements. They went home richer in experience, ready to tackle future challenges in the world of marketing.
Ayaana Vasishta, DECA Chapter Vice-President of Corporate Information, contributed to this story.
A Fresh Start: The Rebirth of the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center
A New Hub for Youth: Introducing the new Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center.
The Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center is witnessing a significant transformation. Sam Barber from the ‘Reaching Out Now’ initiative and Jane Meadows from Warren County both spearheading this transformation. With an aim to rekindle its former glory and serve the youth in new, exciting ways, this center is poised to become the heartbeat of our young community.
The initiative kicked off in April, with many initially skeptical about the massive undertaking. However, a breakfast meeting with Michael Graham sparked the idea of rejuvenation, setting in motion a series of discussions and collaborations. Amidst meetings with boards, the town, and the county, there was a unanimous agreement: the community wanted this revival.
Major renovations were undertaken to transform what was once an “empty shell” into a thriving space for the youth. Removing hazardous materials like asbestos, installing new flooring, refreshing the paint, and revamping the electrical and plumbing were just the beginning. The vision is to create an activity room that not only serves snacks and treats but also acts as a space for arts, performances, and more.
Apart from the activity room, plans are in motion to set up a tutoring center, a kitchen, and rooms for various other activities. It’s not just about creating a space; it’s about creating a safe space. Efforts have been made to ensure that everything, right down to the floor tiles, is safe and up to code.
With an emphasis on reflecting the school system, the center is set to have stages for the “artsy kids,” spaces for culinary endeavors, and even provisions for students to hang out. In essence, it’s shaping up to be a perfect blend of learning, leisure, and community engagement. Plans also include collaborating with schools to introduce a bus route for easy student access.
But the core principle that stands out is community involvement. Not only have businesses started contributing — with donations like desks, chairs, and Chromebooks — but students from local schools will be consulted to make the center truly reflective of their needs and aspirations. The vision is clear: to make the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center a place by the community, for the community.
The ambition and the speed at which the transformation has been occurring are commendable. From the government to local businesses, everyone’s chipping in. With a tentative opening date set for February or March, there’s an air of anticipation and excitement. There’s even talk of a Christmas party to give the community a sneak peek into what’s to come. Whether it’s a tutoring session, an art performance, or just a casual hangout, the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center promises to be the vibrant hub the youth of our community deserves.
