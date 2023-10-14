Warren County Deputies Thwart Drug Activities in Front Royal

A New Hub for Youth: Introducing the new Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center.

The Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center is witnessing a significant transformation. Sam Barber from the ‘Reaching Out Now’ initiative and Jane Meadows from Warren County both spearheading this transformation. With an aim to rekindle its former glory and serve the youth in new, exciting ways, this center is poised to become the heartbeat of our young community.

The initiative kicked off in April, with many initially skeptical about the massive undertaking. However, a breakfast meeting with Michael Graham sparked the idea of rejuvenation, setting in motion a series of discussions and collaborations. Amidst meetings with boards, the town, and the county, there was a unanimous agreement: the community wanted this revival.

Major renovations were undertaken to transform what was once an “empty shell” into a thriving space for the youth. Removing hazardous materials like asbestos, installing new flooring, refreshing the paint, and revamping the electrical and plumbing were just the beginning. The vision is to create an activity room that not only serves snacks and treats but also acts as a space for arts, performances, and more.

Apart from the activity room, plans are in motion to set up a tutoring center, a kitchen, and rooms for various other activities. It’s not just about creating a space; it’s about creating a safe space. Efforts have been made to ensure that everything, right down to the floor tiles, is safe and up to code.

With an emphasis on reflecting the school system, the center is set to have stages for the “artsy kids,” spaces for culinary endeavors, and even provisions for students to hang out. In essence, it’s shaping up to be a perfect blend of learning, leisure, and community engagement. Plans also include collaborating with schools to introduce a bus route for easy student access.

But the core principle that stands out is community involvement. Not only have businesses started contributing — with donations like desks, chairs, and Chromebooks — but students from local schools will be consulted to make the center truly reflective of their needs and aspirations. The vision is clear: to make the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center a place by the community, for the community.

The ambition and the speed at which the transformation has been occurring are commendable. From the government to local businesses, everyone’s chipping in. With a tentative opening date set for February or March, there’s an air of anticipation and excitement. There’s even talk of a Christmas party to give the community a sneak peek into what’s to come. Whether it’s a tutoring session, an art performance, or just a casual hangout, the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center promises to be the vibrant hub the youth of our community deserves.